BM&FBovespa : Notice to the Market - May 2019 Operational Highlights

06/10/2019 | 07:08pm EDT

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No.09.346.601/0001-25

Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

B3 publishes May 2019 operating highlights

Additional information is available in B3's institutionaland IRwebsites.

Listed - Equities

May/19

May/18

Var. %

Apr/19

Var. %

Average Daily Trading Value (R$ million)

Cash market

14,609

13,666

6.9%

14,266

2.4%

Forward market

134

119

12.7%

151

-11.1%

Options market

268

399

-32.8%

313

-14.5%

Total equities

15,010

14,184

5.8%

14,730

1.9%

Stock Indices

Adv ( in thousand)

1,452

687

111.3%

1,466

-1.0%

RPC in R$

0.972

0.770

26.1%

1.114

-12.8%

Others

Number of active investors

1,122,476

701,855

59.9%

1,070,814

4.8%

Number of listed companies

393

403

-2.5%

396

-0.8%

Securities lending - open interest (R$ billion)

57.1

40.3

41.5%

57.3

-0.4%

Average market capitalization (R$ billion)

3,773.1

3,409.6

10.7%

3,823.4

-1.3%

Turnover velocity (average LTM)

97.0%

76.6%

2,033 bps

96.9%

9 bps

FICC

May/19

May/18

Var. %

Apr/19

Var. %

Average Daily Traded Volume (thousand)

Interest Rates in BRL

2,509

3,321

-24.5%

1,752

43.2%

FX Rates

785

703

11.8%

658

19.3%

Interest Rates in USD

376

357

5.2%

396

-5.2%

Derivatives Volumes

3,680

4,394

-16.3%

2,814

30.7%

Revenue per Contract (R$)

Interest Rates in BRL

1.103

0.957

15.2%

1.057

4.4%

FX Rates

3.907

3.142

24.3%

3.941

-0.9%

Interest Rates in USD

2.198

1.768

24.4%

1.819

20.9%

Commodities

2.513

1.695

48.2%

2.012

24.9%

Total RPC

1.817

1.375

32.2%

1.841

-1.3%

OTC

May/19

May/18

Var. %

Apr/19

Var. %

Fixed income

New Issues (R$ billion)

846.8

730.8

15.9%

776.8

9.0%

Outstanding Volume end of period (R$ billion)

2,628.5

2,415.1

8.8%

2,596.9

1.2%

Derivatives

New Issues (R$ billion)

793.7

916.5

-13.4%

956.1

-17.0%

Outstanding Volume - end of period (R$ billion)

2,715.6

2,297.0

18.2%

2,470.2

9.9%

Other

Funds - Outstanding Volume - end of period (R$ billion)

2,547.8

2,288.5

11.3%

2,506.7

1.6%

Infrastructure for financing

May/19

May/18

Var. %

Apr/19

Var. %

SNG

Total vehicles - sold

1,634,579

1,514,409

7.9%

1,513,354

8.0%

Total vehicles - financed

519,159

450,357

15.3%

497,605

4.3%

Total vehicles - credit penetration

31.8%

29.7%

202 bps

32.9%

-112 bps

Contract System

Contracts additions

325,864

281,225

15.9%

262,360

24.2%

Market share

62.8%

62.4% 32 bps

52.7% 1,004 bps

Technology, data and services

May/19

May/18

Var. %

Apr/19

Var. %

Monthly utilization (number of participants)

13,165

12,355

6.6%

13,132

0.3%

Pocessed electronic cash transfers (thousand)

70,138

52,118

34.6%

66,724

5.1%

São Paulo, June 10th, 2019

Daniel Sonder

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations +55 11 2565-4729/1565/4207/7451 | RI@B3.COM.BR

Disclaimer

BM&FBovespa SA published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 23:07:05 UTC
