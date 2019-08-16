Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BMI Broadcast Music lnc : Joe Denim Performs at Tennessee Association of Broadcasters Annual Convention

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 04:17pm EDT

BMI brought country music artist, songwriter and comic host Joe Denim to perform at the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters (TAB) 71st annual convention, held at the Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro, TN on August 6. Denim performed his #1 hit, 'Pray for You' and 'Together We're A Ten,' along with some impressive new material. Currently hosting and performing at Nashville's newest pop-up monthly variety show 'Blue Dizzy' at the Wildhorse Saloon, Denim's guests have included Lewis Brice, Jerrod Niemann, Love and Theft, Chuck Wicks, and many others.

BM singer-songwriter Joe Denim entertains radio and TV executives from across the state of Tennessee at the TAB's annual convention.

Disclaimer

BMI - Broadcast Music lnc. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 20:16:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:32pU.S. Government Bonds Decline as Investors Weigh Slowing Growth
DJ
04:28pDollar firms, stocks soar on ECB rate cut expectations
RE
04:28pDollar firms, global stocks soar on ECB rate cut expectations
RE
04:28pDollar firms, stocks soar on ECB rate cut expectations
RE
04:22pDollar flat on soft consumer sentiment, possible German stimulus
RE
04:22pBOND REPORT : 30-year Treasury Yield Logs Biggest Weekly Slide Since 2013
DJ
04:20pOil rises alongside equities, but downbeat OPEC outlook caps gains
RE
04:18pAmazon.com defeats IRS appeal in U.S. tax dispute
RE
04:17pBMI BROADCAST MUSIC LNC : Joe Denim Performs at Tennessee Association of Broadcasters Annual Convention
PU
04:16pWall Street ends sharply higher on German stimulus optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Rental firm walks away from Tesla order after quality dispute
3BMW AG : BMW : CEO urges staff to narrow sales gap with Mercedes
4CANOPY GROWTH CORP : CANOPY GROWTH : shares tumble on CEO exit plans, loss of market share
5NEL : NEL ASA: Closes agreements related to Everfuel and signs sales and service agreement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group