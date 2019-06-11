Log in
BM&FBovespa : Material Fact - Conclusion of Portal de Documentos Acquisition

06/11/2019 | 08:33am EDT

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25

NIRE 35.300.351.452

MATERIAL FACT

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3"), in addition to the Material Fact released on March 15, 2019, informs that it has concluded the acquisition of 100% of Portal de Documentos S.A. ("Portal de Documentos"), after all conditions precedent related to the transaction were met, including the confirmation of the approval by the Anti-Trust Authority (CADE).

The conclusion of the period to meet conditions precedent resulted in an adjustment in the economic terms of the transaction. The total value of the acquisition of Portal de Documentos may reach up to R$ 155.0 million, of which R$ 40.0 million will be paid upfront and the remaining balance in a period of up to 4 years from the closing of the transaction, depending on the achievement of financial and operational targets, as well as other contractual conditions.

The Company reiterates that this acquisition is in line with the Company's strategy of adding value to its customers, as it will increase and diversify the products offered to banks that originate and manage vehicles and real estate loan portfolios.

São Paulo, June 11, 2019

Daniel Sonder

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations: +55 11 2565-4729 / 5165 / 4207 / 7451 / 7935 / 5115 | RI@B3.COM.BR

Disclaimer

BM&FBovespa SA published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 12:32:01 UTC
