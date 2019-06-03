BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Appointment of Director

To: RNS

Date: 3 June 2019

LEI Number: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

From: BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited

Appointment of Director

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Linda Wilding as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 3 June 2019.

Linda Wilding qualified as a chartered accountant with Ernst & Young, before working in the private equity division of Mercury Asset Management from 1989 to 2001, rising to the position of Managing Director. She is currently a non-executive director of UDG Healthcare plc and Electra plc.

There is no information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R.

All enquiries to:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St. Peter Port

Guernsey GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745324

Fax: 01481 745051