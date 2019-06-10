|
BM&FBovespa : Notice to the Market - May 2019 Operational Highlights
06/10/2019 | 07:08pm EDT
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No.09.346.601/0001-25
Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
B3 publishes May 2019 operating highlights
Listed - Equities
May/19
May/18
Var. %
Apr/19
Var. %
Average Daily Trading Value (R$ million)
Cash market
14,609
13,666
6.9%
14,266
2.4%
Forward market
134
119
12.7%
151
-11.1%
Options market
268
399
-32.8%
313
-14.5%
Total equities
15,010
14,184
5.8%
14,730
1.9%
Stock Indices
Adv ( in thousand)
1,452
687
111.3%
1,466
-1.0%
RPC in R$
0.972
0.770
26.1%
1.114
-12.8%
Others
Number of active investors
1,122,476
701,855
59.9%
1,070,814
4.8%
Number of listed companies
393
403
-2.5%
396
-0.8%
Securities lending - open interest (R$ billion)
57.1
40.3
41.5%
57.3
-0.4%
Average market capitalization (R$ billion)
3,773.1
3,409.6
10.7%
3,823.4
-1.3%
Turnover velocity (average LTM)
97.0%
76.6%
2,033 bps
96.9%
9 bps
FICC
May/19
May/18
Var. %
Apr/19
Var. %
Average Daily Traded Volume (thousand)
Interest Rates in BRL
2,509
3,321
-24.5%
1,752
43.2%
FX Rates
785
703
11.8%
658
19.3%
Interest Rates in USD
376
357
5.2%
396
-5.2%
Derivatives Volumes
3,680
4,394
-16.3%
2,814
30.7%
Revenue per Contract (R$)
Interest Rates in BRL
1.103
0.957
15.2%
1.057
4.4%
FX Rates
3.907
3.142
24.3%
3.941
-0.9%
Interest Rates in USD
2.198
1.768
24.4%
1.819
20.9%
Commodities
2.513
1.695
48.2%
2.012
24.9%
Total RPC
1.817
1.375
32.2%
1.841
-1.3%
OTC
May/19
May/18
Var. %
Apr/19
Var. %
Fixed income
New Issues (R$ billion)
846.8
730.8
15.9%
776.8
9.0%
Outstanding Volume end of period (R$ billion)
2,628.5
2,415.1
8.8%
2,596.9
1.2%
Derivatives
New Issues (R$ billion)
793.7
916.5
-13.4%
956.1
-17.0%
Outstanding Volume - end of period (R$ billion)
2,715.6
2,297.0
18.2%
2,470.2
9.9%
Other
Funds - Outstanding Volume - end of period (R$ billion)
2,547.8
2,288.5
11.3%
2,506.7
1.6%
Infrastructure for financing
May/19
May/18
Var. %
Apr/19
Var. %
SNG
Total vehicles - sold
1,634,579
1,514,409
7.9%
1,513,354
8.0%
Total vehicles - financed
519,159
450,357
15.3%
497,605
4.3%
Total vehicles - credit penetration
31.8%
29.7%
202 bps
32.9%
-112 bps
Contract System
Contracts additions
325,864
281,225
15.9%
262,360
24.2%
Market share
62.8%
62.4% 32 bps
52.7% 1,004 bps
Technology, data and services
May/19
May/18
Var. %
Apr/19
Var. %
Monthly utilization (number of participants)
13,165
12,355
6.6%
13,132
0.3%
Pocessed electronic cash transfers (thousand)
70,138
52,118
34.6%
66,724
5.1%
São Paulo, June 10th, 2019
Daniel Sonder
Chief Financial Officer
Disclaimer
