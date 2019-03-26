BM&FBovespa : Notice to the Shareholders - IOC Payment on 04.05.2019

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No.09.346.601/0001-25

Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company") announces to its shareholders that as a result of the disposal of treasury shares to meet obligations under the Company's Stock Grant Plan, the amount of interest on own capital per share to be distributed to shareholders pursuant to the decision of the Board of Directors' meeting held on March 21, 2019, has been adjusted to the gross amount of R$0.192950530 from R$0.19295364, representing a net amount of R$0.164007950 from R$0.16401059. The net amount per share reflects the deduction of withholding income tax levied on interest on own capital at the rate of 15%, except for shareholders subject to different taxation, and for shareholders exempt from taxation.

The interest on own capital will be paid on April 05, 2019, based on the share ownership structure as of the book closure date of today, such that starting from March 27, 2019, Company's shares will trade "ex"-interest on own capital.

São Paulo, March 26, 2018

Daniel Sonder

Chief Financial Officer

