BMF British Marine Federation : Cox Powertrain launches major recruitment drive with open day at Brighton City Airport headquarters

Published on: 05 September 2019

British Marine member, Cox Powertrain, is holding a career open day on Saturday 7 September 2019 as it seeks to recruit around 25 new employees. Over the last decade, Cox Powertrain has invested over £80m in developing a marine diesel outboard engine, the CXO300, which has been met with anticipation by the global maritime market, due to the safety benefits and cost savings it provides.

With a worldwide distributor network in place and substantial orders already on the book, the firm is poised to commence production in October and is seeking to fill vacancies in its production team which will build 40 outboards a week. The roles advertised include production team leaders, build technicians, test technicians, quality inspectors, supplier quality engineers, stores persons and spares coordinators.

Significant investment of £6.7m has been put into creating Cox Powertrain's state-of-the-art production facilities, with a smart technology driven assembly line and an integrated Manufacturing Execution System (MES). This will ensure exceptional quality standards are delivered to meet the firm's 'no fault forward' philosophy. Smart technology will be used throughout the production process with cameras and Wifi-enabled DC tooling just some of the features in place to ensure the quality of each Cox Powertrain outboard produced.

Speaking about the open day, Richard Lind, Production Manager, commented: 'This is a very exciting time for everyone at Cox Powertrain, not only is the CXO300 diesel outboard a truly innovative product, but we are also creating a complex, high precision, 'no fault forward' manufacturing facility using cutting-edge technology to deliver what can only be described as a game-changing product into the marine market. This is a great opportunity to join a fantastic team of people that will deliver a fabulous product.'

Those interested in the roles are encouraged to visit Cox Powertrain's headquarters, at Unit 8, Cecil Pashley Way, to view its state-of-the-art production line from 10am to 1pm and take part in pre-interview screening. Candidates should bring along a CV and those with previous assembly experience are particularly encouraged to apply. Many of the new roles will start in October.

For further information and to pre-register please visit: www.coxmarine.com/en/careersday/