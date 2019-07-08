BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Philadelphia Area Employment – May 2019

Log in
07/08/2019 | 03:08pm EDT

News Release Information

19-1261-PHI
Monday, July 08, 2019

Area's Rate of Employment Growth Slower than the National Average

Total nonfarm employment for the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metropolitan Statistical Area stood at 2,983,000 in May 2019, up 34,700, or 1.2 percent, over the year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. During the same period, the national job count increased 1.5 percent. Sheila Watkins, the Bureau's regional commissioner, noted that the Philadelphia area's May increase was its 85th consecutive over-the-year employment gain. (See chart 1 and table 1; the Technical Note at the end of this release contains metropolitan area definitions. All data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year analysis is used throughout.)

The Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metropolitan Statistical Area is made up of four metropolitan divisions-separately identifiable employment centers within the greater metropolitan area. All four divisions saw employment increases over the year. The Philadelphia Metropolitan Division, with 33 percent of the area's employment, gained 17,900 jobs since last May. The Montgomery County-Bucks County-Chester County Metropolitan Division, with 36 percent of the area's employment, added 9,800 jobs, and the Wilmington Metropolitan Division, with 12 percent of the area's employment, added 4,300 jobs. The Camden Metropolitan Division, with the remaining 19 percent, had an increase of 2,700 jobs over the year.

Industry employment

In the greater Philadelphia metropolitan area, education and health services had the largest employment gain from May 2018 to May 2019, adding 12,300 jobs. The Philadelphia area's 1.9-percent growth in education and health services employment was slower than the nationwide increase of 2.5 percent. (See chart 2.) The Philadelphia division added 7,200 jobs and the Montgomery County division added 4,100 jobs.

Mining, logging, and construction (+7,600); professional and business services (+7,400); and leisure and hospitality (+6,100) had the next largest over-the-year local job gains. The 1.6-percent local rate of job growth in professional and business services was slower than the 2.3-percent gain for the nation. Leisure and hospitality employment grew 2.2 percent in the Philadelphia area compared to 2.5 percent nationally.

Two other supersectors in the local area gained at least 1,000 jobs each since last May: government (+4,000) and other services (+1,700).

Trade, transportation, and utilities was the only supersector in the Philadelphia area to lose more than 1,000 jobs since May 2018, down 3,900 jobs.

Employment in the 12 largest metropolitan areas

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington was one of the nation's 12 largest metropolitan statistical areas in May 2019. All 12 areas had over-the-year job growth during the period, with the rates of job growth in six areas exceeding the national average of 1.5 percent. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale had the fastest rate of job growth, up 3.2 percent, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington at 2.9 percent. Boston-Cambridge-Nashua had the slowest rate of job growth, 0.6 percent, followed by Washington-Arlington-Alexandria at 0.8 percent. (See chart 3 and table 2.)

New York-Newark-Jersey City added the largest number of jobs over the year, 114,000, followed by Dallas with 107,000 jobs. Boston had the smallest employment gain over the year, adding 15,400 jobs, followed by Washington with 25,000 jobs. Annual gains in the remaining eight metropolitan areas ranged from 79,800 in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land to 34,700 in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington.

Over the year, education and health services added the most jobs in five areas: Boston, Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix. Professional business services also added the most jobs in five areas: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Dallas, Houston, and San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim had equally large job gains in both of these supersectors.

The information sector recorded the largest employment loss in four areas since May 2018: Chicago, Dallas, Houston, and Miami. The financial activities sector lost the most jobs in Los Angeles, New York, and Washington. Phoenix was the only area to experience annual employment gains in all reporting supersectors since May 2018.

Metropolitan area employment data for June 2019 are scheduled to be released on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).


Technical Note

This release presents nonfarm payroll employment estimates from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program. The CES survey is a Federal-State cooperative endeavor between State employment security agencies and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Definitions. Employment data refer to persons on establishment payrolls who receive pay for any part of the pay period which includes the 12th of the month. Persons are counted at their place of work rather than at their place of residence; those appearing on more than one payroll are counted on each payroll. Industries are classified on the basis of their principal activity in accordance with the 2017 version of the North American Industry Classification System.

Method of estimation. CES State and Area employment data are produced using several estimation procedures. Where possible these data are produced using a 'weighted link relative' estimation technique in which a ratio of current-month weighted employment to that of the previous-month weighted employment is computed from a sample of establishments reporting for both months. The estimates of employment for the current month are then obtained by multiplying these ratios by the previous month's employment estimates. The weighted link relative technique is utilized for data series where the sample size meets certain statistical criteria.

Annual revisions. Employment estimates are adjusted annually to a complete count of jobs, called benchmarks, derived principally from tax reports which are submitted by employers who are covered under state unemployment insurance (UI) laws. The benchmark information is used to adjust the monthly estimates between the new benchmark and the preceding one and also to establish the level of employment for the new benchmark month. Thus, the benchmarking process establishes the level of employment, and the sample is used to measure the month-to-month changes in the level for the subsequent months.

Reliability of the estimates. The estimates presented in this release are based on sample survey and administrative data and thus are subject to sampling and other types of errors. Sampling error is a measure of sampling variability-that is, variation that occurs by chance because a sample rather than the entire population is surveyed. Survey data are also subject to nonsampling errors, such as those which can be introduced into the data collection and processing operations. Estimates not directly derived from sample surveys are subject to additional errors resulting from the special estimation processes used. The sums of individual items may not always equal the totals shown in the same tables because of rounding.

Employment estimates. Measures of sampling error for the total private employment series are available for metropolitan areas and metropolitan divisions at www.bls.gov/sae/790stderr.htm. Measures of sampling error for more detailed series at the area and division level are available upon request. Measures of sampling error for states down to the supersector level are available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/sae/790stderr.htm. Measures of nonsampling error are not available for the areas contained in this release. Information on recent benchmark revisions is available online at www.bls.gov/web/laus/benchmark.pdf.

Area definitions. The substate area data published in this release reflect the delineations issued by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget on July 15, 2015. A detailed list of the geographic definitions is available at www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm.

The Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania; Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Salem Counties in New Jersey; New Castle County in Delaware; and Cecil County in Maryland.

  • The Camden, NJ Metropolitan Division includes Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey.

  • The Montgomery County-Bucks County-Chester County, PA Metropolitan Division includes Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery Counties in Pennsylvania.

  • The Philadelphia, PA Metropolitan Division includes Delaware and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania.

  • The Wilmington, DE-MD-NJ Metropolitan Division includes New Castle County in Delaware; Cecil County in Maryland; and Salem County in New Jersey.

Additional information

More complete information on the technical procedures used to develop these estimates and additional data appear in Employment and Earnings, which is available online at www.bls.gov/opub/ee/home.htm. Industry employment data for states and metropolitan areas from the Current Employment Statistics program are also available in the above mentioned news releases and from the Internet at www.bls.gov/sae/790stderr.htm.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

data 		May
2018 		Mar
2019 		Apr
2019 		May
2019 		May 2018 to
May 2019
Net
change 		Percent
change

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md. Metropolitan Statistical Area

Total nonfarm

2,948.3 2,947.6 2,974.2 2,983.0 34.7 1.2

Mining, logging, and construction

118.4 118.2 123.2 126.0 7.6 6.4

Manufacturing

181.3 181.5 181.7 181.7 0.4 0.2

Trade, transportation, and utilities

522.7 514.9 515.9 518.8 -3.9 -0.7

Information

48.6 47.7 47.8 48.2 -0.4 -0.8

Financial activities

216.0 215.2 214.6 215.5 -0.5 -0.2

Professional and business services

467.9 464.8 473.9 475.3 7.4 1.6

Education and health services

655.2 673.0 674.7 667.5 12.3 1.9

Leisure and hospitality

278.3 266.6 275.6 284.4 6.1 2.2

Other services

121.8 121.5 122.6 123.5 1.7 1.4

Government

338.1 344.2 344.2 342.1 4.0 1.2

Philadelphia, Pa. Metropolitan Division

Total nonfarm

964.7 977.7 985.5 982.6 17.9 1.9

Mining, logging, and construction

24.9 24.5 25.4 26.0 1.1 4.4

Manufacturing

34.2 33.6 33.6 33.7 -0.5 -1.5

Trade, transportation, and utilities

134.5 134.0 135.0 135.5 1.0 0.7

Information

15.0 14.6 14.7 14.8 -0.2 -1.3

Financial activities

59.1 60.2 60.1 60.5 1.4 2.4

Professional and business services

133.9 134.5 135.5 136.0 2.1 1.6

Education and health services

296.4 307.0 309.9 303.6 7.2 2.4

Leisure and hospitality

98.3 98.8 100.7 102.5 4.2 4.3

Other services

40.3 40.0 40.4 40.7 0.4 1.0

Government

128.1 130.5 130.2 129.3 1.2 0.9

Philadelphia City, Pa.

Total nonfarm

723.7 737.9 743.2 739.5 15.8 2.2

Mining, logging, and construction

12.9 12.5 13.0 13.3 0.4 3.1

Manufacturing

19.9 19.4 19.4 19.4 -0.5 -2.5

Trade, transportation, and utilities

92.4 91.7 92.5 92.6 0.2 0.2

Information

12.2 11.9 12.0 12.0 -0.2 -1.6

Financial activities

42.2 43.3 43.2 43.6 1.4 3.3

Professional and business services

99.7 100.7 101.2 101.2 1.5 1.5

Education and health services

237.5 247.4 249.6 244.3 6.8 2.9

Leisure and hospitality

75.5 77.2 78.5 79.7 4.2 5.6

Other services

28.6 28.3 28.6 28.8 0.2 0.7

Government

102.8 105.5 105.2 104.6 1.8 1.8

Delaware County, Pa.

Total nonfarm

241.0 239.8 242.3 243.1 2.1 0.9

Mining, logging, and construction

12.0 12.0 12.4 12.7 0.7 5.8

Manufacturing

14.3 14.2 14.2 14.3 0.0 0.0

Trade, transportation, and utilities

42.1 42.3 42.5 42.9 0.8 1.9

Information

2.8 2.7 2.7 2.8 0.0 0.0

Financial activities

16.9 16.9 16.9 16.9 0.0 0.0

Professional and business services

34.2 33.8 34.3 34.8 0.6 1.8

Education and health services

58.9 59.6 60.3 59.3 0.4 0.7

Leisure and hospitality

22.8 21.6 22.2 22.8 0.0 0.0

Other services

11.7 11.7 11.8 11.9 0.2 1.7

Government

25.3 25.0 25.0 24.7 -0.6 -2.4

Montgomery County-Bucks County-Chester County, Pa. Metropolitan Division

Total nonfarm

1,077.4 1,070.7 1,080.1 1,087.2 9.8 0.9

Mining, logging, and construction

53.6 52.6 54.9 56.6 3.0 5.6

Manufacturing

90.0 89.5 89.6 89.4 -0.6 -0.7

Trade, transportation, and utilities

201.4 196.6 196.9 198.2 -3.2 -1.6

Information

23.3 23.3 23.3 23.6 0.3 1.3

Financial activities

83.1 82.8 82.7 83.0 -0.1 -0.1

Professional and business services

205.5 203.6 208.5 209.8 4.3 2.1

Education and health services

195.2 202.2 201.4 199.3 4.1 2.1

Leisure and hospitality

93.1 86.9 89.1 93.1 0.0 0.0

Other services

48.5 48.9 49.1 49.6 1.1 2.3

Government

83.7 84.3 84.6 84.6 0.9 1.1

Camden, N.J. Metropolitan Division

Total nonfarm

541.7 537.6 542.5 544.4 2.7 0.5

Mining, logging, and construction

23.0 24.1 25.3 25.7 2.7 11.7

Manufacturing

39.1 39.7 39.8 39.7 0.6 1.5

Trade, transportation, and utilities

122.6 122.7 122.3 122.8 0.2 0.2

Information

6.9 6.7 6.7 6.7 -0.2 -2.9

Financial activities

29.9 28.4 28.0 28.2 -1.7 -5.7

Professional and business services

75.0 73.0 74.9 74.8 -0.2 -0.3

Education and health services

99.5 99.0 98.4 98.9 -0.6 -0.6

Leisure and hospitality

50.4 47.3 50.2 51.9 1.5 3.0

Other services

18.8 18.6 18.9 19.0 0.2 1.1

Government

76.5 78.1 78.0 76.7 0.2 0.3

Wilmington, Del.-Md.-N.J. Metropolitan Division

Total nonfarm

364.5 361.6 366.1 368.8 4.3 1.2

Mining, logging, and construction

16.9 17.0 17.6 17.7 0.8 4.7

Manufacturing

18.0 18.7 18.7 18.9 0.9 5.0

Trade, transportation, and utilities

64.2 61.6 61.7 62.3 -1.9 -3.0

Information

3.4 3.1 3.1 3.1 -0.3 -8.8

Financial activities

43.9 43.8 43.8 43.8 -0.1 -0.2

Professional and business services

53.5 53.7 55.0 54.7 1.2 2.2

Education and health services

64.1 64.8 65.0 65.7 1.6 2.5

Leisure and hospitality

36.5 33.6 35.6 36.9 0.4 1.1

Other services

14.2 14.0 14.2 14.2 0.0 0.0

Government

49.8 51.3 51.4 51.5 1.7 3.4

SOURCE: Current Employment Statistics - National - State and Metropolitan Area

data 		May
2018 		Mar
2019 		Apr
2019 		May
2019 		May 2018 to
May 2019
Net
change 		Percent
change

United States

Total nonfarm

149,360 149,864 150,938 151,600 2,240 1.5

Mining and logging

725 746 747 754 29 4.0

Construction

7,336 7,174 7,380 7,543 207 2.8

Manufacturing

12,636 12,778 12,778 12,815 179 1.4

Trade, transportation, and utilities

27,541 27,491 27,558 27,692 151 0.5

Information

2,826 2,803 2,796 2,794 -32 -1.1

Financial activities

8,541 8,590 8,607 8,635 94 1.1

Professional and business services

20,941 21,067 21,333 21,393 452 2.2

Education and health services

23,646 24,208 24,308 24,213 567 2.4

Leisure and hospitality

16,552 16,260 16,575 16,965 413 2.5

Other services

5,866 5,877 5,925 5,955 89 1.5

Government

22,750 22,870 22,931 22,841 91 0.4

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga.

Total nonfarm

2,783.5 2,821.1 2,826.3 2,835.9 52.4 1.9

Mining and logging

1.6 1.5 1.5 1.6 0.0 0.0

Construction

125.0 130.9 132.2 133.6 8.6 6.9

Manufacturing

171.7 172.8 172.7 172.3 0.6 0.3

Trade, transportation, and utilities

599.8 608.3 606.1 606.3 6.5 1.1

Information

97.9 95.2 94.9 95.7 -2.2 -2.2

Financial activities

173.8 174.0 173.0 173.0 -0.8 -0.5

Professional and business services

518.0 530.8 535.0 536.0 18.0 3.5

Education and health services

353.2 364.1 365.5 365.2 12.0 3.4

Leisure and hospitality

303.2 306.5 308.4 314.3 11.1 3.7

Other services

100.9 97.6 97.6 98.5 -2.4 -2.4

Government

338.4 339.4 339.4 339.4 1.0 0.3

Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, Mass.-N.H. (NECTA)

Total nonfarm

2,784.6 2,747.9 2,782.5 2,800.0 15.4 0.6

Mining, logging, and construction

119.1 111.8 117.6 120.4 1.3 1.1

Manufacturing

187.7 186.9 186.6 187.5 -0.2 -0.1

Trade, transportation, and utilities

424.0 419.2 419.3 421.2 -2.8 -0.7

Information

79.8 81.6 81.5 81.6 1.8 2.3

Financial activities

184.2 182.2 182.2 182.9 -1.3 -0.7

Professional and business services

498.9 494.7 504.5 506.5 7.6 1.5

Education and health services

585.4 593.2 598.0 593.1 7.7 1.3

Leisure and hospitality

282.7 256.0 267.7 280.8 -1.9 -0.7

Other services

104.8 102.7 104.8 105.1 0.3 0.3

Government

318.0 319.6 320.3 320.9 2.9 0.9

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wis.

Total nonfarm

4,751.1 4,712.9 4,774.7 4,816.1 65.0 1.4

Mining and logging

1.7 1.5 1.5 1.6 -0.1 -5.9

Construction

182.8 166.2 178.1 182.5 -0.3 -0.2

Manufacturing

421.1 424.7 423.8 426.4 5.3 1.3

Trade, transportation, and utilities

945.9 945.8 949.0 955.0 9.1 1.0

Information

77.3 74.0 73.5 73.2 -4.1 -5.3

Financial activities

308.8 311.5 311.7 312.0 3.2 1.0

Professional and business services

827.6 818.8 842.6 845.9 18.3 2.2

Education and health services

735.0 748.2 751.4 752.6 17.6 2.4

Leisure and hospitality

499.2 475.6 494.7 511.2 12.0 2.4

Other services

199.1 197.5 198.8 200.4 1.3 0.7

Government

552.6 549.1 549.6 555.3 2.7 0.5

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

Total nonfarm

3,673.0 3,749.0 3,768.0 3,780.0 107.0 2.9

Mining, logging, and construction

218.5 222.3 227.7 228.0 9.5 4.3

Manufacturing

275.7 283.2 283.6 284.1 8.4 3.0

Trade, transportation, and utilities

775.1 792.5 793.5 794.4 19.3 2.5

Information

83.6 82.5 81.5 80.7 -2.9 -3.5

Financial activities

299.6 307.2 309.7 310.0 10.4 3.5

Professional and business services

613.4 631.4 636.8 640.8 27.4 4.5

Education and health services

450.6 455.1 458.2 461.1 10.5 2.3

Leisure and hospitality

388.0 397.7 401.5 401.9 13.9 3.6

Other services

123.6 127.4 127.3 128.2 4.6 3.7

Government

444.9 449.7 448.2 450.8 5.9 1.3

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas

Total nonfarm

3,083.8 3,133.8 3,151.5 3,163.6 79.8 2.6

Mining and logging

78.3 83.5 84.4 84.9 6.6 8.4

Construction

221.7 221.5 224.2 226.8 5.1 2.3

Manufacturing

226.7 241.5 240.9 240.3 13.6 6.0

Trade, transportation, and utilities

620.4 621.2 622.3 622.4 2.0 0.3

Information

31.7 31.0 30.7 30.6 -1.1 -3.5

Financial activities

164.0 164.4 164.1 164.3 0.3 0.2

Professional and business services

489.6 505.5 510.5 513.7 24.1 4.9

Education and health services

392.6 401.4 404.2 403.2 10.6 2.7

Leisure and hospitality

329.3 325.0 332.1 335.1 5.8 1.8

Other services

112.3 116.7 117.0 119.1 6.8 6.1

Government

417.2 422.1 421.1 423.2 6.0 1.4

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif.

Total nonfarm

6,151.0 6,194.4 6,216.1 6,228.5 77.5 1.3

Mining and logging

2.4 2.5 2.5 2.5 0.1 4.2

Construction

250.6 251.1 256.2 259.2 8.6 3.4

Manufacturing

503.7 504.0 503.1 503.1 -0.6 -0.1

Trade, transportation, and utilities

1,103.0 1,105.2 1,104.0 1,103.0 0.0 0.0

Information

233.9 242.2 240.6 233.6 -0.3 -0.1

Financial activities

342.7 334.2 336.4 337.4 -5.3 -1.5

Professional and business services

925.2 948.0 943.0 946.6 21.4 2.3

Education and health services

1,051.1 1,070.5 1,075.6 1,072.5 21.4 2.0

Leisure and hospitality

762.7 756.0 771.2 783.2 20.5 2.7

Other services

211.4 213.7 214.6 215.4 4.0 1.9

Government

764.3 767.0 768.9 772.0 7.7 1.0

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla.

Total nonfarm

2,677.6 2,733.7 2,735.5 2,731.9 54.3 2.0

Mining and logging

0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.0 0.0

Construction

136.3 139.9 140.9 141.4 5.1 3.7

Manufacturing

89.3 90.2 91.0 91.4 2.1 2.4

Trade, transportation, and utilities

604.1 610.4 608.3 607.2 3.1 0.5

Information

50.8 51.1 50.4 50.5 -0.3 -0.6

Financial activities

183.7 185.8 185.4 186.4 2.7 1.5

Professional and business services

443.4 460.4 460.7 458.2 14.8 3.3

Education and health services

399.4 412.1 415.0 416.5 17.1 4.3

Leisure and hospitality

330.5 338.1 339.1 337.8 7.3 2.2

Other services

123.6 125.9 126.6 124.9 1.3 1.1

Government

315.8 319.1 317.4 316.9 1.1 0.3

New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa.

Total nonfarm

9,868.4 9,845.7 9,917.8 9,982.4 114.0 1.2

Mining, logging, and construction

413.6 407.5 420.2 424.8 11.2 2.7

Manufacturing

361.9 362.9 363.2 363.3 1.4 0.4

Trade, transportation, and utilities

1,734.5 1,721.9 1,718.3 1,729.3 -5.2 -0.3

Information

289.9 293.6 291.9 289.8 -0.1 0.0

Financial activities

776.7 768.4 768.9 770.4 -6.3 -0.8

Professional and business services

1,572.4 1,559.8 1,576.7 1,581.8 9.4 0.6

Education and health services

2,000.1 2,062.8 2,072.0 2,071.6 71.5 3.6

Leisure and hospitality

954.2 903.9 933.9 973.8 19.6 2.1

Other services

427.5 427.1 430.5 434.3 6.8 1.6

Government

1,337.6 1,337.8 1,342.2 1,343.3 5.7 0.4

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md.

Total nonfarm

2,948.3 2,947.6 2,974.2 2,983.0 34.7 1.2

Mining, logging, and construction

118.4 118.2 123.2 126.0 7.6 6.4

Manufacturing

181.3 181.5 181.7 181.7 0.4 0.2

Trade, transportation, and utilities

522.7 514.9 515.9 518.8 -3.9 -0.7

Information

48.6 47.7 47.8 48.2 -0.4 -0.8

Financial activities

216.0 215.2 214.6 215.5 -0.5 -0.2

Professional and business services

467.9 464.8 473.9 475.3 7.4 1.6

Education and health services

655.2 673.0 674.7 667.5 12.3 1.9

Leisure and hospitality

278.3 266.6 275.6 284.4 6.1 2.2

Other services

121.8 121.5 122.6 123.5 1.7 1.4

Government

338.1 344.2 344.2 342.1 4.0 1.2

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz.

Total nonfarm

2,094.5 2,160.1 2,166.5 2,161.0 66.5 3.2

Mining and logging

3.5 3.7 3.7 3.6 0.1 2.9

Construction

122.1 134.9 137.8 137.2 15.1 12.4

Manufacturing

126.2 131.1 132.2 133.8 7.6 6.0

Trade, transportation, and utilities

398.5 407.5 407.6 406.5 8.0 2.0

Information

39.0 39.0 39.1 39.5 0.5 1.3

Financial activities

191.7 192.1 191.0 192.2 0.5 0.3

Professional and business services

348.9 361.7 362.1 361.7 12.8 3.7

Education and health services

322.2 337.6 339.1 339.4 17.2 5.3

Leisure and hospitality

231.6 236.1 236.1 233.7 2.1 0.9

Other services

69.7 69.8 70.3 71.0 1.3 1.9

Government

241.1 246.6 247.5 242.4 1.3 0.5

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.

Total nonfarm

2,436.1 2,478.6 2,489.1 2,502.5 66.4 2.7

Mining and logging

0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0

Construction

124.4 129.6 131.3 135.3 10.9 8.8

Manufacturing

144.0 143.2 143.7 143.3 -0.7 -0.5

Trade, transportation, and utilities

374.3 376.8 376.0 376.5 2.2 0.6

Information

113.7 119.7 119.9 120.8 7.1 6.2

Financial activities

140.9 142.6 143.7 144.6 3.7 2.6

Professional and business services

489.4 506.8 507.0 509.5 20.1 4.1

Education and health services

356.7 367.0 369.8 368.8 12.1 3.4

Leisure and hospitality

276.7 278.0 281.1 286.0 9.3 3.4

Other services

88.5 87.1 87.7 87.7 -0.8 -0.9

Government

327.2 327.5 328.6 329.7 2.5 0.8

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, D.C.-Va.-Md.-W.Va.

Total nonfarm

3,314.7 3,309.4 3,326.9 3,339.7 25.0 0.8

Mining, logging, and construction

160.0 156.5 158.7 160.5 0.5 0.3

Manufacturing

55.3 55.0 54.8 55.3 0.0 0.0

Trade, transportation, and utilities

405.1 397.5 397.1 402.9 -2.2 -0.5

Information

74.8 74.3 73.8 73.0 -1.8 -2.4

Financial activities

159.3 154.4 156.4 155.7 -3.6 -2.3

Professional and business services

760.3 768.6 772.3 771.3 11.0 1.4

Education and health services

440.3 448.7 449.2 447.7 7.4 1.7

Leisure and hospitality

341.2 338.8 346.2 353.4 12.2 3.6

Other services

208.7 207.6 208.9 208.8 0.1 0.0

Government

709.7 708.0 709.5 711.1 1.4 0.2

SOURCE: Current Employment Statistics - National - State and Metropolitan Area

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 19:07:10 UTC
