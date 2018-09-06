BMF British Marine Federation : TheYachtMarket.com partners with Opihr Gin

Published on: 06 September 2018

Joining forces with their gin partner, Opihr Gin, British Marine member, TheYachtMarket.com, would like to announce the launch of the new Opihr Gin ready-to-drink Gin & Tonic. Available in 275ml bottles, with a convenient twist-cap lid, the new range is available in a range of flavours including: Opihr Gin & Tonic with a dash of ginger, Opihr Gin & Tonic with a twist of orange, and a simple classic Opihr Gin & Tonic. All paired with premium tonic waters.

Richard W. Roberts, CEO and co-founder of TheYachtMarket.com, said: 'Gin is a firm favourite among the boating community and we're delighted to be partnering with this luxury brand.'

You can find out more at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2018 on stand E040.

