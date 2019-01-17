BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Usual Weekly Earnings of Wage and Salary Workers

For release 10:00 a.m. (EST) Thursday, January 17, 2019

USUAL WEEKLY EARNINGS OF WAGE AND SALARY WORKERS

FOURTH QUARTER 2018

Median weekly earnings of the nation's 115.9 million full-time wage and salary workers were $900 in the fourth quarter of 2018 (not seasonally adjusted), the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This was 5.0 percent higher than a year earlier, compared with a gain of 2.2 percent in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) over the same period.

Data on usual weekly earnings are collected as part of the Current Population Survey, a nationwide sample survey of households in which respondents are asked, among other things, how much each wage and salary worker usually earns. (See the Technical Note in this news release.) Data shown in this news release are not seasonally adjusted unless otherwise specified.

Highlights from the fourth-quarter data:

• Median weekly earnings of full-time workers were $900 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Women had median weekly earnings of $794, or 80.0 percent of the $993 median for men. (See table 2.)

• The women's-to-men's earnings ratio varied by race and ethnicity. White women earned 79.7 percent as much as their male counterparts, compared with 86.0 percent for Black women, 74.6 percent for Asian women, and 82.9 percent for Hispanic women. (See table 2.)

• Among the major race and ethnicity groups, median weekly earnings of Blacks ($712) and Hispanics ($684) working at full-time jobs were lower than those of Whites ($931) and Asians ($1,095). By sex, median weekly earnings for Black men were $773, or 75.5 percent of the median for White men ($1,024). Median earnings for Hispanic men were $736, or 71.9 percent of the median for White men. The difference was less among women, as Black women's median earnings were $665, or 81.5 percent of those for White women ($816), and earnings for Hispanic women were $610, or 74.8 percent of those for White women. Earnings of Asian men ($1,256) and women ($937) were higher than those of their White counterparts. (See table 2.)

• By age, median weekly earnings were highest for men ages 55 to 64 at $1,191. Usual weekly earnings were highest for women ages 35 to 64: median weekly earnings were $877 for women ages 35 to 44, $876 for women ages 45 to 54, and $895 for women ages 55 to 64. Men and women ages 16 to 24 had the lowest median weekly earnings, $609 and $539, respectively. (See table 3.)

• Among the major occupational groups, persons employed full time in management, professional, and related occupations had the highest median weekly earnings-$1,505 for men and $1,102 for women. Men and women employed in service jobs earned the least, $675 and $512, respectively. (See table 4.)

• By educational attainment, full-time workers age 25 and over without a high school diploma had median weekly earnings of $543, compared with $746 for high school graduates (no college) and $1,340 for those holding at least a bachelor's degree. Among college graduates with advanced degrees (master's, professional, and doctoral degrees), the highest earning 10 percent of male workers made $3,909 or more per week, compared with $2,884 or more for their female counterparts. (See table 5.)

• Seasonally adjusted median weekly earnings were $897 in the fourth quarter of 2018, little changed from the previous quarter ($893). (See table 1.)

Annual Averages for 2017 and 2018

In addition to the data for the fourth quarter, this news release includes 2017 and 2018 annual averages on median weekly earnings for major demographic and occupational groups, and 2018 annual average data for educational attainment groups. (See tables 7, 8, and 9.) Annual average data on median usual weekly earnings for men and women by detailed occupational categories will be posted online atwww.bls.gov/cps/tables.htm#weekearnwhen they become available.

Revision of Seasonally Adjusted Usual Weekly Earnings Data

Seasonally adjusted median usual weekly earnings data shown in table 1 of this news release have been revised using updated seasonal adjustment factors from the Current Population Survey, a procedure done at the end of each calendar year. The revisions directly affected the number of full-time wage and salary workers and current dollar estimates of median weekly earnings; estimates of constant (1982-84) dollar median weekly earnings were indirectly affected. Seasonally adjusted estimates back to the first quarter of 2014 were subject to revision.

The Usual Weekly Earnings news release for the first quarter of 2019, scheduled for release on April 16, 2019, will incorporate revisions to the seasonally adjusted data for the median weekly earnings in constant (1982-84) dollars. Seasonally adjusted constant (1982-84) dollar estimates back to the first quarter of 2014 will be subject to revision due to annual revisions to seasonally adjusted data for the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U).

Technical Note

The estimates in this release were obtained from the Current Population Survey (CPS), which provides basic information on the labor force, employment, and unemployment. The survey is conducted monthly for the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) by the U.S. Census Bureau using a scientifically selected national sample of about 60,000 eligible households, with coverage in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The earnings data are collected from one-fourth of the CPS monthly sample and are limited to wage and salary workers. All self-employed workers, both incorporated and unincorporated, are excluded from CPS earnings estimates.

Definitions

The principal definitions used in connection with the earnings data in this news release are described briefly below.

Usual weekly earnings. Data represent earnings before taxes and other deductions and include any overtime pay, commissions, or tips usually received (at the main job in the case of multiple jobholders). Prior to 1994, respondents were asked how much they usually earned per week. Since January 1994, respondents have been asked to identify the easiest way for them to report earnings (hourly, weekly, biweekly, twice monthly, monthly, annually, or other) and how much they usually earn in the reported time period.

Earnings reported on a basis other than weekly are converted to a weekly equivalent. The term "usual" is determined by each respondent's own understanding of the term. If the respondent asks for a definition of "usual," interviewers are instructed to define the term as more than half the weeks worked during the past 4 or 5 months.

Medians (and other quantiles) of weekly earnings. The median (or upper limit of the second quartile) is the midpoint in a given earnings distribution, with half of workers having earnings above the median and the other half having earnings below the median. Ten percent of a given distribution have earnings below the upper limit of the first decile (90 percent have higher earnings), 25 percent have earnings below the upper limit of the first quartile (75 percent have higher earnings), 75 percent have earnings below the upper limit of the third quartile (25 percent have higher earnings), and 90 percent have earnings below the upper limit of the ninth decile (10 percent have higher earnings).

The BLS procedure for estimating the median of an earnings distribution places each reported or calculated weekly earnings value into a $50-wide interval that is centered around a multiple of $50. The median is calculated through the linear interpolation of the interval in which the median lies.

Changes over time in the medians (and other quantile boundaries) for specific groups may not necessarily be consistent with the movements estimated for the overall quantile boundary. The most common reasons for this possible anomaly are as follows: (1) there could be a change in the relative weights of the subgroups. For example, the median of 16- to 24-year-olds and the median earnings of those 25 years and over may rise, but if the lower earning 16-to-24 age group accounts for a greatly increased share of the total, the overall median could actually fall. (2) there could be a large change in the shape of the distribution of reported earnings, particularly near a quantile boundary. This change could be caused by survey observations that are clustered at rounded values, such as $400 or $500. An estimate lying in a $50-wide centered interval containing such a cluster or ″spike″ tends to change more slowly than one in other intervals.

Constant dollars. The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) is used to convert current dollars to constant (1982-84) dollars.

Wage and salary workers. These are workers who receive wages, salaries, commissions, tips, payment in kind, or piece rates. The group includes employees in both the private and public sectors but, for the purposes of the earnings series, it excludes all self-employed persons, both those with incorporated businesses and those with unincorporated businesses.

Full-time workers. For the purpose of producing estimates of earnings, workers who usually work 35 hours or more per week at their sole or principal job are defined as working full time.

Part-time workers. For the purpose of producing estimates of earnings, workers who usually work fewer than 35 hours per week at their sole or principal job are defined as working part time.

Race. In the survey process, race is determined by the household respondent. In accordance with the Office of Management and Budget guidelines, White, Black or African American, Asian, American Indian or Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander are terms used to describe a person's race. Estimates for the latter two race groups and persons who selected more than one race are not included in this release due to insufficient sample size.

Hispanic or Latino ethnicity. This refers to people who identified themselves in the survey process as being of Hispanic, Latino, or Spanish origin. People whose ethnicity is identified as Hispanic or Latino may be of any race.

Reliability

Statistics based on the CPS are subject to both sampling and nonsampling error. When a sample, rather than the entire population, is surveyed, there is a chance that the sample estimates may differ from the true population values they represent. The component of this difference that occurs because samples differ by chance is known as sampling error, and its variability is measured by the standard error of the estimate. There is about a 90-percent chance, or level of confidence, that an estimate based on a sample will differ by no more than 1.6 standard errors from the true population value because of sampling error. BLS analyses are generally conducted at the 90-percent level of confidence.

The CPS data also are affected by nonsampling error. Nonsampling error can occur for many reasons, including the failure to sample a segment of the population, inability to obtain information for all respondents in the sample, inability or unwillingness of respondents to provide correct information, and errors made in the collection or processing of the data.

Additional information about the reliability of data from the CPS is available on the BLS website atwww.bls.gov/cps/documentation.htm#reliability.

Seasonal adjustment

Over the course of a year, the size of the nation's labor force and other measures of labor market activity undergo regularly occurring fluctuations. These recurring events include seasonal changes in weather, major holidays, and the opening and closing of schools. The effect of such seasonal variations can be very large.

Because seasonal events follow a more or less regular pattern each year, their influence on the level of a series can be tempered by adjusting for regular seasonal variation. These adjustments make nonseasonal developments easier to spot. The seasonally adjusted figures provide a more useful tool with which to analyze changes in quarter-to-quarter activity.

At the end of each calendar year, the seasonally adjusted data are revised for the past 5 years when the seasonal adjustment factors are updated. More information on seasonal adjustment is available on the BLS website atwww.bls.gov/cps/documentation.htm#sa.

Table 1. Median usual weekly earnings of full-time wage and salary workers by sex, quarterly averages, seasonally adjusted

Number of workers

(in thousands)Median weekly earningsYear and quarter

In current dollars

In constant (1982-84) dollars

Total Men Women Total Men Women Total Men Women $ $ $ $ $ $ 2009 4th quarter ......................................... 98,555 54,410 44,145 747 823 666 344 379 307 2010 1st quarter ......................................... 98,143 54,098 44,045 748 836 662 344 384 304 2nd quarter ........................................ 99,605 55,028 44,577 742 814 671 342 374 309 3rd quarter ......................................... 100,412 55,620 44,792 746 821 670 342 377 308 4th quarter ......................................... 99,958 55,486 44,472 750 826 676 341 376 308 2011 1st quarter ......................................... 99,670 55,337 44,333 750 821 679 338 370 306 2nd quarter ........................................ 100,347 55,821 44,526 754 830 687 336 370 306 3rd quarter ......................................... 100,495 56,046 44,449 760 836 681 336 370 301 4th quarter ......................................... 101,337 56,687 44,650 760 838 686 335 369 302 2012 1st quarter ......................................... 102,161 57,110 45,051 764 841 693 335 368 303 2nd quarter ........................................ 102,525 57,079 45,447 772 870 687 337 380 300 3rd quarter ......................................... 102,587 57,207 45,380 766 836 693 333 364 302 4th quarter ......................................... 103,748 57,772 45,977 771 868 690 333 375 298 2013 1st quarter ......................................... 103,928 57,884 46,044 768 860 699 331 370 301 2nd quarter ........................................ 103,988 57,944 46,044 777 863 706 335 372 304 3rd quarter ......................................... 104,400 58,082 46,318 779 855 705 334 367 302 4th quarter ......................................... 104,764 58,095 46,669 782 865 712 334 369 304 2014 1st quarter ......................................... 105,633 58,682 46,951 790 865 716 335 367 304 2nd quarter ........................................ 106,342 59,486 46,855 781 860 715 330 363 302 3rd quarter ......................................... 106,726 59,543 47,183 798 878 721 336 370 304 4th quarter ......................................... 107,436 60,123 47,313 795 878 724 336 371 306 2015 1st quarter ......................................... 108,486 60,364 48,122 801 886 724 341 377 307 2nd quarter ........................................ 108,544 60,400 48,144 803 890 726 339 376 306 3rd quarter ......................................... 109,269 60,977 48,292 810 896 727 341 377 306 4th quarter ......................................... 110,049 61,273 48,776 822 904 730 345 380 307 2016 1st quarter ......................................... 110,427 61,627 48,799 823 903 743 346 380 312 2nd quarter ........................................ 110,929 61,787 49,142 827 914 744 345 382 311 3rd quarter ......................................... 111,566 62,082 49,483 833 917 750 346 381 312 4th quarter ......................................... 111,463 62,249 49,214 846 924 760 349 382 314 2017 1st quarter ......................................... 111,978 62,462 49,516 857 940 759 351 385 311 2nd quarter ........................................ 113,118 62,942 50,176 862 939 780 353 385 320 3rd quarter ......................................... 113,623 63,155 50,468 865 943 771 353 385 314 4th quarter ......................................... 114,372 63,377 50,996 854 943 771 345 381 312 2018 1st quarter ......................................... 114,678 64,007 50,671 874 955 776 350 383 311 2nd quarter ........................................ 115,481 64,136 51,345 880 964 780 351 385 312 3rd quarter ......................................... 115,945 64,198 51,747 893 980 801 355 389 318 4th quarter ......................................... 116,160 64,237 51,923 897 991 796 355 392 315

NOTE: Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.