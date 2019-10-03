Log in
BMJ Collaborates With Lumina Datamatics to Enhance Discoverability of Key Medical Journal Publishing Assets

10/03/2019 | 07:31am EDT

BMJ and Lumina Datamatics have announced a strategic collaboration that will enable BMJ to showcase all its publishing assets across its journals collection, many of which are the most cited and influential titles in their specialty, on Lumina’s RightsPlatform Marketplace. RightsPlatform Marketplace empowers content creators to search, identify and acquire rights to reuse the most appropriate images for their needs in the least possible time.

BMJ is a global healthcare knowledge provider with a vision for a healthier world. We share knowledge and expertise to improve healthcare outcomes, publishing more than 70 medical and allied science journals. Nearly half of our indexed journals rank within the top 10 of their category.

Lumina’s online RightsPlatform Marketplace leverages tagged metadata from publisher assets to empower search for visual content such as images, figures, tables, graphs, and charts - either from a specific publication or via subject-specific keywords. The user-friendly e-commerce interface facilitates seamless licensing transactions and the delivery of existing high-resolution files.

Julie Halfacre, Rights & Licensing Manager at BMJ said: “As a global knowledge provider, we are committed to making the content of our world-leading collection of journals available to as wide an audience as possible. By offering our content through this innovative Marketplace, we hope to reach new audiences and enable efficient licensing of our high quality content.”

“We are honored and happy to associate with BMJ in this innovative endeavor making all the rich content of BMJ available to the world” – Vidur V Bhogilal, Vice-Chairman, Lumina Datamatics.

About BMJ

BMJ is a healthcare knowledge provider with a vision of helping to create a healthier world. We share knowledge and expertise to improve experiences and outcomes worldwide. See our full list of products and resources at bmj.com/company

About Lumina Datamatics

Lumina Datamatics is a specialized content and technology solutions provider helping global publishers offer immersive learning experiences and faster discovery of Information and data for learners across age groups and professions. We also help online retailers create engaging experiences for their buyers and sellers. Founded in 1975, Lumina Datamatics is part of the Datamatics Group.

For more information, visit http://luminadatamatics.com/


© Business Wire 2019
