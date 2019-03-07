Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust : Portfolio Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 12:03pm EST

To: RNS

From: BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC

Date: 7 March 2019

LEI: 213800ZA6TW45NM9YY31

In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8R, as at 28 February 2019, BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC had the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds which themselves do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Investment

% of Total Assets

British Empire Trust

0.89

Capital Gearing

1.45

RIT Capital Partners

1.60

Syncona Limited

1.91

Total

5.85

Disclaimer

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust plc published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 17:02:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:30pFACEBOOK : takes down fake accounts in UK, Romania
RE
12:30pSTERICYCLE ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS : Continues Strategic Partnership With Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA)
BU
12:30pInvestigation of Bridgepoint Education Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
12:30pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OneMain Direct Auto Receivables Trust 2019-1
BU
12:29pFreestone Resources Announces Recent Major Positive Developments and Agreements
BU
12:29pBANK OF PHILIPPINE ISLANDS : New DBP head vows to sustain development initiatives
AQ
12:29pRosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Akorn, Inc. - AKRX
PR
12:28pMICROSOFT : Comedian/actor Joel McHale to play ‘Devil May Cry 5' on next Xbox Sessions
PU
12:28pABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT : New Dawn Invest Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
12:28pNOSTRA TERRA OIL AND GAS : Clarification on TR1 Notifications
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AVIVA : AVIVA : to change dividend plans under new CEO
2COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : hit by Brexit effect on housing market
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
4WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading ..
5CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : full-year earnings hit by electric investments, downturn

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.