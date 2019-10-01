BMC : Appoints Technology Leader Ayman Sayed as President and CEO

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in IT solutions for the digital enterprise, today announced that Ayman Sayed has joined BMC as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Sayed succeeds Bob Beauchamp, who joined BMC as interim CEO in April 2019 and will continue his service to the company as Chairman of the Board.

Sayed recently served as the President and Chief Product Officer of CA Technologies, where he was responsible for the vision, strategy, and development of the company's portfolio of products and solutions, and led CA's significant transformation into higher growth businesses. Previously, Sayed was a Senior Vice President at Cisco Systems, where he was responsible for the software on which nearly every Cisco networking product runs.

As CEO, Sayed will accelerate BMC's focus on the disruptive technologies and innovations that drive BMC customers' ongoing digital modernization, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, the convergence of IT service and IT operations management, and delivering self-managing mainframe environments.

"I'm honored to join BMC, an iconic enterprise technology company. By delivering total value across an entire portfolio, BMC is uniquely positioned to help its customers navigate how to both run and reinvent their businesses to better serve their customers," said Ayman Sayed, President and CEO, BMC. "Having been both a competitor and a customer, I've been impressed with the company's innovation and growth over the years. I look forward to working with our dedicated leadership team and employees across the globe, and with Bob and our entire board of directors as we continue to innovate our portfolio and deliver the solutions and services that create value for our customers to help them succeed – today and well into the future."

"As a seasoned technology leader with sharp business acumen, Ayman is poised to take BMC to the next phase of its evolution. With Ayman at the helm, BMC is well-prepared to accelerate its already unprecedented growth," said Herald Chen and John Park, members of BMC's Board of Directors. "We appreciate Bob's leadership over the last few months and look forward to continuing to work with him as our Chairman of the Board."

