BM&FBovespa : Notice to the Shareholders - Dividend Payment on 07.17.2019

07/04/2019 | 04:58pm EDT

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No.09.346.601/0001-25

Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company") announces to its shareholders that, as a result of changes in the number of shares held by the Company's treasury due to the Stock Grant Plan and the Share Buyback Program, the amount of dividends per share to be distributed to shareholders pursuant to the decision of the Board of Directors' meeting held on June 27, 2019, has been adjusted to the amount of R$0.10320324 from R$0.10312213.

The dividends will be paid on July 17, 2019, based on the share ownership structure as of the book closure date of today, such that starting from July 5, 2019, Company's shares will trade "ex"-dividends.

São Paulo, July 4, 2019

Daniel Sonder

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations +55 11 2565-4729/4207/7451/7935/5165 | RI@B3.COM.BR

Disclaimer

BM&FBovespa SA published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 20:57:07 UTC
