BMC : Announces Executive and Board Appointments

HOUSTON, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in IT solutions for the digital enterprise, today announced that Bob Beauchamp, the company's previous chairman and CEO, has returned to serve as interim president and CEO. Jim Schaper, who had previously served on BMC's board, has been named chairman of the board. Additionally, Beauchamp and Blair Christie have both been appointed to the board. All appointments are effective immediately.

Beauchamp succeeds Peter Leav, who has led BMC as CEO since 2016, including through the recent successful acquisition by KKR. Leav is stepping down to take a planned career break.

"We are grateful to Peter for leading a fantastic team over the last few years and are pleased to have Bob and Jim return to BMC and to welcome Blair to the BMC board," said Herald Chen, KKR Member and Head of the firm's Technology, Media & Telecom (TMT) industry team, and John Park, KKR Member. "We believe BMC is well positioned for accelerated growth both organically and through M&A, and we look forward to working with the team to help the company during this next stage of its evolution."

Bob Beauchamp first joined BMC in 1988 as a sales representative and was named CEO in 2001. Under his leadership, the company went private in 2013 after a 25-year history as a publicly traded company. He was named chairman in 2008 and served in that role until 2018.

"I am excited about the opportunity to return to BMC and to work with KKR, Jim, and the rest of the team to accelerate the company's growth. BMC is helping customers transform their businesses by leading their moves to the cloud, accelerating business modernization through automation, and delivering higher-performing, self-managing mainframe environments," said Beauchamp. "It's a great time to be at BMC, particularly with its expansion into artificial intelligence and machine learning, cutting-edge dev ops capabilities, and cloud integrations."

Jim Schaper previously served on BMC's board for several years. Schaper is a 30+-year veteran of the technology industry. He founded the software company Infor and served as its CEO. Schaper has served on the boards of multiple software companies.

"During my previous service on BMC's board, I had a chance to see up-close what a strong company it is, and how much potential it has for growth. I am looking forward to driving the company's continued growth, including through innovation, go-to-market capabilities, and expansion of its ecosystem of partners," said Schaper.

Christie, who was previously chief marketing officer and senior vice president of corporate communications and investor relations at Cisco, brings to BMC's board more than two decades of expertise in marketing and communication strategies, scaling global businesses, energizing brands, and M&A integration. She currently serves as a board member and advisor for several public and private companies where she provides leadership on corporate strategy, brand development, digital transformation, and cross-functional innovation.

"I have admired BMC's strength in the market for years, and I am honored to be joining its board," said Christie. "BMC is an enduring, powerful brand, and I look forward to contributing to the next chapter of its growth story."

