BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : State Employment and Unemployment (Monthly)

STATE EMPLOYMENT AND UNEMPLOYMENT - SEPTEMBER 2019

Unemployment rates were lower in September in 7 states, higher in 4 states, and stable in 39 states and the District of Columbia, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Seven states had jobless rate decreases from a year earlier, 2 states had increases, and 41 states and the District had little or no change. The national unemployment rate declined by 0.2 percentage point from August to 3.5 percent, but was little changed from September 2018.

Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 3 states in September 2019, decreased in 2, and was essentially unchanged in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Over the year, 27 states added nonfarm payroll jobs and 23 states and the District were essentially unchanged.

This news release presents statistics from two monthly programs. The civilian labor force and unemployment data are modeled based largely on a survey of households. These data pertain to individuals by where they reside. The employment data are from an establishment survey that measures nonfarm employment, hours, and earnings by industry. These data pertain to jobs on payrolls defined by where the establishments are located. For more information about the concepts and statistical methodologies used by these two programs, see the Technical Note.

Unemployment

Vermont had the lowest unemployment rate in September, 2.2 percent. The rates in Alabama (3.0 percent), California (4.0 percent), Illinois (3.9 percent), New Jersey (3.1 percent), and South Carolina (2.9 percent) set new series lows. (All state series begin in 1976.) Alaska had the highest jobless rate, 6.2 percent. In total, 15 states had unemployment rates lower than the U.S. figure of 3.5 percent, 14 states and the District of Columbia had higher rates, and 21 states had rates that were not appreciably different from that of the nation. (See tables A and 1 and map 1.)

South Carolina had the largest over-the-month unemployment rate decrease (-0.3 percentage point) in September, while Mississippi had the largest rate increase (+0.2 point). Thirty-nine states and the District of Columbia had jobless rates that were not notably different from those of a month earlier, though some had changes that were at least as large numerically as the significant changes. (See table B.)