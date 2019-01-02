Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BM&FBovespa : Notice to the Market - Reduction of shareholder position - Oppenheimer Funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 09:39pm CET

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No 09.346.601/0001-25

Corporate Registry (NIRE) 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

SHAREHOLDER POSITION SALE

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company") announces that, in accordance with the Article 12 of the CVM Instruction 358/02 from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM), as amended, and the Company's Bylaws, received a notice from its shareholder Oppenheimer Funds, Inc., informing that it has sold shares issued by the Company and its participation reached 100,513,950 common shares, representing 4.88% from the Company's total capital. The full correspondence is attached to this notice.

São Paulo, January 02, 2019.

Daniel Sonder

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations +55 11 2565-4729/5165/4207/7451/7935/5115| RI@B3.COM.BR

Disclaimer

BM&FBovespa SA published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 20:38:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:51pJERUSALEM REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : JREI) held its ordinary General Assembly meeting meeting on 2018-12-30.
AQ
09:51pSHUAA CAPITAL PSC : buys back 1m shares
AQ
09:51pSAUDI INDIAN FOR OPERATIVE INS : The Capital Market Authority Announcement in regard to continuing the suspension of trading the shares of Saudi Indian Company for Cooperative Insurance's Shares
AQ
09:51pNATIONAL ALUMINUM PROFILES : AND PROFILE - NAPCO(NAPCO) held its Board of Directors meeting on 2018-12-20.
AQ
09:47pRANGE RESOURCES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09:44pGlobal growth worries, higher oil flatten yield curve
RE
09:44pTESLA : starts taking Model 3 orders in China
AQ
09:44pEMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP : Atiku, PDP's false tales have back-fired – Keyamo
AQ
09:44pTAIWAN FUND INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:44pCAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : Fly Into the New Year with the FLY LINQ Zipline at The LINQ Promenade
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google wins U.S. approval for new radar-based motion sensor
2MCKESSON CORPORATION : MCKESSON : The Pharmacy of the Future Will Focus on Personalized Care
3ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO : Big claims strain senior living market for U.S. insurers
4TESLA : TESLA : shares drop on price cut, disappointing Model 3 deliveries
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Green Growth Brands, Activision Blizzard, Netflix, Nissan

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.