BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Occupational Employment and Wages in Kansas City — May 2018

07/25/2019 | 03:30pm EDT

News Release Information

19-1093-KAN
Thursday, July 25, 2019

Workers in the Kansas City Metropolitan Statistical Area had an average (mean) hourly wage of $24.14 in May 2018, about 3 percent below the nationwide average of $24.98, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Stanley W. Suchman noted that, after testing for statistical significance, wages in the local area were lower than their respective national averages in 16 of the 22 major occupational groups, including legal; computer and mathematical; and architecture and engineering. One group - construction and extraction - had a significantly higher average wage than its respective national average.

When compared to the nationwide distribution, local employment was more highly concentrated in 3 of the 22 occupational groups: office and administrative support; computer and mathematical; and business and financial operations. Conversely, 10 groups had employment shares significantly below their national representation, including education, training, and library; healthcare support; and personal care and service. (See table A and box note at end of release.)

Major occupational group Percent of total employment Mean hourly wage
United States Kansas City United States Kansas City Percent difference

Total, all occupations

100.0 100.0 $24.98 $24.14* -3

Management

5.3 5.0* 58.44 55.63* -5

Business and financial operations

5.3 6.3* 36.98 34.59* -6

Computer and mathematical

3.0 4.3* 44.01 37.82* -14

Architecture and engineering

1.8 1.9 42.01 38.38* -9

Life, physical, and social science

0.8 0.6* 36.62 34.04* -7

Community and social service

1.5 1.2* 23.69 21.37* -10

Legal

0.8 0.8 52.25 44.15* -16

Education, training, and library

6.1 5.1* 27.22 23.84* -12

Arts, design, entertainment, sports, and media

1.3 1.3 28.74 26.11* -9

Healthcare practitioners and technical

6.0 6.3 39.42 36.67* -7

Healthcare support

2.8 2.4* 15.57 15.10* -3

Protective service

2.4 2.1* 23.36 22.16* -5

Food preparation and serving related

9.2 9.0 12.30 11.34* -8

Building and grounds cleaning and maintenance

3.1 2.7* 14.43 14.62 1

Personal care and service

3.8 3.4* 13.51 12.47* -8

Sales and related

10.0 10.0 20.09 20.46 2

Office and administrative support

15.1 16.7* 18.75 18.23* -3

Farming, fishing, and forestry

0.3 0.1* 14.49 15.34 6

Construction and extraction

4.1 3.9* 24.62 26.25* 7

Installation, maintenance, and repair

3.9 3.9 23.54 22.76* -3

Production

6.3 6.1 18.84 19.43 3

Transportation and material moving

7.1 6.8 18.41 18.12 -2

One occupational group-office and administrative support-was chosen to illustrate the diversity of data available for any of the 22 major occupational categories. Kansas City had 176,850 jobs in office and administrative support occupations, accounting for 16.7 percent of local area employment, significantly higher than the 15.1-percent share nationally. The average hourly wage for this occupational group locally was $18.23, significantly below the national wage of $18.75.

Some of the larger detailed occupations within the office and administrative support group included customer service representatives (28,670), secretaries and administrative assistants, except legal, medical, and executive (21,990), and stock clerks and order fillers (19,230). Among the higher-paying jobs in this group were statistical assistants and first-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers, with mean hourly wages of $30.00 and $28.25, respectively. At the lower end of the wage scale were hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks ($10.77) and library assistants, clerical ($11.07). (Detailed data for the office and administrative support occupations are presented in table 1; for a complete listing of detailed occupations available go to www.bls.gov/oes/current/oes_28140.htm .)

Location quotients allow us to explore the occupational make-up of a metropolitan area by comparing the composition of jobs in an area relative to the national average. (See table 1.) For example, a location quotient of 2.0 indicates that an occupation accounts for twice the share of employment in the area than it does nationally. In the Kansas City Metropolitan Statistical Area, above-average concentrations of employment were found in some of the occupations within the office and administrative support group. For instance, bill and account collectors were employed at 1.9 times the national rate in Kansas City, and data entry keyers, at 1.9 times the U.S. average. On the other hand, postal service mail carriers had a location quotient of 1.0 in Kansas City, indicating that this particular occupation's local and national employment shares were similar.

These statistics are from the Occupational Employment Statistics (OES) survey, a federal-state cooperative program between BLS and State Workforce Agencies, in this case, the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

Area Changes to the May 2018 Occupational Employment Statistics (OES)

OES continues to publish data for metropolitan and nonmetropolitan areas that cover the full geography of the United States. However, the level of detail available has decreased.

OES no longer publishes data for metropolitan divisions. Data for the 11 large metropolitan areas that contain divisions are now available at the Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) or New England City and Town Area (NECTA) level only.

In addition, some smaller nonmetropolitan areas have been combined to form larger nonmetropolitan areas. The May 2018 OES estimates contain data for 134 nonmetropolitan areas, compared with 167 nonmetropolitan areas in the May 2017 estimates.

More information on these area changes is available at www.bls.gov/oes/areas_2018.htm.

Implementing the 2018 Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) System

The OES program plans to begin implementing the 2018 Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) system with the May 2019 estimates, to be released by early April of 2020. Because each set of OES estimates is produced by combining three years of survey data, estimates for May 2019 and May 2020 will be based on a combination of survey data collected under the 2010 SOC and data collected under the 2018 SOC, and will use a hybrid of the two classification systems. The May 2021 OES estimates, to be released by early April of 2022, will be the first set of estimates based fully on the 2018 SOC. For more information, please see www.bls.gov/oes/soc_2018.htm.


Technical Note

The Occupational Employment Statistics (OES) survey is a semiannual survey measuring occupational employment and wage rates for wage and salary workers in nonfarm establishments in the United States. The OES data available from BLS include cross-industry occupational employment and wage estimates for the nation; over 580 areas, including states and the District of Columbia, metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs), nonmetropolitan areas, and territories; national industry-specific estimates at the NAICS sector, 3-digit, most 4-digit, and selected 5- and 6-digit industry levels, and national estimates by ownership across all industries and for schools and hospitals. OES data are available at www.bls.gov/oes/tables.htm.

The OES survey is a cooperative effort between BLS and the State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). BLS funds the survey and provides the procedures and technical support, while the State Workforce Agencies collect most of the data. OES estimates are constructed from a sample of about 1.2 million establishments. Each year, two semiannual panels of approximately 180,000 to 200,000 sampled establishments are contacted, one panel in May and the other in November. Responses are obtained by mail, Internet or other electronic means, email, telephone, or personal visit. The May 2018 estimates are based on responses from six semiannual panels collected over a 3-year period: May 2018, November 2017, May 2017, November 2016, May 2016, and November 2015. The unweighted sample employment of 83 million across all six semiannual panels represents approximately 58 percent of total national employment. The overall national response rate for the six panels, based on the 50 states and the District of Columbia, is 71 percent based on establishments and 68 percent based on weighted sampled employment. The sample in the Kansas City Metropolitan Statistical Area included 7,255 establishments with a response rate of 65 percent. For more information about OES concepts and methodology, go to www.bls.gov/oes/current/oes_tec.htm.

A value that is statistically different from another does not necessarily mean that the difference has economic or practical significance. Statistical significance is concerned with the ability to make confident statements about a universe based on a sample. It is entirely possible that a large difference between two values is not significantly different statistically, while a small difference is, since both the size and heterogeneity of the sample affect the relative error of the data being tested.

The May 2018 OES estimates are based on the 2010 Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) system and the 2017 North American Industry Classification System (NAICS). Information about the 2010 SOC is available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/soc and information about the 2017 NAICS is available at www.bls.gov/bls/naics.htm.

Metropolitan area definitions

The substate area data published in this release reflect the standards and definitions established by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget.

The Kansas City, MO-KS Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Bates, Caldwell, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Jackson, Lafayette, Platte, and Ray Counties of Missouri, and Franklin, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami, and Wyandotte Counties of Kansas.

Additional information

OES data are available on our regional web page at www.bls.gov/regions/mountain-plains. Answers to frequently asked questions about the OES data are available at www.bls.gov/oes/oes_ques.htm. Detailed technical information about the OES survey is available in our Survey Methods and Reliability Statement on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/oes/current/methods_statement.pdf.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request . Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Occupation Employment Mean wages
Level Location quotient Hourly Annual

Office and administrative support occupations

176,850 1.1 $18.23 $37,910

First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

10,280 1.0 28.25 58,760

Switchboard operators, including answering service

530 1.0 15.33 31,890

Telephone operators

80 2.1 16.23 33,760

Bill and account collectors

3,560 1.9 17.23 35,840

Billing and posting clerks

3,790 1.1 19.03 39,590

Bookkeeping, accounting, and auditing clerks

11,710 1.0 19.52 40,600

Gaming cage workers

80 0.7 13.83 28,770

Payroll and timekeeping clerks

1,210 1.2 21.88 45,500

Procurement clerks

650 1.3 20.13 41,880

Tellers

3,600 1.1 14.08 29,290

Financial clerks, all other

230 1.0 21.15 43,990

Brokerage clerks

470 1.2 23.76 49,420

Correspondence clerks

40 1.0 18.17 37,790

Court, municipal, and license clerks

1,110 1.1 16.12 33,530

Credit authorizers, checkers, and clerks

290 1.3 19.24 40,020

Customer service representatives

28,670 1.4 17.46 36,310

Eligibility interviewers, government programs

1,630 1.6 22.08 45,940

File clerks

1,060 1.3 16.17 33,640

Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

1,360 0.7 10.77 22,400

Interviewers, except eligibility and loan

2,660 1.9 17.07 35,510

Library assistants, clerical

920 1.4 11.07 23,030

Loan interviewers and clerks

2,680 1.6 20.08 41,770

New accounts clerks

740 2.4 15.49 32,210

Order clerks

1,780 1.5 16.44 34,190

Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

900 1.0 19.89 41,360

Receptionists and information clerks

6,020 0.8 14.06 29,250

Reservation and transportation ticket agents and travel clerks

240 0.3 23.56 49,000

Information and record clerks, all other

1,560 1.4 19.07 39,670

Cargo and freight agents

1,120 1.7 21.93 45,620

Couriers and messengers

430 0.8 15.87 33,010

Police, fire, and ambulance dispatchers

500 0.7 20.44 42,520

Dispatchers, except police, fire, and ambulance

1,680 1.2 21.55 44,820

Meter readers, utilities

170 0.7 22.42 46,630

Postal service clerks

540 0.9 24.76 51,500

Postal service mail carriers

2,500 1.0 24.52 51,000

Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

1,410 1.9 24.38 50,700

Production, planning, and expediting clerks

1,600 0.6 25.20 52,420

Shipping, receiving, and traffic clerks

4,730 1.0 16.44 34,190

Stock clerks and order fillers

19,230 1.3 13.57 28,220

Weighers, measurers, checkers, and samplers, recordkeeping

610 1.3 17.53 36,460

Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

4,370 1.0 27.92 58,070

Legal secretaries

1,120 0.9 23.61 49,110

Medical secretaries

4,040 0.9 16.97 35,300

Secretaries and administrative assistants, except legal, medical, and executive

21,990 1.4 17.97 37,380

Computer operators

380 1.5 23.95 49,810

Data entry keyers

2,460 1.9 16.13 33,550

Word processors and typists

150 0.4 19.87 41,330

Desktop publishers

60 0.8 21.11 43,910

Insurance claims and policy processing clerks

3,210 1.6 18.98 39,480

Mail clerks and mail machine operators, except postal service

1,000 1.6 14.80 30,770

Office clerks, general

13,970 0.6 15.61 32,470

Office machine operators, except computer

580 1.6 16.76 34,850

Proofreaders and copy markers

50 0.7 18.92 39,360

Statistical assistants

90 1.1 30.00 62,410

Office and administrative support workers, all other

1,000 0.7 20.81 43,280

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 19:29:03 UTC
