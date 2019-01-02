BM&FBovespa : Notice to the Market - Reduction of shareholder position - Oppenheimer Funds

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No 09.346.601/0001-25

Corporate Registry (NIRE) 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

SHAREHOLDER POSITION SALE

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company") announces that, in accordance with the Article 12 of the CVM Instruction 358/02 from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM), as amended, and the Company's Bylaws, received a notice from its shareholder Oppenheimer Funds, Inc., informing that it has sold shares issued by the Company and its participation reached 100,513,950 common shares, representing 4.88% from the Company's total capital. The full correspondence is attached to this notice.

São Paulo, January 02, 2019.

Daniel Sonder

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations +55 11 2565-4729/5165/4207/7451/7935/5115| RI@B3.COM.BR