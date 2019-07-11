BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Real Earnings

and varying trends in employment in high-wage versus low-wage industries as well as wage rate changes influence the earnings averages.

earnings estimates are derived by multiplying the average hourly earnings and the average weekly hours estimates. This is equivalent to dividing the estimated payroll by the corresponding number of jobs. The weekly and hourly earnings estimates for aggregate industries, such as the total private sector averages printed in this release, are derived by summing the corresponding payroll, hours, and employment estimates of the component industries. As a result, each industry receives a "weight" in the published averages that corresponds to

monthly establishment survey of employment, payroll, and hours. The deflators used for constant- dollar earnings series presented in this release come from the Consumer Price Indexes Program. The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers

The earnings series presented in this release are derived from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey,

There are several characteristics of the series presented in this release that limit their suitability for some types of economic analyses. (1) The denominator for the all employee weekly earnings series is the number of private nonfarm jobs.

Similarly, the denominator of the production and nonsupervisory employee weekly earnings series is the number of private nonfarm

production and nonsupervisory employee jobs. This number includes full-time and part-time jobs as well as

the jobs held by multiple jobholders in the private nonfarm sector. These factors tend to result in weekly earnings averages significantly lower than the corresponding numbers for full-time jobs. (2) Annual earnings averages can differ significantly from the result obtained by multiplying average weekly earnings times 52

weeks. The difference may be due to factors such as turnovers and layoffs. (3) The series are the average earnings of all employees or all production and nonsupervisory jobs, not the earnings average of "typical" jobs or jobs held by "typical" workers. Specifically, there are no adjustments for occupational, age, or schooling variations or for household type or location. Many studies have established the significance of these factors and that their impact varies over time.

Seasonally adjusted data are preferred by some users for analyzing general earnings trends in the economy since they eliminate the effect of changes that normally occur at the same time and in about the same magnitude each year and, therefore, reveal the underlying trends and cyclical movements. Changes in average earnings may be due to seasonal changes in the proportion of workers in high-wage and low-wage industries or occupations or to seasonal changes in the amount of overtime work, and so on.

For more information, see Thomas Gavett, "Measures of Change in Real Wages and Earnings," Monthly Labor Review, February 1972.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: 202-691-5200; TDD Message Referral Phone Number: 1-800-877-8339.