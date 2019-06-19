Log in
BM&FBovespa : Notice to the Market - Reduction of Shareholder Position - Invesco

06/19/2019 | 05:39pm EDT

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No 09.346.601/0001-25

Corporate Registry (NIRE) 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

SHAREHOLDER POSITION SALE

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company") announces that, in accordance with the Article 12 of the CVM Instruction 358/02 from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM), as amended, and the Company's Bylaws, received a notice from its shareholder Invesco Ltd., informing that their participation reached, in aggregate, 97,864,095 common shares, representing 4.75% from the Company's total capital. The full correspondence is attached to this notice.

São Paulo, June 19, 2019.

Daniel Sonder

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations +55 11 2565-4729/5165/4207/7451/7935/4490|RI@B3.COM.BR

Disclaimer

BM&FBovespa SA published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 21:38:02 UTC
