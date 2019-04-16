BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Usual Weekly Earnings of Wage and Salary Workers

For release 10:00 a.m. (EDT) Tuesday, April 16, 2019 USDL-19-0665 Technical information: (202) 691-6378 • cpsinfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/cps Media contact: (202) 691-5902 • PressOffice@bls.gov

USUAL WEEKLY EARNINGS OF WAGE AND SALARY WORKERS

FIRST QUARTER 2019

Median weekly earnings of the nation's 116.1 million full-time wage and salary workers were $905 in the first quarter of 2019 (not seasonally adjusted), the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This was 2.7 percent higher than a year earlier, compared with a gain of 1.6 percent in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) over the same period.

Data on usual weekly earnings are collected as part of the Current Population Survey, a nationwide sample survey of households in which respondents are asked, among other things, how much each wage and salary worker usually earns. (See the Technical Note in this news release.) Data shown in this news release are not seasonally adjusted unless otherwise specified.

Highlights from the first-quarter data:

•Median weekly earnings of full-time workers were $905 in the first quarter of 2019. Women had median weekly earnings of $806, or 80.3 percent of the $1,004 median for men. (See table 2.)

•The women's-to-men'searnings ratio varied by race and ethnicity. White women earned 80.0 percent as much as their male counterparts, compared with 91.8 percent for Black women, 78.3 percent for Asian women, and 86.7 percent for Hispanic women. (See table 2.)

•Among the major race and ethnicity groups, median weekly earnings of Blacks ($737) and Hispanics ($696) working at full-time jobs were lower than those of Whites ($935) and Asians ($1,157). By sex, median weekly earnings for Black men were $772, or 74.7 percent of the median for White men ($1,033). Median earnings for Hispanic men were $728, or 70.5 percent of the median for White men. The difference was less among women, as Black women's median earnings were $709, or 85.8 percent of those for White women ($826), and earnings for Hispanic women were $631, or 76.4 percent of those for White women. Earnings of Asian men ($1,299) and women ($1,017) were higher than those of their White counterparts. (See table 2.)

•By age, median weekly earnings were highest for men ages 35 to 64: weekly earnings were $1,155 for men ages 35 to 44, $1,170 for men ages 45 to 54, and $1,174 for men ages 55 to 64. Usual weekly earnings were also highest for women ages 35 to 64: median weekly earnings were $923 for women ages 35 to 44, $876 for women ages 45 to 54, and $886 for women ages 55 to 64. Men and women ages 16 to 24 had the lowest median weekly earnings, $605 and $539, respectively. (See table 3.)