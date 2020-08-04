Log in
BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

08/04/2020 | 09:18am EDT

TO:                  RNS

FROM:            BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited

L.E.I.:               213800A2B1H4ULF3K397                            

DATE:             04 August 2020

Dividend Declaration

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly property income distribution payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2020, of 0.25 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below:

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date		 13 August 2020

14 August 2020

28 August 2020

All enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051


