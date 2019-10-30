BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment (Monthly) 0 10/30/2019 | 10:57am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields For release 10:00 a.m. (EDT) Wednesday, October 30, 2019 USDL-19-1866 Technical information: Employment: (202) 691-6559 • sminfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/sae Unemployment: (202) 691-6392 • lausinfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/lau Media contact: (202) 691-5902 • PressOffice@bls.gov METROPOLITAN AREA EMPLOYMENT AND UNEMPLOYMENT - SEPTEMBER 2019 Unemployment rates were lower in September than a year earlier in 254 of the 389 metropolitan areas, higher in 104 areas, and unchanged in 31 areas, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. A total of 142 areas had jobless rates of less than 3.0 percent and 2 areas had rates of at least 10.0 percent. Nonfarm payroll employment increased over the year in 56 metropolitan areas and was essentially unchanged in the remaining 333 areas. The national unemployment rate in September was 3.3 percent, not seasonally adjusted, down from 3.6 percent a year earlier. This news release presents statistics from two monthly programs. The civilian labor force and unemployment data are based on the same concepts and definitions as those used for the national household survey estimates. These data pertain to individuals by where they reside. The employment data are from an establishment survey that measures nonfarm employment, hours, and earnings by industry. These data pertain to jobs on payrolls defined by where the establishments are located. For more information about the concepts and statistical methodologies used by these two programs, see the Technical Note. Metropolitan Area Unemployment (Not Seasonally Adjusted) In September, Ames, IA, and Charleston-North Charleston, SC, had the lowest unemployment rates, 1.5 percent each. El Centro, CA, and Yuma, AZ, had the highest unemployment rates, 20.7 percent and 18.6 percent, respectively. A total of 189 areas had September jobless rates above the U.S. rate of 3.3 percent, 184 areas had rates below it, and 16 areas had rates equal to that of the nation. (See table 1 and map 1.) Florence, SC, had the largest over-the-year unemployment rate decrease in September (-1.7 percentage points). Twenty-seven other areas had rate declines of at least 1.0 percentage point. The largest over-the- year rate increase occurred in Jackson, MS (+1.1 percentage points). Of the 51 metropolitan areas with a 2010 Census population of 1 million or more, Salt Lake City, UT, had the lowest unemployment rate in September, 2.0 percent. New Orleans-Metairie, LA, had the highest jobless rate among the large areas, 4.2 percent. Thirty-nine large areas had over-the-year unemployment rate decreases, 10 had increases, and 2 had no change. The largest rate decreases occurred in Birmingham-Hoover, AL, and Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO (-1.0 percentage point each). The largest jobless rate increase was in Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI (+0.6 percentage point). Metropolitan Division Unemployment (Not Seasonally Adjusted) Eleven of the most populous metropolitan areas are made up of 38 metropolitan divisions, which are essentially separately identifiable employment centers. In September, San Francisco-Redwood City- South San Francisco, CA, had the lowest unemployment rate among the divisions, 1.8 percent. Tacoma- Lakewood, WA, had the highest division rate, 5.0 percent. (See table 2.) In September, 30 metropolitan divisions had over-the-year unemployment rate decreases, 7 had increases, and 1 had no change. The largest rate decline occurred in Miami-MiamiBeach-Kendall, FL (-0.7 percentage point). The largest over-the-year jobless rate increase occurred in Tacoma-Lakewood, WA (+0.5 percentage point). Metropolitan Area Nonfarm Employment (Not Seasonally Adjusted) In September, 56 metropolitan areas had over-the-year increases in nonfarm payroll employment and 333 were essentially unchanged. The largest over-the-year employment increases occurred in Dallas- Fort Worth-Arlington, TX (+117,300), New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA (+109,000), and Houston-TheWoodlands-Sugar Land, TX (+82,800). The largest over-the-year percentage gains in employment occurred in Ocean City, NJ (+9.4 percent), Ithaca, NY (+6.5 percent), and Wilmington, NC (+6.4 percent). (See table 3 and map 2.) Over the year, nonfarm employment rose in 33 of the 51 metropolitan areas with a 2010 Census population of 1 million or more, while employment was essentially unchanged in 18 areas. The largest over-the-year percentage increases in employment in these large metropolitan areas occurred in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL (+3.7 percent), Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA (+3.3 percent), and Dallas-FortWorth-Arlington, TX, and Raleigh, NC (+3.2 percent each). Metropolitan Division Nonfarm Employment (Not Seasonally Adjusted) In September, nonfarm payroll employment increased in 13 of the 38 metropolitan divisions over the year and was essentially unchanged in 25 divisions. The largest over-the-year increase in employment among the metropolitan divisions occurred in Dallas-Plano-Irving, TX (+99,500), followed by New York-JerseyCity-White Plains, NY-NJ (+86,100), and Seattle-Bellevue-Everett, WA (+61,100). (See table 4.) The largest over-the-year percentage increases in employment occurred in Dallas-Plano-Irving, TX (+3.8 percent), Seattle-Bellevue-Everett, WA (+3.5 percent), and San Francisco-RedwoodCity-South San Francisco, CA (+3.3 percent). _____________ The State Employment and Unemployment news release for October is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (EST). The Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment news release for October is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (EST). -2- Technical Note This news release presents civilian labor force and unemployment data from the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (tables 1 and 2) for 389 metropolitan statistical areas and metropolitan New England City and Town Areas (NECTAs), plus 7 areas in Puerto Rico. Estimates for 38 metropolitan and NECTA divisions also are presented. Nonfarm payroll employment estimates from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program (tables 3 and 4) are provided for the same areas. State estimates were previously published in the news release State Employment and Unemployment, and are republished in this news release for ease of reference. The LAUS and CES programs are both federal-state cooperative endeavors. Civilian labor force and unemployment-from the LAUS program Definitions. The civilian labor force and unemployment data are based on the same concepts and definitions as those used for the official national estimates obtained from the Current Population Survey (CPS), a sample survey of households that is conducted for the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) by the U.S. Census Bureau. The LAUS program measures employed persons and unemployed persons on a place-of-residence basis. The universe for each is the civilian noninstitutional population 16 years of age and older. Employed persons are those who did any work at all for pay or profit in the reference week (typically the week including the 12th of the month) or worked 15 hours or more without pay in a family business or farm, plus those not working who had a job from which they were temporarily absent, whether or not paid, for such reasons as labor-management dispute, illness, or vacation. Unemployed persons are those who were not employed during the reference week (based on the definition above), had actively looked for a job sometime in the 4-week period ending with the reference week, and were currently available for work; persons on layoff expecting recall need not be looking for work to be counted as unemployed. The civilian labor force is the sum of employed and unemployed persons. The unemployment rate is the number of unemployed as a percent of the civilian labor force. Method of estimation. Estimates for states, the District of Columbia, the Los Angeles-LongBeach-Glendale metropolitan division, and New York City are produced using time-series models with real-time benchmarking to national CPS totals. Model-based estimates are also produced for the following areas and their respective balances: the Chicago- Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metropolitan Division; Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metropolitan Statistical Area; Detroit- Warren-Dearborn, MI Metropolitan Statistical Area; Miami- Miami Beach-Kendall, FL Metropolitan Division; and Seattle- Bellevue-Everett, WA Metropolitan Division. Modeling improves the statistical basis of the estimation for these areas and provides important tools for analysis, such as measures of errors and seasonally adjusted series. For all other substate areas in this news release, estimates are prepared through indirect estimation procedures using a building-block approach. Estimates of employed persons, which are based largely on "place of work" estimates from the CES program, are adjusted to refer to place of residence as used in the CPS. Unemployment estimates are aggregates of persons previously employed in industries covered by state unemployment insurance (UI) laws and entrants to the labor force from the CPS. The substate estimates of employment and unemployment, which geographically exhaust the entire state, are adjusted proportionally to ensure that they add to the independently estimated model-based area totals. A detailed description of the estimation procedures is available from BLS upon request. Annual revisions. Civilian labor force and unemployment data shown for the prior year reflect adjustments made at the beginning of each year, usually implemented with the issuance of January estimates. The adjusted model-based estimates typically reflect updated population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, any revisions in other input data sources, and model re-estimation. All substate estimates then are re-estimated using updated inputs and adjusted to add to the revised model-based totals. In early 2015, a new generation of time-series models was implemented, resulting in the replacement of data back to the series beginnings. At the same time, enhancements were made to the substate estimation methodology, and more timely inputs from the American Community Survey were incorporated. Employment-from the CES program Definitions. Employment data refer to persons on establishment payrolls who receive pay for any part of the pay period that includes the 12th of the month. Persons are counted at their place of work rather than at their place of residence; those appearing on more than one payroll are counted on each payroll. Industries are classified on the basis of their principal activity in accordance with the 2017 version of the North American Industry Classification System. Method of estimation. CES State and Area employment data are produced using several estimation procedures. Where possible these data are produced using a "weighted link relative" estimation technique in which a ratio of current-month weighted employment to that of the previous-month weighted employment is computed from a sample of establishments reporting for both months. The estimates of employment for the current month are then obtained by multiplying these ratios by the previous month's employment estimates. The weighted link relative technique is utilized for data series where the sample size meets certain statistical criteria. For some employment series, the sample of establishments is very small or highly variable. In these cases, a model-based approach is used in estimation. These models use the direct sample estimates (described above), combined with forecasts of historical (benchmarked) data to decrease volatility in estimation. Two different models (Fay-Herriot Model and Small Domain Model) are used depending on the industry level being estimated. For more detailed information about each model, refer to the BLS Handbook of Methods. Annual revisions. Employment estimates are adjusted annually to a complete count of jobs, called benchmarks, derived principally from tax reports that are submitted by employers who are covered under state unemployment insurance (UI) laws. The benchmark information is used to adjust the monthly estimates between the new benchmark and the preceding one and also to establish the level of employment for the new benchmark month. Thus, the benchmarking process establishes the level of employment, and the sample is used to measure the month-to-month changes in the level for the subsequent months. Seasonal adjustment. Payroll employment data are seasonally adjusted for states, metropolitan areas, and metropolitan divisions at the total nonfarm level. For states, data are seasonally adjusted at the supersector level as well. Revisions to historical data for the most recent 5 years are made once a year, coincident with annual benchmark adjustments. Payroll employment data are seasonally adjusted concurrently, using all available estimates, including those for the current month, to develop sample-based seasonal factors. Concurrent sample-based factors are created every month for the current month's preliminary estimate as well as the previous month's final estimate in order to incorporate real-time estimates. Civilian labor force and unemployment estimates. Measures of sampling error are not available for metropolitan areas or metropolitan divisions. Model-basederror measures for states are available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/lau/lastderr.htm. Measures of nonsampling error are not available for the areas contained in this news release. Information on recent data revisions for states and local areas is available online at www.bls.gov/lau/launews1.htm. Employment estimates. Changes in metropolitan area nonfarm payroll employment are cited in the analysis of this news release only if they have been determined to be statistically significant at the 90-percent confidence level. Measures of sampling error for the total nonfarm employment series are available for metropolitan areas and metropolitan divisions at www.bls.gov/web/laus/790stderr.htm. Measures of sampling error for more detailed series at the area and division level are available upon request. Measures of sampling error for states at the supersector level and for the private service- providing, goods-producing, total private and total nonfarm levels are available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/web/laus/790stderr.htm. Information on recent benchmark revisions is available online at www.bls.gov/web/laus/benchmark.pdf. Area definitions The substate area data published in this news release reflect the delineations issued by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget on April 10, 2018. Data reflect New England City and Town Area (NECTA) definitions, rather than county-based definitions, in the six New England States. A detailed list of the geographic definitions is available online at www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm. Reliability of the estimates The estimates presented in this news release are based on sample surveys, administrative data, and modeling and, thus, are subject to sampling and other types of errors. Sampling error is a measure of sampling variability-that is, variation that occurs by chance because a sample rather than the entire population is surveyed. Survey data also are subject to nonsampling errors, such as those which can be introduced into the data collection and processing operations. Estimates not directly derived from sample surveys are subject to additional errors resulting from the specific estimation processes used. The sums of individual items may not always equal the totals shown in the same tables because of rounding. Use of error measures Additional information Estimates of unadjusted and seasonally adjusted civilian labor force and unemployment data for states and seven substate areas are available in the news release State Employment and Unemployment. Estimates of civilian labor force and unemployment for all states, metropolitan areas, counties, cities with a population of 25,000 or more, and other areas used in the administration of various federal economic assistance programs are available online at www.bls.gov/lau/. Employment data from the CES program are available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/sae/. Information in this news release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339. LABOR FORCE DATA NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED Table 1. Civilian labor force and unemployment by state and metropolitan area Civilian labor force Unemployed August September Number Percent of labor force State and area 2018 2019 2018 2019p August September August September 2018 2019 2018 2019p 2018 2019 2018 2019p Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,189,229 2,263,576 2,192,040 2,264,712 90,385 63,655 80,600 57,115 4.1 2.8 3.7 2.5 Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville. . . . . . . . . . . 45,916 46,723 45,479 46,488 2,223 1,506 2,006 1,357 4.8 3.2 4.4 2.9 Auburn-Opelika. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 74,283 76,684 75,157 77,944 2,861 1,925 2,538 1,722 3.9 2.5 3.4 2.2 Birmingham-Hoover. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 542,650 559,842 541,584 558,678 20,124 14,396 18,060 12,872 3.7 2.6 3.3 2.3 Daphne-Fairhope-Foley. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 95,143 99,186 93,672 97,399 3,511 2,421 3,127 2,189 3.7 2.4 3.3 2.2 Decatur. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 70,125 73,444 70,394 73,117 2,630 1,837 2,340 1,609 3.8 2.5 3.3 2.2 Dothan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 62,790 64,322 62,987 63,756 2,691 1,853 2,416 1,609 4.3 2.9 3.8 2.5 Florence-Muscle Shoals. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 65,059 66,796 65,287 66,732 3,020 2,149 2,626 1,947 4.6 3.2 4.0 2.9 Gadsden. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 42,630 44,217 42,936 44,179 1,837 1,363 1,625 1,222 4.3 3.1 3.8 2.8 Huntsville. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 220,420 230,971 220,217 230,782 8,111 5,325 7,264 4,799 3.7 2.3 3.3 2.1 Mobile. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 185,812 191,304 186,204 192,022 9,102 6,641 8,194 6,025 4.9 3.5 4.4 3.1 Montgomery. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 171,709 176,634 171,053 176,446 7,111 4,897 6,315 4,448 4.1 2.8 3.7 2.5 Tuscaloosa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 114,877 119,549 116,103 120,622 4,512 3,211 3,910 2,813 3.9 2.7 3.4 2.3 Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 362,321 354,793 357,350 349,876 20,467 18,730 21,107 19,683 5.6 5.3 5.9 5.6 Anchorage. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 196,460 192,937 197,327 193,046 10,598 9,558 11,023 10,169 5.4 5.0 5.6 5.3 Fairbanks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 46,537 45,473 46,269 45,476 2,174 2,057 2,369 2,208 4.7 4.5 5.1 4.9 Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,431,669 3,578,207 3,477,406 3,598,050 176,800 198,577 171,484 160,161 5.2 5.5 4.9 4.5 Flagstaff. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 78,651 79,423 79,297 80,757 4,310 4,772 4,076 3,854 5.5 6.0 5.1 4.8 Lake Havasu City-Kingman. . . . . . . . . . . . 85,783 89,180 86,291 89,383 5,027 5,755 5,033 4,758 5.9 6.5 5.8 5.3 Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,403,041 2,507,467 2,431,209 2,521,320 105,721 118,110 103,507 95,205 4.4 4.7 4.3 3.8 Prescott. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 105,517 109,272 106,731 109,718 4,868 5,544 4,920 4,464 4.6 5.1 4.6 4.1 Sierra Vista-Douglas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 49,317 50,951 50,170 51,582 2,842 3,337 2,840 2,721 5.8 6.5 5.7 5.3 Tucson. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 479,045 502,837 491,077 507,114 22,502 25,841 22,171 20,864 4.7 5.1 4.5 4.1 Yuma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 99,612 104,215 100,308 102,526 21,268 24,177 18,891 19,097 21.4 23.2 18.8 18.6 Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,352,630 1,359,599 1,353,432 1,363,963 48,951 48,750 46,919 45,693 3.6 3.6 3.5 3.4 Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers. . . . . . . . . 274,988 281,814 275,697 283,708 7,621 7,355 7,261 6,729 2.8 2.6 2.6 2.4 Fort Smith. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 118,922 118,744 118,788 118,128 4,338 4,440 4,219 4,119 3.6 3.7 3.6 3.5 Hot Springs. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 41,095 41,612 40,425 40,914 1,609 1,565 1,569 1,457 3.9 3.8 3.9 3.6 Jonesboro. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 64,535 65,333 64,771 65,393 2,010 1,924 1,898 1,782 3.1 2.9 2.9 2.7 Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway. . . . 357,677 358,362 355,268 356,778 11,763 11,746 11,341 11,285 3.3 3.3 3.2 3.2 Pine Bluff. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35,430 35,140 35,370 34,976 1,751 1,847 1,684 1,724 4.9 5.3 4.8 4.9 California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19,378,108 19,425,066 19,478,378 19,564,887 836,713 810,292 756,608 688,584 4.3 4.2 3.9 3.5 Bakersﬁeld. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 391,151 393,267 391,142 392,381 28,690 28,896 25,317 23,489 7.3 7.3 6.5 6.0 Chico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 101,565 101,324 103,546 103,867 4,883 4,906 4,259 3,810 4.8 4.8 4.1 3.7 El Centro. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 71,717 73,703 71,236 72,747 15,503 17,950 14,219 15,075 21.6 24.4 20.0 20.7 Fresno. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 449,191 454,439 451,388 456,011 30,031 29,586 26,423 24,275 6.7 6.5 5.9 5.3 Hanford-Corcoran. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 58,313 58,069 57,958 57,915 3,887 3,996 3,421 3,286 6.7 6.9 5.9 5.7 Los Angeles-LongBeach-Anaheim. . . . . 6,741,435 6,714,017 6,782,795 6,772,429 308,353 291,132 285,930 267,852 4.6 4.3 4.2 4.0 Madera. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 60,820 61,520 62,299 62,613 3,872 3,947 3,331 3,151 6.4 6.4 5.3 5.0 Merced. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 114,783 116,362 117,448 118,452 8,347 8,272 7,069 6,503 7.3 7.1 6.0 5.5 Modesto. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 244,825 245,077 245,415 244,783 14,679 14,085 12,733 11,339 6.0 5.7 5.2 4.6 Napa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 75,232 75,341 76,065 76,061 2,070 2,019 1,867 1,641 2.8 2.7 2.5 2.2 Oxnard-ThousandOaks-Ventura. . . . . . . 421,503 418,456 424,291 421,133 16,933 16,241 15,549 13,347 4.0 3.9 3.7 3.2 Redding. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 74,247 74,035 74,457 74,154 3,550 3,238 3,180 2,628 4.8 4.4 4.3 3.5 Riverside-SanBernardino-Ontario. . . . . . 2,037,316 2,055,084 2,056,474 2,073,858 93,382 90,510 83,652 73,873 4.6 4.4 4.1 3.6 Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade. . . 1,098,331 1,099,502 1,098,987 1,105,865 41,676 40,770 37,042 32,896 3.8 3.7 3.4 3.0 Salinas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 229,957 232,544 229,726 232,000 9,991 9,596 8,779 7,725 4.3 4.1 3.8 3.3 San Diego-Carlsbad. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,590,628 1,594,490 1,596,791 1,608,121 55,644 53,856 49,999 43,370 3.5 3.4 3.1 2.7 San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward. . . . . . . 2,587,206 2,614,291 2,599,544 2,633,873 73,875 71,877 66,042 57,399 2.9 2.7 2.5 2.2 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara. . . . . . . 1,081,202 1,096,727 1,083,709 1,103,039 29,878 29,358 26,864 23,872 2.8 2.7 2.5 2.2 San Luis Obispo-PasoRobles-Arroyo Grande. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 137,692 137,136 140,167 140,236 4,281 4,171 3,834 3,344 3.1 3.0 2.7 2.4 Santa Cruz-Watsonville. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 142,811 143,726 142,495 143,305 5,775 5,591 4,976 4,497 4.0 3.9 3.5 3.1 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara. . . . . . . . . . . . 216,261 217,835 216,786 218,080 7,901 7,391 7,021 6,144 3.7 3.4 3.2 2.8 Santa Rosa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 263,908 263,389 265,969 266,317 7,315 7,169 6,484 5,727 2.8 2.7 2.4 2.2 Stockton-Lodi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 327,846 324,263 329,347 326,747 18,527 18,629 16,534 15,237 5.7 5.7 5.0 4.7 Vallejo-Fairﬁeld. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 209,992 207,046 210,285 208,354 8,237 7,934 7,379 6,395 3.9 3.8 3.5 3.1 Visalia-Porterville. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 204,433 205,808 204,285 204,517 18,465 18,863 16,238 15,489 9.0 9.2 7.9 7.6 Yuba City. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 76,081 75,625 74,834 75,016 4,485 4,441 4,007 3,629 5.9 5.9 5.4 4.8 Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,114,611 3,173,865 3,124,018 3,177,653 105,339 85,327 101,808 70,068 3.4 2.7 3.3 2.2 Boulder. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 195,188 198,068 195,113 199,519 5,929 4,712 5,654 3,900 3.0 2.4 2.9 2.0 Colorado Springs. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 350,965 360,138 352,303 361,244 14,377 11,516 13,876 9,428 4.1 3.2 3.9 2.6 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,659,265 1,691,910 1,657,922 1,681,980 54,355 44,351 52,774 36,495 3.3 2.6 3.2 2.2 Fort Collins. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 203,771 206,218 205,748 209,356 6,052 4,795 5,774 3,930 3.0 2.3 2.8 1.9 Grand Junction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 75,921 77,214 77,323 78,379 2,990 2,435 2,882 1,995 3.9 3.2 3.7 2.5 Greeley. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 165,873 168,984 168,595 171,292 5,211 4,291 4,978 3,467 3.1 2.5 3.0 2.0 Pueblo. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 74,851 75,283 76,176 76,270 3,756 3,094 3,708 2,560 5.0 4.1 4.9 3.4 Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,913,198 1,921,604 1,903,862 1,913,866 77,488 68,928 69,691 65,757 4.1 3.6 3.7 3.4 Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk. . . . . . . . . . . 470,250 472,797 465,530 468,401 18,856 16,840 17,200 16,168 4.0 3.6 3.7 3.5 Danbury. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 107,616 108,068 106,370 106,670 3,659 3,228 3,239 2,979 3.4 3.0 3.0 2.8 Hartford-WestHartford-East Hartford. . . . 626,865 627,828 625,782 627,948 25,730 23,271 22,961 21,916 4.1 3.7 3.7 3.5 New Haven. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 324,838 328,936 326,292 329,938 13,216 11,538 11,903 11,098 4.1 3.5 3.6 3.4 See footnotes at end of table. 