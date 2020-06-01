BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : test-news-release

Log in
06/01/2020 | 11:41am EDT

News Release Information

20-884-CHI
Sunday, May 31, 2020

Local prices up 0.3 percent over the year

May-31-2020:The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin area was down 0.9 percent in April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Charlene Peiffer noted that the index for food was up 1.7 percent, and the energy index fell 8.7 percent over the month. The all items less food and energy index decreased 0.9 percent in April. Within the all items less food and energy category, prices were lower over the month for apparel, shelter, and motor vehicle insurance. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the Chicago area all items CPI-U increased 0.3 percent. (See chart 1and table A.) Over the year, the all items less food and energy index rose 1.4 percent. The food index was up 4.1 percent, and the energy index declined 20.7 percent over the year. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices rose 1.7 percent in April. Of the two components within the food index, prices for food at home (groceries) increased 3.2 percent, while prices for food away from home (restaurant, cafeteria, and vending purchases) were unchanged.

From April 2019 to April 2020, the food index increased 4.1 percent. Over the year, grocery prices were up 5.8 percent, and costs for food away from home rose 2.1 percent.

Energy

The energy index decreased 8.7 percent in April. Among the index's components, prices were lower for gasoline (-18.3 percent) and utility (piped) gas service (-2.1 percent). Electricity costs rose 0.8 percent over the month.

Over the year, the Chicago area energy index fell 20.7 percent. From April 2019 to April 2020, prices for all major energy categories were lower: gasoline (-37.1 percent), electricity (-1.6 percent), and utility (piped) gas service (-1.3 percent).

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy fell 0.9 percent in April. Among the index's components, prices were lower over the month for apparel (-9.6 percent), shelter (-0.5 percent), and motor vehicle insurance (-13.7 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy increased 1.4 percent. Contributing factors included increases in the indexes for medical care (+11.9 percent), shelter (+1.8 percent), and recreation (+1.6 percent).

Month 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

0.8 0.9 0.7 1.8 0.8 1.8 0.6 0.8 0.9 2.6

February

-0.2 0.7 0.1 2.2 0.0 1.6 0.6 1.4 0.0 2.0

March

0.1 0.2 -0.1 2.0 0.0 1.8 0.1 1.5 -0.7 1.1

April

0.6 0.7 0.4 1.7 0.7 2.1 -0.1 0.8 -0.9 0.3

May

0.0 0.3 0.2 1.8 0.4 2.3 0.8 1.2

June

0.5 0.7 0.0 1.3 -0.2 2.2 -0.4 1.0

July

-0.8 -0.1 0.0 2.2 -0.3 1.9 0.3 1.6

August

0.2 -0.2 0.3 2.3 0.1 1.7 0.2 1.6

September

0.6 0.6 0.4 2.1 0.4 1.6 0.2 1.4

October

0.1 0.8 -0.4 1.6 0.0 2.0 0.3 1.8

November

0.2 1.5 0.4 1.8 -0.6 1.0 -0.2 2.2

December

-0.2 1.9 -0.4 1.7 -0.3 1.1 -0.2 2.2

The May 2020 Consumer Price Index for Chicago is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact on April 2020 Consumer Price Index Data

Data collection by personal visit for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) program has been suspended since March 16, 2020. When possible, data normally collected by personal visit were collected either online or by phone. Additionally, data collection in April was affected by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain types of establishments. These factors resulted in an increase in the number of prices considered temporarily unavailable and imputed. While the CPI program attempted to collect as much data as possible, many indexes are based on smaller amounts of collected prices than usual, and a small number of indexes that are normally published were not published this month. Additional information is available at www.bls.gov/bls/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-bls-price-indexes.htm#CPI.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. Note:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI, Core Based Statistical Area covered in this release is comprised of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will Counties in Illinois; Jasper, Lake, Newton, and Porter Counties in Indiana; and Kenosha County in Wisconsin.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Feb.
2020 		Mar.
2020 		Apr.
2020 		Apr.
2019 		Feb.
2020 		Mar.
2020

Expenditure category

All items

244.407 242.655 240.364 0.3 -1.7 -0.9

All items (1967=100)

730.185 724.952 718.107 - - -

Food and beverages

255.505 256.559 260.717 3.8 2.0 1.6

Food

255.290 256.325 260.803 4.1 2.2 1.7

Food at home

238.993 240.375 247.949 5.8 3.7 3.2

Cereals and bakery products

269.129 268.312 277.638 5.7 3.2 3.5

Meats, poultry, fish and eggs

258.974 254.515 265.907 4.7 2.7 4.5

Dairy and related products

219.665 218.368 231.696 9.5 5.5 6.1

Fruits and vegetables

306.541 309.545 305.524 0.6 -0.3 -1.3

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

200.437 204.919 213.466 10.7 6.5 4.2

Other food at home

188.791 193.464 200.135 6.8 6.0 3.4

Food away from home

272.445 272.968 272.968 2.1 0.2 0.0

Alcoholic beverages

256.885 258.169 258.170 -0.8 0.5 0.0

Housing

257.240 256.879 255.767 1.4 -0.6 -0.4

Shelter

326.946 327.720 325.920 1.8 -0.3 -0.5

Rent of primary residence

347.141 347.474 347.314 2.4 0.0 0.0

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

335.642 336.407 336.343 2.9 0.2 0.0

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

335.642 336.407 336.343 2.9 0.2 0.0

Fuels and utilities

211.158 206.240 205.564 -0.6 -2.6 -0.3

Household energy

163.454 158.176 157.702 -1.6 -3.5 -0.3

Energy services

166.725 161.367 160.932 -1.5 -3.5 -0.3

Electricity

170.602 163.667 165.031 -1.6 -3.3 0.8

Utility (piped) gas service

147.284 144.716 141.635 -1.3 -3.8 -2.1

Household furnishings and operations

89.614 88.746 89.099 0.1 -0.6 0.4

Apparel

86.594 84.616 76.468 -11.0 -11.7 -9.6

Transportation

186.324 178.064 168.524 -12.3 -9.6 -5.4

Private transportation

183.677 178.432 168.900 -10.4 -8.0 -5.3

New and used motor vehicles

96.853 96.071 97.270 0.9 0.4 1.2

New vehicles

175.660 172.315 174.194 0.1 -0.8 1.1

Used cars and trucks

263.512 270.063 267.837 -0.9 1.6 -0.8

Motor fuel

232.225 208.787 171.027 -36.8 -26.4 -18.1

Gasoline (all types)

229.843 206.470 168.745 -37.1 -26.6 -18.3

Gasoline, unleaded regular

221.087 198.107 160.926 -37.8 -27.2 -18.8

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

255.672 230.945 195.459 -33.9 -23.6 -15.4

Gasoline, unleaded premium

254.880 235.425 203.198 -29.9 -20.3 -13.7

Motor vehicle insurance

546.859 545.270 470.457 -11.3 -14.0 -13.7

Medical care

532.972 532.510 531.220 11.9 -0.3 -0.2

Recreation

114.606 113.031 113.562 1.6 -0.9 0.5

Education and communication

142.628 142.825 142.657 1.4 0.0 -0.1

Tuition, other school fees, and childcare

1,209.724 1,209.724 1,209.724 2.9 0.0 0.0

Other goods and services

407.236 410.371 409.229 1.5 0.5 -0.3

Commodity and service group

All items

244.407 242.655 240.364 0.3 -1.7 -0.9

Commodities

168.553 166.751 164.139 -3.5 -2.6 -1.6

Commodities less food and beverages

125.834 123.119 118.230 -8.5 -6.0 -4.0

Nondurables less food and beverages

170.833 164.048 152.032 -15.0 -11.0 -7.3

Durables

84.973 85.047 85.056 0.2 0.1 0.0

Services

316.641 315.028 313.201 2.4 -1.1 -0.6

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

232.001 230.181 227.831 -0.8 -1.8 -1.0

All items less shelter

216.448 213.868 211.421 -0.5 -2.3 -1.1

Commodities less food

130.387 127.748 122.937 -8.2 -5.7 -3.8

Nondurables

213.276 210.141 205.680 -4.8 -3.6 -2.1

Nondurables less food

176.418 170.102 158.781 -13.9 -10.0 -6.7

Services less rent of shelter

321.697 317.415 315.484 3.1 -1.9 -0.6

Services less medical care services

300.138 298.302 296.270 0.7 -1.3 -0.7

Energy

189.952 177.447 162.074 -20.7 -14.7 -8.7

All items less energy

251.593 250.757 249.577 1.8 -0.8 -0.5

All items less food and energy

251.795 250.616 248.408 1.4 -1.3 -0.9

- Data not available.
Note: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date. Data not seasonally adjusted.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 31 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 15:40:08 UTC
