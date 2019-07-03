Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 10:09am EDT

TO                  RNS
FROM             BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited
L.E.I.               213800A2B1H4ULF3K397                             
DATE              03 July 2019
 

Dividend Declaration

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly interim dividend payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2019, of 0.5 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below:

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date		 11 July  2019

12 July 2019

31 July 2019

All enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:31aFASTIGHETS BALDER : Conference call in connection with interim report January-June 2019
AQ
10:31aORIFLAME : Delisting of Oriflame
AQ
10:31aDATA RESPONS ASA : Data Respons acquires German company - strengthening its position within software development and industrial digitalisation
AQ
10:31aLABSHARES NEWTON : Selects L Stem Therapeutics as Winner of Second Launch@LabShares Competition Valued at $50K
BU
10:30aKCOM : Aberforth Partners LLP - Form 8.3 - KCOM Group plc
PR
10:30aRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. – DBD
BU
10:29aEvolve ETFs Opens the Market
AQ
10:28aERICSSON NIKOLA TESLA D D : Continuation of collaboration on the project “Strengthening surveillance of the state border through the procurement of a thermovision camera on a trailer with a field vehicle”
PU
10:28aPERSONAL ASSETS TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
10:28aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : ANZ, Commonwealth Bank, IBM, Scentre Group and Westpac Commence Live Pilot for Lygon, A Blockchain-based Platform to Transform the Bank Guarantee Process
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About