BMF British Marine Federation : TheYachtMarket.com partners with Opihr Gin

TheYachtMarket.com partners with Opihr Gin

09/06/2018 | 05:07pm CEST

Published on: 06 September 2018

Joining forces with their gin partner, Opihr Gin, British Marine member, TheYachtMarket.com, would like to announce the launch of the new Opihr Gin ready-to-drink Gin & Tonic. Available in 275ml bottles, with a convenient twist-cap lid, the new range is available in a range of flavours including: Opihr Gin & Tonic with a dash of ginger, Opihr Gin & Tonic with a twist of orange, and a simple classic Opihr Gin & Tonic. All paired with premium tonic waters.

Richard W. Roberts, CEO and co-founder of TheYachtMarket.com, said: 'Gin is a firm favourite among the boating community and we're delighted to be partnering with this luxury brand.'

You can find out more at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2018 on stand E040.

Disclaimer

BMF - British Marine Federation published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 15:06:00 UTC
