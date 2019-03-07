BLUE VALLEY BAN CORP. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Blue Valley Ban Corp. (“Blue Valley” or the “Company”) (OTC QX: BVBC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (“Heartland Financial”) (NASDAQ GS: HTLF) in a transaction valued at approximately $93.9 million. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Blue Valley will receive 0.3271 shares of Heartland Financial common stock for each share of Blue Valley common stock.

If you own common stock of Blue Valley and purchased any shares before January 16, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

