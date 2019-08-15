BMF British Marine Federation : Take part in the marine delegation at Southampton International Boat Show, powered by Borrow A Boat

Published on: 15 August 2019

Following the UK Government's publication of the Clean Air Strategy and Call to Evidence, the UK marine industry has been faced with the new challenge of an emission free future. British Marine has partnered with the Motorsports Industry Association (MIA) on cross sector knowledge transfer and opportunities for collaborative research and development.

After the success of last month's MIA showcase of capability which took place at Thruxton Motorsports Centre British Marine will host a MIA delegation at Southampton International Boat Show, powered by Borrow A Boat on Thursday 19 September 2019.

This event is the next stage in cross industry collaboration and is key for the marine industry to continue sustainability and growth of the sector. Southampton International Boat Show, powered by Borrow A Boat is a pinnacle event in the UK marine industry calendar and showcases the very best of the marine industry, making it the perfect platform to forge new cross-sector strategic partnerships.

Along with the delegation meeting several British Marine committee members in the morning, British Marine will host an informal networking lunch at the British Marine Member & Exhibitors Lounge. This will be followed by a series of one-to-one meetings between motorsports and marine companies in the afternoon.

Initial interest from MIA members to attend the event features a wide range of engineering companies looking to branch out and collaborate with the marine industry.

This includes:

British Marine members looking to take part in the MIA delegation at the Boat Show either at the networking lunch or to part of the one-to-one meetings at your stand or in the Lounge, should email technical@britishmarine.co.uk indicating which event you are interested in attending.