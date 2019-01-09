BLUETOWN : Announces Partnership with Microsoft to Close the Digital Divide

Denmark based BLUETOWN
has announced a new agreement with Microsoft
Corp. that will provide broadband internet access to approximately
800,000 unserved people in the eastern part of Ghana. The project will
use Wi-Fi and TV White space technologies to bring public Wi-Fi zones
with affordable Internet access and free access to digital services
(e-learning, e-health, news and more) as well as dedicated Internet
access to local institutions and businesses.
“We look forward to be working with Microsoft and together take on our
first large project in Ghana,” said Nick Pallesen, BLUETOWN’s Chief
Commercial Officer. “Our organizations’ goals align well, and we are
confident that this collaboration is just the beginning of a
long-standing partnership to improve conditions in Ghana and expand
global Internet access in underserved regions around the world.”
Nearly four billion people live unconnected to the digital world, most
in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia, and this can have costly economic
implications. Microsoft, through the Airband
Initiative, is working with partners like BLUETOWN to address
this connectivity gap. The initiative utilizes low-cost wireless
technologies to make it easier and more affordable for people to get
online and participate in today's global economy.
“Today, internet access is as essential as electricity, but almost half
the world’s population is still not online. As a global technology
company, we believe we have a responsibility and a great opportunity to
help close this gap,” said Shelley McKinley, Microsoft’s Head of
Technology and Corporate Responsibility. “We are excited to work with
BLUETOWN in Ghana and beyond to help close the digital divide.”
In addition to the work in Ghana, Microsoft will provide BLUETOWN with
technology and expertise that can ensure the development of the best and
most cost-effective solutions. This is crucial for ensuring
sustainability in efforts to provide broadband Internet access in all
parts of the world.
“At BLUETOWN, we are committed to connecting the unconnected. To be able
to sustainably provide Internet access to rural communities around the
world, we’ll have to continuously develop new and innovative
technological solutions,” explained BLUETOWN’s CEO Peter Ib. “This
partnership with Microsoft will help us make leaps and bounds in our
commitment to do just that through technologies such as the Internet of
Things and machine learning.”
About BLUETOWN
BLUETOWN is a global Internet and digital content service provider based
in Copenhagen, Demark with offices in Ghana, India, and Silicon Valley.
BLUETOWN is committed to making modern connectivity accessible and
affordable for everyone through the combination of innovative
technologies and new business models.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006183/en/