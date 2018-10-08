Log in
BM&FBovespa : Notice to the Market - September 2018 Operating Highlights

10/08/2018 | 11:08pm CEST

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No.09.346.601/0001-25

Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

B3 publishes September 2018 operating highlights

Additional information is available in B3's institutional and IR websites.

BM&F segment

Sep/18

Sep/17

Var. %

Aug/18

Var. %

Average Daily Traded Volume (thousand)

Interest Rates in BRL

1.545

2.434

-36,5%

1.650

-6,4%

FX Rates

720

572

26,0%

726

-0,9%

Stock Indices

616

386

59,8%

645

-4,4%

Interest Rates in USD

293

339

-13,6%

293

0,0%

Commodities

7

12

-35,9%

7

6,4%

Total Derivatives Volumes

3.183

3.742

-14,9%

3.322

-4,2%

Revenue per Contract (R$)

Interest Rates in BRL

1,058

0,967

9,4%

1,107

-4,4%

FX Rates

3,879

2,983

30,0%

3,303

17,4%

Stock Indices

0,839

0,863

-2,8%

0,940

-10,7%

Interest Rates in USD

1,775

1,295

37,1%

1,743

1,8%

Commodities

2,891

2,094

38,0%

2,207

31,0%

Total RPC

1,724

1,298

32,8%

1,613

6,9%

Bovespa segment

Sep/18

Sep/17

Var. %

Aug/18

Var. %

Average Daily Trading Value (R$ million)

Cash market

9.240

9.621

-4,0%

10.323

-10,5%

Forward market

113

95

19,0%

116

-2,8%

Options market

252

239

5,3%

258

-2,6%

Fixed income

4

10

-61,9%

4

-13,7%

Total Bovespa

9.608

9.965

-3,6%

10.702

-10,2%

Average market capitalization (R$ billion)

3.171,9

3.068,8

3,4%

3.220,2

-1,5%

Turnover velocity

79,6%

Cetip Securities segment

Sep/18

Registration volume (R$ billion)

Fixed income

824,6

OTC Derivatives/Structured Notes

592,8

Maintenance (CSD/TR) volume (R$ billion)

Fixed income

4.996,4

OTC Derivatives/Structured Notes

2.652,3

End users

5.92-5,0

Transactions (thousand)

32.945,0

Monthly utilization (number of participants)

12.513,0

75,2% 436 bps

80,3% -73 bps

Sep/17

Var. %Aug/18

Var. %

  • 663,6 24,2%

    • 887,0 -7,0%

  • 494,8 19,8%

  • 938,4 -36,8%

4.277,1

2.104,3

16,8% 26,0%

  • 4.830,5 3,4%

  • 2.557,3 3,7%

5.62-8,4

5,3%0 5.88-8,9 0,6%

26.929,9

12.592,0

Pocessed electronic cash transfers (thousand) 51.298,2

46.321,9

22,3% -0,6% 10,7%

  • 38.053,9 -13,4%

  • 12.488,0 0,2%

  • 56.337,7 -8,9%

Sep/18

Sep/17

Cetip Financing segment SNG

Var. %

New vehicles - sold New vehicles - financed

299.583

  • 276.126 8,5%

    • 352.432 -15,0%

      163.339

      New vehicles - credit penetration Used vehicles - sold

      54,5%

  • 151.810 7,6%55,0% -0,8%

  • 194.936 -16,2% 55,3% -1,4%

1.107.658

Used vehicles - financed

261.245

Used vehicles - credit penetration Total vehicles - sold

23,6%

1.407.241

1.178.411 268.186 22,8% 1.454.537

-6,0%1.370.569 -19,2% -2,6%3,6%

310.132 -15,8%

22,6% 4,2%

-3,3%1.723.001 -18,3%

Total vehicles - financed

424.584

419.996 1,1%

505.068 -15,9%

Total vehicles - credit penetration Contract System

30,2%

28,9% 4,5%

29,3% 2,9%

Contracts additions Market share Others

276.507 65,1%

279.526 -1,1%

338.378 -18,3%

66,6% -2,1%

67,0% -2,8%

Number of active investors (thousand) Number of listed companies

Sep/18 762.075 405

Sep/17

Var. %

620.939 22,7%

751.964 1,3%

405 0,0%

404 0,2%

São Paulo, October 08th, 2018

Daniel Sonder

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations +55 11 2565-4729/1565/4207/7451/5115 | RI@B3.COM.BR

Disclaimer

BM&FBovespa SA published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 21:07:06 UTC
