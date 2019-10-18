BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : State Employment and Unemployment (Monthly)

Log in
For release 10:00 a.m. (EDT) Friday, October 18, 2019

USDL-19-1819

Technical information:

Employment:

(202) 691-6559

• sminfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/sae

Unemployment:

(202) 691-6392

lausinfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/lau

Media contact:

(202) 691-5902

PressOffice@bls.gov

STATE EMPLOYMENT AND UNEMPLOYMENT - SEPTEMBER 2019

Unemployment rates were lower in September in 7 states, higher in 4 states, and stable in 39 states and the District of Columbia, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Seven states had jobless rate decreases from a year earlier, 2 states had increases, and 41 states and the District had little or no change. The national unemployment rate declined by 0.2 percentage point from August to 3.5 percent, but was little changed from September 2018.

Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 3 states in September 2019, decreased in 2, and was essentially unchanged in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Over the year, 27 states added nonfarm payroll jobs and 23 states and the District were essentially unchanged.

This news release presents statistics from two monthly programs. The civilian labor force and unemployment data are modeled based largely on a survey of households. These data pertain to individuals by where they reside. The employment data are from an establishment survey that measures nonfarm employment, hours, and earnings by industry. These data pertain to jobs on payrolls defined by where the establishments are located. For more information about the concepts and statistical methodologies used by these two programs, see the Technical Note.

Unemployment

Vermont had the lowest unemployment rate in September, 2.2 percent. The rates in Alabama (3.0 percent), California (4.0 percent), Illinois (3.9 percent), New Jersey (3.1 percent), and South Carolina (2.9 percent) set new series lows. (All state series begin in 1976.) Alaska had the highest jobless rate, 6.2 percent. In total, 15 states had unemployment rates lower than the U.S. figure of 3.5 percent, 14 states and the District of Columbia had higher rates, and 21 states had rates that were not appreciably different from that of the nation. (See tables A and 1 and map 1.)

South Carolina had the largest over-the-month unemployment rate decrease (-0.3 percentage point) in September, while Mississippi had the largest rate increase (+0.2 point). Thirty-nine states and the District of Columbia had jobless rates that were not notably different from those of a month earlier, though some had changes that were at least as large numerically as the significant changes. (See table B.)

Alabama, Colorado, and New Jersey had the largest over-the-year unemployment rate decreases (-0.8 percentage point each). The only rate increases from September 2018 occurred in Mississippi (+0.7 percentage point) and Nebraska (+0.4 point). (See table C.)

Nonfarm Payroll Employment

Nonfarm payroll employment increased in three states in September 2019. The job gains occurred in Kentucky (+8,200, or +0.4 percent), Idaho (+4,600, or +0.6 percent), and Hawaii (+4,500, or +0.7 percent). Employment decreased in September in Virginia (-14,700, or -0.4 percent) and New Hampshire (-3,500, or -0.5 percent). (See tables D and 3.)

Twenty-seven states had over-the-year increases in nonfarm payroll employment in September. The largest job gains occurred in California (+320,000), Texas (+300,000), and Florida (+224,700). The largest percentage gains occurred in Nevada (+3.2 percent), Idaho (+3.1 percent), and Utah (+3.0 percent). (See table E and map 2.)

_____________

The Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment news release for September is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The State Employment and Unemployment news release for October is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (EST).

-2-

Rate p 3.5 3.0 6.2 4.9 4.0 2.7 5.4 2.7 2.9 2.5 4.4 4.3 2.9 2.9 4.2 5.4 3.1 2.5 4.9 3.9 4.1 2.5 4.2 4.1 2.9 3.0 2.7 2.2 2.7 4.6 4.7

Table A. States with unemployment rates significantly different from that of the U.S., September 2019, seasonally adjusted

State

United States 1 ………………………………………

Alabama .........................................................

Alaska ............................................................

Arizona ...........................................................

California .........................................................

Colorado .........................................................

District of Columbia ..........................................

Hawaii .............................................................

Idaho ..............................................................

Iowa ................................................................

Kentucky ........................................................

Louisiana ........................................................

Maine .............................................................

Massachusetts ................................................

Michigan .........................................................

Mississippi ......................................................

Nebraska ........................................................

New Hampshire ...............................................

New Mexico ....................................................

New York ........................................................

North Carolina ..................................................

North Dakota ...................................................

Ohio ...............................................................

Oregon ............................................................

South Carolina .................................................

South Dakota ..................................................

Utah ...............................................................

Vermont ..........................................................

Virginia ...........................................................

Washington .....................................................

West Virginia ...................................................

1 Data are not preliminary. p = preliminary.

-3-

Table B. States with statistically significant unemployment rate changes from August 2019 to September 2019, seasonally adjusted

State

Rate

Over-the-month

August 2019

September 2019 p

change p

Alabama ....................................

3.1

3.0

-0.1

California ....................................

4.1

4.0

-.1

Colorado ....................................

2.8

2.7

-.1

Delaware ....................................

3.4

3.5

.1

Georgia ......................................

3.6

3.5

-.1

Mississippi .................................

5.2

5.4

.2

South Carolina ............................

3.2

2.9

-.3

Utah ..........................................

2.8

2.7

-.1

Vermont .....................................

2.1

2.2

.1

Virginia ......................................

2.8

2.7

-.1

Wisconsin ..................................

3.1

3.2

.1

p = preliminary.

Table C. States with statistically significant unemployment rate changes from September 2018 to September 2019, seasonally adjusted

State

Rate

Over-the-year

September 2018

September 2019 p

change p

Alabama ....................................

3.8

3.0

-0.8

California ....................................

4.1

4.0

-.1

Colorado ....................................

3.5

2.7

-.8

Maine ........................................

3.5

2.9

-.6

Mississippi .................................

4.7

5.4

.7

Nebraska ...................................

2.7

3.1

.4

New Jersey ................................

3.9

3.1

-.8

Utah ..........................................

3.1

2.7

-.4

Vermont .....................................

2.6

2.2

-.4

p = preliminary.

-4-

Table D. States with statistically significant employment changes from August 2019 to

September 2019, seasonally adjusted

August

September

Over-the-month change p

State

2019

2019 p

Level

Percent

Hawaii .......................................

658,600

663,100

4,500

0.7

Idaho .........................................

758,000

762,600

4,600

.6

Kentucky ...................................

1,951,800

1,960,000

8,200

.4

New Hampshire ..........................

693,200

689,700

-3,500

-.5

Virginia ......................................

4,040,500

4,025,800

-14,700

-.4

  1. = preliminary.

Table E. States with statistically significant employment changes from September 2018 to

September 2019, seasonally adjusted September

September

Over-the-year change p

State

2018

2019 p

Level

Percent

Alabama ....................................

2,045,700

2,090,600

44,900

2.2

Arizona ......................................

2,875,600

2,942,100

66,500

2.3

Arkansas ...................................

1,263,300

1,280,000

16,700

1.3

California ...................................

17,218,500

17,538,500

320,000

1.9

Colorado ....................................

2,732,200

2,789,100

56,900

2.1

Delaware ...................................

460,900

469,100

8,200

1.8

Florida .......................................

8,828,000

9,052,700

224,700

2.5

Georgia .....................................

4,558,200

4,635,600

77,400

1.7

Idaho .........................................

740,000

762,600

22,600

3.1

Illinois ........................................

6,120,100

6,186,700

66,600

1.1

Kansas ......................................

1,417,300

1,438,100

20,800

1.5

Kentucky ...................................

1,933,800

1,960,000

26,200

1.4

Massachusetts ..........................

3,646,100

3,681,400

35,300

1.0

Mississippi ................................

1,153,600

1,170,500

16,900

1.5

Missouri ....................................

2,890,900

2,923,000

32,100

1.1

Nevada ......................................

1,395,000

1,440,200

45,200

3.2

New Jersey ................................

4,152,600

4,197,200

44,600

1.1

New Mexico ...............................

844,000

862,800

18,800

2.2

New York ...................................

9,691,300

9,797,300

106,000

1.1

North Carolina ............................

4,475,300

4,578,000

102,700

2.3

Oregon ......................................

1,913,400

1,943,500

30,100

1.6

South Carolina ...........................

2,135,900

2,179,300

43,400

2.0

South Dakota .............................

439,900

447,900

8,000

1.8

Tennessee .................................

3,074,700

3,122,900

48,200

1.6

Texas ........................................

12,560,000

12,860,000

300,000

2.4

Utah ..........................................

1,526,600

1,573,100

46,500

3.0

Washington ...............................

3,416,600

3,507,800

91,200

2.7

p = preliminary.

-5-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 14:19:07 UTC
