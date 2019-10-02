Log in
BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

10/02/2019 | 11:35am EDT

TO:                  RNS

FROM:            BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited

L.E.I.:              213800A2B1H4ULF3K397                             

DATE:             02 October 2019

Dividend Declaration

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly interim dividend payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2019, of 0.5 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.

The key dates for this dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date		 10 October 2019

11 October 2019

31 October 2019


All enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051
 


