Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BLUE VALLEY BAN CORP. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 06:20pm EST

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Blue Valley Ban Corp. (OTC QX: BVBC)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to January 16, 2019?
  • Do you think the proposed merger is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Blue Valley Ban Corp. (“Blue Valley” or the “Company”) (OTC QX: BVBC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (“Heartland Financial”) (NASDAQ GS: HTLF) in a transaction valued at approximately $93.9 million. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Blue Valley will receive 0.3271 shares of Heartland Financial common stock for each share of Blue Valley common stock.

If you own common stock of Blue Valley and purchased any shares before January 16, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:49pAVEO Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - AVEO
PR
06:48pPLATEAU ENERGY METALS : Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting
AQ
06:48pWX LAWSUIT NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. - WX
PR
06:47pOBSIDIAN ENERGY : Confirms Filing of Its 2018 Year-End Disclosure Documents
PR
06:46pEra Group Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Announces Sale of Dart Joint Venture
GL
06:44pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders of Losses on Investment in Vale S.A. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – VALE
GL
06:44pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Zayo Issues Statement in Response to Starboard's Letter
PU
06:43pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investments in Activision Blizzard, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit & Upcoming Deadline – ATVI  
GL
06:43pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit against Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)
BU
06:42pKHC LAWSUIT NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Kraft Heinz Company - KHC
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Explainer - UBS appeals IPO sponsor ban, tests HK's crackdown on mis..
2Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces the Declaration of Monthly Distributions of $0.106 and Approval o..
3COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : CEO Matt Comyn opening remarks to the Standi..
4ERA GROUP INC : Era Group Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Announces Sale of Dart Jo..
5SCHLUMBERGER NV : SCHLUMBERGER : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.