BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Productivity and Costs

Transmission of material in this release is embargoed until USDL 20-1139 8:30 a.m. (EDT) Thursday, June 4, 2020 Technical information: (202) 691-5606 • Productivity@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/lpc Media contact: (202) 691-5902 • PressOffice@bls.gov PRODUCTIVITY AND COSTS First Quarter 2020, Revised Nonfarm business sector labor productivity decreased 0.9 percent in the first quarter of 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today, as output decreased 6.5 percent and hours worked decreased 5.6 percent. (All quarterly percent changes in this release are seasonally adjusted annual rates.) From the first quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020, productivity increased 0.7 percent, reflecting no change in output and a 0.7-percent decrease in hours worked. (See chart 1 and table A1.) Chart 1. Labor productivity, nonfarm business, 2016Q1 - 2020Q1 Percent change 8.0 6.0 4.0 2.0 0.0 -2.0 -4.0 -6.0 -8.0 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 From previous quarter, annual rate From same quarter a year ago Chart 2. Unit labor costs, nonfarm business, 2016Q1 - 2020Q1 Percent change 8.0 6.0 4.0 2.0 0.0 -2.0 -4.0 -6.0 -8.0 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 From previous quarter, annual rate From same quarter a year ago Unit labor costs in the nonfarm business sector increased 5.1 percent in the first quarter of 2020, as hourly compensation increased 4.2 percent and productivity decreased 0.9 percent. Unit labor costs increased 1.9 percent over the last four quarters. (See chart 2 and table 2.) BLS calculates unit labor Coronavirus (COVID-19) impact on First Quarter 2020 Productivity Data BLS quarterly estimates of labor productivity combine output data with hours worked data based primarily on BLS Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey and supplemented with data from the Current Population Survey (CPS). The March reference period for these surveys largely predated many of the COVID-19-related job losses that occurred in the latter part of March. To capture these job losses, adjustments were made to employment and hours using supplementary data. Hours worked and related measures-including labor productivity-for the first quarter of 2020 reflect these adjustments. For more information see www.bls.gov/covid19/productivity-and-costs-first-quarter-2020-revised-adjusting-march-2020-employment-and-hours.htm. costs as the ratio of hourly compensation to labor productivity. Increases in hourly compensation tend to increase unit labor costs, and increases in output per hour tend to reduce them. Labor productivity, or output per hour, is calculated by dividing an index of real output by an index of hours worked by all persons, including employees, proprietors, and unpaid family workers. The 0.9- percent decline in nonfarm business sector labor productivity in the first quarter of 2020 was only the second quarterly decline since the fourth quarter of 2015, when output per hour decreased 2.9 percent. The 6.5-percentfirst-quarter 2020 decrease in output was the largest since the first quarter of 2009, when output also fell 6.5 percent, and the 5.6-percent decline in hours worked was the largest since the second quarter of 2009 (- 8.7 percent). Manufacturing sector labor productivity increased 0.3 percent in the first quarter of 2020, as output decreased 6.3 percent and hours worked decreased 6.6 percent. Total manufacturing sector productivity declined 0.8 percent over the last four quarters, as output decreased 2.2 percent and hours worked decreased 1.4 percent. (See tables A1 and 3.) Productivity decreased 3.5 percent in the durable manufacturing sector in the first quarter of 2020, reflecting a 10.2-percent decrease in output and a 6.9- percent decrease in hours worked. Productivity increased 4.3 percent in the nondurable manufacturing sector, as output decreased 2.0 percent and hours worked decreased 6.1 percent. (See tables A1, 4, and 5.) Unit labor costs in the total manufacturing sector increased 6.9 percent in the first quarter of 2020, and increased 4.4 percent from the same quarter a year ago. (See table A1.) The concepts, sources, and methods used for the manufacturing output series differ from those used in the business and nonfarm business output series; these output measures are not directly comparable. See the Technical Notes for a more detailed explanation. (See page 6.) Preliminary first-quarter 2020 measures were announced today for the nonfinancial corporate sector. Productivity decreased 1.3 percent in the first quarter of 2020 as output decreased 5.0 percent and hours worked decreased 3.7 percent. Productivity increased 1.1 percent over the last four quarters. Unit profits of nonfinancial corporations decreased at a 43.3 percent annual rate in the first quarter of 2020 and decreased 8.4 percent over the last four quarters. (See table 6.) The 43.3-percent drop in unit profits in the first quarter of 2020 was the largest decline since the fourth quarter of 2001 (-46.7 percent). Revised measures Measures released today are based on more recent source data than were available for the preliminary report. Total hours worked are produced by combining data on employment and average weekly hours. For employees these data are primarily based on data from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey. The survey reference period for March predated many of the COVID-19-related job losses that occurred in the latter part of the month. In order to capture these job losses, adjustments were made to March employment based on DOL Employment and Training Administration weekly reports of the number of initial claims for unemployment insurance (UI) benefits. This approach was reflected in the preliminary estimates of first-quarter 2020 labor productivity. Revised measures for the first quarter use this same basic methodology to estimate employment, but also use April data from the CES to better account for job losses that occurred in late March, as well as to adjust average weekly hours of employees. Hours worked by self-employed and unpaid family workers are based on data from the Current Population Survey (CPS). These hours worked data for March were adjusted using April CPS data and UI claims data. Hours worked and related measures-including labor productivity-for all sectors for the first quarter of 2020 reflect these adjustments. -2- Table B1 presents previous and revised productivity and related measures for the business, nonfarm business, and manufacturing sectors for the first quarter of 2020. In the first quarter of 2020, nonfarm business productivity decreased 0.9 percent, rather than 2.5 percent as reported May 7, due to a 0.3-percentage point downward revision to output and a 1.8- percentage point downward revision to hours worked. Unit labor costs increased 5.1 percent rather than increasing 4.8 percent as previously reported, reflecting a 2.0-percentage point upward revision to hourly compensation that was largely offset by a 1.6-percentage point upward revision to productivity. In the manufacturing sector, productivity was revised up from a decrease of 3.3 percent to an increase of 0.3 percent, due to a 0.8-percentage point upward revision to output and a 2.7-percentage point downward revision to hours worked. Unit labor costs increased 6.9 percent rather than the preliminary estimate of 3.6 percent, reflecting the upward revision to productivity and a 7.1-percentage point upward revision to hourly compensation. Table B2 shows previous and revised productivity and related measures for the business, nonfarm business, manufacturing, and nonfinancial corporate sectors for the fourth quarter of 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2019, labor productivity in the nonfarm business sector increased at the same 1.2-percent rate reported May 7. Hourly compensation was revised up from the previously reported increase of 2.1 percent to a 3.4-percent increase. As a result, unit labor costs increased 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019, rather than increasing 0.9 percent. Total manufacturing sector productivity decreased 0.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019, a slightly larger decrease than previously reported. Hourly compensation was revised up 2.8 percentage points to a 5.5-percent increase; this led to an upward revision to unit labor costs, which increased 6.3 percent rather than increasing 3.5 percent. In the nonfinancial corporate sector, productivity rose 3.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 rather than increasing 2.8 percent as previously reported, due solely to an upward revision to output. Annual average productivity in the nonfinancial corporate sector increased 1.9 percent in 2019, rather than the preliminary estimate of 1.8 percent. Complete quarterly and annual data series can be found on the Productivity and Costs home page: www.bls.gov/lpc/#data. ______________ The preliminary Productivity and Costs news release for second-quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. (EDT). -3- Table A1. Labor productivity growth and related measures - revised first-quarter2020 (percent change from previous quarter at annual rate and from same quarter a year ago) Labor Hours Hourly Real hourly Unit labor Sector Percent change from: productivity Output worked compensation compensation costs Nonfarm business Previous quarter -0.9 -6.5 -5.6 4.2 2.9 5.1 A year ago 0.7 0.0 -0.7 2.6 0.4 1.9 Business Previous quarter -0.7 -6.3 -5.6 3.9 2.7 4.7 A year ago 0.7 0.1 -0.6 2.5 0.4 1.8 Manufacturing Previous quarter 0.3 -6.3 -6.6 7.3 6.0 6.9 A year ago -0.8 -2.2 -1.4 3.5 1.4 4.4 Durable Previous quarter -3.5 -10.2 -6.9 7.5 6.2 11.4 manufacturing A year ago -1.2 -3.2 -2.0 4.0 1.8 5.3 Nondurable Previous quarter 4.3 -2.0 -6.1 6.8 5.5 2.4 manufacturing A year ago -0.7 -1.2 -0.4 2.9 0.7 3.6 Table A2. Labor productivity growth and related measures - preliminary first-quarter 2020 (percent change from previous quarter at annual rate and from same quarter a year ago) Labor Hours Hourly Real hourly Unit labor Sector Percent change from: productivity Output worked compensation compensation costs Nonfinancial Previous quarter -1.3 -5.0 -3.7 4.2 3.0 5.6 corporate A year ago 1.1 0.6 -0.5 2.6 0.5 1.5 Table B1. Labor productivity growth and related measures - revised and previously published first-quarter 2020 (percent change from previous quarter at annual rate) Labor Hours Hourly Real hourly Unit labor Sector productivity Output worked compensation compensation costs Nonfarm business Revised -0.9 -6.5 -5.6 4.2 2.9 5.1 Previously published -2.5 -6.2 -3.8 2.2 0.9 4.8 Business Revised -0.7 -6.3 -5.6 3.9 2.7 4.7 Previously published -2.3 -6.0 -3.8 1.9 0.7 4.4 Manufacturing Revised 0.3 -6.3 -6.6 7.3 6.0 6.9 Previously published -3.3 -7.1 -3.9 0.2 -1.0 3.6 Durable Revised -3.5 -10.2 -6.9 7.5 6.2 11.4 manufacturing Previously published -8.3 -11.9 -3.9 -2.2 -3.4 6.6 Nondurable Revised 4.3 -2.0 -6.1 6.8 5.5 2.4 manufacturing Previously published 2.1 -1.8 -3.8 5.0 3.7 2.8 -4- Table B2. Labor productivity growth and related measures - revised and previously published fourth-quarter 2019 (percent change from previous quarter at annual rate) Labor Hours Hourly Real hourly Unit labor Sector productivity Output worked compensation compensation costs Nonfarm business Revised 1.2 2.4 1.2 3.4 1.0 2.2 Previously published 1.2 2.4 1.2 2.1 -0.3 0.9 Business Revised 1.0 2.4 1.4 3.2 0.8 2.2 Previously published 1.0 2.4 1.4 1.9 -0.5 0.9 Manufacturing Revised -0.8 -0.2 0.5 5.5 3.0 6.3 Previously published -0.7 -0.2 0.5 2.7 0.3 3.5 Durable Revised -1.2 -1.6 -0.4 8.4 5.9 9.7 manufacturing Previously published -1.0 -1.4 -0.4 4.1 1.6 5.1 Nondurable Revised -0.9 1.2 2.1 0.2 -2.1 1.1 manufacturing Previously published -1.0 1.1 2.1 0.4 -2.0 1.3 Nonfinancial Revised 3.7 4.9 1.2 3.8 1.4 0.1 corporate Previously published 2.8 4.1 1.2 2.4 0.0 -0.4 -5- TECHNICAL NOTES Labor Hours Hours worked data for the labor productivity and cost measures include hours worked for all persons working in the sector-wage and salary workers, the self-employed and unpaid family workers. The primary source of hours and employment data is the BLS Current Employment Statistics (CES) program, which provides monthly survey data on the number of jobs held by wage and salary workers in nonfarm establishments, counting a person who is employed by two or more establishments at each place of employment. The CES also provides average weekly paid hours of production and nonsupervisory workers in these establishments. Weekly paid hours are adjusted to hours worked using data from the National Compensation Survey (NCS) for 1996 forward and data from the BLS Hours at Work survey, conducted for this purpose, prior to 1990. Between 1990 and 1995, weekly paid hours are adjusted to hours at work using a combination of NCS and Hours at Work survey data. The Office of Productivity and Technology estimates average weekly hours at work for nonproduction and supervisory workers using information from the Current Population Survey (CPS), the CES, and the NCS. Data from the CPS are used to estimate hours worked for farm labor, nonfarm proprietors, and nonfarm unpaid family workers. Using CPS information on employment and hours worked at primary jobs and all other jobs, separately, the BLS productivity measures assign all hours worked to the appropriate industrial sector. Hours for government enterprises are derived from the CPS, the CES, and the National Income and Product Accounts (NIPA) prepared by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) of the Department of Commerce. Detailed hours data are presented in the table "Hours Worked in Total U.S. Economy and Subsectors" on the BLS website (https://www.bls.gov/lpc/special_requests/us_total_hrs_emp.xlsx). Output Business sector output is a chain-type,current-weighted index constructed after excluding from gross domestic product (GDP) the following outputs: general government, nonprofit institutions, and private households (including owner-occupied housing). Corresponding exclusions also are made in labor hours worked. Business output accounted for about 78 percent of the value of GDP in 2019. Nonfarm business, which excludes farming, accounted for about 77 percent of GDP in 2019. Annual indexes for manufacturing and its durable and nondurable goods components are constructed by deflating current-dollar industry value of production data from the U.S. Bureau of the Census with deflators from the BLS. These deflators are based on data from the BLS Producer Price Index program and other sources. The industry shipments are aggregated using annual weights, and intrasector transactions are removed. Quarterly manufacturing output measures are based on the indexes of industrial production prepared monthly by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, adjusted to be consistent with annual indexes of manufacturing sector output prepared by BLS. Nonfinancial corporate output is a chain-type,current-weighted index calculated on the basis of the costs incurred and the incomes earned from production. The output measure excludes the following outputs from GDP: general government; nonprofit institutions; private households; unincorporated business; and those corporations classified as offices of bank holding companies, offices of other holding companies, or offices in the finance and insurance sector. Nonfinancial corporations accounted for about 50 percent of the value of GDP in 2019. -6- Labor Productivity The measure describes the relationship between real output and the labor time involved in its production. Measures of labor productivity growth show the changes from period to period in the amount of goods and services produced per hour worked. They reflect the joint effects of many influences, including changes in technology; capital investment; level of output; utilization of capacity, energy, and materials; the organization of production; managerial skill; and the characteristics and effort of the work force. Labor Compensation The measure includes accrued wages and salaries, supplements, employer contributions to employee benefit plans, and taxes. Estimates of labor compensation by major sector, required for measures of hourly compensation and unit labor costs, are based primarily on employee compensation data from the NIPA, prepared by the BEA. The compensation of employees in general government, nonprofit institutions and private households are subtracted from compensation of employees in domestic industries to derive employee compensation for the business sector. The labor compensation of proprietors cannot be explicitly identified and must be estimated. This is done by assuming that proprietors have the same hourly compensation as employees in the same sector. The quarterly labor productivity and cost measures do not contain estimates of compensation for unpaid family workers. Unit Labor Costs These measures describe the relationship between compensation per hour and labor productivity, or real output per hour, and can be used as an indicator of inflationary pressure on producers. Increases in hourly compensation increase unit labor costs; labor productivity increases offset compensation increases and lower unit labor costs. Presentation of the data The quarterly data in this release are presented in three ways: as percent changes from the previous quarter presented at a compound annual rate, as percent changes from the corresponding quarter of the previous year, and as index number series where 2012=100. Annual data are presented both as index number series and percent changes from the previous year. The index numbers and rates of change reported in the productivity and costs news release are rounded to one decimal place. All percent changes in this release and on the BLS web site are calculated using index numbers to three decimal places. A complete historical series of these index numbers are available at the BLS web site, www.bls.gov/data/home.htm, or by contacting the BLS Division of Major Sector Productivity (Telephone 202-691-5606 or email productivity@bls.gov). For a more detailed explanation of methodology see "Technical Information About the Major Sector Productivity and Costs Methods" at www.bls.gov/lpc/lpcmethods.pdf. Information in this release will be made available to sensory-impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: 202-691-5200; Federal Relay Service number: 1-800-877-8339. -7- Table 1. Business sector: Labor productivity, hourly compensation, unit labor costs, and prices, seasonally adjusted. Real Hourly hourly Unit Implicit Year Labor compen- compen- Unit nonlabor price and produc- Hours sation sation labor payments deflator quarter tivity Output worked (1) (2) costs (3) (4) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Percent change from previous quarter at annual rate (5) 2020 I -0.7 r -6.3 r -5.6 r 3.9 r 2.7 r 4.7 r -3.8 r 0.9 r 2019 ANNUAL 2.0 2.7 0.7 3.8 r 2.0 r 1.8 r 0.8 r 1.4 2019 IV 1.0 2.4 1.4 3.2 r 0.8 r 2.2 r -0.6 r 1.0 III -0.4 2.4 2.7 0.0 -1.8 0.3 2.5 1.2 II 3.0 2.0 -0.9 3.0 0.0 0.1 7.0 3.0 I 4.0 3.9 0.0 9.9 8.9 5.7 -7.3 -0.1 2018 ANNUAL 1.5 3.4 1.9 3.4 0.9 1.9 2.8 2.3 2018 IV 0.4 1.2 0.8 1.0 -0.2 0.6 2.1 1.2 III 1.3 3.4 2.1 3.1 0.9 1.8 1.1 1.5 II 2.7 4.0 1.3 1.0 -1.2 -1.6 10.8 3.6 I 1.3 2.9 1.6 4.7 1.4 3.4 0.1 2.0 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Percent change from corresponding quarter of previous year 2020 I 0.7 r 0.1 -0.6 r 2.5 r 0.4 r 1.8 r 1.2 r 1.5 r 2019 ANNUAL 2.0 2.7 0.7 3.8 r 2.0 r 1.8 r 0.8 r 1.4 2019 IV 1.9 2.7 0.8 4.0 r 1.9 r 2.0 r 0.3 r 1.3 III 1.7 2.4 0.6 3.4 1.6 1.6 0.9 1.3 II 2.1 2.7 0.5 4.2 2.3 2.0 0.6 1.4 I 2.1 3.1 1.0 3.7 2.0 1.6 1.5 1.5 2018 ANNUAL 1.5 3.4 1.9 3.4 0.9 1.9 2.8 2.3 2018 IV 1.4 2.9 1.4 2.4 0.2 1.0 3.4 2.1 III 1.3 3.6 2.2 3.3 0.6 1.9 3.1 2.4 II 1.8 3.7 1.9 3.7 1.0 1.9 3.5 2.6 I 1.3 3.4 2.1 4.0 1.8 2.7 1.0 2.0 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexes 2012=100 2020 I 108.3 r 120.6 r 111.3 r 122.4 r 108.5 r 113.0 r 108.5 r 111.0 r 2019 ANNUAL 108.2 121.6 112.3 120.3 r 107.8 r 111.2 r 109.0 r 110.2 2019 IV 108.5 122.6 113.0 121.2 r 107.7 r 111.7 r 109.6 r 110.8 III 108.3 121.9 112.6 120.3 107.5 111.1 109.8 110.5 II 108.4 121.2 111.8 120.3 108.0 111.0 109.1 110.2 I 107.6 120.6 112.1 119.4 108.0 111.0 107.3 109.4 2018 ANNUAL 106.1 118.3 111.5 115.9 105.7 109.2 108.1 108.7 2018 IV 106.5 119.4 112.1 116.6 105.7 109.4 109.3 109.4 III 106.4 119.0 111.8 116.3 105.8 109.3 108.8 109.1 II 106.1 118.0 111.3 115.4 105.6 108.8 108.5 108.7 I 105.4 116.9 110.9 115.1 105.9 109.2 105.7 107.7 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- See footnotes following Table 6. June 4, 2020 r=revised Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics -8- Table 2. Nonfarm business sector: Labor productivity, hourly compensation, unit labor costs, and prices, seasonally adjusted. Real Hourly hourly Unit Implicit Year Labor compen- compen- Unit nonlabor price and produc- Hours sation sation labor payments deflator quarter tivity Output worked (1) (2) costs (3) (4) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Percent change from previous quarter at annual rate (5) 2020 I -0.9 r -6.5 r -5.6 r 4.2 r 2.9 r 5.1 r -4.2 r 1.0 r 2019 ANNUAL 1.9 2.7 0.7 3.8 r 1.9 1.8 r 0.9 r 1.4 2019 IV 1.2 2.4 1.2 3.4 r 1.0 r 2.2 r -0.8 r 0.9 III -0.3 2.3 2.6 -0.1 -1.8 0.2 2.4 1.2 II 2.7 1.9 -0.7 2.7 -0.3 0.1 7.1 3.1 I 3.9 3.9 0.1 9.8 8.8 5.7 -7.1 0.0 2018 ANNUAL 1.4 3.5 2.0 3.3 0.8 1.8 3.0 2.3 2018 IV 0.6 1.2 0.7 1.2 0.0 0.7 1.8 1.2 III 1.7 3.5 1.8 3.4 1.2 1.6 1.9 1.7 II 2.1 4.0 1.8 0.5 -1.6 -1.5 10.8 3.6 I 0.9 2.9 2.0 4.2 0.9 3.2 0.3 2.0 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Percent change from corresponding quarter of previous year 2020 I 0.7 r 0.0 r -0.7 r 2.6 r 0.4 r 1.9 r 1.0 r 1.5 r 2019 ANNUAL 1.9 2.7 0.7 3.8 r 1.9 1.8 r 0.9 r 1.4 2019 IV 1.8 2.7 0.8 3.9 r 1.8 r 2.0 r 0.3 r 1.3 III 1.7 2.4 0.7 3.4 1.6 1.6 0.9 1.3 II 2.2 2.6 0.4 4.2 2.4 2.0 0.8 1.5 I 2.0 3.2 1.1 3.7 2.0 1.6 1.7 1.6 2018 ANNUAL 1.4 3.5 2.0 3.3 0.8 1.8 3.0 2.3 2018 IV 1.3 2.9 1.6 2.3 0.1 1.0 3.6 2.1 III 1.4 3.6 2.2 3.3 0.6 1.9 3.4 2.5 II 1.7 3.8 2.1 3.5 0.8 1.8 3.7 2.6 I 1.3 3.5 2.2 3.9 1.7 2.6 1.2 2.0 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexes 2012=100 2020 I 108.0 r 120.3 r 111.4 r 122.5 r 108.6 r 113.4 r 109.5 r 111.7 r 2019 ANNUAL 107.9 121.3 112.4 120.3 r 107.9 r 111.5 r 110.1 r 110.9 2019 IV 108.3 122.4 113.0 121.3 r 107.8 r 112.0 r 110.7 r 111.4 III 108.0 121.6 112.7 120.3 107.5 111.4 110.9 111.2 II 108.0 120.9 111.9 120.3 108.0 111.3 110.3 110.9 I 107.3 120.4 112.1 119.5 108.1 111.3 108.4 110.0 2018 ANNUAL 105.8 118.1 111.6 115.9 105.8 109.5 109.1 109.3 2018 IV 106.3 119.2 112.1 116.7 105.8 109.8 110.4 110.0 III 106.2 118.8 111.9 116.3 105.9 109.6 109.9 109.7 II 105.7 117.8 111.4 115.4 105.5 109.1 109.4 109.3 I 105.2 116.7 110.9 115.2 106.0 109.6 106.6 108.3 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- See footnotes following Table 6. June 4, 2020 r=revised Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics -9- Table 3. Manufacturing sector: Labor productivity, hourly compensation, and unit labor costs, seasonally adjusted. Real Year Labor Hourly hourly Unit and produc- Hours compensa- compensa- labor quarter tivity Output worked tion (1) tion (2) costs --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Percent change from previous quarter at annual rate (5) 2020 I 0.3 r -6.3 r -6.6 r 7.3 r 6.0 r 6.9 r 2019 ANNUAL 0.1 0.0 -0.1 3.4 r 1.5 r 3.3 r 2019 IV -0.8 r -0.2 0.5 5.5 r 3.0 r 6.3 r III -0.5 0.9 1.4 -1.2 -3.0 -0.7 II -2.3 -3.1 -0.9 2.7 -0.3 5.2 I 1.3 -1.7 -3.1 8.3 7.4 6.9 2018 ANNUAL 0.4 2.3 1.9 2.2 -0.3 1.8 2018 IV 0.9 1.6 0.6 3.5 2.2 2.5 III 0.3 4.0 3.7 2.3 0.2 2.0 II 1.4 2.7 1.3 -4.7 -6.7 -6.0 I 0.0 1.9 1.9 4.7 1.3 4.7 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Percent change from corresponding quarter of previous year 2020 I -0.8 r -2.2 r -1.4 r 3.5 r 1.4 r 4.4 r 2019 ANNUAL 0.1 0.0 -0.1 3.4 r 1.5 r 3.3 r 2019 IV -0.6 -1.1 -0.5 3.8 r 1.7 r 4.4 r III -0.1 -0.6 -0.5 3.3 1.5 3.4 II 0.1 0.1 0.1 4.2 2.3 4.1 I 1.0 1.6 0.6 2.3 0.6 1.3 2018 ANNUAL 0.4 2.3 1.9 2.2 -0.3 1.8 2018 IV 0.6 2.5 1.9 1.4 -0.8 0.7 III 1.2 3.4 2.2 1.8 -0.8 0.6 II -0.3 1.7 2.0 1.7 -1.0 1.9 I -0.1 1.4 1.6 3.9 1.6 4.0 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexes 2012=100 2020 I 98.4 r 103.1 r 104.8 r 119.7 r 106.1 r 121.7 r 2019 ANNUAL 98.7 104.9 r 106.4 116.4 r 104.4 r 118.0 r 2019 IV 98.3 r 104.8 r 106.6 117.6 r 104.6 r 119.6 r III 98.5 104.9 106.5 116.1 103.8 117.8 II 98.6 104.6 106.1 116.4 104.6 118.0 I 99.2 105.5 106.3 115.6 104.6 116.6 2018 ANNUAL 98.6 104.9 106.4 112.6 102.8 114.3 2018 IV 98.9 105.9 107.1 113.3 102.8 114.6 III 98.6 105.5 107.0 112.4 102.2 113.9 II 98.6 104.5 106.0 111.7 102.2 113.4 I 98.2 103.8 105.7 113.1 104.0 115.1 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- See footnotes following Table 6. June 4, 2020 r=revised Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics -10- Table 4. Durable manufacturing sector: Labor productivity, hourly compensation, and unit labor costs, seasonally adjusted. Real Year Labor Hourly hourly Unit and produc- Hours compensa- compensa- labor quarter tivity Output worked tion (1) tion (2) costs --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Percent change from previous quarter at annual rate (5) 2020 I -3.5 r -10.2 r -6.9 r 7.5 r 6.2 r 11.4 r 2019 ANNUAL 0.5 0.7 0.2 3.3 r 1.5 r 2.8 r 2019 IV -1.2 r -1.6 r -0.4 8.4 r 5.9 r 9.7 r III 0.5 1.5 1.1 -2.1 -3.9 -2.6 II -0.7 -2.3 -1.6 2.4 -0.7 3.1 I 0.3 -2.7 -3.0 8.9 7.9 8.5 2018 ANNUAL 0.8 3.0 2.2 2.6 0.2 1.9 2018 IV 1.6 4.7 3.1 2.6 1.4 1.0 III 2.2 5.8 3.6 2.0 -0.1 -0.1 II 0.2 2.2 2.0 -4.4 -6.4 -4.6 I 0.8 3.9 3.1 4.6 1.3 3.8 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Percent change from corresponding quarter of previous year 2020 I -1.2 r -3.2 r -2.0 r 4.0 r 1.8 r 5.3 r 2019 ANNUAL 0.5 0.7 0.2 3.3 r 1.5 r 2.8 r 2019 IV -0.3 r -1.3 r -1.0 4.3 r 2.2 r 4.6 r III 0.4 0.3 -0.1 2.9 1.1 2.4 II 0.8 1.3 0.5 3.9 2.1 3.1 I 1.1 2.5 1.4 2.2 0.6 1.1 2018 ANNUAL 0.8 3.0 2.2 2.6 0.2 1.9 2018 IV 1.2 4.2 2.9 1.2 -1.0 0.0 III 1.6 4.1 2.5 2.3 -0.3 0.7 II -0.2 2.0 2.2 2.2 -0.5 2.4 I 0.5 1.7 1.2 5.0 2.7 4.5 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexes 2012=100 2020 I 98.9 r 103.5 r 104.7 r 121.2 r 107.4 r 122.5 r 2019 ANNUAL 100.0 r 106.6 r 106.6 117.3 r 105.2 r 117.3 r 2019 IV 99.8 r 106.3 r 106.6 119.0 r 105.8 r 119.2 r III 100.1 106.8 106.7 116.6 104.3 116.5 II 100.0 106.4 106.4 117.2 105.3 117.3 I 100.1 107.0 106.8 116.6 105.5 116.4 2018 ANNUAL 99.5 105.9 106.4 113.6 103.7 114.2 2018 IV 100.1 107.7 107.6 114.1 103.5 114.0 III 99.7 106.5 106.8 113.4 103.1 113.7 II 99.1 105.0 105.9 112.8 103.2 113.8 I 99.1 104.4 105.4 114.1 104.9 115.1 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- See footnotes following Table 6. June 4, 2020 r=revised Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics -11- Table 5. Nondurable manufacturing sector: Labor productivity, hourly compensation, and unit labor costs, seasonally adjusted. Real Year Labor Hourly hourly Unit and produc- Hours compensa- compensa- labor quarter tivity Output worked tion (1) tion (2) costs --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Percent change from previous quarter at annual rate (5) 2020 I 4.3 r -2.0 r -6.1 r 6.8 r 5.5 r 2.4 r 2019 ANNUAL -0.2 -0.7 -0.5 3.4 1.6 3.7 2019 IV -0.9 r 1.2 r 2.1 0.2 r -2.1 r 1.1 r III -1.7 0.2 2.0 0.8 -1.0 2.6 II -4.4 -4.0 0.5 3.8 0.7 8.6 I 2.5 -0.7 -3.2 7.3 6.3 4.6 2018 ANNUAL 0.1 1.5 1.4 1.2 -1.2 1.1 2018 IV 1.7 -1.6 -3.3 4.4 3.1 2.6 III -1.6 2.2 3.9 3.0 0.9 4.7 II 3.0 3.1 0.1 -5.5 -7.6 -8.3 I -0.1 -0.1 0.0 4.4 1.1 4.5 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Percent change from corresponding quarter of previous year 2020 I -0.7 r -1.2 r -0.4 r 2.9 r 0.7 r 3.6 r 2019 ANNUAL -0.2 -0.7 -0.5 3.4 1.6 3.7 2019 IV -1.2 -0.8 r 0.3 3.0 0.9 r 4.2 r III -0.5 -1.5 -1.0 4.0 2.2 4.6 II -0.5 -1.1 -0.6 4.6 2.7 5.1 I 1.4 0.7 -0.7 2.2 0.5 0.8 2018 ANNUAL 0.1 1.5 1.4 1.2 -1.2 1.1 2018 IV 0.7 0.9 0.1 1.5 -0.7 0.7 III 1.0 2.6 1.6 0.8 -1.8 -0.2 II -0.2 1.3 1.6 0.7 -2.0 0.9 I -1.1 1.1 2.3 1.9 -0.4 3.0 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexes 2012=100 2020 I 99.0 r 103.9 r 105.0 r 116.9 r 103.6 r 118.2 r 2019 ANNUAL 98.6 r 104.4 r 106.0 114.6 r 102.7 r 116.3 r 2019 IV 97.9 r 104.4 r 106.7 115.0 r 102.2 r 117.5 r III 98.1 104.1 106.1 115.0 102.8 117.1 II 98.6 104.1 105.6 114.7 103.1 116.4 I 99.7 105.1 105.5 113.7 102.9 114.0 2018 ANNUAL 98.8 105.2 106.5 110.8 101.1 112.2 2018 IV 99.1 105.3 106.3 111.7 101.3 112.7 III 98.7 105.8 107.2 110.5 100.5 112.0 II 99.1 105.2 106.2 109.7 100.3 110.7 I 98.3 104.4 106.2 111.3 102.3 113.2 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- See footnotes following Table 6. June 4, 2020 r=revised Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics -12- Table 6. Nonfinancial corporate sector: Labor productivity, hourly compensation, unit labor costs, unit profits, and prices, seasonally adjusted. Real Hourly hourly Unit Total Implicit Year Labor compen- compen- Unit nonlabor unit Unit price and produc- Hours sation sation labor costs costs profits deflator quarter tivity Output worked (1) (2) costs (6) (7) (8) (4) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Percent change from previous quarter at annual rate (5) 2020 I -1.3 -5.0 -3.7 4.2 3.0 5.6 9.1 6.7 -43.3 -0.1 2019 ANNUAL 1.9 r 2.8 0.9 3.5 r 1.6 r 1.5 1.6 1.6 r -5.8 r 0.7 2019 IV 3.7 r 4.9 r 1.2 3.8 r 1.4 r 0.1 r -4.0 r -1.2 r 14.8 r 0.4 III 1.0 1.7 0.7 0.1 -1.7 -0.8 5.7 1.2 -3.6 0.7 II 1.0 1.1 0.1 2.5 -0.5 1.4 1.2 1.3 12.0 2.4 I 2.1 3.6 1.5 9.6 8.6 7.3 1.1 5.3 -33.7 -0.1 2018 ANNUAL 0.0 1.9 1.9 3.4 1.0 3.4 3.0 3.3 -1.1 2.8 2018 IV 1.9 2.4 0.5 0.9 -0.3 -1.0 3.5 0.5 0.0 0.4 III 5.2 6.3 1.1 2.0 -0.1 -3.0 -2.5 -2.9 12.7 -1.2 II -2.8 -0.4 2.5 -0.3 -2.5 2.5 5.3 3.4 4.8 3.6 I 1.5 3.3 1.8 9.8 6.3 8.2 1.6 6.0 0.2 5.3 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Percent change from corresponding quarter of previous year 2020 I 1.1 0.6 -0.5 2.6 0.5 1.5 2.9 2.0 -8.4 0.9 2019 ANNUAL 1.9 r 2.8 0.9 3.5 r 1.6 r 1.5 1.6 1.6 r -5.8 r 0.7 2019 IV 1.9 r 2.8 r 0.9 3.9 r 1.9 r 2.0 r 0.9 r 1.6 -4.8 r 0.9 III 1.5 2.2 0.7 3.2 1.4 1.7 2.9 2.1 -8.0 0.9 II 2.6 3.4 0.8 3.7 1.8 1.1 0.8 1.0 -4.4 0.4 I 1.6 3.0 1.4 3.0 1.3 1.4 1.8 1.5 -5.9 0.7 2018 ANNUAL 0.0 1.9 1.9 3.4 1.0 3.4 3.0 3.3 -1.1 2.8 2018 IV 1.4 2.9 1.5 3.0 0.8 1.6 1.9 1.7 4.3 2.0 III 0.7 2.7 2.0 3.5 0.8 2.7 2.1 2.5 2.2 2.5 II -1.5 0.6 2.1 3.5 0.8 5.1 4.4 4.9 -5.0 3.6 I -0.6 1.5 2.2 3.7 1.5 4.4 3.5 4.1 -5.4 2.9 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexes 2012=100 2020 I 103.6 117.1 113.0 122.0 108.1 117.7 114.2 116.5 75.1 110.6 2019 ANNUAL 103.1 r 117.3 r 113.7 119.7 r 107.3 r 116.1 r 111.7 r 114.6 r 84.2 r 110.3 r 2019 IV 104.0 r 118.6 r 114.1 120.7 r 107.3 r 116.1 r 111.7 r 114.6 r 86.5 r 110.6 III 103.1 117.2 113.7 119.6 106.9 116.1 112.9 115.0 83.6 110.5 II 102.8 116.7 113.5 119.6 107.4 116.3 111.3 114.7 84.4 110.3 I 102.5 116.4 113.5 118.8 107.5 115.9 111.0 114.3 82.0 109.7 2018 ANNUAL 101.2 114.0 112.7 115.7 105.6 114.3 110.0 112.9 89.3 109.5 2018 IV 102.0 115.4 113.1 116.2 105.3 113.9 110.7 112.8 90.9 109.7 III 101.5 114.7 113.0 115.9 105.4 114.2 109.7 112.7 90.9 109.6 II 100.2 112.9 112.7 115.3 105.5 115.0 110.4 113.5 88.2 109.9 I 101.0 113.0 112.0 115.4 106.1 114.3 109.0 112.6 87.2 108.9 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- See footnotes following Table 6. June 4, 2020 r=revised Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics -13- SOURCES: Output data are from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the Census Bureau of the U.S. Department of Commerce; the Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor; and the Federal Reserve Board. Hours and compensation data are from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Bureau of Economic Analysis. RELIABILITY: Productivity and cost measures are regularly revised as more complete information becomes available. The measures are first published within 40 days of the close of the reference period; revisions appear 30 days later, and second revisions after an additional 60 days. In the business sector, the third publication (second revision) of a quarterly index of output per hour of all persons has differed from the initial value by between -1.4 and 1.4 index points approximately 95 percent of the time. This interval is based on the performance of this measure between the fourth quarter of 1995 and the fourth quarter of 2019. Table Footnotes Wages and salaries of employees plus employers' contributions for social insurance and private

benefit plans. Except for nonfinancial corporations, where there are no self-employed, data also include an estimate of wages, salaries, and supplemental payments for the self-employed. The change for recent quarters is based on the Consumer Price Index for all urban consumers (CPI-U). The trend from 1978-2019 is based on the Consumer Price Index research series (CPI-U-RS). Unit nonlabor payments include profits, consumption of fixed capital, taxes on production and imports less subsidies, net interest and miscellaneous payments, business current transfer payments, rental income of persons, and the current surplus of government enterprises. Current dollar output divided by the output index. Quarterly changes: Percent change compounded at annual rate is calculated using index numbers to three decimal places. Indexes published in the news release are rounded to one decimal place for convenience. Annual changes: Percent change is calculated using annual indexes to three decimal places. Unit nonlabor costs include consumption of fixed capital, taxes on production and imports less subsidies, net interest and miscellaneous payments, and business current transfer payments. Total unit costs are the sum of unit labor and nonlabor costs. Unit profits include corporate profits before tax with inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustment. -14- Attachments Original document

