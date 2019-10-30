BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Quarterly Data Series on Business Employment Dynamics

|
BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT DYNAMICS - FIRST QUARTER 2019
From December 2018 to March 2019, gross job gains from opening and expanding private-sector establishments were 7.4 million, a decrease of 393,000 jobs from the previous quarter, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over this period, gross job losses from closing and contracting private-sector establishments were 6.9 million, a decrease of 107,000 jobs from the previous quarter. The difference between the number of gross job gains and the number of gross job losses yielded a net employment gain of 525,000 jobs in the private sector during the first quarter of 2019. (See chart 1, and tables A and 1.)
Chart 1. Total private sector gross job gains and gross job losses, seasonally adjusted
March 2009 - March 2019
Thousands 9,000
8,000
Gross job gains
7,000
Gross job losses
6,000
5,000
2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 NOTE: Shaded area represents National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) defined recession period.
Changes to Business Employment Dynamics (BED) Data
Data in this release incorporate annual revisions to the BED series. Annual revisions are published each year with the release of first quarter data. These revisions cover the last four quarters of not seasonally adjusted data and five years of seasonally adjusted data.
The change in the number of jobs over time is the net result of increases and decreases in employment that occur at all private businesses in the economy. Business Employment Dynamics statistics track these changes in employment at private-sector establishments from the third month of one quarter to the third month of the next. The difference between the number of gross job gains and the number of gross job losses is the net change in employment. (See Technical Note.) The BED data series include gross job gains and gross job losses by industry subsector, for the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, as well as gross job gains and gross job losses at the firm level by employer size class.
Gross Job Gains
In the first quarter of 2019, gross job gains represented 5.9 percent of private-sector employment. Gross job gains are the sum of increases in employment due to expansions at existing establishments and the addition of new jobs at opening establishments. Gross job gains at expanding establishments totaled 6.0 million in the first quarter of 2019, a decrease of 280,000 jobs compared to the previous quarter. Opening establishments accounted for 1.3 million of the jobs gained in the first quarter of 2019, a decrease of 113,000 jobs from the previous quarter. (See charts 2 and 3, and tables A, 1, 2, and 3.)
Gross Job Losses
In the first quarter of 2019, gross job losses represented 5.5 percent of private-sector employment. Gross job losses are the result of contractions in employment at existing establishments and the loss of jobs at closing establishments. Contracting establishments lost 5.6 million jobs in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 23,000 jobs from the prior quarter. In the first quarter of 2019, closing establishments lost
1.2 million jobs, a decrease of 130,000 jobs from the previous quarter. (See charts 2 and 3, and tables A, 1, 2, and 3.)
Chart 2. Private sector gross job gains at expanding establishments and gross job losses at contracting establishments, seasonally adjusted: March 2009 - March 2019
7,500
Chart 3. Private sector gross job gains at opening establishments and gross job losses at closing establishments, seasonally adjusted: March 2009 - March 2019
Thousands 1,600
1,500
1,400Openings
'09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19 NOTE: Shaded area represents NBER defined recession period.
'09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19 NOTE: Shaded area represents NBER defined recession period.
Establishment Births and Deaths
In the first quarter of 2019, the number of establishment births (a subset of the openings data) increased by 7,000, to a total of 256,000 establishments. These new establishments accounted for 814,000 jobs, a decrease of 49,000 jobs from the previous quarter. Data for establishment deaths (a subset of the closings data) are available through the second quarter of 2018, when 774,000 jobs were lost at 231,000 establishments, an increase of 111,000 jobs from the first quarter of 2018. (See Technical Note and table 8.)
- 2 -
Industries
Gross job gains exceeded gross job losses in 10 of 13 industries in the first quarter of 2019. The service- providing industries experienced a net job increase of 414,000 jobs in the first quarter of 2019. Within service-providing industries, education and health services had the largest over-the-quarter net job increase, with a gain of 152,000 jobs. This was the result of 1,003,000 gross job gains and 851,000 gross job losses. The leisure and hospitality sector had the second largest increase among service-providing industries, with a net gain of 140,000 jobs. The goods-producing industries experienced a net job increase of 111,000 jobs in the first quarter of 2019. Of the goods-producing industries, construction experienced a net increase of 84,000 jobs, manufacturing added 26,000 jobs, and natural resources and mining showed a net gain of 1,000 jobs. (See table 3.)
Table A. Three-month private sector gross job gains and losses, seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
|
3 months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Category
|
Mar.
|
June
|
|
Sept.
|
|
Dec.
|
Mar.
|
|
2018
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Levels (in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross job gains.............................
|
7,484
|
7,655
|
|
7,499
|
|
7,768
|
7,375
|
At expanding establishments..
|
6,135
|
6,257
|
|
6,122
|
|
6,318
|
6,038
|
At opening establishments....
|
1,349
|
1,398
|
|
1,377
|
|
1,450
|
1,337
|
Gross job losses............................
|
6,777
|
7,254
|
|
7,432
|
|
6,957
|
6,850
|
At contracting establishments
|
5,587
|
5,967
|
|
6,113
|
|
5,626
|
5,649
|
At closing establishments......
|
1,190
|
1,287
|
|
1,319
|
|
1,331
|
1,201
|
Net employment change1.............
|
707
|
401
|
|
67
|
|
811
|
525
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rates (percent)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross job gains.............................
|
6.1
|
6.1
|
6.0
|
|
6.3
|
5.9
|
At expanding establishments.
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
4.9
|
|
5.1
|
4.8
|
At opening establishments....
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
|
1.2
|
1.1
|
Gross job losses............................
|
5.5
|
5.8
|
6.0
|
|
5.6
|
5.5
|
At contracting establishments
|
4.5
|
4.8
|
4.9
|
|
4.5
|
4.5
|
At closing establishments......
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
1.1
|
|
1.1
|
1.0
|
Net employment change1.............
|
0.6
|
0.3
|
0.0
|
|
0.7
|
0.4
-
The net employment change is the difference between total gross job gains and total gross job losses. See the Technical Note for further information.
Firm Size
In the first quarter of 2019, firms with 1-49 employees had a net employment gain of 280,000. Firms with 50-249 employees had a net employment gain of 150,000. Firms with 250 or more employees had a net employment gain of 149,000. (See tables 4 and 5.)
- 3 -
States
Gross job gains exceeded gross job losses in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands in the first quarter of 2019. (See tables 6 and 7.)
For More Information
Additional information on gross job gains and gross job losses is available online at www.bls.gov/bdm. This information includes data on the levels and rates of gross job gains and gross job losses by firm size, not seasonally adjusted data and other seasonally adjusted time series not presented in this release, charts of gross job gains and gross job losses by industry and firm size, and answers to frequently asked questions. Additional information about the Business Employment Dynamics data can be found in the Technical Note of this release or can be obtained by emailing BDMinfo@bls.gov.
The Business Employment Dynamics for Second Quarter 2019 are scheduled to be released on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EST).
South Carolina Business Employment Dynamics Data
Business Employment Dynamics (BED) data for 2018 and the first quarter of 2019 for South Carolina show unusual movements, which may be the result of a change in reporting. The unusual movements coincide with a modernization of the South Carolina unemployment insurance system. For more information, please visit: www.bls.gov/cew/2018-notice-regarding-south-carolina-employment-and-wages-data.htm
- 4 -
The Business Employment Dynamics (BED) data are a product of a federal-state cooperative program known as Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW). The BED data are compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) from existing QCEW rec- ords. Most employers in the U.S. are required to file quarterly reports on the employment and wages of workers covered by unemployment insurance (UI) laws and to pay quarterly UI taxes. The QCEW is based largely on quarterly UI reports which are sent by businesses to the State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). These UI reports are supplemented by two additional BLS data collections to render administrative data into economic statistics. Together these data comprise the QCEW and form the basis of the Bureau's establishment universe sampling frame.
These reports are used to produce the quarterly QCEW data on total employment and wages and the longitudinal BED data on gross job gains and losses. The QCEW is also the employment benchmark for the Current Employment Statistics (CES), Occupational Employment Statistics (OES), and Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) programs and is a major input to the Bureau of Economic Analysis's Personal Income Accounts.
In the BED program, the quarterly QCEW records are linked across quarters to provide a longitudinal history for each establish- ment. The linkage process allows the tracking of net employment changes at the establishment level, which in turn allows the estimation of jobs gained at opening and expanding units and jobs lost at closing and contracting units.
Summary of Major Differences between QCEW, BED, and CES Employment Measures
|
|
|
QCEW
|
|
BED
|
|
CES
|
|
|
|
|
Source
|
∙ Count of UI administrative records
|
∙ Count of longitudinally-linked UI ad-
|
∙ Sample survey: 689,000 establishments
|
|
|
submitted by 10.1 million establish-
|
|
ministrative records submitted by 8.2
|
|
|
|
|
ments in first quarter of 2019
|
|
million private-sector establishments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coverage
|
∙ UI and UCFE coverage, including
|
∙ UI coverage, excluding government,
|
Nonfarm wage and salary jobs:
|
|
|
all employers subject to state and
|
|
private households, and establish-
|
∙
|
UI coverage, excluding agriculture, private
|
|
|
federal UI laws
|
|
ments with zero employment
|
|
households, and self-employed workers
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Other employment, including railroads,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
religious organizations, and other non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UI-covered jobs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Publication fre-
|
∙
|
Quarterly
|
∙
|
Quarterly
|
∙
|
Monthly
|
quency
|
|
- 6 months after the end of each
|
|
- 7 months after the end of each
|
|
- Usually the 3rd Friday after the end
|
|
|
quarter
|
|
quarter
|
|
of the week including the 12th of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
Use of UI file
|
∙ Directly summarizes and publishes
|
∙ Links each new UI quarter to longitu-
|
∙ Uses UI file as a sampling frame and to
|
|
|
each new quarter of UI data
|
|
dinal database and directly summa-
|
|
annually realign sample-based estimates
|
|
|
|
|
rizes gross job gains and losses
|
|
to population counts (benchmarking)
|
|
|
|
|
Principal
|
∙ Provides a quarterly and annual uni-
|
∙ Provides quarterly employer dynam-
|
∙ Provides current monthly estimates of
|
products
|
|
verse count of establishments, em-
|
|
ics data on establishment openings,
|
|
employment, hours, and earnings at the
|
|
|
ployment, and wages at the county,
|
|
closings, expansions, and contractions
|
|
MSA, state, and national level by indus-
|
|
|
metropolitan statistical area (MSA),
|
|
at the national level by NAICS super-
|
|
try
|
|
|
state, and national levels by detailed
|
|
sectors, 3-digit NAICS, and by size of
|
|
|
|
|
industry
|
|
firm, and at the state private-sector to-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tal level
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Future expansions will include data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
with greater industry detail and data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at the county and MSA level
|
|
|
Principal uses
|
∙
|
Major uses include:
|
∙
|
Major uses include:
|
∙
|
Major uses include:
|
|
|
- Detailed locality data
|
|
- Business cycle analysis
|
|
- Principal federal economic indicator
|
|
|
- Periodic universe counts for
|
|
- Analysis of employer dynamics
|
|
- Official time series for employment
|
|
|
benchmarking sample survey es-
|
|
underlying economic expansions
|
|
change measures
|
|
|
timates
|
|
and contractions
|
|
- Input into other major economic in-
|
|
|
- Sample frame for BLS establish-
|
|
- Analysis of employment expan-
|
|
dicators
|
|
|
ment surveys
|
|
sion and contraction by size of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
firm
|
|
|
Program Web
|
∙
|
www.bls.gov/cew
|
∙
|
www.bls.gov/bdm
|
∙
|
www.bls.gov/ces
|
sites
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
