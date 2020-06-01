BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : test-news-release

News Release Information 20-884-CHI

Sunday, May 31, 2020

Local prices up 0.3 percent over the year

May-31-2020:The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin area was down 0.9 percent in April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Charlene Peiffer noted that the index for food was up 1.7 percent, and the energy index fell 8.7 percent over the month. The all items less food and energy index decreased 0.9 percent in April. Within the all items less food and energy category, prices were lower over the month for apparel, shelter, and motor vehicle insurance. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the Chicago area all items CPI-U increased 0.3 percent. (See chart 1and table A.) Over the year, the all items less food and energy index rose 1.4 percent. The food index was up 4.1 percent, and the energy index declined 20.7 percent over the year. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices rose 1.7 percent in April. Of the two components within the food index, prices for food at home (groceries) increased 3.2 percent, while prices for food away from home (restaurant, cafeteria, and vending purchases) were unchanged.

From April 2019 to April 2020, the food index increased 4.1 percent. Over the year, grocery prices were up 5.8 percent, and costs for food away from home rose 2.1 percent.

Energy

The energy index decreased 8.7 percent in April. Among the index's components, prices were lower for gasoline (-18.3 percent) and utility (piped) gas service (-2.1 percent). Electricity costs rose 0.8 percent over the month.

Over the year, the Chicago area energy index fell 20.7 percent. From April 2019 to April 2020, prices for all major energy categories were lower: gasoline (-37.1 percent), electricity (-1.6 percent), and utility (piped) gas service (-1.3 percent).

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy fell 0.9 percent in April. Among the index's components, prices were lower over the month for apparel (-9.6 percent), shelter (-0.5 percent), and motor vehicle insurance (-13.7 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy increased 1.4 percent. Contributing factors included increases in the indexes for medical care (+11.9 percent), shelter (+1.8 percent), and recreation (+1.6 percent).

Month 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month January 0.8 0.9 0.7 1.8 0.8 1.8 0.6 0.8 0.9 2.6 February -0.2 0.7 0.1 2.2 0.0 1.6 0.6 1.4 0.0 2.0 March 0.1 0.2 -0.1 2.0 0.0 1.8 0.1 1.5 -0.7 1.1 April 0.6 0.7 0.4 1.7 0.7 2.1 -0.1 0.8 -0.9 0.3 May 0.0 0.3 0.2 1.8 0.4 2.3 0.8 1.2 June 0.5 0.7 0.0 1.3 -0.2 2.2 -0.4 1.0 July -0.8 -0.1 0.0 2.2 -0.3 1.9 0.3 1.6 August 0.2 -0.2 0.3 2.3 0.1 1.7 0.2 1.6 September 0.6 0.6 0.4 2.1 0.4 1.6 0.2 1.4 October 0.1 0.8 -0.4 1.6 0.0 2.0 0.3 1.8 November 0.2 1.5 0.4 1.8 -0.6 1.0 -0.2 2.2 December -0.2 1.9 -0.4 1.7 -0.3 1.1 -0.2 2.2

The May 2020 Consumer Price Index for Chicago is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact on April 2020 Consumer Price Index Data Data collection by personal visit for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) program has been suspended since March 16, 2020. When possible, data normally collected by personal visit were collected either online or by phone. Additionally, data collection in April was affected by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain types of establishments. These factors resulted in an increase in the number of prices considered temporarily unavailable and imputed. While the CPI program attempted to collect as much data as possible, many indexes are based on smaller amounts of collected prices than usual, and a small number of indexes that are normally published were not published this month. Additional information is available at www.bls.gov/bls/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-bls-price-indexes.htm#CPI.

Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. Note:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI, Core Based Statistical Area covered in this release is comprised of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will Counties in Illinois; Jasper, Lake, Newton, and Porter Counties in Indiana; and Kenosha County in Wisconsin.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.