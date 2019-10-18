|
BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : State Employment and Unemployment (Monthly)
10/18/2019 | 10:20am EDT
|
For release 10:00 a.m. (EDT) Friday, October 18, 2019
|
USDL-19-1819
|
Technical information:
|
|
|
|
|
Employment:
|
(202) 691-6559
|
• sminfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/sae
|
|
Unemployment:
|
(202) 691-6392
|
•
|
lausinfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/lau
|
|
Media contact:
|
(202) 691-5902
|
•
|
PressOffice@bls.gov
|
STATE EMPLOYMENT AND UNEMPLOYMENT - SEPTEMBER 2019
Unemployment rates were lower in September in 7 states, higher in 4 states, and stable in 39 states and the District of Columbia, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Seven states had jobless rate decreases from a year earlier, 2 states had increases, and 41 states and the District had little or no change. The national unemployment rate declined by 0.2 percentage point from August to 3.5 percent, but was little changed from September 2018.
Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 3 states in September 2019, decreased in 2, and was essentially unchanged in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Over the year, 27 states added nonfarm payroll jobs and 23 states and the District were essentially unchanged.
This news release presents statistics from two monthly programs. The civilian labor force and unemployment data are modeled based largely on a survey of households. These data pertain to individuals by where they reside. The employment data are from an establishment survey that measures nonfarm employment, hours, and earnings by industry. These data pertain to jobs on payrolls defined by where the establishments are located. For more information about the concepts and statistical methodologies used by these two programs, see the Technical Note.
Unemployment
Vermont had the lowest unemployment rate in September, 2.2 percent. The rates in Alabama (3.0 percent), California (4.0 percent), Illinois (3.9 percent), New Jersey (3.1 percent), and South Carolina (2.9 percent) set new series lows. (All state series begin in 1976.) Alaska had the highest jobless rate, 6.2 percent. In total, 15 states had unemployment rates lower than the U.S. figure of 3.5 percent, 14 states and the District of Columbia had higher rates, and 21 states had rates that were not appreciably different from that of the nation. (See tables A and 1 and map 1.)
South Carolina had the largest over-the-month unemployment rate decrease (-0.3 percentage point) in September, while Mississippi had the largest rate increase (+0.2 point). Thirty-nine states and the District of Columbia had jobless rates that were not notably different from those of a month earlier, though some had changes that were at least as large numerically as the significant changes. (See table B.)
Alabama, Colorado, and New Jersey had the largest over-the-year unemployment rate decreases (-0.8 percentage point each). The only rate increases from September 2018 occurred in Mississippi (+0.7 percentage point) and Nebraska (+0.4 point). (See table C.)
Nonfarm Payroll Employment
Nonfarm payroll employment increased in three states in September 2019. The job gains occurred in Kentucky (+8,200, or +0.4 percent), Idaho (+4,600, or +0.6 percent), and Hawaii (+4,500, or +0.7 percent). Employment decreased in September in Virginia (-14,700, or -0.4 percent) and New Hampshire (-3,500, or -0.5 percent). (See tables D and 3.)
Twenty-seven states had over-the-year increases in nonfarm payroll employment in September. The largest job gains occurred in California (+320,000), Texas (+300,000), and Florida (+224,700). The largest percentage gains occurred in Nevada (+3.2 percent), Idaho (+3.1 percent), and Utah (+3.0 percent). (See table E and map 2.)
_____________
The Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment news release for September is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The State Employment and Unemployment news release for October is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (EST).
-2-
Rate p 3.5 3.0 6.2 4.9 4.0 2.7 5.4 2.7 2.9 2.5 4.4 4.3 2.9 2.9 4.2 5.4 3.1 2.5 4.9 3.9 4.1 2.5 4.2 4.1 2.9 3.0 2.7 2.2 2.7 4.6 4.7
Table A. States with unemployment rates significantly different from that of the U.S., September 2019, seasonally adjusted
State
United States 1 ………………………………………
Alabama .........................................................
Alaska ............................................................
Arizona ...........................................................
California .........................................................
Colorado .........................................................
District of Columbia ..........................................
Hawaii .............................................................
Idaho ..............................................................
Iowa ................................................................
Kentucky ........................................................
Louisiana ........................................................
Maine .............................................................
Massachusetts ................................................
Michigan .........................................................
Mississippi ......................................................
Nebraska ........................................................
New Hampshire ...............................................
New Mexico ....................................................
New York ........................................................
North Carolina ..................................................
North Dakota ...................................................
Ohio ...............................................................
Oregon ............................................................
South Carolina .................................................
South Dakota ..................................................
Utah ...............................................................
Vermont ..........................................................
Virginia ...........................................................
Washington .....................................................
West Virginia ...................................................
1 Data are not preliminary. p = preliminary.
-3-
Table B. States with statistically significant unemployment rate changes from August 2019 to September 2019, seasonally adjusted
|
State
|
|
Rate
|
Over-the-month
|
August 2019
|
|
September 2019 p
|
change p
|
|
Alabama ....................................
|
3.1
|
|
3.0
|
-0.1
|
California ....................................
|
4.1
|
|
4.0
|
-.1
|
Colorado ....................................
|
2.8
|
|
2.7
|
-.1
|
Delaware ....................................
|
3.4
|
|
3.5
|
.1
|
Georgia ......................................
|
3.6
|
|
3.5
|
-.1
|
Mississippi .................................
|
5.2
|
|
5.4
|
.2
|
South Carolina ............................
|
3.2
|
|
2.9
|
-.3
|
Utah ..........................................
|
2.8
|
|
2.7
|
-.1
|
Vermont .....................................
|
2.1
|
|
2.2
|
.1
|
Virginia ......................................
|
2.8
|
|
2.7
|
-.1
|
Wisconsin ..................................
|
3.1
|
|
3.2
|
.1
p = preliminary.
Table C. States with statistically significant unemployment rate changes from September 2018 to September 2019, seasonally adjusted
|
State
|
|
Rate
|
Over-the-year
|
September 2018
|
|
September 2019 p
|
change p
|
|
Alabama ....................................
|
3.8
|
|
3.0
|
-0.8
|
California ....................................
|
4.1
|
|
4.0
|
-.1
|
Colorado ....................................
|
3.5
|
|
2.7
|
-.8
|
Maine ........................................
|
3.5
|
|
2.9
|
-.6
|
Mississippi .................................
|
4.7
|
|
5.4
|
.7
|
Nebraska ...................................
|
2.7
|
|
3.1
|
.4
|
New Jersey ................................
|
3.9
|
|
3.1
|
-.8
|
Utah ..........................................
|
3.1
|
|
2.7
|
-.4
|
Vermont .....................................
|
2.6
|
|
2.2
|
-.4
p = preliminary.
-4-
|
Table D. States with statistically significant employment changes from August 2019 to
|
|
September 2019, seasonally adjusted
|
August
|
|
September
|
|
Over-the-month change p
|
State
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2019 p
|
|
Level
|
Percent
|
Hawaii .......................................
|
|
658,600
|
|
663,100
|
|
4,500
|
0.7
|
Idaho .........................................
|
|
758,000
|
|
762,600
|
|
4,600
|
.6
|
Kentucky ...................................
|
|
1,951,800
|
|
1,960,000
|
|
8,200
|
.4
|
New Hampshire ..........................
|
|
693,200
|
|
689,700
|
|
-3,500
|
-.5
|
Virginia ......................................
|
|
4,040,500
|
|
4,025,800
|
|
-14,700
|
-.4
-
= preliminary.
|
Table E. States with statistically significant employment changes from September 2018 to
|
|
|
September 2019, seasonally adjusted September
|
|
September
|
|
Over-the-year change p
|
|
|
State
|
2018
|
|
2019 p
|
|
Level
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
Alabama ....................................
|
2,045,700
|
|
2,090,600
|
|
44,900
|
|
2.2
|
Arizona ......................................
|
2,875,600
|
|
2,942,100
|
|
66,500
|
|
2.3
|
Arkansas ...................................
|
1,263,300
|
|
1,280,000
|
|
16,700
|
|
1.3
|
California ...................................
|
17,218,500
|
|
17,538,500
|
|
320,000
|
|
1.9
|
Colorado ....................................
|
2,732,200
|
|
2,789,100
|
|
56,900
|
|
2.1
|
Delaware ...................................
|
460,900
|
|
469,100
|
|
8,200
|
|
1.8
|
Florida .......................................
|
8,828,000
|
|
9,052,700
|
|
224,700
|
|
2.5
|
Georgia .....................................
|
4,558,200
|
|
4,635,600
|
|
77,400
|
|
1.7
|
Idaho .........................................
|
740,000
|
|
762,600
|
|
22,600
|
|
3.1
|
Illinois ........................................
|
6,120,100
|
|
6,186,700
|
|
66,600
|
|
1.1
|
Kansas ......................................
|
1,417,300
|
|
1,438,100
|
|
20,800
|
|
1.5
|
Kentucky ...................................
|
1,933,800
|
|
1,960,000
|
|
26,200
|
|
1.4
|
Massachusetts ..........................
|
3,646,100
|
|
3,681,400
|
|
35,300
|
|
1.0
|
Mississippi ................................
|
1,153,600
|
|
1,170,500
|
|
16,900
|
|
1.5
|
Missouri ....................................
|
2,890,900
|
|
2,923,000
|
|
32,100
|
|
1.1
|
Nevada ......................................
|
1,395,000
|
|
1,440,200
|
|
45,200
|
|
3.2
|
New Jersey ................................
|
4,152,600
|
|
4,197,200
|
|
44,600
|
|
1.1
|
New Mexico ...............................
|
844,000
|
|
862,800
|
|
18,800
|
|
2.2
|
New York ...................................
|
9,691,300
|
|
9,797,300
|
|
106,000
|
|
1.1
|
North Carolina ............................
|
4,475,300
|
|
4,578,000
|
|
102,700
|
|
2.3
|
Oregon ......................................
|
1,913,400
|
|
1,943,500
|
|
30,100
|
|
1.6
|
South Carolina ...........................
|
2,135,900
|
|
2,179,300
|
|
43,400
|
|
2.0
|
South Dakota .............................
|
439,900
|
|
447,900
|
|
8,000
|
|
1.8
|
Tennessee .................................
|
3,074,700
|
|
3,122,900
|
|
48,200
|
|
1.6
|
Texas ........................................
|
12,560,000
|
|
12,860,000
|
|
300,000
|
|
2.4
|
Utah ..........................................
|
1,526,600
|
|
1,573,100
|
|
46,500
|
|
3.0
|
Washington ...............................
|
3,416,600
|
|
3,507,800
|
|
91,200
|
|
2.7
p = preliminary.
-5-
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 14:19:07 UTC
|
|