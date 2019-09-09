Log in
BMO Managed Portfolio Trust : Month End Portfolio Information

09/09/2019 | 12:57pm EDT

BMO MANAGED PORTFOLIO TRUST PLC

LEI: 213800ZA6TW45NM9YY31

All data as at 31 August 2019

This data will be available on the BMO Investments website, http://www.bmoinvestments.co.uk

Growth Portfolio

Top Ten Equity Holdings

%

Monks Investment Trust

4.3

Allianz Technology Trust

3.6

BH Macro

3.2

Polar Capital Technology Trust

3.0

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

3.0

RIT Capital Partners

3.0

Worldwide Healthcare Trust

3.0

HgCapital Trust

2.9

Personal Assets Trust

2.9

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust

2.8

Total

31.7

Note: All percentages are based on Net Assets

Disclaimer

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust plc published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 16:56:04 UTC
