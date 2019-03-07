BMO Managed Portfolio Trust : Portfolio Update

To: RNS
In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8R, as at 28 February 2019, BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC had the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds which themselves do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:
|
Investment
|
% of Total Assets
|
British Empire Trust
|
0.89
|
Capital Gearing
|
1.45
|
RIT Capital Partners
|
1.60
|
Syncona Limited
|
1.91
|
Total
|
5.85
