BM&FBovespa : Notice to the Market - 2Q19 Earnings Results Schedule

NOTICE TO THE MARKET
2Q19 Earnings Results Schedule
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3") hereby informs the earnings results of the second quarter of 2019 (2Q19) schedule.
2Q19 Earnings Results
Reporting: Thursday, August 08th, 2019, after the trading session.
Conference Call in English
Date: August 09th, 2019
Hour: 12 am (BrT) / 11 am (NY)
Phone Numbers:
Brazil: +55 (11) 3193-1070
+55 (11) 2820-4070
Toll Free:+1 (800) 492-3904
Dial-in: +1 (646) 828-8246
Password: B3
Live webcast and the slide presentation:
http://choruscall.com.br/b3/2q19.htm
São Paulo, July 22th, 2019
Daniel Sonder
Chief Financial Officer
Investor Relations: +55 11 2565-4729 / 5165 / 7451 / 7935 / 4490
Disclaimer
