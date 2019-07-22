Log in
BM&FBovespa : Notice to the Market - 2Q19 Earnings Results Schedule

07/22/2019 | 06:10pm EDT

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Federal Taxpayer No. CNPJ 09.346.601/0001-25

Company Registration No. (NIRE) 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

2Q19 Earnings Results Schedule

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3") hereby informs the earnings results of the second quarter of 2019 (2Q19) schedule.

2Q19 Earnings Results

Reporting: Thursday, August 08th, 2019, after the trading session.

Conference Call in English

Date: August 09th, 2019

Hour: 12 am (BrT) / 11 am (NY)

Phone Numbers:

Brazil: +55 (11) 3193-1070

+55 (11) 2820-4070

Toll Free:+1 (800) 492-3904

Dial-in: +1 (646) 828-8246

Password: B3

Live webcast and the slide presentation:

http://choruscall.com.br/b3/2q19.htm

São Paulo, July 22th, 2019

Daniel Sonder

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations: +55 11 2565-4729 / 5165 / 7451 / 7935 / 4490 | RI@B3.COM.BR

1

Disclaimer

BM&FBovespa SA published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 22:09:03 UTC
