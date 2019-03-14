Log in
BMO Managed Portfolio Trust : Dividend Declaration

03/14/2019 | 06:49am EDT

To: RNS

From: BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC

Date: 14 March 2019

LEI: 213800ZA6TW45NM9YY31

Third Interim Dividend for the year ended 31 May 2019

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC announces a third interim dividend in respect of the financial year to 31 May 2019 of 1.35 pence per Income share, an increase of 3.8% from the corresponding period of the previous year. (2018: 1.3 pence per Income share).

This dividend is payable on 12 April 2019 to shareholders on the register on 22 March 2019, with an ex-dividend date of 21 March 2019.

The normal pattern for the Company is to pay four quarterly interim dividends per financial year.

Including this third interim dividend, each of the first three quarterly interim dividends have been 1.35 pence per Income share and, in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, the aggregate dividends for the financial year to 31 May 2019 will be at least 5.85 pence per Income share (2018: 5.7 pence per Income share, excluding the special dividend of 0.8 pence per Income share).

The directors will determine the amount of the fourth quarterly interim dividend when a clearer view emerges of income for the year.

For further information please contact:

Peter Hewitt, BMO Investment Business Limited 0131 718 1244

Ian Ridge, BMO Investment Business Limited 0131 718 1010

Disclaimer

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust plc published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 10:48:06 UTC
