BM&FBovespa : Notice to the Market - Conclusion of acquisition of BLK Sistemas Financeiros

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

CNPJ No. 09.346.601/0001-25

NIRE 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Conclusion of acquisition of BLK Sistemas Financeiros

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3") refers to the Notice to the Market ofNovember 8, 2018 to inform that it has concluded the acquisition of a 75% interest in BLK Sistemas Financeiros Ltda. ("BLK"), after all conditions precedent were met. BLK is a technology company specializing in the development of trading screens and algorithms for brokers and institutional investors. The transaction also includes a call option (for B3) and a put option (for the founding partner of BLK, who will remain as its key executive) for the remaining 25% stake to be exercised on or after December 2023.

This acquisition supports B3's strategy of expanding its products portfolio, and thus building closer relationships with and offering more complete solutions to its clients.

About BLK

BLK, established in 2008, is one of the leading companies specializing in electronic & algorithmic trading in Brazil. It creates and develops software and algorithms - among which its main platform RoboTrader - for executing orders in the equities and derivatives markets.

São Paulo, March 7, 2019

Daniel Sonder

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations: +55 11 2565-4729 / 5165 / 4207 / 7451 / 7935 | RI@B3.COM.BR