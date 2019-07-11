Log in
BMF British Marine Federation : UK Government releases Clean Maritime Plan, setting maritime zero-emission travel strategy

07/11/2019 | 10:08am EDT

Published on: 11 July 2019

The UK Government has announced today (Thursday 11 July) that all new vessels for UK waters ordered from 2025 should be designed with zero-emission capable technologies, in ambitious plans set out by Maritime Minister, Nusrat Ghani, to cut pollution from the country's maritime sector.

The Clean Maritime Plan is part of the Government's Clean Air Strategy, which aims to cut down air pollution across all sectors to protect public health and the environment. It will also help deliver the UK's commitment to be net zero on greenhouse gases by 2050. The Plan is also part of the Government's Maritime 2050 strategy which was published in January 2019.

The Plan also includes a £1 million competition to find innovative ways to reduce maritime emissions and is published alongside a call for evidence to reduce emissions on UK waterways and domestic vessels.

Maritime Minister, Nusrat Ghani, stated: 'Our maritime sector is vital to the success of the UK's economy, but it must do everything it can to reduce emissions, improve air quality and tackle climate change.

'The Clean Maritime Plan sets an ambitious vision for the sector and opens up exciting opportunities for innovation. It will help make the UK a global hub for new green technologies in the maritime sector.'

The Government is also looking at ways to incentivise the transition to zero-emission shipping and will consult on this next year.

A further consultation to increase the uptake of low carbon fuels will also take place next year.

The full Clean Maritime Plan can be read here.

British Marine is partnering with the Department for Transport on the call for evidence released today (11 July 2019) on Domestic Shipping Air Pollution. Over the next 6 months, British Marine will be calling upon members to help provide the evidence from the Leisure, Superyacht and Small commercial marine sector. British Marine will publish more details on the call for evidence and how members can get involved in next weeks' Latest News.

For more information contact Brian Clark, Head of Public Affairs, Policy & Research, on bclark@britishmarine.co.uk.

Disclaimer

BMF - British Marine Federation published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 14:07:07 UTC
