BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Net Asset Value

To: Company Announcements

Date: 29 October 2019

Company: BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited

LEI: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

Subject: Net Asset Value



Net Asset Value

The unaudited net asset value (‘NAV’) per share of the Group as at 30 September 2019 was 133.6 pence. This represents a decrease of 2.0 per cent from the unaudited NAV per share as at 30 June 2019 of 136.3 pence and a NAV total return for the quarter of -0.9 per cent.

The NAV has been calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards (‘IFRS’). It is based on the external valuation of the Group’s direct property portfolio prepared by CBRE Limited.

The NAV includes all income to 30 September 2019 and is calculated after deduction of all dividends paid prior to that date. As at 30 September 2019, no adjustments were required to the NAV in respect of dividends for which the share price had gone ex-dividend.

Share Price

The share price was 116.60 pence per share at 30 September 2019, which represented a discount of 12.7 per cent to the NAV per share announced above. The share price total return for the quarter was 5.7 per cent.

Analysis of Movement in NAV

The following table provides an analysis of the movement in the unaudited NAV per share for the period from 30 June 2019 to 30 September 2019 (including the effect of gearing):







£m

Pence per share % of opening NAV per share NAV as at 30 June 2019 1,089.8 136.3 Unrealised decrease in valuation of property portfolio * (20.1) (2.5) (1.9) Realised gain on sale of property 0.8 0.1 0.1 Movement in fair value of interest rate swap (0.1) 0.0 0.0 Other net revenue 9.9 1.2 0.9 Dividends paid (12.0) (1.5) (1.1) NAV as at 30 September 2019 1,068.3 133.6 (2.0)

* The ungeared decrease in the valuation of the property portfolio over the quarter to 30 September 2019 was 1.4%, after allowing for capital expenditure.

The net gearing at 30 September 2019 was 20.7%. #

# Net gearing: (Borrowings – cash) ÷ total assets (less current liabilities and cash).

Market

The market delivered a 0.6 per cent all-property total return in the quarter ended September 2019 according to the MSCI UK Monthly Property Index for standing investments. All-property capital values fell by 0.7 per cent over the three-month period, with September 2019 representing the ninth consecutive month of decline.

The retail market continues to be affected by Company Voluntary Arrangements, administrations and store rationalisation programmes, with the sector delivering a quarterly total return of -1.5 per cent.

The office market outperformed all-property with mildly positive capital growth and a 1.4 per cent total return, which was led by London city offices. The industrial market continued to drive performance with a 1.7 per cent total return. This was in line with the previous quarter’s performance but represents a deceleration from the pace of the previous few years. Total returns in the alternatives sectors once again out-performed the all-property average at 1.5 per cent.

The quarter was again notable for the continued weakness in investment activity. Most parts of the market are now seeing below average levels of transactions, which has been the case throughout 2019.

Performance is being supported by the income return. This was unchanged in the quarter at 1.3 percent with income returning 5.3 per cent on an annual basis.

Performance

The property portfolio delivered a total return over the quarter of -0.2 per cent. The capital value of the portfolio decreased by 1.4 per cent.

The retail assets were worst hit with capital values falling 5.2 per cent in the retail warehouse sector. Newbury Retail Park and Solihull Retail Park both experienced valuation falls, wholly attributable to capitalisation rates moving out, despite the successful lettings contracted over the period.

The value of St Christopher’s Place fell 2.4 per cent as a result of the challenging environment on Oxford Street with estimated rental values falling and capitalisation rates adjusting outwards.

Investment Activity

There were no purchases during the quarter.

The sale of Phase I of the former Ozalid Works site in Colchester completed to Persimmon Homes at a gross price of £6.2 million, a £0.8 million uplift on the 30 June 2019 valuation of £5.4 million. The sale of Phase 2 of this site will complete July 2020.

Lease Activity

Leasing activity of note took place at Newbury Retail Park. There was a letting of the majority of the former Homebase unit to Lidl at a rent equating to £23 psf on a 25-year lease with CPI linked rent reviews (break at year 20). In addition, there was a letting of part of the former Mothercare unit (6,000 sq. ft.) to Deichman Shoes at £28 psf.

Portfolio Analysis – Sector Breakdown

Portfolio

Value

£m % of portfolio as at

30 September 2019 % like for like capital value shift (incl transactions) Offices 547.8 40.4 0.2 West End 206.2 15.2 0.6 South East 91.0 6.7 -0.9 South West 33.4 2.5 0.0 Rest of UK 196.5 14.5 0.1 City 20.7 1.5 1.5 Retail 299.5 22.0 -3.1 West End 225.6 16.6 -4.2 South East 42.4 3.1 0.1 Rest of UK 31.5 2.3 -0.6 Industrial 242.8 17.9 -1.6 South East 30.1 2.2 -0.2 Rest of UK 212.7 15.7 -1.8 Retail Warehouse 139.1 10.1 -5.2 Alternatives 130.5 9.6 1.3 Total Property Portfolio 1,359.7 100.0 -1.4



Portfolio Analysis – Geographic Breakdown

Market

Value

£m % of portfolio as at

30 September 2019 West End 491.9 36.2 South East 296.6 21.8 Scotland 174.1 12.8 North West 161.0 11.8 Midlands 156.5 11.5 South West 33.4 2.5 Eastern 25.5 1.9 Rest of London 20.7 1.5 Total Property Portfolio 1,359.7 100.0



Top Ten Investments

Sector Properties valued in excess of £250 million London W1, St Christopher’s Place Estate * Mixed Properties valued between £100 million and £150 million London SW1, Cassini House, St James’s Street Office Properties valued between £50 million and £70 million Newbury, Newbury Retail Park Retail Warehouse Solihull, Sears Retail Park Retail Warehouse London SW19, Wimbledon Broadway** Mixed Properties valued between £40 million and £50 million Crawley, Leonardo House, Manor Royal Office Winchester, Burma Road Alternative Manchester, 82 King St Office Properties valued between £30 million and £40 million Aberdeen, Unit 2 Prime Four Business Park, Kingswells Office Aberdeen, Unit 1 Prime Four Business Park, Kingswells Office

*Mixed use property of retail, office, food/beverage and residential space.

**Mixed use property of retail, food/beverage and leisure space.



Summary Balance Sheet

£m Pence per share % of Net Assets Property Portfolio 1,359.7 170.1 127.3 Adjustment for lease incentives (22.0) (2.8) (2.1) Fair Value of Property Portfolio 1,337.7 167.3 125.2 Trade and other receivables 27.7 3.5 2.6 Cash and cash equivalents 30.5 3.8 2.9 Current Liabilities (17.0) (2.1) (1.6) Total Assets (less current liabilities) 1,378.9 172.5 129.1 Non-Current liabilities (1.9) (0.2) (0.2) Interest rate swap (0.4) (0.1) (0.1) Interest-bearing loans (308.3) (38.6) (28.8) Net Assets at 30 September 2019 1,068.3 133.6 100.0

Borrowings

The Group’s borrowings consist of a £260 million loan with a term to 31 December 2024 and a fixed interest rate of 3.32 per cent per annum. The Group also has a £50 million bank loan with a term to 21 June 2021 on which the interest rate has been fixed, through an interest rate swap of the same notional value and duration, at 2.522 per cent per annum. There is an additional revolving credit facility of £50 million in place over the same period, to be used for ongoing working capital purposes and to provide the Group with the flexibility to acquire further property should the opportunity arise. This facility is currently undrawn.

The Group’s weighted average cost of debt is 3.3 per cent per annum.

Key Information

This statement and further information regarding the Company, including movements in the share price since the end of the period and the Group’s most recent annual and interim reports, can be found at the Company’s website bmocommercialproperty.com.

The next quarterly valuation of the property portfolio will be conducted by CBRE Limited during December 2019 and it is expected that the unaudited NAV per share as at 31 December 2019 will be announced in January 2020.

This announcement contains inside information.

Enquiries:



Richard Kirby

BMO REP Asset Management plc

Tel: 0207 499 2244



Graeme Caton

Winterflood Securities Limited

Tel: 0203 100 0268