BLUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION DELIVERS OVER 700 COVID-19 SURVIVAL BAGS TO FIRST RESPONDERS LIVING THEIR MISSION OF DOING GOOD DURING COVID-19

CHEYENNE, WY, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YOU MATTER. BLUE CARES! Blue Federal Credit Union is making a difference for healthcare professionals and first responders impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the communities they serve. Blue delivered over 700 COVID Survival bags to these professionals throughout Wyoming and Colorado. “We hope these care packages will brighten these hero’s day and show them how much we appreciate all they do”, said Jayden Burton, Business Development Specialist in Cheyenne and Laramie, WY. Blue recognizes what a huge impact these professionals have in our communities and focus to spread their mission of doing good and changing lives during these unprecedented times.

“Now more than ever before, is time to come together as one and do all we can to support those that serve and protect Showing our first responders and health care professionals the respect and love they deserve is a small token of gratitude from all 92,000 Blue members world-wide.” said Stephanie Teubner, Blue FCU President/CEO.

“Our three Boulder Community Health Urgent Care clinics were the COVID-19 testing sites for patients/public who were screened and met the criteria to be tested. It was definitely overwhelming for all staff with the number of patients seen and the long hours worked. Employees were on site until they were able to get to all of the patients. I know they will really appreciate your thoughtfulness of sending a thank you bag to show appreciation of their hard work“, said Elizabeth Medlin, Clinic Manager at Boulder Community Health.

“It is a joy to provide our Healthcare Professionals and First Responders with a care package to say thank you. Thank you for selflessly caring for strangers because they are our loved ones, friends, co-workers, and neighbors. That is what heroes are made of “said Ashley Garcia, Business Development Specialist in Boulder, CO.

