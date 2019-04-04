BMI Broadcast Music lnc : To Present “How I Wrote That Song®” As Part of Billboard Latin Music Week In Las Vegas

April 4, 2019

From 'I Like It' to 'Te Boté', Top Latin Producers Tainy, Luny, Nely, Haze, and Young Martino will Discuss the Evolution of Latin Urban Music

Press Release

LOS ANGELES, CA - April 4, 2019 - BMI®(Broadcast Music, Inc.®) is proud to present its signature panel 'How I Wrote That Song®' at this year's Billboard Latin Music Week at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. For more than ten years, BMI's panel has served as a platform for Latin music creators to discuss the process of writing, producing and performing their hit songs. The panel will be moderated by BMI's Vice President of Creative, Latin Music Delia Orjuela and Gustavo Lopez, CEO of Talento Uno Music. Award-winning producers and this year's panelists Tainy, Luny, Young Martino, Nely, and Haze will focus on the evolution of Latin urban music.

Collectively, this group of all-star producers has crafted numerous chart-topping hits and amassed a repertoire of consistent blockbusters, which have helped put Latin Music in the spotlight as one of the-growing genres and shaped the golden-era of reggaeton.

Reggaeton producer Tainy was commissioned to produce the 2018 blockbuster 'I Like It,' by Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin, and Puerto Rican songwriter and producer Young Martino collaborated with Ozuna on the hit 'Te Boté,' which held the top spot on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart for 14 nonconsecutive weeks. Luny, of the duo Luny Tunes, established his mark on the music scene as the beatmaker behind iconic hits like 'Gasolina' and 'Rakata,' and Nely's contributions as a producer are featured on some of the highest selling albums of the golden era of the reggaeton explosion including Sangre Nueva, King of Kings, El Fenomeno, and El Cartel. Rounding out the panel, Haze has racked up numerous hits alongside urban duo, Plan B. The panelists will narrate the stories behind these and other hits, which have made them some of the most sought-after producers in the industry.

'Our longstanding relationship with Billboard Latin Music Week provides our songwriters and producers a platform to discuss the creative process behind their biggest hits and gives the audience an insider's look into the craftsmanship of song writing and producing,' said Delia Orjuela, BMI Vice President, Creative, Latin. 'This year's group of panelists have played an instrumental role in shaping the evolution of Latin urban music, and we look forward to highlighting their bodies of work.'

To Register for Latin Music Week and attend the panel, please click here.

Previous Latin music participants include Horacio Palencia, Gocho, Guianko, Roberto Tapia, Elvis Crespo, Luis Fonsi, Jorge Villamizar, Juan Magan, Chino y Nacho, Motiff, Justin Quiles, Alcover and Spiff TV.

The event will be part of Billboard's Latin Music Week taking place April 24, 2019 in Las Vegas. How I Wrote That Song® will be held in the Marcello Ballroom at the Venetian Hotel at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24. To join the conversation, use hashtag #BMIHIWTS.

***Panelists will be available for interviews before and after the discussion***

Media interested in attending should RSVP to: Tromo@bmi.com

About the panelists and Moderators:

Tainy: Notorious producer Marco Masís Fernández, artistically known as Tainy has become an undeniably influential producer in the Latin music scene for more than a decade. He is part of group of creatives reinventing today's urban music. Tainy has been the mastermind and key component behind some of the most iconic global hits, such as 'I Like It' by Cardi B feat. Bad Bunny and J Balvin, and 'No Es Justo' by J Balvin feat. Zion y Lennox to name a few. In 2018, he co-produced J Balvin's Latin GRAMMY award-winning album VIBRAS, which includes illustrious hits like 'Mi Gente,' 'Ahora,' and 'Ambiente.' Most recently, Tainy produced Bad Bunny's debut album X 100PRE, which reached number 11 on Billboard's Top 200 Jan. 12-dated chart. Earlier this year, Tainy collaborated with Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez and J Balvin for the release of his first single 'I Can't Get Enough,' from his highly anticipated solo project due out later this year.

Young Martino: Jose Martín Velázquez better known as Young Martino is a producer and performing artist whose distinctive producing style has made him a force to be reckoned with. He has performed at the most iconic indie music festivals, such as SXSW, LAMC and Vive Latino. His work with MC Alvaro Diaz, Joyce Santana and Brray has positioned him as the leading producer in the indie trap movement and opened the door to a new wave of music coming out of Puerto Rico. The young producer has worked on more than 100 recordings in the past two years, including the smash hit 'Te Bote,' which topped the Hot Latin Songs chart for 14 nonconsecutive weeks starting May 26, 2018 and entered the top 40 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The song has been certified platinum multiple times, the remix hit the one billion views milestone on YouTube.

Haze: Egbert Rosa professionally known as Haze is a producer, beat maker and prolific songwriter from Arroyo, Puerto Rico. For the last ten years, Haze has been producing international hits for Anuel AA, Yandel, Plan B, Nicky Jam, Daddy Yankee, Zion Y Lennox, Ozuna, Natti Natasha and more. In 2016, he won a Latin GRAMMY for producing the song 'Encantadora' by Yandel, the following year he established his own imprint in association with Universal Music Latin when he signed Jhay Cortez and Juanka. Currently, Haze is promoting his hit 'Amanece' alongside Anuel AA, which reached the top of the YouTube streaming charts in 12 countries upon release and surpassed 200M video streams and 500M audio streams. Haze credits his success to hard work and a desire to bring his signature sound to the masses for their enjoyment.

Luny: Francisco Saldaña, known worldwide as Luny of the duo Luny Tunes, is a reggaeton producer notorious for creating unique musical rhythms for some of the most popular reggaeton artists since the early 2000s. Luny Tunes established themselves as hitmakers when 'Gasolina' by Daddy Yankee, became a worldwide anthem. In 2005, they released Mas Flow 2, a landmark album for the reggaeton genre spawning world renowned hits such as: 'Rakata' and 'Mayor Que Yo,' among other hits. His signature production style has carried over to current hits like 'Duele El Corazon' by Enrique Iglesias; 'Mayor Que Yo 3' by Daddy Yankee; Don Omar and Wisin y Yandel; 'Limbo' by Daddy Yankee, and pop-influenced tracks for Farruko and Don Omar.

Nely: Josias Gabriel De La Cruz better known as Nely 'El Arma Secreta,' was born and raised in Carolina, Puerto Rico. He began pursuing his dream of becoming a producer at the age of 14, around that same time he approached major producer Luny with his demos and was immediately was signed to Luny's label Mas Flow. By the time he was 17 years old, he established himself as one of top producers on the Latin urban music scene and work side-by-side with hitmakers, such as Don Omar, Zion y Lennox, Daddy Yankee, Wisin y Yandel, Hector el Father, Tito el Bambino, Arcangel, Nejo y Dalmata and many more. During the golden era of the reggaeton explosion his contributions as a producer are featured in the highest selling albums of that time including Sangre Nueva, King of Kings, Motivando A La Yal, El Fenomeno, and El Cartel, among others. In 2007, Nely founded his own record label Artillery Music, he now focuses on finding and developing new emerging talent with his production team 'Artillery Music & EL Nuevo Orden.'

Delia Orjuela, BMI Vice President, Creative - Latin Music: is responsible for recruiting new songwriters and publishers, assisting writers and publishers with administration needs and serving as a liaison between the Latin music community and music industry at large. Orjuela joined BMI in 1997 as Regional Manager, Latin Music, and later rose to Associate Director, Director, Senior Director and then to Assistant Vice President, before taking over leadership of the department in 2006.

Some of the writers Orjuela has signed and worked with since joining BMI include Juanes, Pitbull, Espinoza Paz, Roberto Tapia, J. Balvin, Luis Fonsi, Cristian Castro, Horacio Palencia, Café Tacuba, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Chino y Nacho, Carla Morrison, Pepe Aguilar, Molotov, Kinky, Jenni Rivera, Banda el Recodo, Kalimba, Tigres del Norte, Sergio Vallin of Maná amongst others.

During her spare time, Orjuela is involved with the Latin outreach on behalf of St. Jude Children's Hospital, she currently sits on the Los Angeles Board for Education through Music, and most recently was named President of the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Gustavo Lopez: is the CEO and founder of Talento Uno Music, the first U.S-based full stack entertainment company for Latin music. Preciously, Lopez was the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Universal Music Latin Entertainment (UMLE). Lopez is a leader in the music industry with 25 years of experience, working with superstars such as Enrique Iglesias, Juan Gabriel, Juanes, Los Tigres Del Norte, Jenni Rivera, Alejandro Fernandez, Wisin y Yandel, and Don Omar while introducing the future of Latin music with the likes of J Balvin, Christian Nodal and Nacho, Bad Bunny, Sebastian Yatra, to name a few.

From 2008 to 2017 Lopez served as President of the record label Fonovisa and Disa, that encompass Latin music's top-grossing Regional Mexican genre in the United States and Mexico. Lopez was also the President and Founder of Machete Music, the nation's leading urban Latin music company thanks to chart-topping, multi-platinum selling artists such as Daddy Yankee, Don Omar, Wisin & Yandel, Luny Tunes and Hector 'El Father,' among others. In 2012, Gustavo was selected by Billboard as one of the nation's top brand players in Billboards Power Players List.

About Billboard Media Group:

Billboard is the world's largest voice in music, built on the most complete and well-respected database of charts across all music genres. The Billboard charts define success in music. From the iconic Billboard magazine to Billboard.com, the ultimate consumer-facing destination for millions of passionate music fans, to the industry's most elite conference series and influencer events including the Power 100 and Women in Music - the Billboard brand has unmatched authority among fans, artists and the industry alike. Billboard has a social media footprint of 25.5M+ million social followers across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, and creates more than 160M+ cross-platform video views per month. Billboard magazine has published major news-generating covers recently including Travis Scott, Janet Jackson, Lil Wayne, Demi Lovato, Cardi B, Christina Aguilera, Shakira, BTS, and more. In December 2018, the Billboard Women in Music ceremony, which honored Ariana Grande as Woman of the Year, was live-streamed globally on Twitter.

In 2016, The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group acquired Spin Media's storied music assets Spin, Vibe, and Stereogum, establishing the world's largest music brand by digital traffic, social reach, and audience share. The combined entity of music and entertainment properties now reaches 41 Million + unique visitors and more than 20% of U.S. millennials.

ABOUT BMI:

Celebrating over 78 years of service to songwriters, composers, music publishers and businesses, Broadcast Music, Inc.® (BMI®) is a global leader in music rights management, serving as an advocate for the value of music. BMI represents the public performance rights in 14 million musical works created and owned by more than 900,000 songwriters, composers, and music publishers. The Company negotiates music license agreements and distributes the fees it generates as royalties to its affiliated writers and publishers when their songs are performed in public. In 1939, BMI created a groundbreaking open-door policy becoming the only performing rights organization to welcome and represent the creators of blues, jazz, country, and American roots music. Today, the musical compositions in BMI's repertoire, from chart toppers to perennial favorites, span all genres of music and are consistently among the most-performed hits of the year. For additional information and the latest BMI news, visit bmi.com, follow us on Twitter @BMI or stay connected through Broadcast Music, Inc.'s Facebook page. Sign up for BMI's The Weekly ™ and receive our e-newsletter every week to stay up to date on all things music.

BMI Press Contact:

Teresa Romo

310-289-6322/ tromo@bmi.com

Billboard Media Contact:

billboard@42west.net