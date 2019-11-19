BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : State Employment and Unemployment (Monthly) 0 11/19/2019 | 10:30am EST Send by mail :

For release 10:00 a.m. (EST) Tuesday, November 19, 2019 USDL-19-2049 Technical information: Employment: (202) 691-6559 • sminfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/sae Unemployment: (202) 691-6392 • lausinfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/lau Media contact: (202) 691-5902 • PressOffice@bls.gov STATE EMPLOYMENT AND UNEMPLOYMENT - OCTOBER 2019 Unemployment rates were lower in October in 4 states, higher in 2 states, and stable in 44 states and the District of Columbia, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Eight states had jobless rate decreases from a year earlier, 3 states had increases, and 39 states and the District had little or no change. The national unemployment rate, 3.6 percent, was little changed over the month and from October 2018. Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 4 states in October 2019, decreased in 1, and was essentially unchanged in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Over the year, 27 states added nonfarm payroll jobs and 23 states and the District were essentially unchanged. This news release presents statistics from two monthly programs. The civilian labor force and unemployment data are modeled based largely on a survey of households. These data pertain to individuals by where they reside. The employment data are from an establishment survey that measures nonfarm employment, hours, and earnings by industry. These data pertain to jobs on payrolls defined by where the establishments are located. For more information about the concepts and statistical methodologies used by these two programs, see the Technical Note. Unemployment Vermont had the lowest unemployment rate in October, 2.2 percent. The rates in Alabama (2.8 percent), California (3.9 percent), Maine (2.8 percent), and South Carolina (2.6 percent) set new series lows. (All state series begin in 1976.) Alaska had the highest jobless rate, 6.2 percent. In total, 15 states had unemployment rates lower than the U.S. figure of 3.6 percent, 12 states and the District of Columbia had higher rates, and 23 states had rates that were not appreciably different from that of the nation. (See tables A and 1 and map 1.) South Carolina had the largest over-the-month unemployment rate decrease (-0.3 percentage point) in October, closely followed by Alabama and Utah (-0.2 point each) and Georgia (-0.1 point). Delaware and Pennsylvania had the only rate increases (+0.2 percentage point each). The remaining 44 states and the District of Columbia had jobless rates that were not notably different from those of a month earlier, though some had changes that were at least as large numerically as the significant changes. Alabama and Colorado had the largest over-the-year unemployment rate decreases (-1.0 percentage point each). The largest rate increase from October 2018 occurred in Mississippi (+0.8 percentage point). (See table B.) Nonfarm Payroll Employment Nonfarm payroll employment increased in four states in October 2019. The job gains occurred in Texas (+30,100, or +0.2 percent), Maryland (+10,700, or +0.4 percent), Utah (+6,700, or +0.4 percent), and Nebraska (+5,200, or +0.5 percent). Employment decreased in October in Michigan (-21,800, or -0.5 percent). (See tables C and 3.) Twenty-seven states had over-the-year increases in nonfarm payroll employment in October. The largest job gains occurred in California (+308,000), Texas (+297,100), and Florida (+228,600). The largest percentage gains occurred in Utah (+3.2 percent), Florida (+2.6 percent), and Arizona (+2.5 percent). (See table D and map 2.) _____________ The Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment news release for October is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (EST). The State Employment and Unemployment news release for November is scheduled to be released on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (EST). -2- Table A. States with unemployment rates significantly different from that of the U.S., October 2019, seasonally adjusted State Rate p United States 1 ……………………………………… 3.6 Alabama ......................................................... 2.8 Alaska ............................................................ 6.2 Arizona ........................................................... 4.8 California ......................................................... 3.9 Colorado ......................................................... 2.6 District of Columbia .......................................... 5.4 Hawaii ............................................................. 2.7 Idaho .............................................................. 2.9 Iowa ................................................................ 2.6 Kentucky ........................................................ 4.3 Louisiana ........................................................ 4.5 Maine ............................................................. 2.8 Massachusetts ................................................ 2.9 Mississippi ...................................................... 5.5 Nebraska ........................................................ 3.1 New Hampshire ............................................... 2.6 New Mexico .................................................... 4.8 New York ........................................................ 4.0 North Dakota ................................................... 2.5 Ohio ............................................................... 4.2 Pennsylvania ................................................... 4.2 South Carolina ................................................. 2.6 South Dakota .................................................. 3.0 Utah ............................................................... 2.5 Vermont .......................................................... 2.2 Virginia ........................................................... 2.6 Washington ..................................................... 4.5 West Virginia ................................................... 4.8 1 Data are not preliminary. p = preliminary. -3- Table B. States with statistically significant unemployment rate changes from October 2018 to October 2019, seasonally adjusted State Rate Over-the-year change p October 2018 October 2019 p Alabama .................................... 3.8 2.8 -1.0 California .................................... 4.1 3.9 -.2 Colorado .................................... 3.6 2.6 -1.0 Maine ........................................ 3.5 2.8 -.7 Mississippi ................................. 4.7 5.5 .8 Nebraska ................................... 2.7 3.1 .4 New Jersey ................................ 3.9 3.2 -.7 New York ................................... 3.8 4.0 .2 South Carolina ............................ 3.2 2.6 -.6 Utah .......................................... 3.2 2.5 -.7 Vermont ..................................... 2.6 2.2 -.4 p = preliminary. Table C. States with statistically significant employment changes from September 2019 to October 2019, seasonally adjusted State September October Over-the-month change p 2019 2019 p Level Percent Maryland ..................................... 2,765,500 2,776,200 10,700 0.4 Michigan ..................................... 4,446,300 4,424,500 -21,800 -.5 Nebraska .................................... 1,033,300 1,038,500 5,200 .5 Texas .......................................... 12,867,300 12,897,400 30,100 .2 Utah ........................................... 1,574,100 1,580,800 6,700 .4 p = preliminary. -4- Table D. States with statistically significant employment changes from October 2018 to October 2019, seasonally adjusted State October October Over-the-year change p 2018 2019 p Level Percent Alabama ..................................... 2,050,200 2,091,800 41,600 2.0 Arizona ....................................... 2,881,400 2,952,000 70,600 2.5 Arkansas .................................... 1,264,300 1,282,200 17,900 1.4 California .................................... 17,259,500 17,567,500 308,000 1.8 Colorado ..................................... 2,738,800 2,791,500 52,700 1.9 Florida ........................................ 8,850,400 9,079,000 228,600 2.6 Georgia ...................................... 4,568,900 4,641,400 72,500 1.6 Idaho .......................................... 740,900 757,300 16,400 2.2 Illinois ......................................... 6,135,300 6,192,300 57,000 .9 Kansas ....................................... 1,419,700 1,437,800 18,100 1.3 Kentucky .................................... 1,933,400 1,964,500 31,100 1.6 Maryland ..................................... 2,746,200 2,776,200 30,000 1.1 Massachusetts ............................. 3,642,900 3,694,600 51,700 1.4 Missouri ...................................... 2,888,900 2,923,500 34,600 1.2 Nebraska .................................... 1,022,400 1,038,500 16,100 1.6 Nevada ....................................... 1,404,900 1,435,700 30,800 2.2 New Mexico ................................. 844,900 862,200 17,300 2.0 New York .................................... 9,700,300 9,804,000 103,700 1.1 North Carolina ............................. 4,498,300 4,589,100 90,800 2.0 Oregon ....................................... 1,918,400 1,951,000 32,600 1.7 Rhode Island ............................... 496,900 505,800 8,900 1.8 South Carolina ............................ 2,154,200 2,185,000 30,800 1.4 South Dakota .............................. 441,300 449,500 8,200 1.9 Tennessee .................................. 3,081,000 3,119,900 38,900 1.3 Texas .......................................... 12,600,300 12,897,400 297,100 2.4 Utah ........................................... 1,531,900 1,580,800 48,900 3.2 Washington ................................. 3,426,900 3,503,900 77,000 2.2 = preliminary. -5- Technical Note This news release presents civilian labor force and unemployment data for states and selected substate areas from the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (tables 1 and 2). Also presented are nonfarm payroll employment estimates by state and industry supersector from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program (tables 3 and 4). The LAUS and CES programs are both federal-state cooperative endeavors. Civilian labor force and unemployment-from the LAUS program Definitions. The civilian labor force and unemployment data are based on the same concepts and definitions as those used for the official national estimates obtained from the Current Population Survey (CPS), a sample survey of households that is conducted for the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) by the U.S. Census Bureau. The LAUS program measures employed people and unemployed people on a place- of-residence basis. The universe for each is the civilian noninstitutional population 16 years of age and older. Employed people are those who did any work at all for pay or profit in the reference week (typically the week including the 12th of the month) or worked 15 hours or more without pay in a family business or farm, plus those not working who had a job from which they were temporarily absent, whether or not paid, for such reasons as bad weather, labor-management dispute, illness, or vacation. Unemployed people are those who were not employed during the reference week (based on the definition above), had actively looked for a job sometime in the 4-week period ending with the reference week, and were currently available for work; people on layoff expecting recall need not be looking for work to be counted as unemployed. The civilian labor force is the sum of employed and unemployed people. The unemployment rate is the number of unemployed as a percent of the civilian labor force. Method of estimation. Estimates for 48 states, the District of Columbia, the Los Angeles-LongBeach-Glendale metropolitan division, New York City, and the balances of California and New York State are produced using time-series models. This method, which underwent substantial enhancement at the beginning of 2015, utilizes data from several sources, including the CPS, the CES, and state unemployment insurance (UI) programs. Estimates for the state of California are derived by summing the estimates for the Los Angeles-LongBeach-Glendale metropolitan division and the balance of California. Similarly, estimates for New York State are derived by summing the estimates for New York City and the balance of New York State. Estimates for the five additional substate areas contained in this release (the Cleveland-Elyria and Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan areas and the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, Miami-Miami Beach- Kendall, and Seattle-Bellevue-Everett metropolitan divisions) and their respective balances of state are produced using a similar model-based approach. Each month, estimates for the nine census divisions first are modeled using inputs from the CPS only and controlled to the national totals. State estimates then are controlled to their respective census division totals. Substate and balance-of-state estimates for the five areas noted above also are controlled to their respective state totals. This tiered process of controlling model-based estimates to the U.S. totals is called real-time benchmarking. Estimates for Puerto Rico are derived from a monthly household survey similar to the CPS. A more detailed description of the estimation procedures is available from BLS upon request. Annual revisions. Civilian labor force and unemployment data for prior years reflect adjustments made after the end of each year. The adjusted estimates reflect updated population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, any revisions in the other data sources, and model re-estimation. In most years, historical data for the most recent five years are revised near the beginning of each calendar year, prior to the release of January estimates. With the introduction of a new generation of times- series models in early 2015, historical data were re-estimated back to the series beginnings in 1976, 1990, or 1994. Seasonal adjustment. The LAUS models decompose the estimates of employed and unemployed people into trend, seasonal, and irregular components. The benchmarked signals of employed and unemployed people first are adjusted using an X-11 type of seasonal adjustment filter. The adjusted data then are smoothed using a Reproducing Kernel Hilbert Space (RKHS) filter. The smoothed-seasonally adjusted estimates of employed and unemployed people are summed to derive the civilian labor force, and the unemployment rate then is calculated as the unemployed percent of the civilian labor force. The resulting smoothed-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate estimates are analyzed in this news release and published on the BLS website. During estimation for the current year, the smoothed- seasonally adjusted estimates for a given month are created using an asymmetric filter that incorporates information from previous observations only. For annual revisions, historical data are smoothed using a two-sided filter. Area definitions. The substate area data published in this release reflect the delineations that were issued by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget on April 10, 2018. A detailed list of the geographic definitions is available online at www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm. Employment-from the CES program Definitions. Employment data refer to persons on establishment payrolls who receive pay for any part of the pay period that includes the 12th of the month. Persons are counted at their place of work rather than at their place of residence; those appearing on more than one payroll are counted on each payroll. Industries are classified on the basis of their principal activity in accordance with the 2017 version of the North American Industry Classification System. Method of estimation. CES State and Area employment data are produced using several estimation procedures. Where possible these data are produced using a "weighted link relative" estimation technique in which a ratio of current month weighted employment to that of the previous-month weighted employment is computed from a sample of establishments reporting for both months. The estimates of employment for the current month are then obtained by multiplying these ratios by the previous month's employment estimates. The weighted link relative technique is utilized for data series where the sample size meets certain statistical criteria. For some employment series, the sample of establishments is very small or highly variable. In these cases, a model-based approach is used in estimation. These models use the direct sample estimates (described above), combined with forecasts of historical (benchmarked) data to decrease volatility in estimation. Two different models (Fay-Herriot Model and Small Domain Model) are used depending on the industry level being estimated. For more detailed information about each model, refer to the BLS Handbook of Methods. Annual revisions. Employment estimates are adjusted annually to a complete count of jobs, called benchmarks, derived principally from tax reports that are submitted by employers who are covered under state unemployment insurance (UI) laws. The benchmark information is used to adjust the monthly estimates between the new benchmark and the preceding one and also to establish the level of employment for the new benchmark month. Thus, the benchmarking process establishes the level of employment, and the sample is used to measure the month-to-month changes in the level for the subsequent months. Information on recent benchmark revisions is available online at www.bls.gov/web/laus/benchmark.pdf. Seasonal adjustment. Payroll employment data are seasonally adjusted at the statewide expanded supersector level. In some cases, the seasonally adjusted payroll employment total is computed by aggregating the independently adjusted supersector series. In other cases, the seasonally adjusted payroll employment total is independently adjusted. Revisions to historical data for the most recent five years are made once a year, coincident with annual benchmark adjustments. Payroll employment data are seasonally adjusted concurrently, using all available estimates including those for the current month, to develop sample-based seasonal factors. Concurrent sample-based factors are created every month for the current month's preliminary estimate as well as the previous month's final estimate in order to incorporate real-time estimates. Caution on aggregating state data. State estimation procedures are designed to produce accurate data for each individual state. BLS independently develops a national employment series; state estimates are not forced to sum to national totals. Because each state series is subject to larger sampling and nonsampling errors than the national series, summing them cumulates individual state-level errors and can cause significant distortions at an aggregate level. Due to these statistical limitations, BLS does not compile a "sum-of-states" employment series, and cautions users that such a series is subject to a relatively large and volatile error structure. Reliability of the estimates The estimates presented in this release are based on sample surveys, administrative data, and modeling and, thus, are subject to sampling and other types of errors. Sampling error is a measure of sampling variability-that is, variation that occurs by chance because a sample rather than the entire population is surveyed. Survey data also are subject to nonsampling errors, such as those which can be introduced into the data collection and processing operations. Estimates not directly derived from sample surveys are subject to additional errors resulting from the specific estimation processes used. Use of error measures. Changes in state unemployment rates and state nonfarm payroll employment are cited in the analysis of this release only if they have been determined to be statistically significant at the 90-percent confidence level. Furthermore, state unemployment rates for the current month generally are cited only if they have been determined to be significantly different from the U.S. rate at the 90-percent confidence level. The underlying model-based standard error measures for unemployment rates and over-the-month and over-the-year changes in rates are available at www.bls.gov/lau/lastderr.htm. The underlying standard error measures for over-the-month and over-the-year changes in state payroll employment data at the total nonfarm and supersector levels are available at www.bls.gov/web/laus/790stderr.htm. Measures of nonsampling error are not available. Additional information Estimates of civilian labor force and unemployment from the LAUS program, as well as nonfarm payroll employment from the CES program, for metropolitan areas and metropolitan divisions are available in the news release Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment. Estimates of civilian labor force, employed people, unemployed people, and unemployment rates for approximately 7,000 subnational areas are available online at www.bls.gov/lau/. Employment data from the CES program for states and metropolitan areas are available online at www.bls.gov/sae/. Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339. LABOR FORCE DATA SEASONALLY ADJUSTED Table 1. Civilian labor force and unemployment by state and selected area, seasonally adjusted Civilian labor force Unemployed State and area Oct. Aug. Sept. Oct. Number Percent of labor force 2018 2019 2019 2019p Oct. Aug. Sept. Oct. Oct. Aug. Sept. Oct. 2018 2019 2019 2019p 2018 2019 2019 2019p Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,203,946 2,255,088 2,260,992 2,264,014 83,400 70,608 66,883 63,333 3.8 3.1 3.0 2.8 Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 356,285 350,689 350,040 349,051 23,069 21,808 21,701 21,496 6.5 6.2 6.2 6.2 Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,485,838 3,552,043 3,567,149 3,580,647 170,670 177,808 175,783 172,828 4.9 5.0 4.9 4.8 Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,352,808 1,362,512 1,362,180 1,363,806 49,532 46,869 47,105 47,794 3.7 3.4 3.5 3.5 California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19,499,464 19,380,103 19,401,250 19,442,090 798,652 791,357 774,414 765,252 4.1 4.1 4.0 3.9 Los Angeles-LongBeach-Glendale1. . . . 5,155,479 5,099,073 5,107,255 5,119,526 241,123 225,714 225,417 227,059 4.7 4.4 4.4 4.4 Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,128,227 3,155,105 3,160,273 3,164,826 113,544 88,343 85,275 83,555 3.6 2.8 2.7 2.6 Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,920,665 1,907,301 1,911,013 1,917,279 73,303 68,094 68,246 69,510 3.8 3.6 3.6 3.6 Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 483,335 489,167 489,244 489,844 17,175 16,624 17,212 17,928 3.6 3.4 3.5 3.7 District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 403,252 412,006 411,878 411,405 21,532 22,541 22,154 22,029 5.3 5.5 5.4 5.4 Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,286,418 10,386,745 10,421,251 10,465,204 341,843 341,797 336,039 330,576 3.3 3.3 3.2 3.2 Miami-MiamiBeach-Kendall1. . . . . . . . . . . 1,383,225 1,422,441 1,427,187 1,437,796 48,747 45,925 45,140 44,355 3.5 3.2 3.2 3.1 Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,113,332 5,107,560 5,111,935 5,119,654 190,380 182,066 177,275 172,031 3.7 3.6 3.5 3.4 Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 677,592 661,065 660,342 661,387 17,726 17,995 17,763 17,678 2.6 2.7 2.7 2.7 Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 862,494 879,308 882,107 884,545 23,650 25,490 25,624 25,736 2.7 2.9 2.9 2.9 Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,467,597 6,504,503 6,506,151 6,504,414 274,651 262,464 255,927 250,957 4.2 4.0 3.9 3.9 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights1. . . 3,737,072 3,754,657 3,753,608 3,748,614 137,088 139,816 136,227 133,289 3.7 3.7 3.6 3.6 Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,391,482 3,386,363 3,383,285 3,383,852 117,021 112,364 109,437 108,040 3.5 3.3 3.2 3.2 Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,690,847 1,730,041 1,738,484 1,748,465 40,008 43,770 44,221 45,084 2.4 2.5 2.5 2.6 Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,486,053 1,480,417 1,483,887 1,488,607 49,365 47,722 46,871 46,715 3.3 3.2 3.2 3.1 Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,062,404 2,071,338 2,073,254 2,077,025 88,927 90,564 90,533 90,048 4.3 4.4 4.4 4.3 Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,098,880 2,094,179 2,094,212 2,095,516 102,277 90,154 90,939 94,173 4.9 4.3 4.3 4.5 Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 698,226 691,780 691,011 690,827 24,461 20,114 19,697 19,524 3.5 2.9 2.9 2.8 Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,193,198 3,245,247 3,255,152 3,268,141 118,228 121,940 120,825 118,714 3.7 3.8 3.7 3.6 Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,833,725 3,837,444 3,839,908 3,845,542 119,673 110,690 111,492 111,312 3.1 2.9 2.9 2.9 Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,899,554 4,963,440 4,960,980 4,957,782 193,583 210,604 207,654 202,323 4.0 4.2 4.2 4.1 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,131,518 2,161,434 2,162,563 2,163,715 86,011 97,593 95,070 90,360 4.0 4.5 4.4 4.2 Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,075,869 3,112,506 3,118,239 3,125,428 87,146 103,476 101,327 100,759 2.8 3.3 3.2 3.2 Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,274,268 1,282,318 1,287,378 1,289,812 59,466 66,877 69,324 70,823 4.7 5.2 5.4 5.5 Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,051,523 3,075,373 3,091,770 3,110,068 92,572 98,189 95,066 95,332 3.0 3.2 3.1 3.1 Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 529,785 532,702 533,083 533,934 19,717 17,669 17,780 17,955 3.7 3.3 3.3 3.4 Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,022,354 1,039,103 1,040,639 1,042,741 28,048 32,094 32,177 32,549 2.7 3.1 3.1 3.1 Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,514,236 1,539,817 1,545,422 1,551,588 67,251 63,327 63,219 62,966 4.4 4.1 4.1 4.1 New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 763,601 771,678 772,815 774,536 18,322 19,327 19,562 19,936 2.4 2.5 2.5 2.6 New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,422,755 4,456,892 4,475,460 4,501,703 171,389 141,858 140,690 145,017 3.9 3.2 3.1 3.2 New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 944,693 963,765 965,306 966,460 46,926 47,519 46,944 46,488 5.0 4.9 4.9 4.8 New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,606,317 9,520,731 9,518,658 9,529,815 368,874 377,563 375,787 379,132 3.8 4.0 3.9 4.0 New York City. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,120,234 4,091,232 4,087,394 4,088,541 163,393 171,470 167,072 166,306 4.0 4.2 4.1 4.1 North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,985,120 5,111,917 5,120,287 5,128,605 184,536 212,216 208,427 204,151 3.7 4.2 4.1 4.0 North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 402,876 404,311 403,933 403,957 10,343 9,769 9,911 9,998 2.6 2.4 2.5 2.5 Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,754,622 5,825,387 5,828,584 5,831,229 264,945 237,808 242,878 246,043 4.6 4.1 4.2 4.2 Cleveland-Elyria2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,035,692 1,041,413 1,041,105 1,040,299 52,487 44,073 44,536 43,583 5.1 4.2 4.3 4.2 Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,836,660 1,845,520 1,850,818 1,853,560 56,901 58,978 59,591 60,713 3.1 3.2 3.2 3.3 Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,110,174 2,116,118 2,116,309 2,116,423 89,290 84,875 86,066 85,728 4.2 4.0 4.1 4.1 Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,448,603 6,479,546 6,492,745 6,516,164 269,915 254,881 260,488 271,289 4.2 3.9 4.0 4.2 Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 556,191 554,449 555,269 556,349 22,052 19,857 20,010 19,853 4.0 3.6 3.6 3.6 South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,329,300 2,382,215 2,380,757 2,381,125 74,930 77,309 69,186 62,363 3.2 3.2 2.9 2.6 South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 460,863 467,132 467,960 468,825 13,554 13,768 13,960 14,231 2.9 2.9 3.0 3.0 Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,254,694 3,358,260 3,361,014 3,362,068 108,111 117,046 115,734 114,214 3.3 3.5 3.4 3.4 Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13,914,226 14,032,289 14,055,795 14,099,457 513,286 471,861 471,072 478,037 3.7 3.4 3.4 3.4 Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,579,635 1,601,441 1,606,085 1,610,885 49,824 45,083 43,367 41,043 3.2 2.8 2.7 2.5 Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 345,587 347,131 345,844 344,398 9,022 7,413 7,584 7,714 2.6 2.1 2.2 2.2 Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,337,213 4,404,389 4,414,206 4,427,753 120,744 122,574 119,008 116,640 2.8 2.8 2.7 2.6 Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,822,081 3,895,830 3,907,085 3,922,288 169,597 179,681 178,988 178,341 4.4 4.6 4.6 4.5 Seattle-Bellevue-Everett1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,695,622 1,722,204 1,727,957 1,734,984 55,873 53,371 52,493 51,593 3.3 3.1 3.0 3.0 West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 784,238 795,713 798,093 801,008 40,224 36,836 37,153 38,052 5.1 4.6 4.7 4.8 Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,124,072 3,121,000 3,121,112 3,121,409 93,198 96,805 100,681 102,858 3.0 3.1 3.2 3.3 Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 289,238 288,559 289,262 290,238 12,014 10,696 10,908 10,957 4.2 3.7 3.8 3.8 Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,079,179 1,086,722 1,083,923 1,079,789 90,062 83,402 82,009 82,894 8.3 7.7 7.6 7.7 Metropolitan division. Metropolitan statistical area. p Preliminary NOTE: Data refer to place of residence. Data for Puerto Rico are derived from a monthly household survey similar to the Current Population Survey. Area deﬁnitions are based on Office of Management and Budget Bulletin No. 18-03, dated April 10, 2018, and are available on the BLS website at https://www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm. Estimates for the latest month are subject to revision the following month. LABOR FORCE DATA NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED Table 2. Civilian labor force and unemployment by state and selected area, not seasonally adjusted Civilian labor force Unemployed September October Number Percent of labor force State and area 2018 2019 2018 2019p September October September October 2018 2019 2018 2019p 2018 2019 2018 2019p Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,192,040 2,264,263 2,212,503 2,268,807 80,600 56,924 81,676 55,198 3.7 2.5 3.7 2.4 Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 357,350 349,424 354,262 344,086 21,107 19,674 21,539 19,302 5.9 5.6 6.1 5.6 Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,477,406 3,599,212 3,491,620 3,600,272 171,484 160,003 170,174 155,592 4.9 4.4 4.9 4.3 Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,353,432 1,363,893 1,355,060 1,371,506 46,919 45,710 44,065 43,543 3.5 3.4 3.3 3.2 California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19,478,378 19,567,536 19,542,699 19,587,530 756,608 690,859 772,789 718,288 3.9 3.5 4.0 3.7 Los Angeles-LongBeach-Glendale1. . . . 5,151,806 5,153,201 5,165,359 5,161,499 240,751 230,236 240,088 233,025 4.7 4.5 4.6 4.5 Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,124,018 3,177,825 3,135,286 3,178,070 101,808 70,003 106,223 75,930 3.3 2.2 3.4 2.4 Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,903,862 1,913,778 1,915,336 1,929,656 69,691 65,606 66,683 67,400 3.7 3.4 3.5 3.5 Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 478,645 484,873 481,871 490,070 17,069 18,227 16,101 18,747 3.6 3.8 3.3 3.8 District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 400,542 407,982 402,446 408,359 22,194 21,705 21,315 21,847 5.5 5.3 5.3 5.3 Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,280,409 10,532,471 10,305,265 10,565,454 342,076 317,695 340,078 307,338 3.3 3.0 3.3 2.9 Miami-MiamiBeach-Kendall1. . . . . . . . . . . 1,376,079 1,433,319 1,381,547 1,462,938 52,205 44,799 50,415 42,483 3.8 3.1 3.6 2.9 Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,090,466 5,112,295 5,112,773 5,132,691 182,202 156,470 191,762 156,161 3.6 3.1 3.8 3.0 Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 673,932 657,524 673,215 663,485 18,180 18,240 17,405 17,433 2.7 2.8 2.6 2.6 Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 858,931 885,920 862,938 887,724 18,905 20,304 19,220 20,729 2.2 2.3 2.2 2.3 Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,435,664 6,482,734 6,477,162 6,483,880 248,531 230,385 263,231 235,466 3.9 3.6 4.1 3.6 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights1. . . 3,705,981 3,721,644 3,732,976 3,714,650 128,020 120,786 134,188 126,791 3.5 3.2 3.6 3.4 Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,370,504 3,366,755 3,393,074 3,378,649 104,423 95,452 112,491 101,383 3.1 2.8 3.3 3.0 Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,684,670 1,758,902 1,695,446 1,773,729 34,932 38,677 31,524 38,106 2.1 2.2 1.9 2.1 Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,478,994 1,491,504 1,488,086 1,502,615 44,157 41,041 44,868 42,716 3.0 2.8 3.0 2.8 Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,054,993 2,070,290 2,050,539 2,074,620 84,562 78,396 79,263 76,865 4.1 3.8 3.9 3.7 Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,093,336 2,095,218 2,105,178 2,102,691 102,970 95,158 97,073 99,047 4.9 4.5 4.6 4.7 Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 697,191 688,370 699,745 692,392 19,790 15,506 20,500 16,376 2.8 2.3 2.9 2.4 Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,185,520 3,266,964 3,198,764 3,299,699 113,462 109,198 115,284 106,909 3.6 3.3 3.6 3.2 Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,795,770 3,816,437 3,817,350 3,840,588 115,381 110,593 104,354 94,491 3.0 2.9 2.7 2.5 Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,882,449 4,943,788 4,909,341 4,941,096 172,631 184,659 181,296 174,138 3.5 3.7 3.7 3.5 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,139,652 2,177,830 2,149,643 2,174,309 84,818 89,540 93,159 81,543 4.0 4.1 4.3 3.8 Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,062,746 3,122,799 3,077,928 3,138,214 70,277 77,470 68,733 79,545 2.3 2.5 2.2 2.5 Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,265,313 1,289,580 1,270,344 1,283,542 54,900 71,742 54,552 66,433 4.3 5.6 4.3 5.2 Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,034,664 3,125,516 3,045,583 3,141,572 78,485 73,820 70,459 78,975 2.6 2.4 2.3 2.5 Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 528,163 531,565 528,418 534,345 16,612 15,756 17,784 16,642 3.1 3.0 3.4 3.1 Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,013,831 1,036,023 1,022,354 1,046,966 25,238 29,521 25,751 31,102 2.5 2.8 2.5 3.0 Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,511,305 1,558,504 1,516,177 1,566,286 67,608 59,196 64,664 58,314 4.5 3.8 4.3 3.7 New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 757,972 770,546 759,725 774,289 16,354 18,093 15,191 17,912 2.2 2.3 2.0 2.3 New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,383,803 4,507,912 4,412,319 4,557,982 164,888 144,697 154,190 150,031 3.8 3.2 3.5 3.3 New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 939,873 963,823 948,513 968,393 46,039 43,703 46,182 43,833 4.9 4.5 4.9 4.5 New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,547,754 9,539,775 9,603,222 9,582,441 347,563 353,170 347,452 374,217 3.6 3.7 3.6 3.9 New York City. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,098,363 4,078,048 4,127,111 4,107,289 157,237 152,869 163,272 170,936 3.8 3.7 4.0 4.2 North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,965,574 5,122,133 5,007,407 5,153,112 172,031 178,368 181,089 185,142 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.6 North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 403,172 403,489 402,879 404,046 8,020 7,829 7,157 6,951 2.0 1.9 1.8 1.7 Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,730,788 5,811,297 5,774,153 5,828,745 238,820 240,276 246,996 227,965 4.2 4.1 4.3 3.9 Cleveland-Elyria2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,037,428 1,042,674 1,035,215 1,034,543 46,577 42,193 46,825 33,520 4.5 4.0 4.5 3.2 Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,834,606 1,857,552 1,844,742 1,856,561 53,843 57,971 56,342 61,510 2.9 3.1 3.1 3.3 Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,112,722 2,124,764 2,117,663 2,118,914 77,800 82,620 83,429 74,575 3.7 3.9 3.9 3.5 Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,414,056 6,522,663 6,444,551 6,571,225 249,244 255,958 248,016 284,607 3.9 3.9 3.8 4.3 Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 556,243 555,580 556,208 558,187 19,927 18,240 19,182 16,156 3.6 3.3 3.4 2.9 South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,316,250 2,362,736 2,330,794 2,379,312 75,024 42,459 75,373 50,111 3.2 1.8 3.2 2.1 South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 457,620 467,128 461,575 470,748 11,976 12,794 12,065 13,366 2.6 2.7 2.6 2.8 Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,238,611 3,348,862 3,259,609 3,355,432 108,475 104,662 106,795 106,353 3.3 3.1 3.3 3.2 Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13,849,870 14,113,138 13,901,088 14,189,091 512,839 471,527 489,204 467,991 3.7 3.3 3.5 3.3 Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,575,536 1,612,660 1,581,739 1,620,643 46,039 32,753 45,535 29,939 2.9 2.0 2.9 1.8 Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 343,991 339,404 344,338 339,367 8,567 7,532 6,419 5,426 2.5 2.2 1.9 1.6 Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,315,374 4,414,738 4,332,241 4,444,906 118,118 108,209 115,281 107,036 2.7 2.5 2.7 2.4 Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,805,427 3,935,912 3,829,284 3,960,349 151,394 161,428 156,123 160,530 4.0 4.1 4.1 4.1 Seattle-Bellevue-Everett1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,695,957 1,747,935 1,688,061 1,739,007 59,706 55,439 57,768 48,643 3.5 3.2 3.4 2.8 West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 785,466 806,147 788,391 810,421 35,285 33,630 35,784 36,480 4.5 4.2 4.5 4.5 Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,112,050 3,108,570 3,121,149 3,110,345 73,637 91,401 74,734 85,869 2.4 2.9 2.4 2.8 Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 289,631 292,446 289,628 293,213 10,693 9,715 10,831 9,570 3.7 3.3 3.7 3.3 Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,080,804 1,062,293 1,073,873 1,062,590 93,881 87,206 89,194 95,462 8.7 8.2 8.3 9.0 Metropolitan division. Metropolitan statistical area. p Preliminary NOTE: Data refer to place of residence. Data for Puerto Rico are derived from a monthly household survey similar to the Current Population Survey. Area deﬁnitions are based on Office of Management and Budget Bulletin No. 18-03, dated April 10, 2018, and are available on the BLS website at https://www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm. Estimates for the latest month are subject to revision the following month. ESTABLISHMENT DATA SEASONALLY ADJUSTED Table 3. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, seasonally adjusted [In thousands] Total1 Construction Manufacturing State Oct. Aug. Sept. Oct. Oct. Aug. Sept. Oct. Oct. Aug. Sept. Oct. 2018 2019 2019 2019p 2018 2019 2019 2019p 2018 2019 2019 2019p Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,050.2 2,087.5 2,090.5 2,091.8 89.9 94.2 94.0 93.6 269.2 270.3 270.6 271.3 Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 328.8 330.7 330.2 329.9 16.4 16.9 17.0 16.7 12.5 13.5 13.6 13.1 Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,881.4 2,940.3 2,944.0 2,952.0 162.4 175.3 176.9 176.8 172.4 180.0 179.8 180.2 Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,264.3 1,278.4 1,279.7 1,282.2 50.1 52.9 53.6 53.9 160.7 163.9 162.4 164.3 California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17,259.5 17,517.2 17,543.9 17,567.5 868.7 899.7 901.0 903.1 1,331.9 1,335.6 1,341.2 1,343.5 Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,738.8 2,791.0 2,788.4 2,791.5 171.9 174.0 173.3 171.9 148.2 149.7 150.6 149.8 Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,694.0 1,695.6 1,700.3 1,698.8 59.1 57.3 57.0 57.7 160.5 161.0 161.3 161.8 Delaware2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 462.8 466.7 469.4 468.9 22.8 23.0 23.3 23.3 27.1 27.6 27.5 27.5 District of Columbia2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 793.9 803.4 801.1 801.6 15.5 15.7 15.8 15.8 1.3 1.4 1.4 1.3 Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,850.4 9,041.6 9,057.6 9,079.0 547.2 566.2 567.9 572.5 375.6 383.5 381.8 383.4 Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,568.9 4,637.7 4,636.0 4,641.4 199.3 207.9 207.0 205.4 409.0 412.7 412.8 412.0 Hawaii2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 656.4 658.6 662.1 662.0 36.7 37.4 38.3 37.9 14.0 13.9 13.9 13.8 Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 740.9 758.0 760.3 757.3 50.1 50.3 51.4 51.3 67.8 70.9 71.2 70.4 Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,135.3 6,181.9 6,190.4 6,192.3 226.5 226.4 226.4 224.9 591.9 593.5 591.9 590.0 Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,146.1 3,166.7 3,166.5 3,163.2 143.4 148.9 151.2 152.5 541.9 540.4 539.7 534.3 Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,588.3 1,595.6 1,596.1 1,596.1 79.0 80.2 80.7 80.6 225.8 228.7 228.6 228.6 Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,419.7 1,440.6 1,438.3 1,437.8 60.5 62.8 62.1 61.4 165.9 167.9 167.6 165.4 Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,933.4 1,951.8 1,961.5 1,964.5 78.3 79.2 79.2 79.7 252.2 254.3 256.9 254.9 Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,987.0 1,986.6 1,991.8 1,990.6 150.5 141.6 140.6 140.8 134.8 136.7 139.1 137.9 Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 627.3 634.3 631.6 633.8 28.7 29.8 30.0 30.0 51.9 53.0 53.2 53.3 Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,746.2 2,757.8 2,765.5 2,776.2 163.8 162.7 164.3 165.9 108.8 107.7 108.3 108.3 Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,642.9 3,682.4 3,684.3 3,694.6 157.1 156.1 156.6 156.7 243.8 242.8 242.9 243.5 Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,426.7 4,449.5 4,446.3 4,424.5 170.1 171.7 172.8 174.1 633.4 631.9 628.6 606.6 Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,962.1 2,963.0 2,964.6 2,972.0 126.5 130.4 129.9 130.7 322.2 320.1 321.3 322.6 Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,159.5 1,169.8 1,170.9 1,171.2 42.8 43.6 43.7 44.0 145.2 145.9 146.4 147.1 Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,888.9 2,926.9 2,924.2 2,923.5 122.1 124.5 123.4 123.4 274.9 276.3 277.4 275.1 Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 478.4 484.8 484.1 484.7 28.5 28.5 28.5 29.1 20.6 20.4 20.5 20.4 Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,022.4 1,032.9 1,033.3 1,038.5 52.5 54.7 55.1 56.0 99.8 100.5 100.0 100.4 Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,404.9 1,434.2 1,437.5 1,435.7 91.7 99.7 101.8 103.7 58.2 60.8 60.8 61.0 New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 682.2 693.2 690.3 689.9 27.3 28.6 29.1 29.5 70.6 69.8 69.6 69.7 New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,175.6 4,197.4 4,195.6 4,205.8 158.4 165.5 165.8 166.1 248.6 251.7 251.7 250.3 New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 844.9 861.4 861.2 862.2 46.8 51.2 51.2 52.1 27.1 27.6 27.7 27.7 New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,700.3 9,790.1 9,796.2 9,804.0 401.2 408.1 405.3 402.3 443.3 439.7 438.3 437.3 North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,498.3 4,570.0 4,581.9 4,589.1 220.9 220.6 219.6 219.2 473.5 471.1 469.0 472.3 North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 434.6 436.8 435.5 434.6 26.4 28.5 27.5 28.0 26.3 26.4 26.3 26.4 Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,572.5 5,592.7 5,593.1 5,592.1 221.1 215.0 213.5 212.5 701.5 702.2 701.8 699.5 Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,692.2 1,695.9 1,695.6 1,696.6 81.3 84.5 83.7 83.3 137.7 135.7 135.7 135.6 Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,918.4 1,943.3 1,946.6 1,951.0 105.3 109.6 109.2 108.5 196.3 201.9 202.3 201.9 Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,030.7 6,049.5 6,051.3 6,059.4 257.5 261.5 260.2 262.1 572.5 561.9 562.4 562.8 Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 496.9 504.0 503.4 505.8 19.5 19.8 19.5 19.9 39.9 39.0 39.2 39.1 South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,154.2 2,180.1 2,180.8 2,185.0 101.7 101.5 102.2 102.7 249.1 256.0 256.5 255.8 South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 441.3 446.2 448.6 449.5 23.0 23.8 23.9 23.8 44.8 45.9 46.1 45.8 Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,081.0 3,119.2 3,125.0 3,119.9 128.9 125.0 125.2 125.1 352.2 358.8 358.8 352.7 Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12,600.3 12,852.4 12,867.3 12,897.4 744.9 788.4 794.8 796.3 888.4 912.4 911.9 909.8 Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,531.9 1,568.0 1,574.1 1,580.8 104.7 108.9 109.5 111.3 134.9 139.3 139.3 138.6 Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 316.7 317.9 317.7 317.7 14.8 14.1 14.3 14.6 29.8 30.2 30.1 30.2 Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,000.1 4,040.5 4,021.7 4,029.7 197.5 202.3 198.7 199.2 241.0 246.7 245.7 243.6 Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,426.9 3,510.9 3,505.5 3,503.9 218.1 223.1 222.9 223.6 290.2 298.6 299.7 298.6 West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 730.1 735.5 732.8 733.3 45.7 47.1 46.8 46.2 47.6 47.4 47.8 47.9 Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,962.8 2,978.7 2,980.5 2,979.3 123.1 125.7 127.4 127.7 476.7 473.2 470.3 469.0 Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 287.0 289.0 288.5 287.7 20.8 21.6 21.3 21.1 10.0 10.1 10.0 10.2 Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 871.3 874.3 875.9 874.1 26.3 26.8 26.8 26.9 72.4 73.4 73.4 73.3 Virgin Islands3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33.8 35.0 35.3 35.7 - - - - - - - - Includes mining and logging, information, and other services (except public administration), not shown separately.

2 Mining and logging is combined with construction. Missing series (denoted by '-') are not published seasonally adjusted because the seasonal component, which is small relative to the trend-cycle and irregular components, cannot be separated with sufficient precision. p Preliminary NOTE: Data are counts of jobs by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2018 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are preliminary and will be revised when new information becomes available. ESTABLISHMENT DATA SEASONALLY ADJUSTED Table 3. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, seasonally adjusted-Continued [In thousands] Trade, transportation, and utilities Financial activities Professional and business services State Oct. Aug. Sept. Oct. Oct. Aug. Sept. Oct. Oct. Aug. Sept. Oct. 2018 2019 2019 2019p 2018 2019 2019 2019p 2018 2019 2019 2019p Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 380.9 386.4 384.9 383.8 97.7 97.6 98.0 97.9 244.1 254.4 255.4 257.1 Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 64.6 64.5 64.9 64.9 11.7 11.6 11.3 11.3 27.3 27.6 26.9 27.1 Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 536.9 544.9 546.8 549.6 223.1 222.9 224.5 225.6 436.9 439.2 441.2 441.8 Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 251.8 253.6 253.8 253.7 60.7 63.3 63.0 62.7 146.5 145.7 145.8 146.9 California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,055.5 3,055.7 3,057.9 3,062.6 835.8 840.2 844.0 849.3 2,690.3 2,749.7 2,758.5 2,752.9 Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 472.6 473.7 473.6 476.7 170.1 170.6 170.5 172.0 431.1 453.7 454.1 455.5 Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 296.3 294.1 293.9 292.9 126.5 128.0 127.8 127.3 221.3 219.9 220.1 219.7 Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 79.6 79.3 79.3 79.8 47.2 48.0 48.2 48.3 64.2 62.6 63.6 62.5 District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33.8 33.1 33.2 32.8 29.5 29.8 29.7 30.1 168.4 171.4 171.0 172.3 Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,793.5 1,808.4 1,811.8 1,814.9 583.1 595.6 596.7 598.7 1,379.4 1,421.9 1,421.2 1,421.2 Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 948.2 953.3 955.3 957.4 249.0 252.4 250.9 251.0 698.8 707.3 705.2 703.4 Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 121.9 119.1 119.3 118.6 28.7 28.4 28.7 28.8 82.6 83.5 83.4 83.9 Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 142.8 144.6 144.9 145.3 36.5 38.3 38.7 38.0 95.5 100.5 101.7 101.6 Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,217.6 1,224.2 1,226.0 1,224.9 405.4 406.2 407.0 407.1 952.8 961.5 963.1 960.8 Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 599.0 595.5 594.4 592.3 138.7 139.1 139.9 140.8 340.5 351.0 350.5 352.0 Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 311.9 311.5 312.4 312.4 109.4 108.6 109.5 109.1 141.4 142.0 141.8 142.3 Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 270.4 268.1 268.2 268.5 77.0 77.2 77.4 77.2 180.3 184.8 185.4 186.4 Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 403.1 409.1 411.2 411.6 94.2 94.2 95.3 95.5 215.5 216.6 217.7 219.4 Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 378.9 381.4 381.2 381.1 91.3 89.9 90.6 90.6 213.6 214.8 216.2 216.8 Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 118.4 120.4 120.6 120.1 32.0 32.3 32.0 32.4 69.5 70.0 69.7 69.7 Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 466.0 461.8 462.8 468.6 143.1 143.6 142.9 143.1 450.1 454.1 455.9 463.1 Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 575.9 578.7 578.8 579.9 220.6 223.8 223.9 223.2 584.6 593.7 594.1 596.5 Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 794.8 788.6 793.8 796.4 218.9 224.0 224.4 224.8 661.8 668.1 663.8 659.7 Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 535.6 532.6 535.2 537.7 184.5 186.4 187.9 186.9 378.2 375.5 374.4 374.4 Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 231.2 235.2 236.1 236.4 44.5 45.7 45.9 45.3 112.1 111.4 110.2 109.4 Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 542.7 544.5 542.7 544.4 172.9 174.8 176.3 176.8 386.8 392.1 393.1 391.7 Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 95.2 95.5 96.1 96.4 25.1 26.4 26.3 26.4 42.9 45.1 44.9 44.9 Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 199.6 200.4 200.5 200.8 74.1 74.9 75.1 75.5 119.7 120.9 121.0 121.5 Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 257.8 258.2 259.6 260.1 68.3 72.2 72.3 72.2 196.0 201.1 201.7 199.7 New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 139.5 140.9 142.0 141.5 34.1 33.7 33.7 33.9 83.9 85.3 85.4 85.3 New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 890.9 885.2 886.6 888.5 249.1 246.0 246.6 246.6 673.4 676.8 671.5 672.6 New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 137.4 136.3 136.9 138.2 33.9 35.5 34.9 35.0 107.3 109.5 109.0 108.9 New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,565.3 1,572.1 1,579.3 1,581.0 719.4 718.0 715.0 715.7 1,346.6 1,351.1 1,359.2 1,367.3 North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 834.3 856.8 859.8 859.0 241.7 247.7 248.6 251.4 642.4 650.0 652.9 649.4 North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 94.0 92.4 92.6 91.9 24.3 23.9 24.1 24.0 34.7 36.1 35.9 35.9 Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,027.5 1,022.4 1,023.2 1,021.5 306.8 308.7 309.2 309.2 731.3 736.4 736.4 734.7 Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 301.6 303.8 304.8 306.1 79.4 79.9 79.0 78.4 191.1 189.6 189.2 190.5 Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 355.6 353.7 355.4 356.2 102.0 102.4 102.4 102.7 248.9 254.7 253.8 253.8 Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,127.4 1,129.9 1,133.8 1,135.3 326.8 330.6 330.7 331.5 807.5 809.6 811.2 813.7 Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 77.3 79.1 78.8 78.9 35.4 36.2 36.6 36.4 68.6 67.9 68.8 69.7 South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 408.9 414.2 414.6 416.8 104.5 104.5 104.5 105.6 295.5 291.3 292.7 290.1 South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 86.9 89.2 89.8 90.2 29.1 28.9 28.9 29.0 33.1 33.6 33.8 34.2 Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 630.5 633.3 634.1 636.3 163.2 168.4 168.8 168.4 418.9 425.6 426.6 425.5 Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,499.3 2,531.9 2,525.4 2,535.1 782.1 807.9 809.0 809.1 1,751.6 1,775.4 1,787.3 1,793.6 Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 289.3 290.5 293.0 294.3 88.3 90.2 90.9 90.9 215.5 224.6 224.7 226.1 Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 54.4 54.6 54.4 54.3 12.0 11.9 11.8 11.6 28.5 29.7 29.9 30.1 Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 657.4 651.8 652.4 653.2 207.4 208.9 208.7 209.0 749.4 759.7 754.4 752.4 Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 639.1 645.9 648.3 648.5 159.3 164.9 165.8 166.4 426.2 439.7 438.8 438.5 West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 129.7 130.8 130.6 131.0 29.0 29.8 29.3 29.1 69.5 67.9 67.8 68.5 Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 537.9 547.9 549.5 547.4 153.5 153.8 152.7 152.4 321.9 322.8 323.9 324.1 Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 52.3 53.7 53.8 53.7 10.9 10.9 11.1 11.4 18.8 18.5 18.8 18.8 Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 171.8 168.3 168.0 167.6 42.5 43.1 43.3 43.5 124.1 124.9 124.3 122.8 Virgin Islands1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7.0 7.1 7.0 7.2 - - - - - - - - Missing series (denoted by '-') are not published seasonally adjusted because the seasonal component, which is small relative to the trend-cycle and irregular components, cannot be separated with sufficient precision. p Preliminary NOTE: Data are counts of jobs by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2018 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are preliminary and will be revised when new information becomes available. ESTABLISHMENT DATA SEASONALLY ADJUSTED Table 3. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, seasonally adjusted-Continued [In thousands] Education and health services Leisure and hospitality Government State Oct. Aug. Sept. Oct. Oct. Aug. Sept. Oct. Oct. Aug. Sept. Oct. 2018 2019 2019 2019p 2018 2019 2019 2019p 2018 2019 2019 2019p Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 246.2 252.0 251.4 249.7 208.1 212.8 215.4 216.9 385.5 388.8 389.4 389.3 Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 50.6 50.2 50.1 50.4 36.0 35.5 35.9 35.9 80.5 80.7 80.5 80.4 Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 451.7 467.1 468.6 468.6 329.6 331.6 334.1 335.8 413.6 422.7 415.1 415.0 Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 192.0 193.1 194.3 194.0 119.0 122.7 123.4 123.5 212.9 213.2 213.6 213.4 California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,745.4 2,822.1 2,829.7 2,836.2 1,987.6 2,031.8 2,031.8 2,036.4 2,594.5 2,624.9 2,625.8 2,631.2 Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 343.1 348.3 348.1 349.4 343.7 350.0 349.2 347.0 442.9 454.7 452.9 451.8 Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 336.5 340.4 345.0 344.7 159.2 160.9 161.1 161.5 236.9 235.7 235.7 235.2 Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 80.8 82.7 83.2 83.3 51.2 52.6 53.8 54.0 67.4 68.6 68.3 67.8 District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 130.6 133.4 132.2 131.9 80.3 82.9 82.4 81.8 238.3 237.3 237.8 237.3 Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,320.2 1,372.3 1,372.8 1,380.0 1,236.1 1,264.1 1,270.3 1,276.4 1,112.5 1,124.7 1,127.3 1,125.9 Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 589.7 605.7 610.1 613.5 494.3 508.1 510.1 514.5 695.3 702.5 701.5 701.4 Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 86.1 87.1 87.0 87.4 123.7 126.1 126.1 126.3 125.3 125.1 127.6 127.6 Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 105.2 109.1 109.3 108.5 79.1 78.8 78.6 78.0 125.6 127.7 127.1 126.8 Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 936.4 949.0 950.5 951.9 619.7 632.9 635.0 637.2 827.0 833.3 834.7 838.7 Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 479.2 494.3 492.6 491.6 307.5 307.3 304.7 306.8 428.1 425.6 428.9 429.0 Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 234.3 234.9 235.1 234.9 144.5 143.8 143.5 143.5 260.0 263.2 262.4 262.8 Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 201.5 200.7 200.4 200.7 130.8 136.2 136.6 137.6 258.1 264.6 262.4 262.6 Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 280.5 288.0 290.5 291.6 197.6 201.2 201.0 202.6 314.1 310.9 312.0 311.7 Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 318.6 326.4 327.7 326.0 238.0 236.4 237.5 238.8 327.8 326.8 326.2 325.9 Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 127.6 126.9 126.1 126.6 67.6 70.2 68.4 69.6 100.3 100.2 100.2 100.2 Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 472.3 482.5 484.9 478.9 282.2 282.2 284.1 284.3 506.0 509.1 508.7 510.0 Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 801.2 815.9 819.5 825.4 371.1 374.4 372.7 373.2 457.1 460.5 459.8 459.3 Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 676.7 670.9 670.4 668.2 436.0 441.9 444.1 448.5 605.3 616.7 613.6 613.4 Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 547.1 543.2 541.4 541.3 274.9 280.0 282.1 287.0 424.9 426.3 426.1 426.3 Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 145.9 147.0 146.3 146.7 136.2 138.8 140.4 140.5 241.8 243.0 242.9 242.3 Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 480.5 494.5 492.9 493.4 306.9 312.6 313.1 314.6 432.4 436.7 435.4 434.9 Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 77.0 78.3 78.2 78.2 65.5 66.6 66.1 65.6 90.7 91.3 91.4 91.2 Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 155.7 157.2 156.6 156.9 92.9 93.0 93.4 95.8 173.0 175.8 175.7 175.8 Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 143.4 143.6 143.8 143.8 355.1 361.2 359.6 359.1 162.6 164.7 164.5 163.0 New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 126.1 130.5 130.6 130.0 72.2 73.5 72.6 72.1 89.5 92.0 88.3 88.4 New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 712.4 720.8 719.7 722.0 395.9 402.4 405.0 410.9 603.1 604.5 603.0 600.9 New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 140.7 141.4 141.5 141.5 99.5 103.0 104.4 104.6 185.9 190.1 188.8 187.8 New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,076.3 2,124.0 2,128.1 2,134.6 959.7 976.4 971.5 972.9 1,489.9 1,503.7 1,503.7 1,498.2 North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 610.6 625.1 626.2 626.1 504.1 516.6 523.3 530.8 730.0 736.5 735.9 734.5 North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 63.5 66.4 66.0 66.0 40.4 39.1 39.0 38.8 82.4 82.5 82.6 82.2 Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 940.6 950.6 950.9 953.2 570.2 578.4 580.2 582.6 777.0 782.2 780.4 783.4 Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 235.9 237.4 239.7 240.2 173.4 171.1 170.6 172.3 346.0 348.6 347.6 346.0 Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 296.3 304.5 306.9 306.1 210.9 213.5 213.8 216.2 296.6 298.3 298.2 300.5 Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,289.7 1,291.6 1,293.1 1,294.9 570.8 575.0 572.3 569.9 703.0 709.2 708.4 708.7 Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 107.1 111.4 110.3 110.5 58.2 59.1 58.7 60.0 61.1 61.5 61.4 61.2 South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 255.0 258.9 258.2 258.9 261.8 268.7 267.5 269.8 369.2 375.0 375.2 375.8 South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 73.3 74.3 74.0 74.0 47.7 47.2 47.9 48.4 79.9 79.8 80.3 80.1 Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 436.2 441.4 440.5 440.7 344.7 354.3 356.7 358.3 435.9 442.5 442.3 441.5 Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,709.2 1,751.7 1,757.5 1,762.8 1,373.7 1,409.3 1,407.1 1,412.0 1,956.4 1,965.9 1,965.0 1,968.9 Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 205.7 215.1 214.5 214.9 153.4 156.0 157.4 158.2 250.2 251.3 252.7 253.4 Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 66.6 66.3 66.6 66.6 38.5 39.8 39.4 39.4 57.0 56.1 56.2 55.8 Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 542.3 554.1 553.2 553.0 406.8 417.6 415.8 424.7 723.5 724.7 719.9 720.7 Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 496.2 516.1 515.1 514.1 345.0 353.0 352.5 352.5 585.5 593.9 587.3 587.2 West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 128.3 131.6 129.9 130.0 74.0 74.9 75.3 75.4 150.8 151.8 151.8 151.8 Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 456.8 458.2 458.4 460.5 282.0 284.8 285.0 285.5 406.0 404.8 405.4 405.3 Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28.3 27.4 27.2 27.1 35.7 36.2 36.6 36.1 69.1 70.0 69.3 69.2 Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 117.5 120.6 121.7 121.6 77.0 78.9 79.4 79.4 203.9 202.2 202.5 202.7 Virgin Islands. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.3 4.4 4.5 4.6 4.6 10.6 10.6 10.6 10.7 p Preliminary NOTE: Data are counts of jobs preliminary and will be revised by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2018 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are when new information becomes available. ESTABLISHMENT DATA NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED Table 4. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, not seasonally adjusted [In thousands] Total Mining and logging Construction State September October September October September October 2018 2019 2018 2019p 2018 2019 2018 2019p 2018 2019 2018 2019p Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,047.2 2,093.9 2,059.9 2,101.8 10.1 9.9 10.1 9.8 90.7 95.3 92.0 95.5 Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 338.7 342.1 323.6 323.6 12.9 14.0 12.9 13.9 18.1 19.0 17.7 17.9 Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,877.0 2,944.2 2,903.6 2,975.8 13.4 13.8 13.4 13.8 161.0 177.6 163.8 177.8 Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,270.3 1,285.9 1,273.2 1,291.7 6.0 5.8 6.1 5.7 51.9 55.3 51.7 55.5 California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17,191.5 17,524.2 17,344.3 17,652.6 23.7 23.8 23.5 23.5 883.3 917.8 878.8 913.1 Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,734.8 2,792.4 2,744.8 2,798.2 28.5 29.0 28.7 28.8 177.2 176.9 175.9 175.2 Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,695.0 1,704.2 1,704.3 1,709.8 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.5 61.6 59.7 61.6 60.2 Delaware1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 461.9 469.8 464.1 470.6 - - - - 22.7 23.4 23.1 23.6 District of Columbia1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 791.4 799.4 797.6 805.3 - - - - 15.6 15.9 15.6 15.9 Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,774.5 9,004.2 8,855.3 9,088.3 5.8 5.9 5.8 5.9 548.0 569.2 551.7 576.6 Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,557.2 4,629.5 4,588.2 4,661.4 9.5 9.3 9.4 9.4 198.8 207.6 201.4 206.9 Hawaii1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 654.0 660.5 658.7 664.5 - - - - 36.4 38.2 37.1 38.6 Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 746.5 766.9 748.5 763.8 3.8 3.8 3.9 3.8 51.8 53.7 51.6 53.0 Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,158.9 6,225.5 6,197.8 6,251.9 8.0 7.5 8.1 7.5 239.9 241.5 241.6 239.5 Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,169.0 3,188.9 3,177.3 3,194.1 6.4 6.4 6.4 6.3 146.3 154.8 148.5 157.8 Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,588.4 1,598.3 1,603.5 1,611.9 2.7 2.6 2.6 2.5 82.9 86.0 84.9 86.9 Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,423.4 1,443.7 1,434.1 1,452.7 6.9 7.1 6.9 7.1 63.5 64.6 62.6 63.1 Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,939.9 1,968.0 1,940.5 1,974.0 10.3 9.2 10.4 8.6 80.9 82.1 80.6 82.0 Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,980.2 1,989.9 1,998.2 2,002.3 36.4 36.0 36.7 36.5 152.0 141.5 153.8 143.8 Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 640.5 644.7 634.7 640.5 2.4 2.3 2.3 2.3 30.3 31.6 30.2 31.6 Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,744.5 2,768.7 2,758.7 2,792.5 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 165.8 167.2 166.5 169.2 Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,659.0 3,702.9 3,679.6 3,731.1 1.1 1.2 1.1 1.2 163.3 162.6 162.6 162.4 Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,445.4 4,470.0 4,470.2 4,469.6 7.5 7.4 7.4 7.4 178.4 180.8 179.2 183.8 Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,972.8 2,977.8 2,987.0 2,999.5 7.0 7.0 6.8 7.0 133.8 139.1 134.9 139.2 Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,158.3 1,172.4 1,165.8 1,176.9 6.9 6.7 6.9 6.9 44.1 44.5 43.4 44.5 Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,901.0 2,934.5 2,912.9 2,946.9 4.4 4.4 4.5 4.3 126.5 128.3 126.2 128.0 Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 483.6 489.4 481.9 488.4 7.4 7.5 7.5 7.4 30.9 30.4 30.6 31.7 Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,027.3 1,036.2 1,028.3 1,046.1 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.1 54.2 57.1 54.1 58.2 Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,400.2 1,442.7 1,413.5 1,444.4 14.7 14.1 14.6 14.3 92.1 102.0 92.9 105.0 New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 682.9 692.0 687.5 694.5 1.0 1.1 1.1 1.1 27.8 30.1 28.0 30.4 New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,162.9 4,194.1 4,192.3 4,224.0 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.4 160.9 169.7 163.3 170.9 New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 845.3 863.3 850.6 868.4 24.7 26.7 25.1 26.5 47.0 51.4 47.5 52.8 New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,668.0 9,788.1 9,780.5 9,883.9 5.8 5.9 5.8 5.9 413.6 420.2 414.2 414.0 North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,483.3 4,586.7 4,527.9 4,617.0 5.7 5.6 5.7 5.6 222.9 221.1 223.1 220.8 North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 439.7 441.2 441.8 442.2 21.6 21.3 21.7 20.8 29.5 30.7 29.0 30.6 Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,583.0 5,616.2 5,614.8 5,635.4 12.4 12.7 12.6 12.8 231.6 224.3 232.1 222.8 Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,698.6 1,699.1 1,705.0 1,709.4 54.1 52.6 54.3 52.0 82.9 84.9 82.1 84.0 Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,919.2 1,951.2 1,931.6 1,963.5 7.3 7.5 7.5 7.7 108.9 113.1 108.2 111.0 Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,041.8 6,076.7 6,087.0 6,118.2 29.1 29.7 29.1 29.7 266.8 270.5 266.3 270.6 Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 501.3 508.4 503.0 512.4 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 20.3 20.4 20.4 20.9 South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,131.9 2,176.3 2,158.5 2,188.1 4.4 4.6 4.4 4.6 101.0 101.7 101.7 102.8 South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 443.4 451.9 443.3 452.1 1.1 1.1 1.0 1.1 24.5 25.4 23.8 24.7 Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,087.3 3,136.1 3,102.8 3,142.9 4.4 4.5 4.4 4.5 128.6 126.2 130.0 125.9 Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12,531.6 12,841.7 12,651.0 12,950.8 252.4 256.5 256.0 254.5 745.4 796.7 752.7 804.8 Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,533.5 1,579.2 1,542.0 1,593.2 9.6 10.0 9.7 10.0 106.6 111.4 107.2 114.1 Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 316.7 316.8 319.5 320.0 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 16.3 15.4 15.9 15.8 Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,005.1 4,023.4 4,018.1 4,047.3 7.9 8.3 7.9 8.3 199.9 201.4 199.7 201.1 Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,428.1 3,515.2 3,449.2 3,525.5 6.5 6.5 6.5 6.4 220.6 227.4 223.0 228.2 West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 733.6 737.0 740.3 743.1 22.9 22.1 22.8 22.3 48.0 49.5 48.8 49.1 Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,981.1 2,987.7 2,992.5 3,006.3 4.9 4.8 4.8 4.8 129.2 135.1 129.1 133.9 Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 291.4 294.1 289.0 289.1 20.9 19.6 21.0 19.5 21.5 22.5 22.1 22.1 Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 864.3 872.3 870.9 873.6 0.5 0.6 0.5 0.5 26.3 27.0 26.0 26.6 Virgin Islands1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33.1 35.1 33.6 35.5 - - - - 2.4 2.8 2.4 2.9 Mining and logging is combined with construction. p Preliminary NOTE: Data are counts of jobs by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2018 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are preliminary and will be revised when new information becomes available. ESTABLISHMENT DATA NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED Table 4. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, not seasonally adjusted- Continued [In thousands] Manufacturing Trade, transportation, and utilities Information State September October September October September October 2018 2019 2018 2019p 2018 2019 2018 2019p 2018 2019 2018 2019p Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 267.9 271.1 269.4 271.6 378.9 382.7 383.3 385.8 20.9 21.2 21.0 21.3 Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13.4 15.3 9.7 9.9 67.1 68.0 63.0 63.1 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 171.2 179.9 171.9 179.9 533.8 542.1 537.6 551.1 46.4 46.7 47.1 47.2 Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 161.1 162.1 160.5 164.2 251.1 252.5 252.0 253.9 11.0 10.8 11.1 10.9 California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,341.5 1,354.7 1,334.7 1,346.9 3,045.0 3,046.3 3,060.9 3,069.1 544.6 560.6 558.6 559.4 Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 148.1 150.7 148.5 149.9 469.1 470.9 471.2 475.7 74.8 74.2 74.7 74.9 Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 160.3 161.4 160.3 161.7 294.4 292.0 296.8 293.2 31.6 32.8 31.9 33.3 Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27.1 27.5 27.2 27.6 79.8 79.3 79.4 79.8 3.9 3.9 3.9 3.9 District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.3 1.4 1.3 1.3 33.1 32.9 33.6 32.7 19.4 20.1 19.7 20.7 Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 373.5 380.5 375.0 382.5 1,767.7 1,788.7 1,783.3 1,806.1 137.7 135.5 140.2 137.0 Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 410.3 413.3 407.9 410.6 942.8 948.8 947.2 956.7 115.0 113.5 116.8 115.0 Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13.9 14.0 14.1 13.9 122.2 119.1 122.1 118.6 9.3 9.4 9.3 9.3 Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 68.7 71.9 68.6 71.0 143.9 145.7 144.0 146.3 8.8 8.1 8.8 8.1 Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 589.6 591.6 592.7 590.1 1,206.0 1,219.7 1,222.1 1,229.5 93.7 90.7 94.5 91.2 Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 542.5 538.3 542.2 534.2 597.5 594.5 602.5 595.7 28.8 27.6 28.8 27.8 Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 223.7 227.5 225.1 227.8 310.0 310.2 311.7 312.4 21.9 20.5 22.0 20.4 Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 166.0 167.6 166.1 165.7 267.6 266.9 271.2 269.5 18.4 18.2 18.4 18.3 Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 250.7 257.1 253.0 255.7 402.0 410.4 402.1 411.5 22.0 21.8 21.6 21.5 Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 135.4 139.5 135.5 138.5 377.4 378.9 377.4 379.7 21.4 21.1 22.7 21.1 Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 52.3 53.5 52.2 53.5 119.6 121.8 119.6 121.0 7.3 7.2 7.1 7.4 Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 108.8 108.3 109.0 108.7 465.3 461.1 464.5 468.2 35.5 35.8 36.1 35.9 Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 243.8 242.7 243.6 243.4 574.8 577.6 578.0 581.7 91.3 93.7 92.1 94.0 Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 633.7 627.8 634.3 607.0 791.8 792.7 796.0 798.7 55.6 57.4 55.6 57.1 Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 324.8 323.0 323.4 324.3 534.2 534.1 537.7 540.6 48.7 46.0 48.7 45.1 Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 144.4 145.8 145.2 147.2 229.4 234.7 230.9 236.3 10.8 10.8 10.9 10.9 Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 274.3 277.5 274.9 275.1 542.7 541.2 543.7 545.1 49.8 50.1 50.0 48.9 Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20.9 20.7 20.9 20.8 94.9 95.8 95.2 96.5 6.3 5.9 6.3 5.8 Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 100.3 100.2 99.9 100.5 199.1 198.8 199.9 201.3 17.5 17.2 17.5 17.0 Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 57.5 61.1 58.6 61.5 255.8 257.6 258.7 261.1 15.0 15.4 15.3 15.6 New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 70.8 69.7 70.8 69.8 138.1 140.7 139.5 141.4 12.3 12.3 12.3 12.4 New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 246.8 252.1 249.1 250.4 882.0 882.2 892.6 891.6 69.2 65.8 68.5 65.8 New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27.7 28.0 27.5 28.2 137.3 136.8 137.8 139.0 11.8 11.3 12.0 11.3 New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 444.4 440.4 445.2 438.6 1,552.0 1,573.9 1,570.0 1,587.2 277.0 280.2 278.1 278.1 North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 476.1 470.5 474.5 473.2 824.7 854.1 832.5 856.6 79.3 81.7 79.5 81.4 North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 26.2 26.5 26.7 26.8 93.9 92.4 94.5 92.3 6.2 6.1 6.1 6.1 Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 699.4 700.7 699.8 697.1 1,017.6 1,017.1 1,029.8 1,023.5 70.1 69.4 70.3 70.0 Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 138.2 136.1 137.7 135.6 299.7 304.2 302.6 307.9 19.7 18.8 19.9 18.9 Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 197.4 204.7 197.2 202.7 354.9 356.2 357.2 357.8 34.0 33.4 34.1 33.8 Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 570.8 562.0 572.5 563.5 1,122.5 1,129.7 1,133.8 1,142.5 85.6 87.8 86.3 87.8 Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40.2 39.2 39.9 39.1 77.3 79.1 77.9 79.3 6.0 6.0 6.0 6.1 South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 248.2 256.6 248.7 254.9 403.3 412.6 407.8 416.3 27.7 27.1 28.0 27.0 South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 44.8 46.3 45.2 46.1 86.4 89.2 86.7 90.1 5.5 5.5 5.6 5.5 Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 353.0 359.2 352.5 352.7 626.2 630.8 630.1 636.4 44.7 46.7 45.5 47.0 Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 887.3 913.6 889.4 909.7 2,482.0 2,514.9 2,505.8 2,542.7 202.7 200.7 202.1 201.9 Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 133.7 139.2 135.3 138.5 288.4 292.1 289.6 295.1 38.8 40.6 39.2 41.2 Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29.8 30.3 30.0 30.3 54.3 53.9 54.4 54.4 4.2 4.2 4.2 4.2 Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 241.8 246.4 240.9 243.1 654.9 649.1 658.4 654.3 66.1 62.9 65.8 63.3 Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 292.1 303.5 291.8 299.9 641.3 649.6 641.0 650.1 137.0 145.1 137.9 145.4 West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 47.1 47.7 47.7 47.9 129.2 130.1 131.2 132.6 8.1 7.7 8.2 7.6 Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 478.3 470.5 477.6 469.0 540.3 548.8 541.5 550.1 47.0 48.6 47.6 48.7 Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10.0 10.1 10.2 10.4 52.3 54.0 52.0 53.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 72.5 73.4 72.6 73.5 168.6 165.8 170.7 166.3 17.4 18.2 17.5 18.2 Virgin Islands. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.5 0.6 0.5 0.6 6.8 7.0 7.0 7.2 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 p Preliminary NOTE: Data are counts of jobs preliminary and will be revised by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2018 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are when new information becomes available. ESTABLISHMENT DATA NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED Table 4. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, not seasonally adjusted- Continued [In thousands] Financial activities Professional and business services Education and health services State September October September October September October 2018 2019 2018 2019p 2018 2019 2018 2019p 2018 2019 2018 2019p Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 96.7 98.2 97.8 97.9 245.0 256.7 246.4 259.7 246.6 252.0 248.3 251.7 Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11.7 11.4 11.8 11.3 28.2 27.9 27.2 26.9 50.1 49.6 50.3 50.2 Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 221.9 223.7 223.0 225.9 433.2 439.6 440.6 445.7 449.6 467.6 454.7 471.6 Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 60.8 63.3 60.8 62.8 147.7 147.0 148.0 148.8 192.7 195.6 194.3 196.3 California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 832.6 842.4 836.6 851.7 2,683.6 2,768.0 2,711.7 2,773.7 2,729.5 2,818.5 2,762.2 2,853.1 Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 170.9 170.8 169.8 172.4 428.7 456.4 435.7 460.5 340.0 347.3 345.2 351.7 Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 125.1 127.5 126.4 127.0 222.1 221.7 223.2 221.7 334.7 344.5 340.0 349.1 Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 46.9 48.2 47.2 48.3 63.6 62.5 64.8 63.1 79.8 82.9 81.0 83.5 District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29.8 29.9 29.7 30.3 167.4 169.7 169.0 173.2 131.3 132.3 134.0 135.0 Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 575.8 593.6 582.1 598.0 1,368.0 1,415.1 1,389.4 1,430.6 1,309.6 1,367.4 1,325.5 1,386.3 Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 249.1 250.6 251.2 252.8 693.8 703.7 706.5 710.1 589.0 611.1 594.4 619.3 Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28.6 28.7 28.7 28.8 82.4 83.2 82.8 84.1 85.9 87.1 86.4 87.8 Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36.7 38.9 36.7 38.2 95.1 102.7 96.2 102.2 104.5 108.6 106.3 109.4 Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 403.4 405.9 405.0 406.9 968.6 976.3 973.4 978.3 930.4 945.7 944.5 959.6 Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 139.2 139.8 138.4 141.2 345.0 353.4 345.2 356.4 477.5 492.7 484.5 496.2 Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 108.9 109.1 109.1 108.8 141.6 141.5 142.7 143.7 234.0 234.6 237.9 238.1 Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 76.8 77.5 77.2 77.5 180.9 186.2 182.2 188.3 199.6 199.3 202.7 201.9 Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 93.5 95.3 94.1 95.7 218.7 217.1 217.1 221.4 279.6 291.0 281.9 293.4 Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 90.8 90.6 91.5 91.0 212.3 215.9 216.0 219.3 316.3 327.5 320.8 327.9 Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 32.3 32.2 31.8 32.2 70.0 70.3 70.1 70.1 127.7 126.1 128.6 127.5 Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 143.7 143.0 143.5 143.5 453.4 456.7 452.6 466.2 469.2 482.8 476.7 483.0 Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 221.5 224.1 220.8 223.1 589.0 598.8 591.3 603.7 796.7 816.5 809.2 834.0 Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 218.9 224.2 217.9 223.9 659.1 664.2 671.5 668.6 675.4 669.6 682.0 672.4 Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 184.5 188.3 184.6 187.2 379.3 375.1 384.2 379.5 544.5 539.0 549.1 543.4 Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 44.5 45.8 44.6 45.3 111.2 110.4 114.0 110.3 146.2 146.4 146.9 147.6 Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 173.3 176.5 172.9 177.2 388.8 393.9 390.6 394.8 477.1 491.0 485.0 498.2 Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24.9 26.3 25.2 26.5 43.3 45.2 43.5 45.4 76.7 78.1 77.0 78.1 Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 74.0 75.1 74.0 75.5 120.2 122.0 121.0 122.9 155.7 156.4 156.6 157.8 Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 68.2 72.0 68.5 72.5 192.6 203.0 198.8 202.5 142.0 144.5 143.8 144.2 New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 34.1 33.7 34.0 33.9 83.4 85.8 84.8 86.2 125.5 130.0 127.5 131.1 New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 251.8 248.2 248.4 246.1 679.3 674.4 681.2 679.4 705.5 714.4 717.1 726.5 New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 34.1 34.8 33.9 35.0 107.8 110.3 108.2 109.8 140.3 140.9 141.4 142.1 New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 720.0 713.3 719.6 716.0 1,347.6 1,362.1 1,355.9 1,378.3 2,050.4 2,110.2 2,106.5 2,164.2 North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 240.4 249.0 241.9 252.3 638.3 654.8 650.1 656.7 608.7 626.1 615.4 630.3 North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24.2 24.0 24.2 23.9 35.3 36.5 35.2 36.5 63.6 65.8 63.8 66.4 Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 307.9 309.6 306.7 308.8 735.1 741.1 742.8 744.8 936.5 950.0 947.8 960.8 Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 79.3 78.6 79.5 78.4 193.3 190.5 193.3 192.9 236.9 240.6 237.5 241.8 Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 102.7 102.6 101.7 102.5 251.1 256.2 250.9 255.8 295.6 306.4 298.1 307.8 Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 325.9 330.9 326.7 331.5 809.2 818.9 817.4 824.7 1,281.8 1,289.9 1,307.1 1,313.7 Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35.2 36.6 35.5 36.5 69.7 70.0 69.5 71.0 106.4 109.6 109.2 112.7 South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 104.4 104.4 104.5 105.6 289.3 291.0 298.3 292.1 255.2 259.0 257.3 261.0 South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29.1 28.8 28.9 28.8 32.8 33.8 33.0 34.2 72.8 73.7 73.4 74.1 Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 164.3 168.9 163.4 168.6 419.9 429.4 422.6 429.8 439.1 442.9 442.2 447.0 Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 780.8 811.6 786.2 813.9 1,748.9 1,791.2 1,761.8 1,804.5 1,706.1 1,756.8 1,718.2 1,771.9 Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 87.9 90.9 88.6 91.2 218.2 226.6 217.7 228.7 206.7 216.2 208.9 218.5 Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12.3 11.9 12.1 11.7 29.3 30.4 29.0 30.7 65.9 66.1 67.0 67.0 Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 207.9 209.3 208.0 210.0 748.8 754.3 754.4 757.0 544.3 555.6 548.8 559.1 Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 158.7 166.5 159.4 166.8 433.3 444.5 431.1 443.1 491.2 511.9 499.5 517.0 West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29.2 29.5 29.3 29.4 69.9 68.0 70.1 69.2 128.5 130.4 129.7 131.1 Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 152.8 152.2 153.6 152.3 326.6 326.7 326.8 328.3 456.5 457.4 461.0 465.1 Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11.1 11.1 10.9 11.4 19.4 19.0 19.0 19.0 28.3 27.3 28.5 27.3 Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 41.7 43.1 42.4 43.4 122.8 123.0 124.1 122.3 116.6 121.7 118.2 122.8 Virgin Islands. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.8 1.9 1.8 1.9 3.3 3.8 3.3 3.8 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.3 p Preliminary NOTE: Data are counts of jobs preliminary and will be revised by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2018 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are when new information becomes available. ESTABLISHMENT DATA NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED Table 4. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, not seasonally adjusted- Continued [In thousands] Leisure and hospitality Other services Government State September October September October September October 2018 2019 2018 2019p 2018 2019 2018 2019p 2018 2019 2018 2019p Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 206.9 216.0 205.6 214.7 96.8 100.3 96.9 100.7 386.7 390.5 389.1 393.1 Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 39.7 39.6 33.0 32.9 11.1 10.8 11.0 10.8 80.9 81.0 81.5 81.2 Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 324.3 330.3 328.5 335.9 93.2 95.5 94.2 98.0 429.0 427.4 428.8 428.9 Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 119.9 124.7 119.2 123.8 53.9 53.0 53.4 53.2 214.2 215.8 216.1 216.6 California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,992.5 2,032.4 1,984.3 2,030.6 573.9 573.3 575.2 576.1 2,541.3 2,586.4 2,617.8 2,655.4 Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 339.0 346.9 331.7 335.2 110.9 112.9 112.5 114.4 447.6 456.4 450.9 459.5 Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 160.2 162.7 157.6 160.0 65.6 64.9 64.7 63.5 238.8 236.5 241.3 239.6 Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 53.1 55.8 50.3 53.2 18.5 18.2 18.7 18.6 66.5 68.1 68.5 69.0 District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 80.3 82.8 80.9 82.2 76.0 77.3 76.5 77.7 237.2 237.1 237.3 236.3 Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,210.9 1,246.8 1,215.4 1,257.8 353.2 364.4 355.8 362.4 1,124.3 1,137.1 1,131.1 1,145.1 Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 491.8 507.9 491.6 512.9 160.4 159.8 160.6 160.0 696.7 703.9 701.2 707.7 Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 123.3 125.9 123.7 126.2 28.1 28.5 28.1 28.4 123.9 126.4 126.4 128.8 Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 81.8 80.7 77.7 76.3 25.6 25.9 25.9 25.7 125.8 126.9 128.8 129.8 Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 626.3 643.4 622.2 639.6 253.2 256.5 255.3 257.9 839.8 846.7 838.4 851.8 Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 314.0 309.7 308.1 307.3 131.7 130.0 132.8 129.9 440.1 441.7 439.9 441.3 Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 145.2 144.8 144.1 143.2 57.2 58.6 57.5 58.9 260.3 262.9 265.9 269.2 Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 130.2 137.2 130.7 138.1 50.9 53.2 50.4 52.9 262.6 265.9 265.7 270.3 Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 200.8 203.1 197.6 202.6 65.3 66.6 65.4 67.0 316.1 314.3 316.7 314.6 Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 236.3 236.6 237.3 238.2 73.8 75.6 74.4 76.0 328.1 326.7 332.1 330.3 Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 75.2 75.9 67.5 69.4 22.2 22.2 22.3 22.5 101.2 101.6 103.0 103.0 Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 287.2 290.1 278.2 281.1 113.9 115.8 116.4 116.8 500.4 506.6 513.9 518.6 Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 382.5 385.6 375.5 376.9 137.2 139.6 138.1 141.4 457.8 460.5 467.3 469.3 Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 442.8 452.9 434.5 447.5 166.5 169.8 166.8 168.1 615.7 623.2 625.0 635.1 Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 282.0 291.6 271.5 285.4 113.5 113.5 113.3 113.4 420.5 421.1 432.8 434.4 Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 135.9 140.5 136.1 140.4 41.2 41.1 41.8 41.7 243.7 245.7 245.1 245.8 Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 311.1 317.0 307.1 315.3 115.4 115.7 115.1 115.9 437.6 438.9 442.9 444.1 Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 68.6 69.1 63.8 63.6 18.9 18.8 19.2 19.4 90.8 91.6 92.7 93.2 Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 94.0 95.0 91.7 95.1 37.1 37.4 36.5 37.8 174.1 175.9 176.0 178.9 Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 355.5 362.0 355.2 358.9 43.1 44.2 42.3 43.8 163.7 166.8 164.8 165.0 New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 73.3 74.1 71.4 70.9 25.2 25.2 25.4 25.9 91.4 89.3 92.7 91.4 New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 405.3 418.2 387.8 404.5 171.2 177.5 172.2 179.3 589.5 590.2 610.7 608.1 New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 98.1 104.1 98.6 104.0 28.7 28.7 28.8 28.3 187.8 190.3 189.8 191.4 New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 975.1 991.7 965.3 977.8 411.1 408.4 415.9 412.2 1,471.0 1,481.8 1,504.0 1,511.6 North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 496.4 524.2 502.4 529.7 153.1 158.6 155.5 159.2 737.7 741.0 747.3 751.2 North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40.9 40.1 41.0 39.5 15.4 14.9 15.4 15.1 82.9 82.9 84.2 84.2 Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 577.7 593.5 569.5 583.5 213.5 213.9 213.8 212.9 781.2 783.9 789.6 798.4 Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 173.7 170.8 173.9 173.0 71.9 74.1 72.2 73.5 348.9 347.9 352.0 351.4 Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 216.0 218.7 209.7 214.9 64.3 63.3 65.5 64.2 287.0 289.1 301.5 305.3 Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 578.4 580.3 572.1 569.6 260.4 260.4 258.5 261.3 711.3 716.6 717.2 723.3 Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 62.2 62.4 58.9 60.9 23.1 23.9 23.6 23.7 60.7 61.0 61.9 62.0 South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 251.6 266.0 259.0 266.6 76.9 77.5 76.1 77.7 369.9 375.8 372.7 379.5 South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 49.2 49.9 47.5 48.4 16.8 17.2 17.0 17.5 80.4 81.0 81.2 81.6 Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 343.6 358.1 344.0 358.4 119.1 120.3 120.2 119.8 444.4 449.1 447.9 452.8 Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,360.1 1,403.9 1,366.8 1,404.5 434.4 451.8 437.4 453.9 1,931.5 1,944.0 1,974.6 1,988.5 Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 151.3 155.7 150.1 155.1 41.4 41.7 41.4 42.7 250.9 254.8 254.3 258.1 Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36.7 37.8 36.2 37.1 10.3 10.1 10.2 10.1 56.8 55.9 59.7 57.9 Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 408.4 420.2 405.1 424.1 200.6 200.6 200.6 201.7 724.5 715.3 728.5 725.3 Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 351.1 360.3 343.5 350.6 122.5 124.8 123.6 123.7 573.8 575.1 591.9 594.3 West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 74.9 76.7 74.6 76.0 24.3 23.6 24.6 23.5 151.5 151.7 153.3 154.4 Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 289.1 291.3 281.5 284.8 152.1 153.7 152.3 153.3 404.3 398.6 416.7 416.0 Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 38.8 39.9 34.7 35.1 16.3 17.3 16.8 17.0 69.3 69.8 70.3 70.3 Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 76.5 79.1 76.8 79.2 17.4 17.5 17.7 17.5 204.0 202.9 204.4 203.3 Virgin Islands. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.1 4.5 4.3 4.5 0.9 1.1 1.0 1.1 10.5 10.6 10.5 10.6 p Preliminary NOTE: Data are counts of jobs preliminary and will be revised by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2018 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are when new information becomes available. Map 1. Unemployment rates by state, seasonally adjusted, October 2019 (U.S. rate = 3.6 percent) WASH. MONT. N.D. ORE. MINN. IDAHO MAINE VT.N.H. S.D. WIS. MICH. WYO. NEB. IOWA NEV. UTAH ILL. IND. CALIF. COLO. KAN. MO. OKLA. TENN. ARIZ. N.M. ARK. MISS. ALA. TEXAS LA. N.Y. PA. ! OHIO MD. ! W.VA. VA. KY. N.C. S.C. GA. FLA. MASS. ! ! ! R.I. CONN. N.J. DEL. D.C. 5.5% or higher 4.5% to 5.4% 3.5% to 4.4% HAWAII 2.5% to 3.4% ALASKA 2.4% or lower Map 2. Percentage change in nonfarm employment by state, seasonally adjusted, October 2018 - October 2019 WASH. MONT. ORE. IDAHO WYO. NEV. UTAH CALIF.COLO. ARIZ. N.M. HAWAII ALASKA N.D. MINN. S.D.WIS. IOWA NEB. ILL. KAN. MO. OKLA. ARK. MISS. TEXAS LA. MICH.N.Y. PA. IND. OHIO MD. KY. W.VA. VA. TENN.N.C. S.C. ALA. GA. FLA. MAINE VT. N.H. MASS. R.I. CONN. N.J. DEL. D.C. 3.1% or higher 2.1% to 3.0% 1.1% to 2.0% 0.1% to 1.0% 0.0% or lower Attachments Original document

