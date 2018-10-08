|
BM&FBovespa : Notice to the Market - September 2018 Operating Highlights
10/08/2018 | 11:08pm CEST
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No.09.346.601/0001-25
Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
B3 publishes September 2018 operating highlights
Additional information is available in B3's institutional and IR websites.
|
BM&F segment
|
Sep/18
|
Sep/17
|
Var. %
|
Aug/18
|
Var. %
|
Average Daily Traded Volume (thousand)
|
Interest Rates in BRL
|
1.545
|
2.434
|
-36,5%
|
1.650
|
-6,4%
|
FX Rates
|
720
|
572
|
26,0%
|
726
|
-0,9%
|
Stock Indices
|
616
|
386
|
59,8%
|
645
|
-4,4%
|
Interest Rates in USD
|
293
|
339
|
-13,6%
|
293
|
0,0%
|
Commodities
|
7
|
12
|
-35,9%
|
7
|
6,4%
|
Total Derivatives Volumes
|
3.183
|
3.742
|
-14,9%
|
3.322
|
-4,2%
|
Revenue per Contract (R$)
|
Interest Rates in BRL
|
1,058
|
0,967
|
9,4%
|
1,107
|
-4,4%
|
FX Rates
|
3,879
|
2,983
|
30,0%
|
3,303
|
17,4%
|
Stock Indices
|
0,839
|
0,863
|
-2,8%
|
0,940
|
-10,7%
|
Interest Rates in USD
|
1,775
|
1,295
|
37,1%
|
1,743
|
1,8%
|
Commodities
|
2,891
|
2,094
|
38,0%
|
2,207
|
31,0%
|
Total RPC
|
1,724
|
1,298
|
32,8%
|
1,613
|
6,9%
|
Bovespa segment
|
Sep/18
|
Sep/17
|
Var. %
|
Aug/18
|
Var. %
|
Average Daily Trading Value (R$ million)
|
Cash market
|
9.240
|
9.621
|
-4,0%
|
10.323
|
-10,5%
|
Forward market
|
113
|
95
|
19,0%
|
116
|
-2,8%
|
Options market
|
252
|
239
|
5,3%
|
258
|
-2,6%
|
Fixed income
|
4
|
10
|
-61,9%
|
4
|
-13,7%
|
Total Bovespa
|
9.608
|
9.965
|
-3,6%
|
10.702
|
-10,2%
|
Average market capitalization (R$ billion)
|
3.171,9
|
3.068,8
|
3,4%
|
3.220,2
|
-1,5%
|
Turnover velocity
|
79,6%
|
Cetip Securities segment
|
Sep/18
|
Registration volume (R$ billion)
|
Fixed income
|
824,6
|
OTC Derivatives/Structured Notes
|
592,8
|
Maintenance (CSD/TR) volume (R$ billion)
|
Fixed income
|
4.996,4
|
OTC Derivatives/Structured Notes
|
2.652,3
|
End users
|
5.92-5,0
|
Transactions (thousand)
|
32.945,0
|
Monthly utilization (number of participants)
|
12.513,0
75,2% 436 bps
80,3% -73 bps
Sep/17
4.277,1
2.104,3
16,8% 26,0%
-
4.830,5 3,4%
-
2.557,3 3,7%
5.62-8,4
5,3%0 5.88-8,9 0,6%
26.929,9
12.592,0
Pocessed electronic cash transfers (thousand) 51.298,2
46.321,9
22,3% -0,6% 10,7%
-
38.053,9 -13,4%
-
12.488,0 0,2%
-
56.337,7 -8,9%
Cetip Financing segment SNG
New vehicles - sold New vehicles - financed
299.583
-
276.126 8,5%
-
151.810 7,6%55,0% -0,8%
1.107.658
Used vehicles - financed
261.245
Used vehicles - credit penetration Total vehicles - sold
23,6%
1.407.241
1.178.411 268.186 22,8% 1.454.537
-6,0%1.370.569 -19,2% -2,6%3,6%
310.132 -15,8%
22,6% 4,2%
-3,3%1.723.001 -18,3%
Total vehicles - financed
424.584
419.996 1,1%
505.068 -15,9%
Total vehicles - credit penetration Contract System
30,2%
28,9% 4,5%
29,3% 2,9%
Contracts additions Market share Others
276.507 65,1%
279.526 -1,1%
66,6% -2,1%
67,0% -2,8%
Number of active investors (thousand) Number of listed companies
Sep/18 762.075 405
Sep/17
Var. %
620.939 22,7%
405 0,0%
404 0,2%
São Paulo, October 08th, 2018
Daniel Sonder
Chief Financial Officer
Investor Relations +55 11 2565-4729/1565/4207/7451/5115 | RI@B3.COM.BR
