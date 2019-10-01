Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BMC : Appoints Technology Leader Ayman Sayed as President and CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 07:01am EDT

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in IT solutions for the digital enterprise, today announced that Ayman Sayed has joined BMC as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Sayed succeeds Bob Beauchamp, who joined BMC as interim CEO in April 2019 and will continue his service to the company as Chairman of the Board. 

Ayman Sayed, President and CEO, BMC

Sayed recently served as the President and Chief Product Officer of CA Technologies, where he was responsible for the vision, strategy, and development of the company's portfolio of products and solutions, and led CA's significant transformation into higher growth businesses. Previously, Sayed was a Senior Vice President at Cisco Systems, where he was responsible for the software on which nearly every Cisco networking product runs.

As CEO, Sayed will accelerate BMC's focus on the disruptive technologies and innovations that drive BMC customers' ongoing digital modernization, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, the convergence of IT service and IT operations management, and delivering self-managing mainframe environments.

"I'm honored to join BMC, an iconic enterprise technology company. By delivering total value across an entire portfolio, BMC is uniquely positioned to help its customers navigate how to both run and reinvent their businesses to better serve their customers," said Ayman Sayed, President and CEO, BMC. "Having been both a competitor and a customer, I've been impressed with the company's innovation and growth over the years. I look forward to working with our dedicated leadership team and employees across the globe, and with Bob and our entire board of directors as we continue to innovate our portfolio and deliver the solutions and services that create value for our customers to help them succeed – today and well into the future."

"As a seasoned technology leader with sharp business acumen, Ayman is poised to take BMC to the next phase of its evolution. With Ayman at the helm, BMC is well-prepared to accelerate its already unprecedented growth," said Herald Chen and John Park, members of BMC's Board of Directors.  "We appreciate Bob's leadership over the last few months and look forward to continuing to work with him as our Chairman of the Board." 

For additional resources and assets, please visit the BMC media library.

About BMC
BMC delivers software, services, and expertise to help more than 10,000 customers, including 92% of the Forbes Global 100, meet escalating digital demands and maximize IT innovation. From mainframe to mobile to multi-cloud and beyond, our solutions empower enterprises of every size and industry to run and reinvent their businesses with efficiency, security, and momentum for the future.

BMC, the BMC logo, and BMC's other product names are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. or its affiliates, are registered or pending registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©Copyright 2019 BMC Software, Inc.

Editorial contact:

Sheila Watson
BMC
D: 713.918.8832
M: 713.294.6818
sheila_watson@bmc.com

 

BMC the global leader in software solutions for IT (PRNewsFoto/BMC)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmc-appoints-technology-leader-ayman-sayed-as-president-and-ceo-300928329.html

SOURCE BMC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:20aTRUVALUE LABS : TM) Selected by Brunel Pension Partnership to Evaluate ESG and Reputational Risks
EQ
07:18aHYPROP INVESTMENTS : HYPE - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - Change to the board of directors
PU
07:18aACCESSO TECHNOLOGY : Form 8.3 - - (CGWL)
PU
07:18aHYSAN DEVELOPMENT : Passing of former Independent non-executive Chairman Sir David Akers-Jones
PU
07:18aLOW & BONAR : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - low & bonar plc
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:16aBOSTON PROPERTIES : and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Announce Joint Venture to Develop Class A Office Campus in San Jose, California
BU
07:15aAMAZON COM : Grocery-Store Plan Moves Ahead With Los Angeles Leases
DJ
07:15aMANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07:15aMITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Signs Landmark Contract for Estelle® in the United States With Mayne Pharma
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group