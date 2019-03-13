BMO Managed Portfolio Trust : Month End Portfolio Information

BMO MANAGED PORTFOLIO TRUST PLC
LEI: 213800ZA6TW45NM9YY31
All data as at 28 February 2019.
This data will be available on the BMO Investments website, http://www.bmoinvestments.co.uk
Income Portfolio
|
Top Ten Equity Holdings
|
%
|
BB Healthcare
|
3.8%
|
Law Debenture Corporation
|
3.7%
|
Secure Income REIT
|
3.6%
|
BB Biotech
|
3.6%
|
NB Private Equity Partners
|
3.4%
|
Murray International Trust
|
3.4%
|
3i Infrastructure
|
3.2%
|
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income
|
3.1%
|
Temple Bar Investment Trust
|
3.1%
|
Henderson International Income Trust
|
3.1%
|
Total
|
34.0%
Note: All percentages are based on Net Assets
Disclaimer
BMO Managed Portfolio Trust plc published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 11:43:06 UTC