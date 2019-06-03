BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Appointment of Director

To: RNS
Date: 3 June 2019
LEI Number: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
From: BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited
Appointment of Director
The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Linda Wilding as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 3 June 2019.
Linda Wilding qualified as a chartered accountant with Ernst & Young, before working in the private equity division of Mercury Asset Management from 1989 to 2001, rising to the position of Managing Director. She is currently a non-executive director of UDG Healthcare plc and Electra plc.
There is no information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R.
All enquiries to:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St. Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745324
Fax: 01481 745051