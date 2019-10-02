BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment (Monthly)

For release 10:00 a.m. (EDT) Wednesday, October 2, 2019 USDL-19-1734 Technical information: Employment: (202) 691-6559 • sminfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/sae Unemployment: (202) 691-6392 • lausinfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/lau Media contact: (202) 691-5902 • PressOffice@bls.gov

METROPOLITAN AREA EMPLOYMENT AND UNEMPLOYMENT - AUGUST 2019

Unemployment rates were lower in August than a year earlier in 224 of the 389 metropolitan areas, higher in 132 areas, and unchanged in 33 areas, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. A total of 82 areas had jobless rates of less than 3.0 percent and 2 areas had rates of at least 10.0 percent. Nonfarm payroll employment increased over the year in 52 metropolitan areas and was essentially unchanged in the remaining 337 areas. The national unemployment rate in August was 3.8 percent, not seasonally adjusted, little changed from a year earlier.

This news release presents statistics from two monthly programs. The civilian labor force and unemployment data are based on the same concepts and definitions as those used for the national household survey estimates. These data pertain to individuals by where they reside. The employment data are from an establishment survey that measures nonfarm employment, hours, and earnings by industry. These data pertain to jobs on payrolls defined by where the establishments are located. For more information about the concepts and statistical methodologies used by these two programs, see the Technical Note.

Metropolitan Area Unemployment (Not Seasonally Adjusted)

In August, Portland-South Portland, ME, had the lowest unemployment rate, 1.7 percent. The next lowest rates were in Ames, IA, and Burlington-South Burlington, VT, 1.9 percent each. Yuma, AZ, and El Centro, CA, had the highest unemployment rates, 23.0 percent and 22.1 percent, respectively. A total of 192 areas had August jobless rates below the U.S. rate of 3.8 percent, 172 areas had rates above it, and 25 areas had rates equal to that of the nation. (See table 1 and map 1.)

Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL, had the largest over-the-year unemployment rate decrease in August (-1.6 percentage points). Nineteen other areas had rate declines of at least 1.0 percentage point. The largest over-the-year rate increase occurred in Yuma, AZ (+1.6 percentage points).

Of the 51 metropolitan areas with a 2010 Census population of 1 million or more, Birmingham-Hoover, AL; Boston-Cambridge-Nashua,MA-NH; and Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO, had the lowest unemployment rates in August, 2.6 percent each. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ, had the highest jobless rate among the large areas, 4.7 percent. Thirty-seven large areas had over-the-year unemployment rate decreases, nine had increases, and five had no change. The largest rate decreases occurred in