BM&FBovespa : Material Fact - Acquisition of Portal de Documentos

03/15/2019 | 08:24pm EDT

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25

NIRE 35.300.351.452

MATERIAL FACT

Acquisition of Portal de Documentos

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3") informs that, on this date, it has entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of 100% of Portal de Documentos S.A. ("Portal de Documentos"), which specializes in providing digital solutions for banks in their vehicle and real estate lending operations, by supporting their collection procedures and electronic registration of documentation.

The total value of the acquisition of Portal de Documentos may reach up to R$ 175.0 million, of which R$ 50.0 million will be paid upfront and the remining balance in a period of up to 4 years from the closing of the transaction, depending on the achievement of financial and operational targets, as well as other contractual conditions.

This acquisition is in line with the Company's strategy of adding value to its customers, as it will increase and diversify the products offered to banks that originate and manage vehicles and real estate loan portfolios.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent, including its approval by the Anti-Trust Authority (CADE).

The Company also informs that (i) the acquisition does not represent a relevant investment for purposes of item I of article 256 of Law 6,404/76 ("Brazilian Corporate Law"); and (ii) the terms of the acquisition do not fall under the criteria established in item II of article 256 of the Brazilian Corporate Law. Thus, the transaction will not depend on ratification by the Company's General Shareholders Meeting and will not grant withdrawal rights to shareholders, pursuant to paragraph 2 of article 256 of the Law of S.A.

About Portal de Documentos

Portal de Documentos was founded in 2007 and specializes in digital solutions for participants in the credit cycle, with procedures for credit collection of vehicles and real estate loans, through electronic notices and subpoenas, electronic noting protest, property consolidation and information package for judicial debt collection dispute. In addition, it also supports electronically the registration in notaries of property contracts, goods, equipment and documents in general, with the aim of making such registration public and legally valid before third parties.

São Paulo, March 15, 2019

Daniel Sonder

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations: +55 11 2565-4729 / 5165 / 4207 / 7451 / 7935 / 5115 | RI@B3.COM.BR

Disclaimer

BM&FBovespa SA published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2019 00:23:01 UTC
