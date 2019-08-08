BMO Managed Portfolio Trust : Doc re. Annual Report

To: RNS
Date: 8 August 2019
Company: BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC
LEI: 213800ZA6TW45NM9YY31
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 May 2019 (including the Notice of Annual General Meeting) and Form of Proxy
A copy of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm
The Annual Report and Financial Statements can also be downloaded from the website www.bmomanagedportfolio.com
For further information please contact:
BMO Investment Business Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 0131 718 1010
Disclaimer
BMO Managed Portfolio Trust plc published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 09:04:08 UTC