BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Union Membership in Massachusetts and Connecticut — 2018

In 2018, union members accounted for 13.7 percent of wage and salary workers in Massachusetts and 16.0 percent in Connecticut compared to 12.4 and 16.9 percent, respectively, in 2017, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Deborah A. Brown noted that both states had union membership rates above the U.S. average of 10.5 percent in 2018.(See chart 1 and table A.) In fact, the union membership rates in these two states have exceeded the national average since the series began in 1989, the first year for which comparable state data are available.

Massachusetts had 464,000 union members in 2018 and Connecticut, 268,000. An additional 29,000 wage and salary workers in Massachusetts and 12,000 in Connecticut were represented by a union on their main job or were covered by an employee association or contract while not union members themselves.(See table A.) Nationwide, 14.7 million wage and salary workers were union members in 2018, and 1.6 million wage and salary workers were not affiliated with a union but had jobs covered by a union contract.

Year Total employed Members of Unions Represented by Unions Total Percent of employed Total Percent of employed Massachusetts 2008 2,909 458 15.7 491 16.9 2009 2,864 476 16.6 516 18.0 2010 2,866 415 14.5 446 15.6 2011 2,882 422 14.6 445 15.4 2012 2,896 417 14.4 470 16.2 2013 2,940 401 13.7 430 14.6 2014 3,036 415 13.7 445 14.7 2015 3,103 402 12.9 441 14.2 2016 3,158 381 12.1 407 12.9 2017 3,231 401 12.4 431 13.3 2018 3,397 464 13.7 493 14.5 Connecticut 2008 1,625 275 16.9 291 17.9 2009 1,538 265 17.3 282 18.4 2010 1,549 258 16.7 270 17.4 2011 1,542 259 16.8 272 17.7 2012 1,541 216 14.0 232 15.1 2013 1,535 207 13.5 220 14.3 2014 1,564 231 14.8 245 15.7 2015 1,587 269 17.0 277 17.4 2016 1,568 275 17.5 288 18.4 2017 1,645 278 16.9 295 17.9 2018 1,677 268 16.0 280 16.7 NOTE: Data refer to the sole or principal job of full-and part-time workers.

Excluded are all self-employed workers regardless of whether or not their businesses are incorporated.

Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of the January data.

In 2018, 29 states and the District of Columbia had union membership rates below that of the U.S. average, 10.5 percent, while 20 states had rates above it and 1 state had the same rate. All states in both the East South Central and West South Central divisions had union membership rates below the national average, while all states in both the Middle Atlantic and Pacific divisions had rates above it.

Eight states had union membership rates below 5.0 percent in 2018. North Carolina and South Carolina had the lowest rate (2.7 percent each). The next lowest rates were in Utah (4.1 percent) and Texas and Virginia (4.3 percent each). Two states had union membership rates over 20.0 percent in 2018: Hawaii (23.1 percent) and New York (22.3 percent). (See table 1 and the map).

The largest numbers of union members lived in California (2.4 million) and New York (1.9 million). Over half of the 14.7 million union members in the U.S. lived in just seven states (California, 2.4 million; New York, 1.9 million; Illinois, 0.8 million; Pennsylvania, 0.7 million; and Michigan, Ohio, and Washington, 0.6 million each), though these states accounted for only about one-third of wage and salary employment nationally.

Technical Note

The estimates in this release are obtained from the Current Population Survey (CPS), which provides basic information on the labor force, employment, and unemployment. The survey is conducted monthly for the Bureau of Labor Statistics by the U.S. Census Bureau from a scientifically selected national sample of about 60,000 eligible households. The union membership data are tabulated from one-quarter of the CPS monthly sample and are limited to wage and salary workers. All self-employed workers are excluded.

Beginning in January of each year, data reflect revised population controls used in the CPS. Additional information about population controls is available on the BLS website at https://www.bls.gov/cps/documentation.htm.

Information about the reliability of data from the CPS and guidance on estimating standard errors is available at www.bls.gov/cps/documentation.htm#reliability.

Definitions

The principal definitions used in this release are described briefly below.

Union members. Data refer to members of a labor union or an employee association similar to a union.

Union membership rate. Data refer to the proportion of total wage and salary workers who are union members.

Represented by unions. Data refer to both union members and workers who report no union affiliation but whose jobs are covered by a union or an employee association contract.

Wage and salary workers. Workers who receive wages, salaries, commissions, tips, payment in kind, or piece rates. The group includes employees in both the private and public sectors. Union membership and earnings data exclude all self-employed workers, both those with incorporated businesses as well as those with unincorporated businesses.

