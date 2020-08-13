Log in
BLUEPRINT 2020 Virtual Supply Chain Planning, Forecasting and Price Optimization Conference Registration Now Open

08/13/2020 | 09:36am EDT

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge, a leader in supply chain planning and pricing solutions, has opened the agenda and registration for its annual conference, BLUEPRINT 2020. BLUEPRINT is an insight-rich and practical event for supply chain executives, directors, managers, and practitioners who desire immediately actionable strategies to improve their business performance. The event will be held virtually on September 23-24, 2020. Though previous BLUEPRINT conferences were exclusive to current customers of the company, the unprecedented disruption in today’s market inspired the Blue Ridge team to expand participation opportunities to all supply chain leaders and users across Distribution, Retail and Light Manufacturing; regardless of current technology utilization.

The BLUEPRINT 2020 agenda features content tracks designed to make it easy for conference participants to tailor their own professional development experience; ranging from foundational to evolving, trending and progressive tactics and strategies. Featured this year is a new game-changing Price Optimization solution, which leverages Machine Learning (AL) to quickly identify opportunities and simulate pricing strategies for peak margin, profits, revenues and sales. Price Optimization joins Blue Ridge’s suite of Supply Chain Planning solutions, including Integrated Business Planning (IBP) to seamlessly review, identify and manage demand exceptions across business units, and Integrated Demand Forecasting (IDF), which creates fully configured orders, economically optimized to a company’s goals for up to 24 months in advance.

“While this has been a challenging time for all of us, the current environment has emphasized the vital importance of supply chain planning, demand forecasting, pricing and inventory optimization—it has never been more important to provide a foreseeable future for customers and partners,” said Jim Byrnes, Chief Executive Officer, Blue Ridge. “The introduction of our pricing suite has energized both our platform and our client base, and we look forward to sharing best practices and success stories during BLUEPRINT 2020.”

BLUEPRINT participants will come away with the tools to improve forecast accuracy, customer satisfaction and product availability to customers without creating a costly inventory surplus. Each year, the return rate for BLUEPRINT is 95 percent. Over 98 percent of last year’s attendees said the content ‘immediately improved their business.’ Agenda highlights include:

  • New virtual format – accessible to more people globally
  • Customer and partner speakers on a variety of topics such as successful change management; managing disruptions like the pandemic, tariffs, supplier constraints and transportation capacity; and more
  • New product training – tracks from beginner to advanced functionality including machine learning and neural networks
  • Community – tips for getting the most out of the Blue Ridge Education Network, a network offering 90+ learning courses, training materials and certifications

Registration and further agenda details are available here.

About Blue Ridge
Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning and Price Optimization solutions empower distributors and retailers to tap into undiscovered margin through enterprise-wide inventory intelligence, automation and synchronization. Blue Ridge uniquely combines demand forecasting with pricing strategy, so that businesses can proactively understand the unpredictable and allocate the right inventory, right-priced across the entire mix, to accelerate top- and bottom-line results. In a world where the only constant is change, Blue Ridge provides more certainty, more speed and more assurance, so companies can see the why behind the buy and respond faster to the unexpected. That’s why major retailers and distributors rely on Blue Ridge for a more foreseeable future. For more information, go to www.blueridgeglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Will Haraway
Backbeat Marketing
william@backbeatmarketing.com
404.593.8320

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
