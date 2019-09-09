BMO Managed Portfolio Trust : Month End Portfolio Information

BMO MANAGED PORTFOLIO TRUST PLC

LEI: 213800ZA6TW45NM9YY31

All data as at 31 August 2019

Growth Portfolio

Top Ten Equity Holdings % Monks Investment Trust 4.3 Allianz Technology Trust 3.6 BH Macro 3.2 Polar Capital Technology Trust 3.0 Mid Wynd International Investment Trust 3.0 RIT Capital Partners 3.0 Worldwide Healthcare Trust 3.0 HgCapital Trust 2.9 Personal Assets Trust 2.9 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust 2.8 Total 31.7

Note: All percentages are based on Net Assets