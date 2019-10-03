BMJ Collaborates With Lumina Datamatics to Enhance Discoverability of Key Medical Journal Publishing Assets

BMJ and Lumina Datamatics have announced a strategic collaboration that will enable BMJ to showcase all its publishing assets across its journals collection, many of which are the most cited and influential titles in their specialty, on Lumina’s RightsPlatform Marketplace. RightsPlatform Marketplace empowers content creators to search, identify and acquire rights to reuse the most appropriate images for their needs in the least possible time.

BMJ is a global healthcare knowledge provider with a vision for a healthier world. We share knowledge and expertise to improve healthcare outcomes, publishing more than 70 medical and allied science journals. Nearly half of our indexed journals rank within the top 10 of their category.

Lumina’s online RightsPlatform Marketplace leverages tagged metadata from publisher assets to empower search for visual content such as images, figures, tables, graphs, and charts - either from a specific publication or via subject-specific keywords. The user-friendly e-commerce interface facilitates seamless licensing transactions and the delivery of existing high-resolution files.

Julie Halfacre, Rights & Licensing Manager at BMJ said: “As a global knowledge provider, we are committed to making the content of our world-leading collection of journals available to as wide an audience as possible. By offering our content through this innovative Marketplace, we hope to reach new audiences and enable efficient licensing of our high quality content.”

“We are honored and happy to associate with BMJ in this innovative endeavor making all the rich content of BMJ available to the world” – Vidur V Bhogilal, Vice-Chairman, Lumina Datamatics.

