BM&FBovespa : Material Fact - Share Buyback Program

The members of the Board of Directors understand that the Company's current financial position is consistent with the execution of the Share Buyback Program pursuant to the approved conditions and do not foresee any impact on the Company's capacity to meet obligations assumed with creditors and to pay the mandatory minimum dividends. Such conclusion results from the comparison between the potential amount to be disbursed on the Share Buyback Program and: (i) the level of obligations assumed with creditors; (ii) the unrestricted amount available as cash, cash equivalents and financial investments of the Company; and (iii) the expectations regarding Company's cash generation throughout 2019's fiscal year.