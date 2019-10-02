BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

TO: RNS
FROM: BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited
L.E.I.: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
DATE: 02 October 2019
Dividend Declaration
(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)
BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly interim dividend payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2019, of 0.5 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.
The key dates for this dividend are as follows:
|Ex-Dividend Date
Record Date
Pay Date
|10 October 2019
11 October 2019
31 October 2019
All enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051