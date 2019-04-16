Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Usual Weekly Earnings of Wage and Salary Workers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 10:28am EDT

For release 10:00 a.m. (EDT) Tuesday, April 16, 2019

USDL-19-0665

Technical information:

(202) 691-6378

cpsinfo@bls.gov

• www.bls.gov/cps

Media contact:

(202) 691-5902

PressOffice@bls.gov

USUAL WEEKLY EARNINGS OF WAGE AND SALARY WORKERS

FIRST QUARTER 2019

Median weekly earnings of the nation's 116.1 million full-time wage and salary workers were $905 in the first quarter of 2019 (not seasonally adjusted), the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This was 2.7 percent higher than a year earlier, compared with a gain of 1.6 percent in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) over the same period.

Data on usual weekly earnings are collected as part of the Current Population Survey, a nationwide sample survey of households in which respondents are asked, among other things, how much each wage and salary worker usually earns. (See the Technical Note in this news release.) Data shown in this news release are not seasonally adjusted unless otherwise specified.

Highlights from the first-quarter data:

Median weekly earnings of full-time workers were $905 in the first quarter of 2019. Women had median weekly earnings of $806, or 80.3 percent of the $1,004 median for men. (See table 2.)

The women's-to-men'searnings ratio varied by race and ethnicity. White women earned 80.0 percent as much as their male counterparts, compared with 91.8 percent for Black women, 78.3 percent for Asian women, and 86.7 percent for Hispanic women. (See table 2.)

Among the major race and ethnicity groups, median weekly earnings of Blacks ($737) and Hispanics ($696) working at full-time jobs were lower than those of Whites ($935) and Asians ($1,157). By sex, median weekly earnings for Black men were $772, or 74.7 percent of the median for White men ($1,033). Median earnings for Hispanic men were $728, or 70.5 percent of the median for White men. The difference was less among women, as Black women's median earnings were $709, or 85.8 percent of those for White women ($826), and earnings for Hispanic women were $631, or 76.4 percent of those for White women. Earnings of Asian men ($1,299) and women ($1,017) were higher than those of their White counterparts. (See table 2.)

By age, median weekly earnings were highest for men ages 35 to 64: weekly earnings were $1,155 for men ages 35 to 44, $1,170 for men ages 45 to 54, and $1,174 for men ages 55 to 64. Usual weekly earnings were also highest for women ages 35 to 64: median weekly earnings were $923 for women ages 35 to 44, $876 for women ages 45 to 54, and $886 for women ages 55 to 64. Men and women ages 16 to 24 had the lowest median weekly earnings, $605 and $539, respectively. (See table 3.)

Among the major occupational groups, persons employed full time in management, professional, and related occupations had the highest median weekly earnings-$1,559 for

men and $1,100 for women. Men and women employed in service jobs earned the least, $672 and $517, respectively. (See table 4.)

By educational attainment, full-time workers age 25 and over without a high school diploma had median weekly earnings of $578, compared with $739 for high school graduates (no college) and $1,350 for those holding at least a bachelor's degree. Among college graduates with advanced degrees (master's, professional, and doctoral degrees), the highest earning 10 percent of male workers made $4,350 or more per week, compared with $2,882 or more for their female counterparts. (See table 5.)

Seasonally adjusted median weekly earnings were $898 in the first quarter of 2019, essentially unchanged from the previous quarter ($897). (See table 1.)

Revision of Seasonally Adjusted Usual Weekly Earnings Data

Seasonally adjusted data for median usual weekly earnings in constant (1982-84) dollars have been updated using revised seasonally adjusted data for the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U). (Data are shown in table 1 of this news release.) Seasonally adjusted constant (1982-84) dollar estimates back to the first quarter of 2014 were subject to revision.

- 2 -

Technical Note

The estimates in this release were obtained from the Current Population Survey (CPS), which provides basic information on the labor force, employment, and unemployment. The survey is conducted monthly for the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) by the U.S. Census Bureau using a scientifically selected national sample of about 60,000 eligible households, with coverage in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The earnings data are collected from one-fourth of the CPS monthly sample and are limited to wage and salary workers. All self-employed workers, both incorporated and unincorporated, are excluded from CPS earnings estimates.

Material in this news release is in the public domain and may be used without permission. This information is available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice telephone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Definitions

The principal definitions used in connection with the earnings data in this news release are described briefly below.

Usual weekly earnings. Data represent earnings before taxes and other deductions and include any overtime pay, commissions, or tips usually received (at the main job in the case of multiple jobholders). Prior to 1994, respondents were asked how much they usually earned per week. Since January 1994, respondents have been asked to identify the easiest way for them to report earnings (hourly, weekly, biweekly, twice monthly, monthly, annually, or other) and how much they usually earn in the reported time period.

Earnings reported on a basis other than weekly are converted to a weekly equivalent. The term "usual" is determined by each respondent's own understanding of the term. If the respondent asks for a definition of "usual," interviewers are instructed to define the term as more than half the weeks worked during the past 4 or 5 months.

Medians (and other quantiles) of weekly earnings. The median (or upper limit of the second quartile) is the midpoint in a given earnings distribution, with half of workers having earnings above the median and the other half having earnings below the median. Ten percent of a given distribution have earnings below the upper limit of the first decile (90 percent have higher earnings), 25 percent have earnings below the upper limit of the first quartile (75 percent have higher earnings), 75 percent have earnings below the upper limit of the third quartile (25 percent have higher earnings), and 90 percent have earnings below the upper limit of the ninth decile (10 percent have higher earnings).

The BLS procedure for estimating the median of an earnings distribution places each reported or calculated weekly earnings value into a $50-wide interval that is centered around a multiple of $50. The median is calculated through the linear interpolation of the interval in which the median lies.

Changes over time in the medians (and other quantile boundaries) for specific groups may not necessarily be consistent with the movements estimated for the overall quantile boundary. The most common reasons for this possible anomaly are as follows: (1) there could be a change in the relative weights of the subgroups. For example, the median of 16- to 24-year-olds and the median earnings of those 25 years and over may rise, but if the lower earning 16- to-24 age group accounts for a greatly increased share of the total, the overall median could actually fall. (2) there could be a large change in the shape of the distribution of reported earnings, particularly near a quantile boundary. This change could be caused by survey observations that are clustered at rounded values, such as $400 or $500. An estimate lying in

a$50-widecentered interval containing such a cluster or ″spike″ tends to change more slowly than one in other intervals.

Constant dollars. The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) is used to convert current dollars to constant (1982-84) dollars.

Wage and salary workers. These are workers who receive wages, salaries, commissions, tips, payment in kind, or piece rates. The group includes employees in both the private and public sectors but, for the purposes of the earnings series, it excludes all self-employed persons, both those with incorporated businesses and those with unincorporated businesses.

Full-timeworkers. For the purpose of producing estimates of earnings, workers who usually work 35 hours or more per week at their sole or principal job are defined as working full time.

Part-timeworkers. For the purpose of producing estimates of earnings, workers who usually work fewer than 35 hours per week at their sole or principal job are defined as working part time.

Race. In the survey process, race is determined by the household respondent. In accordance with the Office of Management and Budget guidelines, White, Black or African American, Asian, American Indian or Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander are terms used to describe a person's race. Estimates for the latter two race groups and persons who selected more than one race are not included in this release due to insufficient sample size.

Hispanic or Latino ethnicity. This refers to people who identified themselves in the survey process as being of Hispanic, Latino, or Spanish origin. People whose ethnicity is identified as Hispanic or Latino may be of any race.

Reliability

Statistics based on the CPS are subject to both sampling and nonsampling error. When a sample, rather than the entire population, is surveyed, there is a chance that the sample estimates may differ from the true population values they represent. The component of this difference that occurs because samples differ by chance is known as sampling error, and its variability is measured by the standard error of the estimate. There is about a 90-percent chance, or level of confidence, that an estimate based on a sample will differ by no more than 1.6 standard errors from the true population value because of sampling error. BLS analyses are generally conducted at the 90-percent level of confidence.

The CPS data also are affected by nonsampling error. Nonsampling error can occur for many reasons, including the failure to sample a segment of the population, inability to obtain information for all respondents in the sample, inability or unwillingness of respondents to provide correct information, and errors made in the collection or processing of the data.

Additional information about the reliability of data from the CPS is available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/cps/documentation.htm#reliability.

Seasonal adjustment

Over the course of a year, the size of the nation's labor force and other measures of labor market activity undergo regularly occurring fluctuations. These recurring events include seasonal changes in weather, major holidays, and the opening and closing of schools. The effect of such seasonal variations can be very large.

Because seasonal events follow a more or less regular pattern each year, their influence on the level of a series can be tempered by adjusting for regular seasonal variation. These adjustments make nonseasonal developments easier to spot. The seasonally adjusted figures provide a more useful tool with which to analyze changes in quarter-to-quarter activity.

At the end of each calendar year, the seasonally adjusted data are revised for the past 5 years when the seasonal adjustment factors are updated. More information on seasonal adjustment is available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/cps/documentation.htm#sa.

Table 1. Median usual weekly earnings of full-time wage and salary workers by sex, quarterly averages, seasonally adjusted

Number of workers

Median weekly earnings

(in thousands)

Year and quarter

In current dollars

In constant (1982-84) dollars

Total

Men

Women

Total

Men

Women

Total

Men

Women

$

$

$

$

$

$

2010

1st quarter. . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

98,143

54,098

44,045

748

836

662

344

384

304

2nd quarter. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

99,605

55,028

44,577

742

814

671

342

374

309

3rd quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

100,412

55,620

44,792

746

821

670

342

377

308

4th quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

99,958

55,486

44,472

750

826

676

341

376

308

2011

1st quarter. . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

99,670

55,337

44,333

750

821

679

338

370

306

2nd quarter. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

100,347

55,821

44,526

754

830

687

336

370

306

3rd quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

100,495

56,046

44,449

760

836

681

336

370

301

4th quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

101,337

56,687

44,650

760

838

686

335

369

302

2012

1st quarter. . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

102,161

57,110

45,051

764

841

693

335

368

303

2nd quarter. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

102,525

57,079

45,447

772

870

687

337

380

300

3rd quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

102,587

57,207

45,380

766

836

693

333

364

302

4th quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

103,748

57,772

45,977

771

868

690

333

375

298

2013

1st quarter. . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

103,928

57,884

46,044

768

860

699

331

370

301

2nd quarter. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

103,988

57,944

46,044

777

863

706

335

372

304

3rd quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

104,400

58,082

46,318

779

855

705

334

367

302

4th quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

104,764

58,095

46,669

782

865

712

334

369

304

2014

1st quarter. . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

105,633

58,682

46,951

790

865

716

335

367

304

2nd quarter. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

106,342

59,486

46,855

781

860

715

330

363

302

3rd quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

106,726

59,543

47,183

798

878

721

336

370

304

4th quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

107,436

60,123

47,313

795

878

724

336

371

306

2015

1st quarter. . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

108,486

60,364

48,122

801

886

724

341

377

307

2nd quarter. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

108,544

60,400

48,144

803

890

726

339

376

306

3rd quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

109,269

60,977

48,292

810

896

727

341

377

306

4th quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

110,049

61,273

48,776

822

904

730

345

380

307

2016

1st quarter. . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

110,427

61,627

48,799

823

903

743

346

380

312

2nd quarter. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

110,929

61,787

49,142

827

914

744

345

382

311

3rd quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

111,566

62,082

49,483

833

917

750

346

381

312

4th quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

111,463

62,249

49,214

846

924

760

349

382

314

2017

1st quarter. . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

111,978

62,462

49,516

857

940

759

351

385

311

2nd quarter. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

113,118

62,942

50,176

862

939

780

353

385

320

3rd quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

113,623

63,155

50,468

865

943

771

353

385

314

4th quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

114,372

63,377

50,996

854

943

771

345

381

312

2018

1st quarter. . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

114,678

64,007

50,671

874

955

776

350

383

311

2nd quarter. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

115,481

64,136

51,345

880

964

780

351

385

312

3rd quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

115,945

64,198

51,747

893

980

801

355

389

318

4th quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

116,160

64,237

51,923

897

991

796

355

392

315

2019

1st quarter. . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

117,327

64,964

52,362

898

994

800

355

392

316

NOTE: Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 14:27:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:43aWORLD STEEL ASSOCIATION : worldsteel announces the world champions of steelChallenge-13
PU
10:29aEU lawmakers approve package of banking reforms
RE
10:29aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher as Fed Officials Signal Confidence -- Update
DJ
10:28aMCGA MISSOURI CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Missouri Corn Awards Scholarships To Youth In Agriculture
PU
10:28aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Usual Weekly Earnings of Wage and Salary Workers
PU
10:28aMCGA MISSOURI CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Andrew Kientzy Receives Missouri Corn Scholarship
PU
10:23aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : Correction – the data on persons in employment are published again
PU
10:23aHIGHER SCHOOL OF ECONOMICS : HSE Opens International Laboratory 'Russia's Regions in Historical Perspective'
PU
10:23aSCOTTISHPOWER : Demolition of Scotland's last coal-fired power station conti...
PU
10:22aTSX rises as financials, energy stocks gain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Zalando profit surprise cheers European fashion stocks
2ERICSSON AB : Poland to hold off blanket ban on Huawei 5G gear due to cost concerns
3AIR FRANCE-KLM : Rising fuel costs and seating surplus push Lufthansa into loss
4GALLIFORD TRY PLC : GALLIFORD TRY : Operational Update
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump urges 'rebrand' of 737 MAX, Boeing has other ideas

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About