BMO Managed Portfolio Trust : Portfolio Update

0
06/07/2019 | 05:18am EDT

To: RNS

From: BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC

Date: 7 June 2019

LEI: 213800ZA6TW45NM9YY31

In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8R, as at 31 May 2019, BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC had the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds which themselves do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Investment

% of Total Assets

British Empire Trust

0.89

Capital Gearing

1.47

RIT Capital Partners

1.55

Syncona Limited

1.57

Total

5.48

Disclaimer

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust plc published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 09:17:01 UTC
