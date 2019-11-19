BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : State Employment and Unemployment (Monthly)

Log in
For release 10:00 a.m. (EST) Tuesday, November 19, 2019

USDL-19-2049

Technical information:

Employment:

(202) 691-6559

• sminfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/sae

Unemployment:

(202) 691-6392

lausinfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/lau

Media contact:

(202) 691-5902

PressOffice@bls.gov

STATE EMPLOYMENT AND UNEMPLOYMENT - OCTOBER 2019

Unemployment rates were lower in October in 4 states, higher in 2 states, and stable in 44 states and the District of Columbia, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Eight states had jobless rate decreases from a year earlier, 3 states had increases, and 39 states and the District had little or no change. The national unemployment rate, 3.6 percent, was little changed over the month and from October 2018.

Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 4 states in October 2019, decreased in 1, and was essentially unchanged in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Over the year, 27 states added nonfarm payroll jobs and 23 states and the District were essentially unchanged.

This news release presents statistics from two monthly programs. The civilian labor force and unemployment data are modeled based largely on a survey of households. These data pertain to individuals by where they reside. The employment data are from an establishment survey that measures nonfarm employment, hours, and earnings by industry. These data pertain to jobs on payrolls defined by where the establishments are located. For more information about the concepts and statistical methodologies used by these two programs, see the Technical Note.

Unemployment

Vermont had the lowest unemployment rate in October, 2.2 percent. The rates in Alabama (2.8 percent), California (3.9 percent), Maine (2.8 percent), and South Carolina (2.6 percent) set new series lows. (All state series begin in 1976.) Alaska had the highest jobless rate, 6.2 percent. In total, 15 states had unemployment rates lower than the U.S. figure of 3.6 percent, 12 states and the District of Columbia had higher rates, and 23 states had rates that were not appreciably different from that of the nation. (See tables A and 1 and map 1.)

South Carolina had the largest over-the-month unemployment rate decrease (-0.3 percentage point) in October, closely followed by Alabama and Utah (-0.2 point each) and Georgia (-0.1 point). Delaware and Pennsylvania had the only rate increases (+0.2 percentage point each). The remaining 44 states and the District of Columbia had jobless rates that were not notably different from those of a month earlier, though some had changes that were at least as large numerically as the significant changes.

Alabama and Colorado had the largest over-the-year unemployment rate decreases (-1.0 percentage point each). The largest rate increase from October 2018 occurred in Mississippi (+0.8 percentage point). (See table B.)

Nonfarm Payroll Employment

Nonfarm payroll employment increased in four states in October 2019. The job gains occurred in Texas (+30,100, or +0.2 percent), Maryland (+10,700, or +0.4 percent), Utah (+6,700, or +0.4 percent), and Nebraska (+5,200, or +0.5 percent). Employment decreased in October in Michigan (-21,800, or -0.5 percent). (See tables C and 3.)

Twenty-seven states had over-the-year increases in nonfarm payroll employment in October. The largest job gains occurred in California (+308,000), Texas (+297,100), and Florida (+228,600). The largest percentage gains occurred in Utah (+3.2 percent), Florida (+2.6 percent), and Arizona (+2.5 percent). (See table D and map 2.)

_____________

The Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment news release for October is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (EST). The State Employment and Unemployment news release for November is scheduled to be released on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (EST).

-2-

Table A. States with unemployment rates significantly different from that of the U.S., October 2019, seasonally adjusted

State

Rate p

United States 1 ………………………………………

3.6

Alabama .........................................................

2.8

Alaska ............................................................

6.2

Arizona ...........................................................

4.8

California .........................................................

3.9

Colorado .........................................................

2.6

District of Columbia ..........................................

5.4

Hawaii .............................................................

2.7

Idaho ..............................................................

2.9

Iowa ................................................................

2.6

Kentucky ........................................................

4.3

Louisiana ........................................................

4.5

Maine .............................................................

2.8

Massachusetts ................................................

2.9

Mississippi ......................................................

5.5

Nebraska ........................................................

3.1

New Hampshire ...............................................

2.6

New Mexico ....................................................

4.8

New York ........................................................

4.0

North Dakota ...................................................

2.5

Ohio ...............................................................

4.2

Pennsylvania ...................................................

4.2

South Carolina .................................................

2.6

South Dakota ..................................................

3.0

Utah ...............................................................

2.5

Vermont ..........................................................

2.2

Virginia ...........................................................

2.6

Washington .....................................................

4.5

West Virginia ...................................................

4.8

1 Data are not preliminary. p = preliminary.

-3-

Table B. States with statistically significant unemployment rate changes from October 2018 to October 2019, seasonally adjusted

State

Rate

Over-the-year

change p

October 2018

October 2019 p

Alabama ....................................

3.8

2.8

-1.0

California ....................................

4.1

3.9

-.2

Colorado ....................................

3.6

2.6

-1.0

Maine ........................................

3.5

2.8

-.7

Mississippi .................................

4.7

5.5

.8

Nebraska ...................................

2.7

3.1

.4

New Jersey ................................

3.9

3.2

-.7

New York ...................................

3.8

4.0

.2

South Carolina ............................

3.2

2.6

-.6

Utah ..........................................

3.2

2.5

-.7

Vermont .....................................

2.6

2.2

-.4

p = preliminary.

Table C. States with statistically significant employment changes from September 2019 to October 2019, seasonally adjusted

State

September

October

Over-the-month change p

2019

2019 p

Level

Percent

Maryland .....................................

2,765,500

2,776,200

10,700

0.4

Michigan .....................................

4,446,300

4,424,500

-21,800

-.5

Nebraska ....................................

1,033,300

1,038,500

5,200

.5

Texas ..........................................

12,867,300

12,897,400

30,100

.2

Utah ...........................................

1,574,100

1,580,800

6,700

.4

p = preliminary.

-4-

Table D. States with statistically significant employment changes from October 2018 to October 2019, seasonally adjusted

State

October

October

Over-the-year change p

2018

2019 p

Level

Percent

Alabama .....................................

2,050,200

2,091,800

41,600

2.0

Arizona .......................................

2,881,400

2,952,000

70,600

2.5

Arkansas ....................................

1,264,300

1,282,200

17,900

1.4

California ....................................

17,259,500

17,567,500

308,000

1.8

Colorado .....................................

2,738,800

2,791,500

52,700

1.9

Florida ........................................

8,850,400

9,079,000

228,600

2.6

Georgia ......................................

4,568,900

4,641,400

72,500

1.6

Idaho ..........................................

740,900

757,300

16,400

2.2

Illinois .........................................

6,135,300

6,192,300

57,000

.9

Kansas .......................................

1,419,700

1,437,800

18,100

1.3

Kentucky ....................................

1,933,400

1,964,500

31,100

1.6

Maryland .....................................

2,746,200

2,776,200

30,000

1.1

Massachusetts

.............................

3,642,900

3,694,600

51,700

1.4

Missouri ......................................

2,888,900

2,923,500

34,600

1.2

Nebraska ....................................

1,022,400

1,038,500

16,100

1.6

Nevada .......................................

1,404,900

1,435,700

30,800

2.2

New Mexico .................................

844,900

862,200

17,300

2.0

New York ....................................

9,700,300

9,804,000

103,700

1.1

North Carolina

.............................

4,498,300

4,589,100

90,800

2.0

Oregon .......................................

1,918,400

1,951,000

32,600

1.7

Rhode Island ...............................

496,900

505,800

8,900

1.8

South Carolina

............................

2,154,200

2,185,000

30,800

1.4

South Dakota ..............................

441,300

449,500

8,200

1.9

Tennessee ..................................

3,081,000

3,119,900

38,900

1.3

Texas ..........................................

12,600,300

12,897,400

297,100

2.4

Utah ...........................................

1,531,900

1,580,800

48,900

3.2

Washington .................................

3,426,900

3,503,900

77,000

2.2

  1. = preliminary.

-5-

Technical Note

This news release presents civilian labor force and unemployment data for states and selected substate areas from the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (tables 1 and 2). Also presented are nonfarm payroll employment estimates by state and industry supersector from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program (tables 3 and 4). The LAUS and CES programs are both federal-state cooperative endeavors.

Civilian labor force and unemployment-from the LAUS program

Definitions. The civilian labor force and unemployment data are based on the same concepts and definitions as those used for the official national estimates obtained from the Current Population Survey (CPS), a sample survey of households that is conducted for the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) by the U.S. Census Bureau. The LAUS program measures employed people and unemployed people on a place- of-residence basis. The universe for each is the civilian noninstitutional population 16 years of age and older. Employed people are those who did any work at all for pay or profit in the reference week (typically the week including the 12th of the month) or worked 15 hours or more without pay in a family business or farm, plus those not working who had a job from which they were temporarily absent, whether or not paid, for such reasons as bad weather, labor-management dispute, illness, or vacation.

Unemployed people are those who were not employed during the reference week (based on the definition above), had actively looked for a job sometime in the 4-week period ending with the reference week, and were currently available for work; people on layoff expecting recall need not be looking for work to be counted as unemployed. The civilian labor force is the sum of employed and unemployed people. The unemployment rate is the number of unemployed as a percent of the civilian labor force.

Method of estimation. Estimates for 48 states, the District of Columbia, the Los Angeles-LongBeach-Glendale metropolitan division, New York City, and the balances of California and New York State are produced using time-series models. This method, which underwent substantial enhancement at the beginning of 2015, utilizes data from several sources, including the CPS, the CES, and state unemployment insurance (UI) programs. Estimates for the state of California are derived by summing the estimates for the Los Angeles-LongBeach-Glendale metropolitan division and the balance of California. Similarly, estimates for New York State are derived by summing the estimates for New York City and the balance of New York State. Estimates for the five additional substate areas contained in this release (the Cleveland-Elyria and Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan areas and the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, Miami-Miami Beach- Kendall, and Seattle-Bellevue-Everett metropolitan divisions) and their respective balances of state are produced using a similar model-based approach.

Each month, estimates for the nine census divisions first are modeled using inputs from the CPS only and controlled to the

national totals. State estimates then are controlled to their respective census division totals. Substate and balance-of-state estimates for the five areas noted above also are controlled to their respective state totals. This tiered process of controlling model-based estimates to the U.S. totals is called real-time benchmarking. Estimates for Puerto Rico are derived from a monthly household survey similar to the CPS. A more detailed description of the estimation procedures is available from BLS upon request.

Annual revisions. Civilian labor force and unemployment data for prior years reflect adjustments made after the end of each year. The adjusted estimates reflect updated population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, any revisions in the other data sources, and model re-estimation. In most years, historical data for the most recent five years are revised near the beginning of each calendar year, prior to the release of January estimates. With the introduction of a new generation of times- series models in early 2015, historical data were re-estimated back to the series beginnings in 1976, 1990, or 1994.

Seasonal adjustment. The LAUS models decompose the estimates of employed and unemployed people into trend, seasonal, and irregular components. The benchmarked signals of employed and unemployed people first are adjusted using an X-11 type of seasonal adjustment filter. The adjusted data then are smoothed using a Reproducing Kernel Hilbert Space (RKHS) filter. The smoothed-seasonally adjusted estimates of employed and unemployed people are summed to derive the civilian labor force, and the unemployment rate then is calculated as the unemployed percent of the civilian labor force. The resulting smoothed-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate estimates are analyzed in this news release and published on the BLS website.

During estimation for the current year, the smoothed- seasonally adjusted estimates for a given month are created using an asymmetric filter that incorporates information from previous observations only. For annual revisions, historical data are smoothed using a two-sided filter.

Area definitions. The substate area data published in this release reflect the delineations that were issued by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget on April 10, 2018. A detailed list of the geographic definitions is available online at www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm.

Employment-from the CES program

Definitions. Employment data refer to persons on establishment payrolls who receive pay for any part of the pay period that includes the 12th of the month. Persons are counted at their place of work rather than at their place of residence; those appearing on more than one payroll are counted on each payroll. Industries are classified on the basis of their principal activity in accordance with the 2017 version of the North American Industry Classification System.

Method of estimation. CES State and Area employment data are produced using several estimation procedures. Where

possible these data are produced using a "weighted link relative" estimation technique in which a ratio of current month weighted employment to that of the previous-month weighted employment is computed from a sample of establishments reporting for both months. The estimates of employment for the current month are then obtained by multiplying these ratios by the previous month's employment estimates. The weighted link relative technique is utilized for data series where the sample size meets certain statistical criteria.

For some employment series, the sample of establishments is very small or highly variable. In these cases, a model-based approach is used in estimation. These models use the direct sample estimates (described above), combined with forecasts of historical (benchmarked) data to decrease volatility in estimation. Two different models (Fay-Herriot Model and Small Domain Model) are used depending on the industry level being estimated. For more detailed information about each model, refer to the BLS Handbook of Methods.

Annual revisions. Employment estimates are adjusted annually to a complete count of jobs, called benchmarks, derived principally from tax reports that are submitted by employers who are covered under state unemployment insurance (UI) laws. The benchmark information is used to adjust the monthly estimates between the new benchmark and the preceding one and also to establish the level of employment for the new benchmark month. Thus, the benchmarking process establishes the level of employment, and the sample is used to measure the month-to-month changes in the level for the subsequent months. Information on recent benchmark revisions is available online at www.bls.gov/web/laus/benchmark.pdf.

Seasonal adjustment. Payroll employment data are seasonally adjusted at the statewide expanded supersector level. In some cases, the seasonally adjusted payroll employment total is computed by aggregating the independently adjusted supersector series. In other cases, the seasonally adjusted payroll employment total is independently adjusted. Revisions to historical data for the most recent five years are made once a year, coincident with annual benchmark adjustments.

Payroll employment data are seasonally adjusted concurrently, using all available estimates including those for the current month, to develop sample-based seasonal factors. Concurrent sample-based factors are created every month for the current month's preliminary estimate as well as the previous month's final estimate in order to incorporate real-time estimates.

Caution on aggregating state data. State estimation procedures are designed to produce accurate data for each individual state. BLS independently develops a national employment series; state estimates are not forced to sum to

national totals. Because each state series is subject to larger sampling and nonsampling errors than the national series, summing them cumulates individual state-level errors and can cause significant distortions at an aggregate level. Due to these statistical limitations, BLS does not compile a "sum-of-states" employment series, and cautions users that such a series is subject to a relatively large and volatile error structure.

Reliability of the estimates

The estimates presented in this release are based on sample surveys, administrative data, and modeling and, thus, are subject to sampling and other types of errors. Sampling error is a measure of sampling variability-that is, variation that occurs by chance because a sample rather than the entire population is surveyed. Survey data also are subject to nonsampling errors, such as those which can be introduced into the data collection and processing operations. Estimates not directly derived from sample surveys are subject to additional errors resulting from the specific estimation processes used.

Use of error measures. Changes in state unemployment rates and state nonfarm payroll employment are cited in the analysis of this release only if they have been determined to be statistically significant at the 90-percent confidence level. Furthermore, state unemployment rates for the current month generally are cited only if they have been determined to be significantly different from the U.S. rate at the 90-percent confidence level. The underlying model-based standard error measures for unemployment rates and over-the-month and over-the-year changes in rates are available at www.bls.gov/lau/lastderr.htm. The underlying standard error measures for over-the-month and over-the-year changes in state payroll employment data at the total nonfarm and supersector levels are available at www.bls.gov/web/laus/790stderr.htm. Measures of nonsampling error are not available.

Additional information

Estimates of civilian labor force and unemployment from the LAUS program, as well as nonfarm payroll employment from the CES program, for metropolitan areas and metropolitan divisions are available in the news release Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment. Estimates of civilian labor force, employed people, unemployed people, and unemployment rates for approximately 7,000 subnational areas are available online at www.bls.gov/lau/. Employment data from the CES program for states and metropolitan areas are available online at www.bls.gov/sae/. Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

LABOR FORCE DATA SEASONALLY ADJUSTED

Table 1. Civilian labor force and unemployment by state and selected area, seasonally adjusted

Civilian labor force

Unemployed

State and area

Oct.

Aug.

Sept.

Oct.

Number

Percent of labor force

2018

2019

2019

2019p

Oct.

Aug.

Sept.

Oct.

Oct.

Aug.

Sept.

Oct.

2018

2019

2019

2019p

2018

2019

2019

2019p

Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,203,946

2,255,088

2,260,992

2,264,014

83,400

70,608

66,883

63,333

3.8

3.1

3.0

2.8

Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

356,285

350,689

350,040

349,051

23,069

21,808

21,701

21,496

6.5

6.2

6.2

6.2

Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,485,838

3,552,043

3,567,149

3,580,647

170,670

177,808

175,783

172,828

4.9

5.0

4.9

4.8

Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,352,808

1,362,512

1,362,180

1,363,806

49,532

46,869

47,105

47,794

3.7

3.4

3.5

3.5

California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

19,499,464

19,380,103

19,401,250

19,442,090

798,652

791,357

774,414

765,252

4.1

4.1

4.0

3.9

Los Angeles-LongBeach-Glendale1. . . .

5,155,479

5,099,073

5,107,255

5,119,526

241,123

225,714

225,417

227,059

4.7

4.4

4.4

4.4

Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,128,227

3,155,105

3,160,273

3,164,826

113,544

88,343

85,275

83,555

3.6

2.8

2.7

2.6

Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,920,665

1,907,301

1,911,013

1,917,279

73,303

68,094

68,246

69,510

3.8

3.6

3.6

3.6

Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

483,335

489,167

489,244

489,844

17,175

16,624

17,212

17,928

3.6

3.4

3.5

3.7

District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

403,252

412,006

411,878

411,405

21,532

22,541

22,154

22,029

5.3

5.5

5.4

5.4

Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10,286,418

10,386,745

10,421,251

10,465,204

341,843

341,797

336,039

330,576

3.3

3.3

3.2

3.2

Miami-MiamiBeach-Kendall1. . . . . . . . . . .

1,383,225

1,422,441

1,427,187

1,437,796

48,747

45,925

45,140

44,355

3.5

3.2

3.2

3.1

Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,113,332

5,107,560

5,111,935

5,119,654

190,380

182,066

177,275

172,031

3.7

3.6

3.5

3.4

Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

677,592

661,065

660,342

661,387

17,726

17,995

17,763

17,678

2.6

2.7

2.7

2.7

Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

862,494

879,308

882,107

884,545

23,650

25,490

25,624

25,736

2.7

2.9

2.9

2.9

Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,467,597

6,504,503

6,506,151

6,504,414

274,651

262,464

255,927

250,957

4.2

4.0

3.9

3.9

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights1. . .

3,737,072

3,754,657

3,753,608

3,748,614

137,088

139,816

136,227

133,289

3.7

3.7

3.6

3.6

Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,391,482

3,386,363

3,383,285

3,383,852

117,021

112,364

109,437

108,040

3.5

3.3

3.2

3.2

Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,690,847

1,730,041

1,738,484

1,748,465

40,008

43,770

44,221

45,084

2.4

2.5

2.5

2.6

Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,486,053

1,480,417

1,483,887

1,488,607

49,365

47,722

46,871

46,715

3.3

3.2

3.2

3.1

Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,062,404

2,071,338

2,073,254

2,077,025

88,927

90,564

90,533

90,048

4.3

4.4

4.4

4.3

Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,098,880

2,094,179

2,094,212

2,095,516

102,277

90,154

90,939

94,173

4.9

4.3

4.3

4.5

Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

698,226

691,780

691,011

690,827

24,461

20,114

19,697

19,524

3.5

2.9

2.9

2.8

Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,193,198

3,245,247

3,255,152

3,268,141

118,228

121,940

120,825

118,714

3.7

3.8

3.7

3.6

Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,833,725

3,837,444

3,839,908

3,845,542

119,673

110,690

111,492

111,312

3.1

2.9

2.9

2.9

Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,899,554

4,963,440

4,960,980

4,957,782

193,583

210,604

207,654

202,323

4.0

4.2

4.2

4.1

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn2. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,131,518

2,161,434

2,162,563

2,163,715

86,011

97,593

95,070

90,360

4.0

4.5

4.4

4.2

Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,075,869

3,112,506

3,118,239

3,125,428

87,146

103,476

101,327

100,759

2.8

3.3

3.2

3.2

Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,274,268

1,282,318

1,287,378

1,289,812

59,466

66,877

69,324

70,823

4.7

5.2

5.4

5.5

Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,051,523

3,075,373

3,091,770

3,110,068

92,572

98,189

95,066

95,332

3.0

3.2

3.1

3.1

Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

529,785

532,702

533,083

533,934

19,717

17,669

17,780

17,955

3.7

3.3

3.3

3.4

Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,022,354

1,039,103

1,040,639

1,042,741

28,048

32,094

32,177

32,549

2.7

3.1

3.1

3.1

Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,514,236

1,539,817

1,545,422

1,551,588

67,251

63,327

63,219

62,966

4.4

4.1

4.1

4.1

New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

763,601

771,678

772,815

774,536

18,322

19,327

19,562

19,936

2.4

2.5

2.5

2.6

New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,422,755

4,456,892

4,475,460

4,501,703

171,389

141,858

140,690

145,017

3.9

3.2

3.1

3.2

New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

944,693

963,765

965,306

966,460

46,926

47,519

46,944

46,488

5.0

4.9

4.9

4.8

New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9,606,317

9,520,731

9,518,658

9,529,815

368,874

377,563

375,787

379,132

3.8

4.0

3.9

4.0

New York City. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,120,234

4,091,232

4,087,394

4,088,541

163,393

171,470

167,072

166,306

4.0

4.2

4.1

4.1

North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,985,120

5,111,917

5,120,287

5,128,605

184,536

212,216

208,427

204,151

3.7

4.2

4.1

4.0

North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

402,876

404,311

403,933

403,957

10,343

9,769

9,911

9,998

2.6

2.4

2.5

2.5

Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,754,622

5,825,387

5,828,584

5,831,229

264,945

237,808

242,878

246,043

4.6

4.1

4.2

4.2

Cleveland-Elyria2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,035,692

1,041,413

1,041,105

1,040,299

52,487

44,073

44,536

43,583

5.1

4.2

4.3

4.2

Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,836,660

1,845,520

1,850,818

1,853,560

56,901

58,978

59,591

60,713

3.1

3.2

3.2

3.3

Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,110,174

2,116,118

2,116,309

2,116,423

89,290

84,875

86,066

85,728

4.2

4.0

4.1

4.1

Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,448,603

6,479,546

6,492,745

6,516,164

269,915

254,881

260,488

271,289

4.2

3.9

4.0

4.2

Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

556,191

554,449

555,269

556,349

22,052

19,857

20,010

19,853

4.0

3.6

3.6

3.6

South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,329,300

2,382,215

2,380,757

2,381,125

74,930

77,309

69,186

62,363

3.2

3.2

2.9

2.6

South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

460,863

467,132

467,960

468,825

13,554

13,768

13,960

14,231

2.9

2.9

3.0

3.0

Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,254,694

3,358,260

3,361,014

3,362,068

108,111

117,046

115,734

114,214

3.3

3.5

3.4

3.4

Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13,914,226

14,032,289

14,055,795

14,099,457

513,286

471,861

471,072

478,037

3.7

3.4

3.4

3.4

Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,579,635

1,601,441

1,606,085

1,610,885

49,824

45,083

43,367

41,043

3.2

2.8

2.7

2.5

Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

345,587

347,131

345,844

344,398

9,022

7,413

7,584

7,714

2.6

2.1

2.2

2.2

Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,337,213

4,404,389

4,414,206

4,427,753

120,744

122,574

119,008

116,640

2.8

2.8

2.7

2.6

Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,822,081

3,895,830

3,907,085

3,922,288

169,597

179,681

178,988

178,341

4.4

4.6

4.6

4.5

Seattle-Bellevue-Everett1. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,695,622

1,722,204

1,727,957

1,734,984

55,873

53,371

52,493

51,593

3.3

3.1

3.0

3.0

West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

784,238

795,713

798,093

801,008

40,224

36,836

37,153

38,052

5.1

4.6

4.7

4.8

Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,124,072

3,121,000

3,121,112

3,121,409

93,198

96,805

100,681

102,858

3.0

3.1

3.2

3.3

Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

289,238

288,559

289,262

290,238

12,014

10,696

10,908

10,957

4.2

3.7

3.8

3.8

Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,079,179

1,086,722

1,083,923

1,079,789

90,062

83,402

82,009

82,894

8.3

7.7

7.6

7.7

  • Metropolitan division.
  • Metropolitan statistical area. p Preliminary

NOTE: Data refer to place of residence. Data for Puerto Rico are derived from a monthly household survey similar to the Current Population Survey. Area deﬁnitions are based on Office of Management and Budget Bulletin No. 18-03, dated April 10, 2018, and are available on the BLS website at https://www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm. Estimates for the latest month are subject to revision the following month.

LABOR FORCE DATA

NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED

Table 2. Civilian labor force and unemployment by state and selected area, not seasonally adjusted

Civilian labor force

Unemployed

September

October

Number

Percent of labor force

State and area

2018

2019

2018

2019p

September

October

September

October

2018

2019

2018

2019p

2018

2019

2018

2019p

Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,192,040

2,264,263

2,212,503

2,268,807

80,600

56,924

81,676

55,198

3.7

2.5

3.7

2.4

Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

357,350

349,424

354,262

344,086

21,107

19,674

21,539

19,302

5.9

5.6

6.1

5.6

Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,477,406

3,599,212

3,491,620

3,600,272

171,484

160,003

170,174

155,592

4.9

4.4

4.9

4.3

Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,353,432

1,363,893

1,355,060

1,371,506

46,919

45,710

44,065

43,543

3.5

3.4

3.3

3.2

California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

19,478,378

19,567,536

19,542,699

19,587,530

756,608

690,859

772,789

718,288

3.9

3.5

4.0

3.7

Los Angeles-LongBeach-Glendale1. . . .

5,151,806

5,153,201

5,165,359

5,161,499

240,751

230,236

240,088

233,025

4.7

4.5

4.6

4.5

Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,124,018

3,177,825

3,135,286

3,178,070

101,808

70,003

106,223

75,930

3.3

2.2

3.4

2.4

Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,903,862

1,913,778

1,915,336

1,929,656

69,691

65,606

66,683

67,400

3.7

3.4

3.5

3.5

Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

478,645

484,873

481,871

490,070

17,069

18,227

16,101

18,747

3.6

3.8

3.3

3.8

District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

400,542

407,982

402,446

408,359

22,194

21,705

21,315

21,847

5.5

5.3

5.3

5.3

Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10,280,409

10,532,471

10,305,265

10,565,454

342,076

317,695

340,078

307,338

3.3

3.0

3.3

2.9

Miami-MiamiBeach-Kendall1. . . . . . . . . . .

1,376,079

1,433,319

1,381,547

1,462,938

52,205

44,799

50,415

42,483

3.8

3.1

3.6

2.9

Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,090,466

5,112,295

5,112,773

5,132,691

182,202

156,470

191,762

156,161

3.6

3.1

3.8

3.0

Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

673,932

657,524

673,215

663,485

18,180

18,240

17,405

17,433

2.7

2.8

2.6

2.6

Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

858,931

885,920

862,938

887,724

18,905

20,304

19,220

20,729

2.2

2.3

2.2

2.3

Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,435,664

6,482,734

6,477,162

6,483,880

248,531

230,385

263,231

235,466

3.9

3.6

4.1

3.6

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights1. . .

3,705,981

3,721,644

3,732,976

3,714,650

128,020

120,786

134,188

126,791

3.5

3.2

3.6

3.4

Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,370,504

3,366,755

3,393,074

3,378,649

104,423

95,452

112,491

101,383

3.1

2.8

3.3

3.0

Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,684,670

1,758,902

1,695,446

1,773,729

34,932

38,677

31,524

38,106

2.1

2.2

1.9

2.1

Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,478,994

1,491,504

1,488,086

1,502,615

44,157

41,041

44,868

42,716

3.0

2.8

3.0

2.8

Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,054,993

2,070,290

2,050,539

2,074,620

84,562

78,396

79,263

76,865

4.1

3.8

3.9

3.7

Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,093,336

2,095,218

2,105,178

2,102,691

102,970

95,158

97,073

99,047

4.9

4.5

4.6

4.7

Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

697,191

688,370

699,745

692,392

19,790

15,506

20,500

16,376

2.8

2.3

2.9

2.4

Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,185,520

3,266,964

3,198,764

3,299,699

113,462

109,198

115,284

106,909

3.6

3.3

3.6

3.2

Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,795,770

3,816,437

3,817,350

3,840,588

115,381

110,593

104,354

94,491

3.0

2.9

2.7

2.5

Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,882,449

4,943,788

4,909,341

4,941,096

172,631

184,659

181,296

174,138

3.5

3.7

3.7

3.5

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn2. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,139,652

2,177,830

2,149,643

2,174,309

84,818

89,540

93,159

81,543

4.0

4.1

4.3

3.8

Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,062,746

3,122,799

3,077,928

3,138,214

70,277

77,470

68,733

79,545

2.3

2.5

2.2

2.5

Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,265,313

1,289,580

1,270,344

1,283,542

54,900

71,742

54,552

66,433

4.3

5.6

4.3

5.2

Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,034,664

3,125,516

3,045,583

3,141,572

78,485

73,820

70,459

78,975

2.6

2.4

2.3

2.5

Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

528,163

531,565

528,418

534,345

16,612

15,756

17,784

16,642

3.1

3.0

3.4

3.1

Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,013,831

1,036,023

1,022,354

1,046,966

25,238

29,521

25,751

31,102

2.5

2.8

2.5

3.0

Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,511,305

1,558,504

1,516,177

1,566,286

67,608

59,196

64,664

58,314

4.5

3.8

4.3

3.7

New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

757,972

770,546

759,725

774,289

16,354

18,093

15,191

17,912

2.2

2.3

2.0

2.3

New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,383,803

4,507,912

4,412,319

4,557,982

164,888

144,697

154,190

150,031

3.8

3.2

3.5

3.3

New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

939,873

963,823

948,513

968,393

46,039

43,703

46,182

43,833

4.9

4.5

4.9

4.5

New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9,547,754

9,539,775

9,603,222

9,582,441

347,563

353,170

347,452

374,217

3.6

3.7

3.6

3.9

New York City. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,098,363

4,078,048

4,127,111

4,107,289

157,237

152,869

163,272

170,936

3.8

3.7

4.0

4.2

North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,965,574

5,122,133

5,007,407

5,153,112

172,031

178,368

181,089

185,142

3.5

3.5

3.6

3.6

North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

403,172

403,489

402,879

404,046

8,020

7,829

7,157

6,951

2.0

1.9

1.8

1.7

Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,730,788

5,811,297

5,774,153

5,828,745

238,820

240,276

246,996

227,965

4.2

4.1

4.3

3.9

Cleveland-Elyria2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,037,428

1,042,674

1,035,215

1,034,543

46,577

42,193

46,825

33,520

4.5

4.0

4.5

3.2

Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,834,606

1,857,552

1,844,742

1,856,561

53,843

57,971

56,342

61,510

2.9

3.1

3.1

3.3

Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,112,722

2,124,764

2,117,663

2,118,914

77,800

82,620

83,429

74,575

3.7

3.9

3.9

3.5

Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,414,056

6,522,663

6,444,551

6,571,225

249,244

255,958

248,016

284,607

3.9

3.9

3.8

4.3

Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

556,243

555,580

556,208

558,187

19,927

18,240

19,182

16,156

3.6

3.3

3.4

2.9

South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,316,250

2,362,736

2,330,794

2,379,312

75,024

42,459

75,373

50,111

3.2

1.8

3.2

2.1

South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

457,620

467,128

461,575

470,748

11,976

12,794

12,065

13,366

2.6

2.7

2.6

2.8

Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,238,611

3,348,862

3,259,609

3,355,432

108,475

104,662

106,795

106,353

3.3

3.1

3.3

3.2

Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13,849,870

14,113,138

13,901,088

14,189,091

512,839

471,527

489,204

467,991

3.7

3.3

3.5

3.3

Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,575,536

1,612,660

1,581,739

1,620,643

46,039

32,753

45,535

29,939

2.9

2.0

2.9

1.8

Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

343,991

339,404

344,338

339,367

8,567

7,532

6,419

5,426

2.5

2.2

1.9

1.6

Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,315,374

4,414,738

4,332,241

4,444,906

118,118

108,209

115,281

107,036

2.7

2.5

2.7

2.4

Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,805,427

3,935,912

3,829,284

3,960,349

151,394

161,428

156,123

160,530

4.0

4.1

4.1

4.1

Seattle-Bellevue-Everett1. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,695,957

1,747,935

1,688,061

1,739,007

59,706

55,439

57,768

48,643

3.5

3.2

3.4

2.8

West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

785,466

806,147

788,391

810,421

35,285

33,630

35,784

36,480

4.5

4.2

4.5

4.5

Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,112,050

3,108,570

3,121,149

3,110,345

73,637

91,401

74,734

85,869

2.4

2.9

2.4

2.8

Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

289,631

292,446

289,628

293,213

10,693

9,715

10,831

9,570

3.7

3.3

3.7

3.3

Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,080,804

1,062,293

1,073,873

1,062,590

93,881

87,206

89,194

95,462

8.7

8.2

8.3

9.0

  • Metropolitan division.
  • Metropolitan statistical area. p Preliminary

NOTE: Data refer to place of residence. Data for Puerto Rico are derived from a monthly household survey similar to the Current Population Survey. Area deﬁnitions are based on Office of Management and Budget Bulletin No. 18-03, dated April 10, 2018, and are available on the BLS website at https://www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm. Estimates for the latest month are subject to revision the following month.

ESTABLISHMENT DATA SEASONALLY ADJUSTED

Table 3. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, seasonally adjusted

[In thousands]

Total1

Construction

Manufacturing

State

Oct.

Aug.

Sept.

Oct.

Oct.

Aug.

Sept.

Oct.

Oct.

Aug.

Sept.

Oct.

2018

2019

2019

2019p

2018

2019

2019

2019p

2018

2019

2019

2019p

Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,050.2

2,087.5

2,090.5

2,091.8

89.9

94.2

94.0

93.6

269.2

270.3

270.6

271.3

Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

328.8

330.7

330.2

329.9

16.4

16.9

17.0

16.7

12.5

13.5

13.6

13.1

Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,881.4

2,940.3

2,944.0

2,952.0

162.4

175.3

176.9

176.8

172.4

180.0

179.8

180.2

Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,264.3

1,278.4

1,279.7

1,282.2

50.1

52.9

53.6

53.9

160.7

163.9

162.4

164.3

California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17,259.5

17,517.2

17,543.9

17,567.5

868.7

899.7

901.0

903.1

1,331.9

1,335.6

1,341.2

1,343.5

Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,738.8

2,791.0

2,788.4

2,791.5

171.9

174.0

173.3

171.9

148.2

149.7

150.6

149.8

Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,694.0

1,695.6

1,700.3

1,698.8

59.1

57.3

57.0

57.7

160.5

161.0

161.3

161.8

Delaware2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

462.8

466.7

469.4

468.9

22.8

23.0

23.3

23.3

27.1

27.6

27.5

27.5

District of Columbia2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

793.9

803.4

801.1

801.6

15.5

15.7

15.8

15.8

1.3

1.4

1.4

1.3

Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8,850.4

9,041.6

9,057.6

9,079.0

547.2

566.2

567.9

572.5

375.6

383.5

381.8

383.4

Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,568.9

4,637.7

4,636.0

4,641.4

199.3

207.9

207.0

205.4

409.0

412.7

412.8

412.0

Hawaii2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

656.4

658.6

662.1

662.0

36.7

37.4

38.3

37.9

14.0

13.9

13.9

13.8

Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

740.9

758.0

760.3

757.3

50.1

50.3

51.4

51.3

67.8

70.9

71.2

70.4

Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,135.3

6,181.9

6,190.4

6,192.3

226.5

226.4

226.4

224.9

591.9

593.5

591.9

590.0

Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,146.1

3,166.7

3,166.5

3,163.2

143.4

148.9

151.2

152.5

541.9

540.4

539.7

534.3

Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,588.3

1,595.6

1,596.1

1,596.1

79.0

80.2

80.7

80.6

225.8

228.7

228.6

228.6

Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,419.7

1,440.6

1,438.3

1,437.8

60.5

62.8

62.1

61.4

165.9

167.9

167.6

165.4

Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,933.4

1,951.8

1,961.5

1,964.5

78.3

79.2

79.2

79.7

252.2

254.3

256.9

254.9

Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,987.0

1,986.6

1,991.8

1,990.6

150.5

141.6

140.6

140.8

134.8

136.7

139.1

137.9

Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

627.3

634.3

631.6

633.8

28.7

29.8

30.0

30.0

51.9

53.0

53.2

53.3

Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,746.2

2,757.8

2,765.5

2,776.2

163.8

162.7

164.3

165.9

108.8

107.7

108.3

108.3

Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,642.9

3,682.4

3,684.3

3,694.6

157.1

156.1

156.6

156.7

243.8

242.8

242.9

243.5

Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,426.7

4,449.5

4,446.3

4,424.5

170.1

171.7

172.8

174.1

633.4

631.9

628.6

606.6

Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,962.1

2,963.0

2,964.6

2,972.0

126.5

130.4

129.9

130.7

322.2

320.1

321.3

322.6

Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,159.5

1,169.8

1,170.9

1,171.2

42.8

43.6

43.7

44.0

145.2

145.9

146.4

147.1

Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,888.9

2,926.9

2,924.2

2,923.5

122.1

124.5

123.4

123.4

274.9

276.3

277.4

275.1

Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

478.4

484.8

484.1

484.7

28.5

28.5

28.5

29.1

20.6

20.4

20.5

20.4

Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,022.4

1,032.9

1,033.3

1,038.5

52.5

54.7

55.1

56.0

99.8

100.5

100.0

100.4

Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,404.9

1,434.2

1,437.5

1,435.7

91.7

99.7

101.8

103.7

58.2

60.8

60.8

61.0

New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

682.2

693.2

690.3

689.9

27.3

28.6

29.1

29.5

70.6

69.8

69.6

69.7

New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,175.6

4,197.4

4,195.6

4,205.8

158.4

165.5

165.8

166.1

248.6

251.7

251.7

250.3

New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

844.9

861.4

861.2

862.2

46.8

51.2

51.2

52.1

27.1

27.6

27.7

27.7

New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9,700.3

9,790.1

9,796.2

9,804.0

401.2

408.1

405.3

402.3

443.3

439.7

438.3

437.3

North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,498.3

4,570.0

4,581.9

4,589.1

220.9

220.6

219.6

219.2

473.5

471.1

469.0

472.3

North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

434.6

436.8

435.5

434.6

26.4

28.5

27.5

28.0

26.3

26.4

26.3

26.4

Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,572.5

5,592.7

5,593.1

5,592.1

221.1

215.0

213.5

212.5

701.5

702.2

701.8

699.5

Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,692.2

1,695.9

1,695.6

1,696.6

81.3

84.5

83.7

83.3

137.7

135.7

135.7

135.6

Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,918.4

1,943.3

1,946.6

1,951.0

105.3

109.6

109.2

108.5

196.3

201.9

202.3

201.9

Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,030.7

6,049.5

6,051.3

6,059.4

257.5

261.5

260.2

262.1

572.5

561.9

562.4

562.8

Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

496.9

504.0

503.4

505.8

19.5

19.8

19.5

19.9

39.9

39.0

39.2

39.1

South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,154.2

2,180.1

2,180.8

2,185.0

101.7

101.5

102.2

102.7

249.1

256.0

256.5

255.8

South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

441.3

446.2

448.6

449.5

23.0

23.8

23.9

23.8

44.8

45.9

46.1

45.8

Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,081.0

3,119.2

3,125.0

3,119.9

128.9

125.0

125.2

125.1

352.2

358.8

358.8

352.7

Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12,600.3

12,852.4

12,867.3

12,897.4

744.9

788.4

794.8

796.3

888.4

912.4

911.9

909.8

Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,531.9

1,568.0

1,574.1

1,580.8

104.7

108.9

109.5

111.3

134.9

139.3

139.3

138.6

Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

316.7

317.9

317.7

317.7

14.8

14.1

14.3

14.6

29.8

30.2

30.1

30.2

Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,000.1

4,040.5

4,021.7

4,029.7

197.5

202.3

198.7

199.2

241.0

246.7

245.7

243.6

Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,426.9

3,510.9

3,505.5

3,503.9

218.1

223.1

222.9

223.6

290.2

298.6

299.7

298.6

West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

730.1

735.5

732.8

733.3

45.7

47.1

46.8

46.2

47.6

47.4

47.8

47.9

Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,962.8

2,978.7

2,980.5

2,979.3

123.1

125.7

127.4

127.7

476.7

473.2

470.3

469.0

Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

287.0

289.0

288.5

287.7

20.8

21.6

21.3

21.1

10.0

10.1

10.0

10.2

Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

871.3

874.3

875.9

874.1

26.3

26.8

26.8

26.9

72.4

73.4

73.4

73.3

Virgin Islands3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

33.8

35.0

35.3

35.7

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

  • Includes mining and logging, information, and other services (except public administration), not shown separately.
    2 Mining and logging is combined with construction.
  • Missing series (denoted by '-') are not published seasonally adjusted because the seasonal component, which is small relative to the trend-cycle and irregular components, cannot be separated with sufficient precision.

p Preliminary

NOTE: Data are counts of jobs by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2018 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are preliminary and will be revised when new information becomes available.

ESTABLISHMENT DATA SEASONALLY ADJUSTED

Table 3. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, seasonally adjusted-Continued

[In thousands]

Trade, transportation, and utilities

Financial activities

Professional and business services

State

Oct.

Aug.

Sept.

Oct.

Oct.

Aug.

Sept.

Oct.

Oct.

Aug.

Sept.

Oct.

2018

2019

2019

2019p

2018

2019

2019

2019p

2018

2019

2019

2019p

Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

380.9

386.4

384.9

383.8

97.7

97.6

98.0

97.9

244.1

254.4

255.4

257.1

Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

64.6

64.5

64.9

64.9

11.7

11.6

11.3

11.3

27.3

27.6

26.9

27.1

Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

536.9

544.9

546.8

549.6

223.1

222.9

224.5

225.6

436.9

439.2

441.2

441.8

Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

251.8

253.6

253.8

253.7

60.7

63.3

63.0

62.7

146.5

145.7

145.8

146.9

California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,055.5

3,055.7

3,057.9

3,062.6

835.8

840.2

844.0

849.3

2,690.3

2,749.7

2,758.5

2,752.9

Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

472.6

473.7

473.6

476.7

170.1

170.6

170.5

172.0

431.1

453.7

454.1

455.5

Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

296.3

294.1

293.9

292.9

126.5

128.0

127.8

127.3

221.3

219.9

220.1

219.7

Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

79.6

79.3

79.3

79.8

47.2

48.0

48.2

48.3

64.2

62.6

63.6

62.5

District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

33.8

33.1

33.2

32.8

29.5

29.8

29.7

30.1

168.4

171.4

171.0

172.3

Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,793.5

1,808.4

1,811.8

1,814.9

583.1

595.6

596.7

598.7

1,379.4

1,421.9

1,421.2

1,421.2

Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

948.2

953.3

955.3

957.4

249.0

252.4

250.9

251.0

698.8

707.3

705.2

703.4

Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

121.9

119.1

119.3

118.6

28.7

28.4

28.7

28.8

82.6

83.5

83.4

83.9

Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

142.8

144.6

144.9

145.3

36.5

38.3

38.7

38.0

95.5

100.5

101.7

101.6

Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,217.6

1,224.2

1,226.0

1,224.9

405.4

406.2

407.0

407.1

952.8

961.5

963.1

960.8

Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

599.0

595.5

594.4

592.3

138.7

139.1

139.9

140.8

340.5

351.0

350.5

352.0

Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

311.9

311.5

312.4

312.4

109.4

108.6

109.5

109.1

141.4

142.0

141.8

142.3

Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

270.4

268.1

268.2

268.5

77.0

77.2

77.4

77.2

180.3

184.8

185.4

186.4

Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

403.1

409.1

411.2

411.6

94.2

94.2

95.3

95.5

215.5

216.6

217.7

219.4

Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

378.9

381.4

381.2

381.1

91.3

89.9

90.6

90.6

213.6

214.8

216.2

216.8

Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

118.4

120.4

120.6

120.1

32.0

32.3

32.0

32.4

69.5

70.0

69.7

69.7

Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

466.0

461.8

462.8

468.6

143.1

143.6

142.9

143.1

450.1

454.1

455.9

463.1

Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

575.9

578.7

578.8

579.9

220.6

223.8

223.9

223.2

584.6

593.7

594.1

596.5

Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

794.8

788.6

793.8

796.4

218.9

224.0

224.4

224.8

661.8

668.1

663.8

659.7

Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

535.6

532.6

535.2

537.7

184.5

186.4

187.9

186.9

378.2

375.5

374.4

374.4

Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

231.2

235.2

236.1

236.4

44.5

45.7

45.9

45.3

112.1

111.4

110.2

109.4

Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

542.7

544.5

542.7

544.4

172.9

174.8

176.3

176.8

386.8

392.1

393.1

391.7

Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

95.2

95.5

96.1

96.4

25.1

26.4

26.3

26.4

42.9

45.1

44.9

44.9

Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

199.6

200.4

200.5

200.8

74.1

74.9

75.1

75.5

119.7

120.9

121.0

121.5

Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

257.8

258.2

259.6

260.1

68.3

72.2

72.3

72.2

196.0

201.1

201.7

199.7

New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

139.5

140.9

142.0

141.5

34.1

33.7

33.7

33.9

83.9

85.3

85.4

85.3

New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

890.9

885.2

886.6

888.5

249.1

246.0

246.6

246.6

673.4

676.8

671.5

672.6

New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

137.4

136.3

136.9

138.2

33.9

35.5

34.9

35.0

107.3

109.5

109.0

108.9

New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,565.3

1,572.1

1,579.3

1,581.0

719.4

718.0

715.0

715.7

1,346.6

1,351.1

1,359.2

1,367.3

North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

834.3

856.8

859.8

859.0

241.7

247.7

248.6

251.4

642.4

650.0

652.9

649.4

North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

94.0

92.4

92.6

91.9

24.3

23.9

24.1

24.0

34.7

36.1

35.9

35.9

Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,027.5

1,022.4

1,023.2

1,021.5

306.8

308.7

309.2

309.2

731.3

736.4

736.4

734.7

Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

301.6

303.8

304.8

306.1

79.4

79.9

79.0

78.4

191.1

189.6

189.2

190.5

Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

355.6

353.7

355.4

356.2

102.0

102.4

102.4

102.7

248.9

254.7

253.8

253.8

Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,127.4

1,129.9

1,133.8

1,135.3

326.8

330.6

330.7

331.5

807.5

809.6

811.2

813.7

Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

77.3

79.1

78.8

78.9

35.4

36.2

36.6

36.4

68.6

67.9

68.8

69.7

South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

408.9

414.2

414.6

416.8

104.5

104.5

104.5

105.6

295.5

291.3

292.7

290.1

South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

86.9

89.2

89.8

90.2

29.1

28.9

28.9

29.0

33.1

33.6

33.8

34.2

Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

630.5

633.3

634.1

636.3

163.2

168.4

168.8

168.4

418.9

425.6

426.6

425.5

Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,499.3

2,531.9

2,525.4

2,535.1

782.1

807.9

809.0

809.1

1,751.6

1,775.4

1,787.3

1,793.6

Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

289.3

290.5

293.0

294.3

88.3

90.2

90.9

90.9

215.5

224.6

224.7

226.1

Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

54.4

54.6

54.4

54.3

12.0

11.9

11.8

11.6

28.5

29.7

29.9

30.1

Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

657.4

651.8

652.4

653.2

207.4

208.9

208.7

209.0

749.4

759.7

754.4

752.4

Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

639.1

645.9

648.3

648.5

159.3

164.9

165.8

166.4

426.2

439.7

438.8

438.5

West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

129.7

130.8

130.6

131.0

29.0

29.8

29.3

29.1

69.5

67.9

67.8

68.5

Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

537.9

547.9

549.5

547.4

153.5

153.8

152.7

152.4

321.9

322.8

323.9

324.1

Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

52.3

53.7

53.8

53.7

10.9

10.9

11.1

11.4

18.8

18.5

18.8

18.8

Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

171.8

168.3

168.0

167.6

42.5

43.1

43.3

43.5

124.1

124.9

124.3

122.8

Virgin Islands1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7.0

7.1

7.0

7.2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

  • Missing series (denoted by '-') are not published seasonally adjusted because the seasonal component, which is small relative to the trend-cycle and irregular components, cannot be separated with sufficient precision.

p Preliminary

NOTE: Data are counts of jobs by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2018 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are preliminary and will be revised when new information becomes available.

ESTABLISHMENT DATA SEASONALLY ADJUSTED

Table 3. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, seasonally adjusted-Continued

[In thousands]

Education and health services

Leisure and hospitality

Government

State

Oct.

Aug.

Sept.

Oct.

Oct.

Aug.

Sept.

Oct.

Oct.

Aug.

Sept.

Oct.

2018

2019

2019

2019p

2018

2019

2019

2019p

2018

2019

2019

2019p

Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

246.2

252.0

251.4

249.7

208.1

212.8

215.4

216.9

385.5

388.8

389.4

389.3

Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

50.6

50.2

50.1

50.4

36.0

35.5

35.9

35.9

80.5

80.7

80.5

80.4

Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

451.7

467.1

468.6

468.6

329.6

331.6

334.1

335.8

413.6

422.7

415.1

415.0

Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

192.0

193.1

194.3

194.0

119.0

122.7

123.4

123.5

212.9

213.2

213.6

213.4

California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,745.4

2,822.1

2,829.7

2,836.2

1,987.6

2,031.8

2,031.8

2,036.4

2,594.5

2,624.9

2,625.8

2,631.2

Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

343.1

348.3

348.1

349.4

343.7

350.0

349.2

347.0

442.9

454.7

452.9

451.8

Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

336.5

340.4

345.0

344.7

159.2

160.9

161.1

161.5

236.9

235.7

235.7

235.2

Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

80.8

82.7

83.2

83.3

51.2

52.6

53.8

54.0

67.4

68.6

68.3

67.8

District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

130.6

133.4

132.2

131.9

80.3

82.9

82.4

81.8

238.3

237.3

237.8

237.3

Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,320.2

1,372.3

1,372.8

1,380.0

1,236.1

1,264.1

1,270.3

1,276.4

1,112.5

1,124.7

1,127.3

1,125.9

Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

589.7

605.7

610.1

613.5

494.3

508.1

510.1

514.5

695.3

702.5

701.5

701.4

Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

86.1

87.1

87.0

87.4

123.7

126.1

126.1

126.3

125.3

125.1

127.6

127.6

Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

105.2

109.1

109.3

108.5

79.1

78.8

78.6

78.0

125.6

127.7

127.1

126.8

Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

936.4

949.0

950.5

951.9

619.7

632.9

635.0

637.2

827.0

833.3

834.7

838.7

Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

479.2

494.3

492.6

491.6

307.5

307.3

304.7

306.8

428.1

425.6

428.9

429.0

Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

234.3

234.9

235.1

234.9

144.5

143.8

143.5

143.5

260.0

263.2

262.4

262.8

Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

201.5

200.7

200.4

200.7

130.8

136.2

136.6

137.6

258.1

264.6

262.4

262.6

Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

280.5

288.0

290.5

291.6

197.6

201.2

201.0

202.6

314.1

310.9

312.0

311.7

Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

318.6

326.4

327.7

326.0

238.0

236.4

237.5

238.8

327.8

326.8

326.2

325.9

Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

127.6

126.9

126.1

126.6

67.6

70.2

68.4

69.6

100.3

100.2

100.2

100.2

Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

472.3

482.5

484.9

478.9

282.2

282.2

284.1

284.3

506.0

509.1

508.7

510.0

Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

801.2

815.9

819.5

825.4

371.1

374.4

372.7

373.2

457.1

460.5

459.8

459.3

Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

676.7

670.9

670.4

668.2

436.0

441.9

444.1

448.5

605.3

616.7

613.6

613.4

Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

547.1

543.2

541.4

541.3

274.9

280.0

282.1

287.0

424.9

426.3

426.1

426.3

Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

145.9

147.0

146.3

146.7

136.2

138.8

140.4

140.5

241.8

243.0

242.9

242.3

Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

480.5

494.5

492.9

493.4

306.9

312.6

313.1

314.6

432.4

436.7

435.4

434.9

Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

77.0

78.3

78.2

78.2

65.5

66.6

66.1

65.6

90.7

91.3

91.4

91.2

Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

155.7

157.2

156.6

156.9

92.9

93.0

93.4

95.8

173.0

175.8

175.7

175.8

Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

143.4

143.6

143.8

143.8

355.1

361.2

359.6

359.1

162.6

164.7

164.5

163.0

New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

126.1

130.5

130.6

130.0

72.2

73.5

72.6

72.1

89.5

92.0

88.3

88.4

New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

712.4

720.8

719.7

722.0

395.9

402.4

405.0

410.9

603.1

604.5

603.0

600.9

New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

140.7

141.4

141.5

141.5

99.5

103.0

104.4

104.6

185.9

190.1

188.8

187.8

New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,076.3

2,124.0

2,128.1

2,134.6

959.7

976.4

971.5

972.9

1,489.9

1,503.7

1,503.7

1,498.2

North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

610.6

625.1

626.2

626.1

504.1

516.6

523.3

530.8

730.0

736.5

735.9

734.5

North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

63.5

66.4

66.0

66.0

40.4

39.1

39.0

38.8

82.4

82.5

82.6

82.2

Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

940.6

950.6

950.9

953.2

570.2

578.4

580.2

582.6

777.0

782.2

780.4

783.4

Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

235.9

237.4

239.7

240.2

173.4

171.1

170.6

172.3

346.0

348.6

347.6

346.0

Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

296.3

304.5

306.9

306.1

210.9

213.5

213.8

216.2

296.6

298.3

298.2

300.5

Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,289.7

1,291.6

1,293.1

1,294.9

570.8

575.0

572.3

569.9

703.0

709.2

708.4

708.7

Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

107.1

111.4

110.3

110.5

58.2

59.1

58.7

60.0

61.1

61.5

61.4

61.2

South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

255.0

258.9

258.2

258.9

261.8

268.7

267.5

269.8

369.2

375.0

375.2

375.8

South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

73.3

74.3

74.0

74.0

47.7

47.2

47.9

48.4

79.9

79.8

80.3

80.1

Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

436.2

441.4

440.5

440.7

344.7

354.3

356.7

358.3

435.9

442.5

442.3

441.5

Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,709.2

1,751.7

1,757.5

1,762.8

1,373.7

1,409.3

1,407.1

1,412.0

1,956.4

1,965.9

1,965.0

1,968.9

Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

205.7

215.1

214.5

214.9

153.4

156.0

157.4

158.2

250.2

251.3

252.7

253.4

Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

66.6

66.3

66.6

66.6

38.5

39.8

39.4

39.4

57.0

56.1

56.2

55.8

Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

542.3

554.1

553.2

553.0

406.8

417.6

415.8

424.7

723.5

724.7

719.9

720.7

Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

496.2

516.1

515.1

514.1

345.0

353.0

352.5

352.5

585.5

593.9

587.3

587.2

West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

128.3

131.6

129.9

130.0

74.0

74.9

75.3

75.4

150.8

151.8

151.8

151.8

Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

456.8

458.2

458.4

460.5

282.0

284.8

285.0

285.5

406.0

404.8

405.4

405.3

Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

28.3

27.4

27.2

27.1

35.7

36.2

36.6

36.1

69.1

70.0

69.3

69.2

Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

117.5

120.6

121.7

121.6

77.0

78.9

79.4

79.4

203.9

202.2

202.5

202.7

Virgin Islands. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.2

2.2

2.2

2.3

4.4

4.5

4.6

4.6

10.6

10.6

10.6

10.7

p Preliminary

NOTE: Data are counts of jobs preliminary and will be revised

by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2018 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are when new information becomes available.

ESTABLISHMENT DATA

NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED

Table 4. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, not seasonally adjusted

[In thousands]

Total

Mining and logging

Construction

State

September

October

September

October

September

October

2018

2019

2018

2019p

2018

2019

2018

2019p

2018

2019

2018

2019p

Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,047.2

2,093.9

2,059.9

2,101.8

10.1

9.9

10.1

9.8

90.7

95.3

92.0

95.5

Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

338.7

342.1

323.6

323.6

12.9

14.0

12.9

13.9

18.1

19.0

17.7

17.9

Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,877.0

2,944.2

2,903.6

2,975.8

13.4

13.8

13.4

13.8

161.0

177.6

163.8

177.8

Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,270.3

1,285.9

1,273.2

1,291.7

6.0

5.8

6.1

5.7

51.9

55.3

51.7

55.5

California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17,191.5

17,524.2

17,344.3

17,652.6

23.7

23.8

23.5

23.5

883.3

917.8

878.8

913.1

Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,734.8

2,792.4

2,744.8

2,798.2

28.5

29.0

28.7

28.8

177.2

176.9

175.9

175.2

Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,695.0

1,704.2

1,704.3

1,709.8

0.6

0.5

0.5

0.5

61.6

59.7

61.6

60.2

Delaware1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

461.9

469.8

464.1

470.6

-

-

-

-

22.7

23.4

23.1

23.6

District of Columbia1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

791.4

799.4

797.6

805.3

-

-

-

-

15.6

15.9

15.6

15.9

Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8,774.5

9,004.2

8,855.3

9,088.3

5.8

5.9

5.8

5.9

548.0

569.2

551.7

576.6

Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,557.2

4,629.5

4,588.2

4,661.4

9.5

9.3

9.4

9.4

198.8

207.6

201.4

206.9

Hawaii1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

654.0

660.5

658.7

664.5

-

-

-

-

36.4

38.2

37.1

38.6

Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

746.5

766.9

748.5

763.8

3.8

3.8

3.9

3.8

51.8

53.7

51.6

53.0

Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,158.9

6,225.5

6,197.8

6,251.9

8.0

7.5

8.1

7.5

239.9

241.5

241.6

239.5

Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,169.0

3,188.9

3,177.3

3,194.1

6.4

6.4

6.4

6.3

146.3

154.8

148.5

157.8

Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,588.4

1,598.3

1,603.5

1,611.9

2.7

2.6

2.6

2.5

82.9

86.0

84.9

86.9

Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,423.4

1,443.7

1,434.1

1,452.7

6.9

7.1

6.9

7.1

63.5

64.6

62.6

63.1

Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,939.9

1,968.0

1,940.5

1,974.0

10.3

9.2

10.4

8.6

80.9

82.1

80.6

82.0

Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,980.2

1,989.9

1,998.2

2,002.3

36.4

36.0

36.7

36.5

152.0

141.5

153.8

143.8

Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

640.5

644.7

634.7

640.5

2.4

2.3

2.3

2.3

30.3

31.6

30.2

31.6

Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,744.5

2,768.7

2,758.7

2,792.5

1.3

1.3

1.3

1.3

165.8

167.2

166.5

169.2

Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,659.0

3,702.9

3,679.6

3,731.1

1.1

1.2

1.1

1.2

163.3

162.6

162.6

162.4

Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,445.4

4,470.0

4,470.2

4,469.6

7.5

7.4

7.4

7.4

178.4

180.8

179.2

183.8

Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,972.8

2,977.8

2,987.0

2,999.5

7.0

7.0

6.8

7.0

133.8

139.1

134.9

139.2

Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,158.3

1,172.4

1,165.8

1,176.9

6.9

6.7

6.9

6.9

44.1

44.5

43.4

44.5

Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,901.0

2,934.5

2,912.9

2,946.9

4.4

4.4

4.5

4.3

126.5

128.3

126.2

128.0

Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

483.6

489.4

481.9

488.4

7.4

7.5

7.5

7.4

30.9

30.4

30.6

31.7

Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,027.3

1,036.2

1,028.3

1,046.1

1.1

1.1

1.1

1.1

54.2

57.1

54.1

58.2

Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,400.2

1,442.7

1,413.5

1,444.4

14.7

14.1

14.6

14.3

92.1

102.0

92.9

105.0

New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

682.9

692.0

687.5

694.5

1.0

1.1

1.1

1.1

27.8

30.1

28.0

30.4

New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,162.9

4,194.1

4,192.3

4,224.0

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.4

160.9

169.7

163.3

170.9

New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

845.3

863.3

850.6

868.4

24.7

26.7

25.1

26.5

47.0

51.4

47.5

52.8

New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9,668.0

9,788.1

9,780.5

9,883.9

5.8

5.9

5.8

5.9

413.6

420.2

414.2

414.0

North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,483.3

4,586.7

4,527.9

4,617.0

5.7

5.6

5.7

5.6

222.9

221.1

223.1

220.8

North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

439.7

441.2

441.8

442.2

21.6

21.3

21.7

20.8

29.5

30.7

29.0

30.6

Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,583.0

5,616.2

5,614.8

5,635.4

12.4

12.7

12.6

12.8

231.6

224.3

232.1

222.8

Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,698.6

1,699.1

1,705.0

1,709.4

54.1

52.6

54.3

52.0

82.9

84.9

82.1

84.0

Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,919.2

1,951.2

1,931.6

1,963.5

7.3

7.5

7.5

7.7

108.9

113.1

108.2

111.0

Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,041.8

6,076.7

6,087.0

6,118.2

29.1

29.7

29.1

29.7

266.8

270.5

266.3

270.6

Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

501.3

508.4

503.0

512.4

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

20.3

20.4

20.4

20.9

South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,131.9

2,176.3

2,158.5

2,188.1

4.4

4.6

4.4

4.6

101.0

101.7

101.7

102.8

South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

443.4

451.9

443.3

452.1

1.1

1.1

1.0

1.1

24.5

25.4

23.8

24.7

Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,087.3

3,136.1

3,102.8

3,142.9

4.4

4.5

4.4

4.5

128.6

126.2

130.0

125.9

Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12,531.6

12,841.7

12,651.0

12,950.8

252.4

256.5

256.0

254.5

745.4

796.7

752.7

804.8

Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,533.5

1,579.2

1,542.0

1,593.2

9.6

10.0

9.7

10.0

106.6

111.4

107.2

114.1

Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

316.7

316.8

319.5

320.0

0.8

0.8

0.8

0.8

16.3

15.4

15.9

15.8

Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,005.1

4,023.4

4,018.1

4,047.3

7.9

8.3

7.9

8.3

199.9

201.4

199.7

201.1

Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,428.1

3,515.2

3,449.2

3,525.5

6.5

6.5

6.5

6.4

220.6

227.4

223.0

228.2

West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

733.6

737.0

740.3

743.1

22.9

22.1

22.8

22.3

48.0

49.5

48.8

49.1

Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,981.1

2,987.7

2,992.5

3,006.3

4.9

4.8

4.8

4.8

129.2

135.1

129.1

133.9

Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

291.4

294.1

289.0

289.1

20.9

19.6

21.0

19.5

21.5

22.5

22.1

22.1

Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

864.3

872.3

870.9

873.6

0.5

0.6

0.5

0.5

26.3

27.0

26.0

26.6

Virgin Islands1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

33.1

35.1

33.6

35.5

-

-

-

-

2.4

2.8

2.4

2.9

  • Mining and logging is combined with construction. p Preliminary

NOTE: Data are counts of jobs by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2018 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are preliminary and will be revised when new information becomes available.

ESTABLISHMENT DATA

NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED

Table 4. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, not seasonally adjusted- Continued

[In thousands]

Manufacturing

Trade, transportation, and utilities

Information

State

September

October

September

October

September

October

2018

2019

2018

2019p

2018

2019

2018

2019p

2018

2019

2018

2019p

Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

267.9

271.1

269.4

271.6

378.9

382.7

383.3

385.8

20.9

21.2

21.0

21.3

Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13.4

15.3

9.7

9.9

67.1

68.0

63.0

63.1

5.5

5.5

5.5

5.5

Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

171.2

179.9

171.9

179.9

533.8

542.1

537.6

551.1

46.4

46.7

47.1

47.2

Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

161.1

162.1

160.5

164.2

251.1

252.5

252.0

253.9

11.0

10.8

11.1

10.9

California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,341.5

1,354.7

1,334.7

1,346.9

3,045.0

3,046.3

3,060.9

3,069.1

544.6

560.6

558.6

559.4

Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

148.1

150.7

148.5

149.9

469.1

470.9

471.2

475.7

74.8

74.2

74.7

74.9

Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

160.3

161.4

160.3

161.7

294.4

292.0

296.8

293.2

31.6

32.8

31.9

33.3

Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

27.1

27.5

27.2

27.6

79.8

79.3

79.4

79.8

3.9

3.9

3.9

3.9

District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1.3

1.4

1.3

1.3

33.1

32.9

33.6

32.7

19.4

20.1

19.7

20.7

Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

373.5

380.5

375.0

382.5

1,767.7

1,788.7

1,783.3

1,806.1

137.7

135.5

140.2

137.0

Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

410.3

413.3

407.9

410.6

942.8

948.8

947.2

956.7

115.0

113.5

116.8

115.0

Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13.9

14.0

14.1

13.9

122.2

119.1

122.1

118.6

9.3

9.4

9.3

9.3

Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

68.7

71.9

68.6

71.0

143.9

145.7

144.0

146.3

8.8

8.1

8.8

8.1

Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

589.6

591.6

592.7

590.1

1,206.0

1,219.7

1,222.1

1,229.5

93.7

90.7

94.5

91.2

Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

542.5

538.3

542.2

534.2

597.5

594.5

602.5

595.7

28.8

27.6

28.8

27.8

Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

223.7

227.5

225.1

227.8

310.0

310.2

311.7

312.4

21.9

20.5

22.0

20.4

Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

166.0

167.6

166.1

165.7

267.6

266.9

271.2

269.5

18.4

18.2

18.4

18.3

Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

250.7

257.1

253.0

255.7

402.0

410.4

402.1

411.5

22.0

21.8

21.6

21.5

Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

135.4

139.5

135.5

138.5

377.4

378.9

377.4

379.7

21.4

21.1

22.7

21.1

Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

52.3

53.5

52.2

53.5

119.6

121.8

119.6

121.0

7.3

7.2

7.1

7.4

Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

108.8

108.3

109.0

108.7

465.3

461.1

464.5

468.2

35.5

35.8

36.1

35.9

Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

243.8

242.7

243.6

243.4

574.8

577.6

578.0

581.7

91.3

93.7

92.1

94.0

Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

633.7

627.8

634.3

607.0

791.8

792.7

796.0

798.7

55.6

57.4

55.6

57.1

Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

324.8

323.0

323.4

324.3

534.2

534.1

537.7

540.6

48.7

46.0

48.7

45.1

Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

144.4

145.8

145.2

147.2

229.4

234.7

230.9

236.3

10.8

10.8

10.9

10.9

Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

274.3

277.5

274.9

275.1

542.7

541.2

543.7

545.1

49.8

50.1

50.0

48.9

Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

20.9

20.7

20.9

20.8

94.9

95.8

95.2

96.5

6.3

5.9

6.3

5.8

Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

100.3

100.2

99.9

100.5

199.1

198.8

199.9

201.3

17.5

17.2

17.5

17.0

Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

57.5

61.1

58.6

61.5

255.8

257.6

258.7

261.1

15.0

15.4

15.3

15.6

New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

70.8

69.7

70.8

69.8

138.1

140.7

139.5

141.4

12.3

12.3

12.3

12.4

New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

246.8

252.1

249.1

250.4

882.0

882.2

892.6

891.6

69.2

65.8

68.5

65.8

New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

27.7

28.0

27.5

28.2

137.3

136.8

137.8

139.0

11.8

11.3

12.0

11.3

New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

444.4

440.4

445.2

438.6

1,552.0

1,573.9

1,570.0

1,587.2

277.0

280.2

278.1

278.1

North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

476.1

470.5

474.5

473.2

824.7

854.1

832.5

856.6

79.3

81.7

79.5

81.4

North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

26.2

26.5

26.7

26.8

93.9

92.4

94.5

92.3

6.2

6.1

6.1

6.1

Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

699.4

700.7

699.8

697.1

1,017.6

1,017.1

1,029.8

1,023.5

70.1

69.4

70.3

70.0

Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

138.2

136.1

137.7

135.6

299.7

304.2

302.6

307.9

19.7

18.8

19.9

18.9

Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

197.4

204.7

197.2

202.7

354.9

356.2

357.2

357.8

34.0

33.4

34.1

33.8

Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

570.8

562.0

572.5

563.5

1,122.5

1,129.7

1,133.8

1,142.5

85.6

87.8

86.3

87.8

Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

40.2

39.2

39.9

39.1

77.3

79.1

77.9

79.3

6.0

6.0

6.0

6.1

South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

248.2

256.6

248.7

254.9

403.3

412.6

407.8

416.3

27.7

27.1

28.0

27.0

South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

44.8

46.3

45.2

46.1

86.4

89.2

86.7

90.1

5.5

5.5

5.6

5.5

Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

353.0

359.2

352.5

352.7

626.2

630.8

630.1

636.4

44.7

46.7

45.5

47.0

Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

887.3

913.6

889.4

909.7

2,482.0

2,514.9

2,505.8

2,542.7

202.7

200.7

202.1

201.9

Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

133.7

139.2

135.3

138.5

288.4

292.1

289.6

295.1

38.8

40.6

39.2

41.2

Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

29.8

30.3

30.0

30.3

54.3

53.9

54.4

54.4

4.2

4.2

4.2

4.2

Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

241.8

246.4

240.9

243.1

654.9

649.1

658.4

654.3

66.1

62.9

65.8

63.3

Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

292.1

303.5

291.8

299.9

641.3

649.6

641.0

650.1

137.0

145.1

137.9

145.4

West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

47.1

47.7

47.7

47.9

129.2

130.1

131.2

132.6

8.1

7.7

8.2

7.6

Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

478.3

470.5

477.6

469.0

540.3

548.8

541.5

550.1

47.0

48.6

47.6

48.7

Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10.0

10.1

10.2

10.4

52.3

54.0

52.0

53.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

72.5

73.4

72.6

73.5

168.6

165.8

170.7

166.3

17.4

18.2

17.5

18.2

Virgin Islands. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

0.5

0.6

0.5

0.6

6.8

7.0

7.0

7.2

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.6

p Preliminary

NOTE: Data are counts of jobs preliminary and will be revised

by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2018 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are when new information becomes available.

ESTABLISHMENT DATA

NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED

Table 4. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, not seasonally adjusted- Continued

[In thousands]

Financial activities

Professional and business services

Education and health services

State

September

October

September

October

September

October

2018

2019

2018

2019p

2018

2019

2018

2019p

2018

2019

2018

2019p

Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

96.7

98.2

97.8

97.9

245.0

256.7

246.4

259.7

246.6

252.0

248.3

251.7

Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11.7

11.4

11.8

11.3

28.2

27.9

27.2

26.9

50.1

49.6

50.3

50.2

Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

221.9

223.7

223.0

225.9

433.2

439.6

440.6

445.7

449.6

467.6

454.7

471.6

Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

60.8

63.3

60.8

62.8

147.7

147.0

148.0

148.8

192.7

195.6

194.3

196.3

California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

832.6

842.4

836.6

851.7

2,683.6

2,768.0

2,711.7

2,773.7

2,729.5

2,818.5

2,762.2

2,853.1

Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

170.9

170.8

169.8

172.4

428.7

456.4

435.7

460.5

340.0

347.3

345.2

351.7

Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

125.1

127.5

126.4

127.0

222.1

221.7

223.2

221.7

334.7

344.5

340.0

349.1

Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

46.9

48.2

47.2

48.3

63.6

62.5

64.8

63.1

79.8

82.9

81.0

83.5

District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

29.8

29.9

29.7

30.3

167.4

169.7

169.0

173.2

131.3

132.3

134.0

135.0

Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

575.8

593.6

582.1

598.0

1,368.0

1,415.1

1,389.4

1,430.6

1,309.6

1,367.4

1,325.5

1,386.3

Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

249.1

250.6

251.2

252.8

693.8

703.7

706.5

710.1

589.0

611.1

594.4

619.3

Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

28.6

28.7

28.7

28.8

82.4

83.2

82.8

84.1

85.9

87.1

86.4

87.8

Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

36.7

38.9

36.7

38.2

95.1

102.7

96.2

102.2

104.5

108.6

106.3

109.4

Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

403.4

405.9

405.0

406.9

968.6

976.3

973.4

978.3

930.4

945.7

944.5

959.6

Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

139.2

139.8

138.4

141.2

345.0

353.4

345.2

356.4

477.5

492.7

484.5

496.2

Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

108.9

109.1

109.1

108.8

141.6

141.5

142.7

143.7

234.0

234.6

237.9

238.1

Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

76.8

77.5

77.2

77.5

180.9

186.2

182.2

188.3

199.6

199.3

202.7

201.9

Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

93.5

95.3

94.1

95.7

218.7

217.1

217.1

221.4

279.6

291.0

281.9

293.4

Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

90.8

90.6

91.5

91.0

212.3

215.9

216.0

219.3

316.3

327.5

320.8

327.9

Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

32.3

32.2

31.8

32.2

70.0

70.3

70.1

70.1

127.7

126.1

128.6

127.5

Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

143.7

143.0

143.5

143.5

453.4

456.7

452.6

466.2

469.2

482.8

476.7

483.0

Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

221.5

224.1

220.8

223.1

589.0

598.8

591.3

603.7

796.7

816.5

809.2

834.0

Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

218.9

224.2

217.9

223.9

659.1

664.2

671.5

668.6

675.4

669.6

682.0

672.4

Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

184.5

188.3

184.6

187.2

379.3

375.1

384.2

379.5

544.5

539.0

549.1

543.4

Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

44.5

45.8

44.6

45.3

111.2

110.4

114.0

110.3

146.2

146.4

146.9

147.6

Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

173.3

176.5

172.9

177.2

388.8

393.9

390.6

394.8

477.1

491.0

485.0

498.2

Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

24.9

26.3

25.2

26.5

43.3

45.2

43.5

45.4

76.7

78.1

77.0

78.1

Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

74.0

75.1

74.0

75.5

120.2

122.0

121.0

122.9

155.7

156.4

156.6

157.8

Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

68.2

72.0

68.5

72.5

192.6

203.0

198.8

202.5

142.0

144.5

143.8

144.2

New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

34.1

33.7

34.0

33.9

83.4

85.8

84.8

86.2

125.5

130.0

127.5

131.1

New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

251.8

248.2

248.4

246.1

679.3

674.4

681.2

679.4

705.5

714.4

717.1

726.5

New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

34.1

34.8

33.9

35.0

107.8

110.3

108.2

109.8

140.3

140.9

141.4

142.1

New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

720.0

713.3

719.6

716.0

1,347.6

1,362.1

1,355.9

1,378.3

2,050.4

2,110.2

2,106.5

2,164.2

North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

240.4

249.0

241.9

252.3

638.3

654.8

650.1

656.7

608.7

626.1

615.4

630.3

North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

24.2

24.0

24.2

23.9

35.3

36.5

35.2

36.5

63.6

65.8

63.8

66.4

Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

307.9

309.6

306.7

308.8

735.1

741.1

742.8

744.8

936.5

950.0

947.8

960.8

Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

79.3

78.6

79.5

78.4

193.3

190.5

193.3

192.9

236.9

240.6

237.5

241.8

Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

102.7

102.6

101.7

102.5

251.1

256.2

250.9

255.8

295.6

306.4

298.1

307.8

Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

325.9

330.9

326.7

331.5

809.2

818.9

817.4

824.7

1,281.8

1,289.9

1,307.1

1,313.7

Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

35.2

36.6

35.5

36.5

69.7

70.0

69.5

71.0

106.4

109.6

109.2

112.7

South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

104.4

104.4

104.5

105.6

289.3

291.0

298.3

292.1

255.2

259.0

257.3

261.0

South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

29.1

28.8

28.9

28.8

32.8

33.8

33.0

34.2

72.8

73.7

73.4

74.1

Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

164.3

168.9

163.4

168.6

419.9

429.4

422.6

429.8

439.1

442.9

442.2

447.0

Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

780.8

811.6

786.2

813.9

1,748.9

1,791.2

1,761.8

1,804.5

1,706.1

1,756.8

1,718.2

1,771.9

Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

87.9

90.9

88.6

91.2

218.2

226.6

217.7

228.7

206.7

216.2

208.9

218.5

Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12.3

11.9

12.1

11.7

29.3

30.4

29.0

30.7

65.9

66.1

67.0

67.0

Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

207.9

209.3

208.0

210.0

748.8

754.3

754.4

757.0

544.3

555.6

548.8

559.1

Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

158.7

166.5

159.4

166.8

433.3

444.5

431.1

443.1

491.2

511.9

499.5

517.0

West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

29.2

29.5

29.3

29.4

69.9

68.0

70.1

69.2

128.5

130.4

129.7

131.1

Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

152.8

152.2

153.6

152.3

326.6

326.7

326.8

328.3

456.5

457.4

461.0

465.1

Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11.1

11.1

10.9

11.4

19.4

19.0

19.0

19.0

28.3

27.3

28.5

27.3

Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

41.7

43.1

42.4

43.4

122.8

123.0

124.1

122.3

116.6

121.7

118.2

122.8

Virgin Islands. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1.8

1.9

1.8

1.9

3.3

3.8

3.3

3.8

2.2

2.2

2.2

2.3

p Preliminary

NOTE: Data are counts of jobs preliminary and will be revised

by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2018 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are when new information becomes available.

ESTABLISHMENT DATA

NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED

Table 4. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, not seasonally adjusted- Continued

[In thousands]

Leisure and hospitality

Other services

Government

State

September

October

September

October

September

October

2018

2019

2018

2019p

2018

2019

2018

2019p

2018

2019

2018

2019p

Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

206.9

216.0

205.6

214.7

96.8

100.3

96.9

100.7

386.7

390.5

389.1

393.1

Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

39.7

39.6

33.0

32.9

11.1

10.8

11.0

10.8

80.9

81.0

81.5

81.2

Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

324.3

330.3

328.5

335.9

93.2

95.5

94.2

98.0

429.0

427.4

428.8

428.9

Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

119.9

124.7

119.2

123.8

53.9

53.0

53.4

53.2

214.2

215.8

216.1

216.6

California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,992.5

2,032.4

1,984.3

2,030.6

573.9

573.3

575.2

576.1

2,541.3

2,586.4

2,617.8

2,655.4

Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

339.0

346.9

331.7

335.2

110.9

112.9

112.5

114.4

447.6

456.4

450.9

459.5

Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

160.2

162.7

157.6

160.0

65.6

64.9

64.7

63.5

238.8

236.5

241.3

239.6

Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

53.1

55.8

50.3

53.2

18.5

18.2

18.7

18.6

66.5

68.1

68.5

69.0

District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

80.3

82.8

80.9

82.2

76.0

77.3

76.5

77.7

237.2

237.1

237.3

236.3

Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,210.9

1,246.8

1,215.4

1,257.8

353.2

364.4

355.8

362.4

1,124.3

1,137.1

1,131.1

1,145.1

Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

491.8

507.9

491.6

512.9

160.4

159.8

160.6

160.0

696.7

703.9

701.2

707.7

Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

123.3

125.9

123.7

126.2

28.1

28.5

28.1

28.4

123.9

126.4

126.4

128.8

Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

81.8

80.7

77.7

76.3

25.6

25.9

25.9

25.7

125.8

126.9

128.8

129.8

Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

626.3

643.4

622.2

639.6

253.2

256.5

255.3

257.9

839.8

846.7

838.4

851.8

Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

314.0

309.7

308.1

307.3

131.7

130.0

132.8

129.9

440.1

441.7

439.9

441.3

Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

145.2

144.8

144.1

143.2

57.2

58.6

57.5

58.9

260.3

262.9

265.9

269.2

Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

130.2

137.2

130.7

138.1

50.9

53.2

50.4

52.9

262.6

265.9

265.7

270.3

Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

200.8

203.1

197.6

202.6

65.3

66.6

65.4

67.0

316.1

314.3

316.7

314.6

Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

236.3

236.6

237.3

238.2

73.8

75.6

74.4

76.0

328.1

326.7

332.1

330.3

Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

75.2

75.9

67.5

69.4

22.2

22.2

22.3

22.5

101.2

101.6

103.0

103.0

Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

287.2

290.1

278.2

281.1

113.9

115.8

116.4

116.8

500.4

506.6

513.9

518.6

Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

382.5

385.6

375.5

376.9

137.2

139.6

138.1

141.4

457.8

460.5

467.3

469.3

Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

442.8

452.9

434.5

447.5

166.5

169.8

166.8

168.1

615.7

623.2

625.0

635.1

Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

282.0

291.6

271.5

285.4

113.5

113.5

113.3

113.4

420.5

421.1

432.8

434.4

Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

135.9

140.5

136.1

140.4

41.2

41.1

41.8

41.7

243.7

245.7

245.1

245.8

Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

311.1

317.0

307.1

315.3

115.4

115.7

115.1

115.9

437.6

438.9

442.9

444.1

Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

68.6

69.1

63.8

63.6

18.9

18.8

19.2

19.4

90.8

91.6

92.7

93.2

Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

94.0

95.0

91.7

95.1

37.1

37.4

36.5

37.8

174.1

175.9

176.0

178.9

Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

355.5

362.0

355.2

358.9

43.1

44.2

42.3

43.8

163.7

166.8

164.8

165.0

New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

73.3

74.1

71.4

70.9

25.2

25.2

25.4

25.9

91.4

89.3

92.7

91.4

New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

405.3

418.2

387.8

404.5

171.2

177.5

172.2

179.3

589.5

590.2

610.7

608.1

New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

98.1

104.1

98.6

104.0

28.7

28.7

28.8

28.3

187.8

190.3

189.8

191.4

New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

975.1

991.7

965.3

977.8

411.1

408.4

415.9

412.2

1,471.0

1,481.8

1,504.0

1,511.6

North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

496.4

524.2

502.4

529.7

153.1

158.6

155.5

159.2

737.7

741.0

747.3

751.2

North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

40.9

40.1

41.0

39.5

15.4

14.9

15.4

15.1

82.9

82.9

84.2

84.2

Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

577.7

593.5

569.5

583.5

213.5

213.9

213.8

212.9

781.2

783.9

789.6

798.4

Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

173.7

170.8

173.9

173.0

71.9

74.1

72.2

73.5

348.9

347.9

352.0

351.4

Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

216.0

218.7

209.7

214.9

64.3

63.3

65.5

64.2

287.0

289.1

301.5

305.3

Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

578.4

580.3

572.1

569.6

260.4

260.4

258.5

261.3

711.3

716.6

717.2

723.3

Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

62.2

62.4

58.9

60.9

23.1

23.9

23.6

23.7

60.7

61.0

61.9

62.0

South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

251.6

266.0

259.0

266.6

76.9

77.5

76.1

77.7

369.9

375.8

372.7

379.5

South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

49.2

49.9

47.5

48.4

16.8

17.2

17.0

17.5

80.4

81.0

81.2

81.6

Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

343.6

358.1

344.0

358.4

119.1

120.3

120.2

119.8

444.4

449.1

447.9

452.8

Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,360.1

1,403.9

1,366.8

1,404.5

434.4

451.8

437.4

453.9

1,931.5

1,944.0

1,974.6

1,988.5

Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

151.3

155.7

150.1

155.1

41.4

41.7

41.4

42.7

250.9

254.8

254.3

258.1

Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

36.7

37.8

36.2

37.1

10.3

10.1

10.2

10.1

56.8

55.9

59.7

57.9

Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

408.4

420.2

405.1

424.1

200.6

200.6

200.6

201.7

724.5

715.3

728.5

725.3

Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

351.1

360.3

343.5

350.6

122.5

124.8

123.6

123.7

573.8

575.1

591.9

594.3

West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

74.9

76.7

74.6

76.0

24.3

23.6

24.6

23.5

151.5

151.7

153.3

154.4

Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

289.1

291.3

281.5

284.8

152.1

153.7

152.3

153.3

404.3

398.6

416.7

416.0

Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

38.8

39.9

34.7

35.1

16.3

17.3

16.8

17.0

69.3

69.8

70.3

70.3

Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

76.5

79.1

76.8

79.2

17.4

17.5

17.7

17.5

204.0

202.9

204.4

203.3

Virgin Islands. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.1

4.5

4.3

4.5

0.9

1.1

1.0

1.1

10.5

10.6

10.5

10.6

p Preliminary

NOTE: Data are counts of jobs preliminary and will be revised

by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2018 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are when new information becomes available.

Map 1. Unemployment rates by state, seasonally adjusted, October 2019

(U.S. rate = 3.6 percent)

WASH.

MONT.

N.D.

ORE.

MINN.

IDAHO

MAINE

VT.N.H.

S.D.

WIS.

MICH.

WYO.

NEB.

IOWA

NEV.

UTAH

ILL.

IND.

CALIF.

COLO.

KAN.

MO.

OKLA.

TENN.

ARIZ.

N.M.

ARK.

MISS.

ALA.

TEXAS

LA.

N.Y.

PA.

!

OHIO

MD.

!

W.VA.

VA.

KY.

N.C.

S.C.

GA.

FLA.

MASS.

!

!

!

R.I.

CONN.

N.J.

DEL.

D.C.

5.5% or higher

4.5% to 5.4%

3.5% to 4.4%

HAWAII

2.5% to 3.4%

ALASKA

2.4% or lower

Map 2. Percentage change in nonfarm employment by state, seasonally adjusted, October 2018 - October 2019

WASH.

MONT.

ORE.

IDAHO

WYO.

NEV.

UTAH

CALIF.COLO.

ARIZ.

N.M.

HAWAII

ALASKA

N.D.

MINN.

S.D.WIS.

IOWA

NEB.

ILL.

KAN. MO.

OKLA.

ARK.

MISS.

TEXAS

LA.

MICH.N.Y.

PA.

IND.

OHIO

MD.

KY.

W.VA. VA.

TENN.N.C.

S.C.

ALA. GA.

FLA.

MAINE

VT.

N.H.

MASS.

R.I.

CONN.

N.J.

DEL.

D.C.

3.1% or higher

2.1% to 3.0% 1.1% to 2.0%

0.1% to 1.0% 0.0% or lower

