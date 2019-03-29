BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Occupational Employment and Wages

For release 10:00 a.m. (EDT) Friday, March 29, 2019 USDL-19-0493 Technical information: (202) 691-6569 • oesinfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/oes Media contact: (202) 691-5902 • PressOffice@bls.gov OCCUPATIONAL EMPLOYMENT AND WAGES - MAY 2018 Transportation and material moving occupations had employment of 10.2 million in May 2018, representing 7.1 percent of total national employment, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. The largest transportation and material moving occupation was laborers and hand freight, stock, and material movers (2.9 million) and the highest paying transportation and material moving occupation was airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers ($169,560). (See chart 1 and chart 2.) The annual mean wage across all transportation and material moving occupations was $38,290, compared with the U.S. average wage of $51,960. (See table 1.) The Occupational Employment Statistics (OES) program provides employment and wage estimates for over 800 occupations in the nation, states, and approximately 530 areas. National data are available by industry for approximately 415 industry classifications and by ownership across all industries, schools, and hospitals. This news release features transportation and material moving; education, training, and library; and food preparation and serving related occupations, in addition to STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) occupations and employment and wages by typical entry-level educational requirement. National employment and wage information for all occupations is shown in table 1. Transportation and material moving occupations •The largest transportation and material moving occupations were laborers and hand freight, stock, and material movers (2.9 million); heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers (1.8 million); and light truck or delivery services drivers (915,310). (See table 1 and chart 1.) •Several of the highest paying transportation and material moving occupations were related to air or water transportation. The highest paying transportation and material moving occupations were airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers ($169,560); air traffic controllers ($120,830); commercial pilots ($96,530); and captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels ($82,380). (See table 1 and chart 2.) Changes to the Occupational Employment Statistics (OES) Data Within metropolitan areas, data for the 38 metropolitan divisions are no longer available. Also, some small nonmetropolitan areas have been combined to form larger nonmetropolitan areas. See the box notes at the end of this news release for more information on current and upcoming changes to OES data.

Chart 1. Employment for the largest transportation and material moving occupations, May 2018 Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers Light truck or delivery services drivers Packers and packagers, hand Industrial truck and tractor operators Bus drivers, school or special client Driver/sales workers First-line supervisors of transportation and material moving workers, except aircraft cargo handling supervisors Cleaners of vehicles and equipment Taxi drivers and chauffeurs 0 1,000,000 2,000,000 3,000,000 Employment Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Occupational Employment Statistics. •The lowest paying transportation and material moving occupations were parking lot attendants ($25,130) and automotive and watercraft service attendants ($25,940). (See table 1.) •Industries with the highest employment of transportation and material moving occupations were truck transportation (1.1 million); employment services, which includes temporary help services (890,660); and warehousing and storage (725,670). •States with the highest employment shares of transportation and material moving occupations were Kentucky (9.6 percent), New Jersey, and Tennessee (each 9.4 percent). •Alaska ($59,320), the District of Columbia ($47,670), and Hawaii ($47,450) were among the states with the highest wages for transportation and material moving occupations. State and metropolitan/nonmetropolitan area data are available at www.bls.gov/oes/current/oessrcst.htm and www.bls.gov/oes/current/oessrcma.htm, respectively. National industry-specific data are available at www.bls.gov/oes/current/oessrci.htm. - 2 -

Chart 2. Highest paying transportation and material moving occupations, May 2018 Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers Air traffic controllers Commercial pilots Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels Ship engineers Transportation inspectors Locomotive firers Locomotive engineers Railroad conductors and yardmasters Subway and streetcar operators All occupations All transportation and material moving occupations $0 $50,000 $100,000 $150,000 $200,000 Annual mean wage Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Occupational Employment Statistics. Education, training, and library occupations •Education, training, and library occupations had employment of 8.8 million and an annual mean wage of $56,620. (See table 1.) •Over 74 percent of education, training, and library jobs were in the public sector. Local government accounted for 64 percent of employment in this occupational group. •The largest education, training, and library occupations were elementary school teachers, except special education (1.4 million); teacher assistants (1.3 million); and secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education (1.1 million). (See table 1.) These were also the largest occupations in the public sector. •The highest paying education, training, and library occupations were all postsecondary teaching occupations, including postsecondary law teachers ($130,710) and postsecondary health specialties teachers ($122,320). (See table 1.) •The lowest paying education, training, and library occupations were teacher assistants ($28,750) and substitute teachers ($32,360). (See table 1.) -3 -

•Elementary school teachers, except special education had an annual mean wage of $62,200 nationally. (See table 1.) Wages for this occupation varied by state from $40,450 in Oklahoma to $83,010 in New York. Public and private sector ownership data are available at www.bls.gov/oes/current/oessrci.htm. Food preparation and serving related occupations •Food preparation and serving related occupations had total employment of 13.4 million, representing 9.2 percent of U.S. employment, and an annual mean wage of $25,580. This was the third-largest occupational group (after office and administrative support occupations and sales and related occupations), as well as the lowest paying. (See table 1.) •The largest food preparation and serving related occupations were combined food preparation and serving workers, including fast food (3.7 million); waiters and waitresses (2.6 million); and restaurant cooks (1.3 million). (See table 1.) •Chefs and head cooks ($52,160) was the highest paying food preparation and serving related occupation. Combined food preparation and serving workers, including fast food ($22,140) and fast food cooks ($22,650) were the lowest paying occupations in this group. (See table 1.) •Metropolitan areas with the highest concentrations of food preparation and serving related occupations included Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, Hawaii (18.8 percent); Myrtle Beach-Conway- North Myrtle Beach, S.C.-N.C. (18.1 percent); and Ocean City, N.J. (17.9 percent). •The highest paying areas for food preparation and serving related occupations included Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, Hawaii ($43,070); Urban Honolulu, Hawaii ($35,610); and Napa, Calif. ($33,800). Typical entry-level education •Occupations typically requiring postsecondary education for entry made up 37 percent of employment. The largest postsecondary category, occupations that typically require a bachelor's degree for entry, made up 22 percent of employment. This educational category includes registered nurses, teachers at the kindergarten through secondary levels, and many management, business and financial operations, computer, and engineering occupations. •Occupations typically requiring a high school diploma or the equivalent for entry made up 39 percent of employment, and occupations that require no formal educational credential for entry made up 24 percent of employment. These two educational categories include most production and construction occupations, as well as large occupations such as retail salespersons, cashiers, and general office clerks. •Occupations typically requiring a postsecondary nondegree award, such as a certificate, for entry made up 6.2 percent of employment. The largest occupations in this educational category were heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers (1.8 million) and nursing assistants (1.5 million). -4 -

Chart 3. Highest paying occupations typically requiring less than a bachelor's degree for entry, May 2018 Air traffic controllers Transportation, storage, and distribution managers Commercial pilots Nuclear power reactor operators Funeral service managers First-line supervisors of police and detectives Athletes and sports competitors Radiation therapists Power distributors and dispatchers Gaming managers All occupations $0 $25,000 $50,000 $75,000 $100,000 $125,000 Annual mean wage Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Occupational Employment Statistics and Employment Projections. •Average wages were generally higher for occupations requiring more education. Annual mean wages were $27,890 for occupations typically requiring no formal educational credential for entry, $43,060 for occupations typically requiring a high school diploma or the equivalent, $56,970 for occupations typically requiring an associate's degree, and $87,130 for occupations typically requiring a bachelor's degree. •The highest paying occupations typically requiring less than a bachelor's degree for entry were air traffic controllers ($120,830), which typically require an associate's degree for entry, and transportation, storage, and distribution managers ($102,850), which typically require a high school diploma or the equivalent. (See chart 3.) •Occupations typically requiring a postsecondary nondegree award for entry had an average wage of $42,530. The highest paying metropolitan areas for occupations in this educational category included San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif. ($55,690); Fairbanks, Alaska ($55,100); and Anchorage, Alaska ($54,090). The typical education level required to enter an occupation is based on education and training categories from the BLS Employment Projections program. Education and training levels assigned to each occupation are available at www.bls.gov/emp/ep_table_112.htm. Additional charts are available at www.bls.gov/oes/current/overview_2018.htm. - 5 -

