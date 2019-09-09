BMO Managed Portfolio Trust : Month End Portfolio Information

BMO MANAGED PORTFOLIO TRUST PLC
LEI: 213800ZA6TW45NM9YY31
All data as at 31 August 2019
This data will be available on the BMO Investments website, http://www.bmoinvestments.co.uk
Growth Portfolio
|
Top Ten Equity Holdings
|
%
|
|
|
Monks Investment Trust
|
4.3
|
Allianz Technology Trust
|
3.6
|
BH Macro
|
3.2
|
Polar Capital Technology Trust
|
3.0
|
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust
|
3.0
|
RIT Capital Partners
|
3.0
|
Worldwide Healthcare Trust
|
3.0
|
HgCapital Trust
|
2.9
|
Personal Assets Trust
|
2.9
|
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust
|
2.8
|
Total
|
31.7
Note: All percentages are based on Net Assets
Disclaimer
BMO Managed Portfolio Trust plc published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 16:56:04 UTC