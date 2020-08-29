Log in
(BMCH) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of BMC Stock Holdings; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?

08/29/2020 | 05:32am EDT

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. ("BMC " or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BMCH) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Builders FirstSource, Inc. ("Builders" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BLDR).

On August 27, 2020, BMC announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with Builders. Under the terms of the deal, BMC shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.3125 shares of Builders common stock for each share of BMC common stock.

The investigation concerns whether the BMC board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for BMC shares of common stock. Nationally recognized Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration, especially given analysts' projections for future earnings and revenue growth.

If you are a shareholder of BMC and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]


© GlobeNewswire 2020
